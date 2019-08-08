Health
BHCPF could address health needs of all Nigerians
Since the official rollout of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) by President Muhammadu Buhari in January this year, N12.7 billion out of the budgeted N50 billion has so far been released to some states. REGINA OTOKPA writes on its importance and benefits for Nigerians
Every Nigerian young or old, has a right to access basic health care services in the country. Sadly, the reality on ground shows that millions of people, especially those in the rural communities, do not have access to functional Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC), which has the sole responsibility of providing access to essential medical interventions.
With about 70 per cent of the nation’s health problems domiciled at the primary healthcare sector, it is worrisome that out of about 30,000 PHCs located in various parts of the country, less than 10 per cent are functional. Unfortunately, the resultant effect has been the loss of countless lives to preventable deaths.
Across the globe, Nigeria ratings in various diseases are very high; there is no gainsaying that if there were timely access to essential interventions at the PHCs, and the over stretched secondary and tertiary health institutions have more time attending to referrals or complicated health issues rather than attending to minor cases, disease burdens confronting the country could have been minimal.
For many years the media and civil society organisations (CSOs), dedicated time and resources calling on the government to implement the National Health Act (NHA), which was enacted in 2014, to allow for proper funding of the health sector in order to address the daunting challenges in the sector including out-of- pocket spending, which constitutes over 70 per cent of the total health expenditure in the country.
After years of dilly-dallying, the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), which is one per cent of the federal government consolidated revenue and contributions from donor grants, a fundamental funding provision under the NHA set aside to fund the basic health needs of Nigerians, was appropriated for the first time in the 2018 Budget by the National Assembly.
Flagging off the implementation of the BHCPF with N55.1 billion, President Muhammadu Buhari reiterated his administration’s commitment towards revitalising the PHCs to ensure delivery of quality basic health care to majority of Nigerians irrespective of their locations.
“We shall focus more on the people living in the rural areas and the vulnerable population in our society such as women, children under five years of age and the elderly, in collaboration with national and international partners.”
According to former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, as part of requirements to ensure sustainability and ownership of the BHCPF, states are expected to co-fund the BHCPF with an initial N100 million deposited in a dedicated account at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as part-expression of interest to implement the BHCPF. In addition, states are required to create state health insurance agencies and state primary health care development boards to serve as channels through which implementation would be monitored
Seven months after implementation of the fund, the Federal Government has so far disbursed N12.7 billion of the budgeted N55 billion to nine states through the three relevant health agencies, while 12 states have completed the necessary processes to enable them have access to the funds in order to reposition healthcare facilities and meet the basic health care needs of people living in communities.
Providing clarification during a technical session with health journalists in Abuja, the Coordinator, Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN) Aminu Magashi, disclosed that the fund was disbursed on May 17, 2019 before the dissolution of the last cabinet.
Magashi who gave a breakdown of the funding said 50 per cent amounting to N6.5 billion went to National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) got 45 per cent which was N5.8 billion, while the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) got 2.5 per cent, amounting to N327 Million.
Another tranche is expected to be disbursed between August and September, 2019, as another 25 per cent has been allocated to the account of the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) for further disbursement.
However, Magashi and other experts in the health sector have raised concerns over the expenditure of these monies, which are specifically meant to address the needs of the people and the numerous abandoned and dilapidated PHCs across the country.
“They are the gate keepers to the Nigerian people so they have to tell us what they are using the money for. The money given to them should be used for drugs at the PHCs, for immunisation, infrastructure development, live saving drugs for pregnant women and the construction of toilets in PHCs.
“It is a big shame that most PHCs lacks a good convenience for both staff and patients. The money for NCDC should be used for emergencies preparedness for disease outbreak so the heads of agencies should not complain about lack of funds,” he said.
Also worried on how the monies were spent, the Chief Executive Officer of Vaccine Network, Chika Offor, maintained that agencies, which were part of the BHCPF must play their statutory roles to ensure that the money meant for the public work for the Nigerian people to improve their health.
“The role of each agency of health is well stated out. The role of NPHCDA is to maintain the health centre, get staff when necessary and to be sure there are life saving drugs. The NCDC must raise the bar over prevention of disease epidemics
“For NHIS, is to make sure that people in the community have access to those already established work centre. People no longer go PHCs because they don’t believe anything is happening there. So, this money must work for the Nigeria people,” she said.
