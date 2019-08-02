News
Bedlam as suspected herdsmen invade UniAbuja
There was chaos in the premises of University of Abuja (UniAbuja) in the early hours of Friday, as suspected herdsmen, allegedly invaded Medical Students’ hostel, attacking and injuring occupants.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), a social media user, Dr. Valentine Favour, who posted a video of the incident on his twitter handle, said: “the herdsmen were there to kill the students and possibly steal their belongings.”
The twitter user said the injured students are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.
News
WSJ report: Buhari politicising security issues – PDP
Onyekachi Eze, Abuja
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the alleged attempt by President Muhammadu Buhari to politicise the secret graveyard in Maiduguri, Borno State where a thousand Nigerians soldiers were reportedly buried.
The party also called on the National Assembly to immediately set up a special security committee to conduct a forensic investigation into the truth or otherwise of the report, “with the tenor and mode as prescribed for security issues in the 1999 Constitution (as Amended).”
PDP in a statement Friday by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the press release issued on the matter by the presidency as insensitive.
“It is unfortunate that at this time when patriotic Nigerians are distressed about the wellbeing of our gallant soldiers and seeking for solutions to the challenges they face in the front, the Buhari presidency is rather issuing press statements, just like the one it released on Friday, August 2, 2019, wherein it leveraged on the plight of our soldiers to boast on how to retain a stolen presidential mandate.
“Instead of showing concern over the fate of our troops, taking concrete steps on the issue at stake and reassuring an anxious nation, the Buhari presidency is rather seeking to draw political capital from our security challenges by flaunting a despicable self-confidence on the presidential election petition pending in the Court of Appeal, and how, in its own words, ‘the judiciary would always come to conclusions’.
“It is imperative to state that such comments send very wrong signal against our judiciary and we urge the judiciary arm to insulate herself from the nocturnal shenanigans of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the cabal at the presidency, which have gone into frenzy following the apparent collapse of their defence at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal,” the party said.
It noted that the presidency’s reaction to the alleged secret graveyard further showed that it lacked appropriate solutions to the security challenges facing the country.
News
Insecurity: S’West govs plan joint patrol
- As Ogun revamps security trust fund
Kunle Olayeni, with agency reports
Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on Friday announced plans by governors of the South West Zone to operate a joint security team to patrol the entire region.
Abiodun disclosed this in Abeokuta at a sensitisation programme on the vision and focus of his administration held in preparation of the 2020 budget where he also said he will re-launch the amended Security Trust Fund.
At the event, attended by stakeholders, the governor noted that a joint security patrol will be established for the South West states.
He added that the patrol would ensure no hiding place was available for criminals in the region.
“A joint security team that will patrol major roads and provide adequate security to the people of the South-West region of the country will soon be set up,” he said.
Abiodun, who expressed concern over the security situation in the country, said governors in the region had concluded arrangements over the issue.
He noted that no serious investor would be willing to commit funds in an area where they were not sure of the security of their lives and investments.
On the re-launch of the Ogun State’s Security Trust Fund, Abiodun said: “We are going to be re-launching our security trust fund, we have an amended bill that is on its way to the House of Assembly now, because, we look at the existing bill, we compared it to other bills in other states where the security trust fund had worked very effectively and efficiently, we’ve identified the gaps in our bill and we have sent an amended version of the bill to the House of Assembly.
“The new security trust fund will have all the governance that it requires, it will have a Chairman, Executive Secretary, board, it will have a commitment from a few financial institutions of note and a few people from the private sector that are committed to serving on the board. We are also committed to funding this fund. We on the part of the state will also commit to our funding as well.”
The governor lauded the civil service for its professionalism and commitment to the Ogun State project.
He stated that by virtue of the support his administration had got from the civil service, the vision had become a joint one.
News
FG shifts closure of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to Sept 2
The Federal Government has shifted the partial closure of portions of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to September 2.
The partial closure was initially expected to commence on Saturday, August 3 to enable the construction company, Julius Berger, to work on a stretch of 1.4km between Berger and Kara Market.
The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mr Adedamola Kuti, stated on Friday that the decision was to enable for the effective traffic management plan and to show sensitivity to Nigerians.
“The government and the contractor have now reviewed the work plan. The reconstruction of this stretch of the road will now commence on September 2.
Motorists had expressed worry over the partial closure of the road during Sallah and the annual convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.
News
Police launch rescue operation for abducted RCCG ministers
Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta
Police in Ogun State on Friday said they have launched rescue operation for the RCCG ministers who were reportedly abducted along the Ijebu axis of the state.
The victims, including four males and one female, were abducted on Thursday at the J3 area of Ogbere in Ijebu East Local Government Area of the state.
They were identified as Chidioze Eluwa, Chiemela Iroha, Okoro Ohowukwe, Ndubuizi Owuabueze and Ibeleji Chidinma.
New Telegraph learnt that the victims were on their way from the eastern part of the country when they ran into a gang of suspected kidnappers along the highway.
The General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, had earlier Friday stated that those abducted were on their way to attend the church Ministers’ Conference in Lagos.
He spoke on the abduction while giving a talk at the Redeemed Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
But speaking with our correspondent Friday, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said his command had swung into action and “geo-located” the hideout of the suspects.
He disclosed that the state Police Commissioner, Bashir Makama, was personally leading the operation to rescue the victims.
He added that with the aid of a helicopter from the police headquarters in Abuja, the command was able to survey the forest.
News
Adeboye calls for prayers as gunmen kidnap five RCCG pastors
Gunmen, on Thursday, abducted five pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).
The news of the pastors’ abduction was announced on Friday by the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye during his message at the ongoing ministers’ conference holding at the Redemption Camp, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
Adeboye, who said the pastors were on their way to attend the ministers’ conference, reportedly said they were abducted along Ijebu-Ode axis.
He urged members of the church to pray for their release.
“As a father, how do you think I should feel to hear that five of my children have been kidnapped while on their way to attend the Ministers Conference?” he said.
News
Catholic priests protest killing of colleague in Enugu
No fewer than 200 Catholic Priests within the Catholic Diocese of Enugu have protested the killing of their colleague, Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, in Enugu State on Friday.
Offu was killed by yet to be identified gunmen, suspected to be armed herdsmen, while traveling on Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu Local Government Area of the state in the evening of Thursday.
The Catholic priests, who marched peacefully, passed through major roads within Enugu metropolis on their white official cassock.
They held placards with the various inscriptions such as: “Enough is Enough’’, “Catholic Priests are Targets of Hoodlums’’, “We Cannot be Living in Fear’’, “Government Must Address Security Challenge in Enugu’’ and “We Are Not Happy with Government’’.
Addressing newsmen on the development, the Catholic Bishop of Enugu, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, said that the protest was to register the displeasure of the diocese at the incessant attacks on Catholic priests by hoodlums in the state, which had lasted for seven years now.
Onaga said that the Catholic priests were simply demanding for more security in the state adding that “if there are crop of bad herdsmen in the state they should be fished out and we will continue to live in peace with the good ones’’.
The bishop, however, noted that the attack had become unbearable as the diocese lost a priest in March, who was killed by suspected armed herdsmen.
He said that two weeks ago, another priest was shot in the state and “he is still receiving intensive medical attention as we speak’’.
“I am sorrowful and utterly disappointed on the security in the state. This year alone, we (diocese) have suffered some casualties.
“While we get worried when our priests are attacked is that it shows the level of insecurity other Nigerians face daily.
“Our priests are very much respected and honoured by the people (locals); so if these things can happen to them, what happens to the flock (the people they shepherd?).
“We were shocked to see a priest that joined in our meeting yesterday afternoon in this Bishop’s House very healthy and sound being reported to have died.
“Everybody is so sad, because it is becoming too constant especially within the past six or seven years now; we have suffered serious kidnapping of our priests.
“It is becoming too bad. In 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 our priests were kidnapped at various locations in the state.
“Only in 2017, we were given some breathing space. It continued in 2018 and this year, 2019; it is worse as we have suffered the death of a priest in March this year and now another issue,” he lamented.
News
Lagos cabinet: I can’t access my WAEC certificate, Sanwo-Olu’s nominee tells screening c’ttee
Wale Elegbede
One of the cabinet nominees of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Mrs Abolaji Dada, has told the 16-man screening ad hoc committee of the Lagos State House of Assembly that she does not have access to her West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) certificate.
Fielding questions from members of the committee on Friday, Dada, who is the ninth nominee to be screened, said she sat for WAEC in 1984 and that no certificate was issued in that particular year.
The nominee was a former Executive Secretary of Apapa Local Government and also one of the 25 nominees forwarded to the parliament by the executive.
She said: “I had my WAEC exam in a government school so I felt it would not be difficult to access it, but I eventually made efforts to retrieve my certificate when the need arose but was told that my school’s data was not captured.
“My claim can be verified, 1984 WAEC certificate for my school was not accessible.”
Dada, however, canvassed that certain revenue generating functions should be shed off from the state to the local government to enhance the capacity of the councils.
She also stressed that if eventually posted to the Ministry of Education as her assigned portfolio, she would work at “restoring civic education in the primary school curriculum so as to make the pupils patriotic, well behaved and well-mannered in the society.”
News
Minimum wage delay: Nigerian workers unfairly treated – Oshiomhole
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has called on organised labour to challenge political leaders to ensure that state resources meet the needs of workers and other Nigerians.
Oshiomhole made the call in Abuja at a reception in honour of the Director General, International Labour Organisation (ILO), Mr Guy Ryder.