Following the worry of CSOs over how the BHCPF was disbursed and spent, it behoves on the media to once again beam its search light to ensure the fund was judiciously utilised and that every common man on the street has access to accessible, affordable, quality health care. Also, the three agencies are saddled with the responsibility to make public know how these monies are spent, especially at the communities.
This is very important in holding government accountable by tracking and monitoring bogus claims by some corrupt persons and agencies who sideline money meant for projects. This singular act can go a long way in addressing the deplorable state of PHCs.
However, as important as this initiative is, it is saddening that only 22 states have registered to be a part of it. Shortly before Prof. Isaac Adewole bowed out as minister of health, he accused 14 states including Sokoto, Ogun, Cross River, Benue and Rivers of refusal to embrace the BHCPF.
But in a counter accusation, the states alleged that the politicisation of the health policy by the Federal Government was responsible for their inability to access the fund. They argued that the choice of beneficiaries for the health care fund was allegedly skewed in favour of states in the good book of the Federal Government.
Whatever the reason, it is important for all states to embrace the BHCPF, which holds immense benefits to Nigerians especially those at the community level.
Besides cutting down out-of-pocket spending, people will be able to access among other benefits; free ante-natal care, free delivery, treatment of malaria, tuberculosis (TB) screening, hypertension and diabetes.
In the words of Adewole, “if all the states embrace the BHCPF initiative, we will be able to reach 10,000 places and over 100 million Nigerians with basic health care. For us to come out of our current health crisis, the governors must without further delay, set up health care development agencies, institute the health insurance scheme and pay their counterpart fund of N100 million to access the BHCPF.”
Adinma: Poor health-seeking behaviour driving infertility
Prof. Brian Adinma is the former National President, Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON). In this interview, he discusses rising infertility among Nigerians, lifestyle fuelling the trend, challenges of available medical interventions to address infertility, among others. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports
What is the prevalence of infertility in the country?
Infertility is a big problem in the sense that there is no couple that come together, especially among the blacks that will not want to have children. The prevalence of infertility in the country varies. Available data on the prevalence of infertility, mostly institution-based varies, depending on what work had been done in specific places. For instance, today we could say from 25 per cent to 40 per cent of couples in the country have infertility problem. I can also tell you that based on work done in some places, rate of infertility is about 15 per cent. There are areas that it is as high as 40 per cent.
Also, infertility is also dependent on whether it is primary infertility or secondary infertility.
Furthermore, based on work that we have done on consultations in gynaecological clinics in eastern Nigeria, we can tell you that infertility accounts for about 45 per cent to 60 per cent of couples.
Presently the rate of infertility in the society is very high. One of the medical interventions recommended to tackle infertility is Invitro Fertilisation (IVF). However, the procedure is very expensive. What is the Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON) doing to reduce the cost?
Invitro Fertilisation (IVF) is only one of the interventions that can be carried out to treat infertility and it is done in extreme situations where the fallopian tubes are not too good. It is only a minor proportion of women with infertility that will require IVF.
Yes, IVF is expensive because we do not have enough technical expertise yet to provide it on a wide scale basis. When we are able to train enough sub-specialists on that to be able to provide it on a wide scale and we have enough centres that provide this IVF services, the price will go down.
In fact, it is done at the National Hospital, Abuja at less than 50 per cent of what other centres demand to do it.
By the time our government becomes interested and is able to fund centres, especially in the general hospitals and other health facilities, the price will come down. Just like any other thing, price is contingent on the number of resources available. When there are lots of people that can offer the treatment and the equipment is there, the price will come down. So, it is a question of time.
Is infertility preventable?
Well infertility is preventable. If for instance, you do everything to prevent pelvic infection, which can block the fallopian tubes and cause infertility, then you have prevented it in to that extent.
Sometimes, infertility happens and one may not be able to prevent it. Sometimes, there are hormonal causes, which one may not be able to prevent but could be discovered, treated and the patient will get pregnant.
There are causes from endocrine problems like a woman that is diabetic. If you are able to discover it and control the diabetes, she will become pregnant. There are all sorts of causes.
Why is the rate of infertility high in the country?