Oshiomhole expressed concern over nonchalant attitude of leaders towards improving the lives of Nigerian workers, and said the organised labour must adopt aggressive engagements to change the status quo.
“We have to do things differently about minimum wage,” he said, noting that whereas prices of goods and services had gone up astronomically in the country, workers’ wages have remained static.
“So if every other costs are changing, and labour cost is constant…, somebody is being squeezed.
“Rising crises, stagnant wages, a very miserable lifestyle, and you have to fight for that.
“And we now see in Nigeria the difference between signing an agreement and the challenge of translating those laws, and even the contradiction of signing laws first before getting consultants to tell us how to implement these laws.
“Just to tell you that from inside, I am much more convinced that unions should not only exist, but should have the capacity and ruthlessly deploy that capacity to ensure that the resources of states are dissipated in favour of working people and working families,” the former NLC president said.
While commending the ILO for its focus on youth employment and social justice, Oshiomhole said focus should also be on ageing population and under employment of young persons.
He said Nigeria ought to do something about its population growth which was at 3 per cent annually, as against 2 percent national economic growth.
“With population at 3 per cent, poverty must be endemic, it is not rocket science, so we so need to have conversations on various aspects of society, particularly at what we do differently to get the youth busy.”
He urged young people to collaborate to fight poverty by pushing those in government to create the environment for them to think and change the narratives.
Earlier, the ILO DG, Mr Guy Ryder, said Nigeria trade union movements have made great impact in defence of basic fundamental rights in line with the provisions of the organisation.
According to him, the organised labour has also played extraordinary role in building the nation’s democracy, saying the consistency was in line with the fundamental values of the ILO.
The NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, commended the ILO for the privilege given to Nigeria to host the Global Youth Employment Forum.
“It is also important in all jurisdictions that without the issue of standards, certainly workers organisations will have nothing to celebrate.”
Wabba noted that the rights of workers to belong to trade unions and engage in collective bargaining has put workers and employers on the same pedestal.
“The most profound challenge of the world of work lately was insecurity, uncertainties and impact of technology
“Technology has made jobs threatened; decent jobs should be at the centre of all economic policies, because human beings are at the centre of every development.”
Wabba said NLC would continue to seek ILO’s support for capacity building and intervention for Nigeria to be at par with its counterparts, pledging more commitment to the values of social dialogue on minimum wage and other issues affecting Nigerian workers.
News
NAFDAC intercepts, destroys unwholesome fish, soaps in Borno
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said it recently intercepted, seized and destroyed some unwholesome products in Maiduguri.
NAFDAC’s Director General, Mrs Mojisola Adeyeye, in a statement said the exercise was carried out in conjunction with the Nigeria Customs Service.
She said some of the products that were destroyed included counterfeit crusader soaps and infested smoked dried fish preserved with high doses of dangerous chemicals.
According to the DG, the Zonal Director of NAFDAC who was represented by the state coordinator at the event, Mr Nasiru Mato, stated that both products failed laboratory analysis and quality evaluation assessment conducted by NAFDAC.
She quoted the state coordinator as saying that the products were found to be unwholesome, dangerously unfit for human consumption.
The coordinator commended the effort of the Customs in the seizure adding that it would indeed have a multiplier effect in safeguarding the health of consumers, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Health
Indian boy found with 526 teeth inside his mouth
A seven-year-old boy who had suffered occasional toothache was found to have 526 teeth inside his jaw, according to surgeons in India.
The hundreds of teeth were found inside a sack that was nestled in the molar region of his lower jaw, following surgery carried out at the Saveetha dental college and hospital in Chennai.
“The teeth were of variable sizes that ranged from smallest at 0.1mm to largest 3mm. They had a small crown, enamel and a small root,” said Pratibha Ramani, the head of the department of oral and maxillofacial pathology at the hospital.
“We had to drill down into the top [of the lower jaw], make a window and remove the sack,” said Ramani. “As it [the sack] was going deeper into the tissue the size of the teeth was becoming very small.”
Despite the large number of teeth inside his mouth, the boy was not in too much pain, she said. “The only thing which was bothering him was that the tooth on that side had not erupted, it was empty, and [he had] occasional pain, and there was slight swelling that was increasing in size.”
The boy suffered from compound composite odontoma, a benign tumour. It is not known whether the condition was caused by genetic or environmental factors, she added.
The condition is very rare, though in 2014, doctors in Mumbai extracted 232 teeth from the mouth of a 17-year-old boy following a seven-hour operation.
The surgery in Chennai lasted about two hours, but it took experts 10 days to analyse all of the teeth. They are hoping to study them further by carrying out genetic tests.
“We had to take a lot of counselling sessions with him for him to undergo surgery. We have a very good counselling team who have expertise in dealing with kids,” said Ramani.
The boy, who now has 21 teeth, was discharged after three days and is doing well.
*Courtesy: The Guardian