It is high on account of high rate of pelvic infections. Unsafe abortions result in pelvic infections that are not properly treated. This has to do with our health-seeking behaviour where people pick up drugs from over-the-counter. For instance, people who have unprotected sex just pick up two capsules of antibiotics and swallow them. That will even make the organisms to become more resistant and by so doing, damage the fallopian tube/tubes. So, on the long run, it leaves the woman with damaged fallopian tubes. It is very difficult to treat because when the tubes are damaged, it is very difficult to restore their functions. Sometimes, it can lead to tubal pregnancy, which can result to death.
What is the cause of primary infertility?
There are a number of things that can cause that. The most common thing is when there is imbalance in the hormones. Hormonal imbalance may lead to lack of ovulation. That is to say the woman is not ovulating and without ovulation, one cannot achieve a pregnancy.
There are three levels of infertility and infertility is attributable to these three levels. The first is the level of the reproduction of eggs; that is the level of ovulation. The second one is the level of passage of eggs. You know that it is at the tube that fertilisation occurs; and the third is the level of the sperm. Now, if the sperm is weak or not available in sufficient quantity, how does it move up to go to the fallopian tubes for pregnancy to occur?
Basically, there are three investigations that we must do initially. It is when we do not find answer to those three investigations that we now move into a higher aspect of investigations.
What are these three levels?
Is the woman ovulating? This investigation is the ovulatory function test. If she is ovulating, are the fallopian tubes open to transmit the ovulated eggs? This second level will determine if the fallopian tubes are open or blocked. Then the third is to determine if the husband’s semen is good enough. The semen contains the sperm.
Whenever anyone is evaluating infertility, both the woman and the man must be evaluated. Otherwise, the fellow may be missing out something that is very important.
At what point is infertility attributed to environmental factors?
Environment is an unwieldy term. It is a very big terminology, which encompasses a lot of things. This is because if you talk of environment, are you talking about a workplace or are you talking about the occupation of a man or woman. There can be many aspects of this that can be a factor. For instance, if you talk about a long distant driver that sits down and produces a lot of heat because he drives for a long time, his sperm production will be impaired; it will be lowered. This is caused by environmental factor.
Similarly, if you talk about problem relating to occupation where a husband lives elsewhere and the wife also lives in a different location. Some people get married. While the wife lives elsewhere, the husband also lives apart. For this reason they do not meet often and by the time they meet it will not be ovulation time. So, pregnancy will not occur.
Before conception will occur, a couple must be living together and having unprotected regular sexual intercourse at least three times and this situation must exist for at least one year. If conception does not occur within this period before one can be said to be infertile. What it means is that within one year, up to 80 per cent of people that are married and living together having regular unprotected sexual intercourse will have better chances of conception. So, you do not start investigating a couple until they have stayed together for one year without the woman getting pregnant.
Sir what are the challenges health facilities face in tackling infertility?
This secondary infertility is usually very hard to treat because usually when the fallopian tubes are damaged they are very difficult to restore. So, one of the challenges that we have is habit of people going over the counter to pick drugs. So, there is a very high incidence of infections resulting mostly from self-medications. It is these low grade infections that damage fallopian tubes. People have sex and take antibiotics on the believe that they are protecting themselves from infection.
On the contrary, that is not protection because the person is causing more harm. This is because that dose will not cure an infection that has occurred but will build resistance to those drugs.
So, one of the major challenge is the type of infertility that we have to grapple with. To what extent, do we have the wherewithal to grapple with this infertility in terms of having the technical knowhow?
One of the ways we handle tubal blockage is with surgery- perform operation, remove the bad portion of the fallopian tube and then join the portion that is good. The success rate which is about 10 percent, is very low.
Now the primary infertility is easier to manage if we are able to identify the level of hormones that are deficient or that are low and try to joggle with drugs. You can help the woman that is not ovulating to ovulate once more. Once the tubes are open and the husband’s semen is good, she will conceive. Among the whites they have very little infection that will damage their fallopian tubes. So, the type of infertility that is seen there is the type with hormonal problem.
One of the main answers to tubal blockage is what is called assisted reproduction which includes the IVF procedure, among others. The major problem is that the cost of IVF is usually very prohibitive. This high cost makes assisted reproduction usually inaccessible to the average Nigerian.
Also, the technical expertise is also very expensive to acquire. Only a few have acquired it.
Infact, in the acquisition of assisted reproductive services, many other components that constitute the team must be included to complement it. You have to have a molecular biologist; you have to have a laparoscopic; you have to have a reproductive endocrinologist. All these people have to put their heads together to make a success of assisted reproduction. So, it is usually cost intensive and therefore usually unaffordable to majority of Nigerians.
What advice would you give Nigerians considering their penchant for indiscriminate use of drugswhich could impact negatively on their fertility?
Even if we have to purchase drugs, we should not take drugs like antibiotics except in doses and type that has been prescribed by a doctor.
If we use drugs indiscriminately, the body will build resistance against those drugs, apart from infections which may arise. What we mean is that in any type of medical treatment, we should see a doctor who will do investigations and treat according to the sensitivity of the drug.
Once we can stop our people from going to treat themselves. Let them get the right doctor. Then for people who are infertile or those grouped under infertility, do not start jumping from place to place. Go and see a doctor. Any doctor that’s in his right senses should refer such a person to a gynaecologist because if you see are able to see a gynaecologist, the treatment will be cost effective.
MRTB: Shortage of professionals hamper care for PLWD
The Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board of Nigeria (MRTB), Dr. Olufunke Taibat Akanle has alerted stakeholders that Nigeria lacks enough access to rehabilitation services for persons living with disabilities (PLWD) in the country, saying 30 per cent of the 6,000 registered rehabilitation professionals currently practice outside the country.
While highlighting the acute shortage of rehabilitation personnel in the country, Akanle said 90 per cent of the seven different approved rehabilitation professionals the MRTB registered from 1992 till date, were physiotherapists. The seven rehabilitation professions include physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, clinical audiology, chiropractic and osteopathic medicine, prosthetics and orthotics.
Based on this situation, she lamented that many institutions and health facilities including tertiary, secondary and primary care centres in the country did not have enough of these professionals working in health facilities.
Akanle made these known at a media briefing in Lagos recently where she announced plans for the forthcoming 2nd International Conference of Medical Rehabilitation Professionals (ICMRP), which is scheduled to hold at the Chida International Conference Hall, Utako in Abuja from 18 to 20 September.
The conference with the theme: “Strategic Initiatives for Sustainable Medical Rehabilitation Services in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, would be organised by the MRTB of Nigeria.
Akanle said the MRTB as an organisation with vested interest in solving rehabilitation challenges passionately, seeks to provide solutions by formulating remedial actions to make the care of persons living with disability (PLWD) better in Nigeria.
The purpose of the conference, according to her was to identify challenges, discuss and propose strategic initiatives for medical rehabilitation services in the country and in sub-Saharan Africa.
According to her, rehabilitation is an essential part of the continuum of care, along with prevention, promotion, treatment and palliation and should therefore be considered as an essential component on integrated health services.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Disability Action Plan 2014-2021, disability is a global public health and human right issue.
“Throughout their lifetime, they (PLWD) encounter widespread barriers in accessing health and related services and have worse health outcomes than people without disability.”
Speaking further on the shortage of personnel, Akanle said, “The standard laid down by the Board, is that a teaching hospital that has well about 7,000 bed should have nothing less than 80 physiotherapists. But now, while some have less than 40, some have less than 35.
“Some even have less than 10 working in some hospitals. So, what it means is that, patients in need of these rehabilitation services are not having access to these service even at the tertiary level as it ought to be.
“The MRTB of Nigeria is a regulatory board that regulates and control the training and practice of seven professionals in the health sector. Speaking further, the Registrar of MRTB lamented that following the acute shortage of rehabilitation personnel, most stroke survivors ended up in the hands of trado-medical practitioners or their spiritual houses with worse outcome.”
Liver disease: NAFDAC official needs N30m to survive, cries for help
Aemployee of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mr. Ephraim Anjembe Terkula, has been diagnosed of liver disease and is in dire need of N30 million to enable him get medical treatment for liver disease at a health facility in the United Kingdom.
The wife of the affected NAFDAC staff, Mrs.Christiana Anjembe, who disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja, is appealing to well-meaning Nigerians to come to the rescue of her husband to enable him live.
While noting that they had been managing the health challenge which started last year privately, she lamented that she had to appeal for public support because that was the last option as the family cannot afford to raise N30 million for the medical treatment.
Mrs. Christiana said, “My husband has dedicated most of his life to the fight against drug counterfeiting at the agency over a period of 18 years.
“He is currently having a health challenge that is affecting liver and also threating his life.
“The doctors who have been managing his health challenge for over a year now have come to the conclusion that he has to be reffered to the United Kingdom where another Consultant has been arranged to start treatment for him.
“Right now, what is required is about N30 million including the cost of treatment and airfare in order to save the life of my husband, she added.
Mrs. Anjembe therefore, appealed that interested Nigerians can send financial assistance to her husband through Ephraim Anjembe, Account Number 0028919729 Stanbic IBTC.
“We wanted to manage our affairs privately but it is getting out of hand, hence, we decided to call on Nigerians- Good Samaritans, especially in the industry where my husband has contributed meaningfully, always in the forefront of fighting counterfeit drugs, especially, in the pharmaceutical and food industry which NAFDAC works closely with and other well-meaning Nigerians to come to the rescue of my husband.”
She further appealed to the Director General and staff of NAFDAC to come to the aid of her husband saying, “so, with team spirit, from whatever NAFDAC can marshal out and also what the members of the general public can augment so that the life of my husband can be safe.”
“Please, Nigerians, I beg of you, my husband has been serving Nigerians fighting counterfeit drugs, helping to safeguard public health, this is the hour that he needs the help of Nigerians.”
Meanwhile, a medical report from RAEAB Medical Centre, Ltd, Oladapo Street Gudu, Abuja, signed by Dr. Dr. E.O Abirisade, reads: “The above patient, a 44 years old man who was diagnosed of hepatitis C infection last year, 2018, he initially presented with yellowness of the eyes, severe fatigue, difficulty in breathing, abdominal distension with tenderness in the hypochondria, also with bilateral leg swelling.
“He is, however, advised to be seen for a procedure (a liver biopsy) in his clinic in London as soon as possible to be able to detect any early malignancy and commence other treatment.”
PSN’s N2.6b Medicine Information Centre’ll increase life expectancy
Pharmacists under the auspices of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) said they were set to scale up activities for building the Pharmacy Towers Project, a 24-hour Medicine Information Centre (MIC), which would save lives in cases of promptly reported emergencies while extending life expectancy.
According to the Chairman, Project Committee, Pharmacy Towers Project, Dr. John Nwaiwu, Pharmacy Towers Project, which will be formally launched in Lagos today, Thursday, would similarly serve as the organisation’s National Drug and Poisons Information Emergency Response and Research Centre.
In addition, it would be a National Workplace Call Centre that would offer hope of survival to victims exposed to the untoward effects of drugs, substances of abuse and poisons through counselling, referral and when necessary the mobilisation of appropriate response team.
While unveiling the plan at a media briefing in Lagos on Monday, Nwaiwu said the Pharmacy Towers would be a coordinating centre that would respond to suicide attempts, rehabilitation of drug addicts and people injured by poisons.
The project estimated to cast N2.6 billion, would be completed before two years.
Furthermore, it would server as information and Research warehouse for re-tooling pharmacy and pharmacists towards greater relevance.
Speaking on the other benefits of the project, he said it would foster strong professional collaboration with health workers in the emergency response chain. Nwaiwu said, “Health financing burden on states will gradually reduce over the years as the impact of mass education and enlightenment of the populace gain grounds.
“Social menace associated with drug abuse and miss-use will significantly reduce, if not totally curtailed.
“Government will have adequate data to work with.”
The Special Guest of Honour at the launch is Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, the Father of the Day is Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, governor of Abia State while the Mother of the Day is Hadiza Balarabe who is the deputy governor of Kaduna State.
While the Ambassador of the Project is Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, the Mother of the Project is Mrs Talatu Uwa Ebune and Sir Nnamdi Obi is the project mobiliser.
60% infants missing out on exclusive breastfeeding – UNICEF
“The health, social and economic benefits of breastfeeding – for mother and child – are well-established and accepted throughout the world”, according to UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. “Yet, nearly 60 per cent of the world’s infants are missing out on the recommended six months of exclusive breastfeeding.”
From supporting healthy brain development in babies and young children, protecting infants against infection, decreasing the risk of obesity and disease, reducing healthcare costs and protecting nursing mothers against ovarian cancer and breast cancer, the benefits are widespread.
“We need far greater investment in paid parental leave and breastfeeding support across all workplaces to increase breastfeeding rates globally,” Ms. Fore underscored.
From 1 to 7 August each year, World Breastfeeding Week highlights the critical importance of nursing for children across the globe.
This year, the commemoration is accompanied by a fact sheet with new data from the 2019 Global Breastfeeding Scorecard, which revealed, among other things, that only four out of 10 babies in 2018 were exclusively breastfed.
Babies in rural areas were breastfed more than for their urban counterparts and at 23.9 per cent, upper-middle-income countries had the lowest breastfeeding rates.
UNICEF recommends regular lactation breaks during working hours to accommodate breastfeeding or expressing breastmilk, along with a supportive environment, which includes facilities that enable mothers to continue breastfeeding for six months, followed by age-appropriate complementary breastfeeding.
However, working women lack adequate support.
Worldwide, only 40 per cent of women with newborns have basic maternity benefits at their workplace. And in some African countries, only 15 per cent of mothers with newborns have any benefits at all to support continued breastfeeding.
While standards in the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) Maternity Protection Convention 2000 include at least 14 weeks of paid maternity leave, it recommends at least 18 weeks, as well as workplace support for breastfeeding families. And yet, only 12 per cent of countries worldwide provide sufficient paid maternity leave.
UNICEF’s latest brief on family-friendly policy calls for at least six months of paid leave for all parents combined, of which 18 weeks should be reserved for mothers. Governments and businesses should strive for at least nine months of combined paid leave.
Longer maternity leave means higher chances of breastfeeding.
A recent study found that women with six months or more maternity leave were at least 30 per cent more likely to maintain any breastfeeding for at least the first six months. Increasing breastfeeding could prevent 823,000 annual deaths in children under five and 20,000 annual deaths from breast cancer.
However, in 2018, only 43 per cent of babies worldwide were breastfed within the first hour of life.
Immediate skin-to-skin contact and early breastfeeding keeps a baby warm, builds his or her immune system, promotes bonding, boosts a mother’s milk supply and increases the chances for continued exclusive breastfeeding, the UN Children’s Fund said.
And the benefits do not end there. Breastmilk is more than just food for babies, it is also a potent medicine for disease prevention that is tailored to the needs of each child – with the ‘first milk’, called colostrum, so rich in antibodies that it protects babies from disease and death.
Moreover, optimal breastfeeding would reduce global healthcare costs by an estimated $300 billion.
Healing powers of lemon
Citrus is a genus comprising some 16 species of trees. The more- well-known species are Lime, Lemon, Orange, Grape and Tangerine.
Lemon is called the tree of life because of its many medicinal properties. The leaf is rich in aromatic essence: limonene and linadol. The rind contains 0.5 per cent essential oil, which comprises limonene, coumarines and flavonoids. The juice contains Vitamin B1, B2, and C, flavonoids and organic acids.
A lot of research has been done on this plant. Its medicinal properties are scientifically proven and recognised.
This is one of the contributions modern science could make to help promote traditional medicine. Rather than dismiss the claims of traditional medicine, science should use its complex technical apparatus to clinically verify these claims.
Below are some of the medical uses of lemon.
Please note that whatever is said of Lemon here is also true of the other citrus species, though to a lesser degree.
LEAVES: Lemon leaf is sedative and antispasmodic. Those who suffer from insomnia, nervousness and palpitation should soak five to seven leaves of lemon in a teacup of hot water and allow it to infuse for 15 minutes. The dosage is one cup two times daily. Lemon leaf will serve as a good and better alternative toValium and other synthetic sedatives, which, by the way, have side effects. To get maximum result from Lemon leaf, take the preparation daily for at least one month. Do not expect that your insomnia or nervousness would disappear overnight.
For migraine headache and asthma, soak two handfuls (a handful is the amount of dried or fresh leaves you can hold within your fist) of fresh Lemon leaves in one bottle (beer bottle)of hot water. Allow it to infuse for 10 minutes. Drink two cups every night for two weeks. This preparation should be taken warm. This applies more particularly to asthma patients. Lemon leaf is also good for worms. For this, prepare as for migraine and asthma above. The dosage is three cups every night for one week.
FRUIT RIND: Lemon rind is good remedy for lack of appetite, indigestion, constipation and typhoid fever. Add the rind of 10 Lemon to four litres of water and bring to boil. Take a cup three times daily. Like the leaf, Lemon rind is a good worm expellant.
JUICE: Lemon juice is an excellent remedy for scurvy, a disease caused by lack of vitamin C. Vitamin C [ascorbic acid] is found in fruits and vegetables.
Study: Keto diet may control Type 2 diabetes
A new research from India has suggested that keto diet may benefit people with type 2 diabetes.
The study team found that people following a ketogenic diet for three months saw significant improvement in their blood sugar control.
Protein enriched foods are recommended on a ketogenic diet are shown like salmon, fruits, eggs, cheese and nuts.
On a keto diet, people often don’t have grains, breads or cereals. Often, even fruits and vegetables are restricted. The diet requires a big change in lifestyle.
“A five to 10 per cent carbohydrate diet over three months led to a remarkable reduction in hemoglobin A1c levels,” said study author Dr. Angati Kanchana Lakshmi Prasana. Kanchana is a consultant biochemist at CARE Hospitals in Visakhpatnam, India.
Hemoglobin A1c is a blood test that estimates average blood sugar control over the past two to three months. In general, people with diabetes are advised to have an A1c level of seven per cent or lower.
It’s still up for debate whether it’s this specific diet that causes improvement, eating fewer carbohydrates or simply the fact that people lose weight on the diet.
Dr. Genevieve Lama is an endocrinologist at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley in New York. She said that when people lose weight, their blood sugar levels go down. And it doesn’t take a huge weight loss to make a difference. She said losing just five per cent of your weight has an impact on blood sugar levels.
Plus, a low-carbohydrate diet is known to reduce blood sugar levels, she said.
Mrs Buhari launches campaign to boost exclusive breastfeeding
The First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has launched the National Zero Water Campaign towards reducing stunting and severe acute malnutrition in the country.
Buhari, represented by Dr Mairo Al-Makura, the wife of former Nasarawa State governor, Alhaji Tanko Al-Makura, said the campaign would go a long way in improving the nutritional indices in Nigeria.
She said the campaign was aimed at changing the narratives of nutrition in Nigeria and pushes the exclusive breastfeeding rate to above 50 per cent which was the global target.
She lamented that Nigeria has the second highest burden of stunted children with a national prevalence rate of 32 per cent among children under five.
She added that an estimated two and a half million of our children suffer from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), but only two out of 10 children affected are currently reached with treatment.
Buhari said there were lots of benefits of breastfeeding for the mother, child, family, community and indeed for our nation.
According to her, breastfeeding specifically contributes to the health and well-being of mother and child.
“It helps in child spacing and it is also known to contribute to reduced risk of ovarian and breast cancers. While it is a secure way of feeding, it is safe for the environment.
“Apart from the fact that it reduces infant mortality due to childhood diseases like diarrhoea and pneumonia, it also creates bond between the mother and child,’’ she said.
The first lady affirmed her commitment to align with all relevant stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of the Zero Water Campaign through her Future Assured Programme.
Earlier, the Director, Department of Family Health, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Adebiyi Adebimpe, said breastfeeding was known to be the most single cost-effective high impact method of feeding infants and young children.
She added that breast milk provides adequate nutrients from the first day of birth up to two years.
However, the director lamented that exclusive breastfeeding rate in Nigeria remains one of the lowest in the world.
According her, the 2018 National Nutrition Health Survey (NNHS), shows that only about one in three of our children are exclusively breastfed.
“The National Zero Water Campaign to address the low rate of exclusive breastfeeding in the country,” she said.
Similarly, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr Abdulaziz Mashi, said the ministry in collaboration with partners has developed the campaign.
Mashi, represented by the Director, Health Research and Statistics, said the campaign would run for two years and it would draw the attention of the community to the importance of early initiation and exclusive breastfeeding.
The campaign was designed to harness the potential of different social mobilisation strategies as articulated in the National Social and Behavioural Change Communication Strategy (SBCC) for infant and young child feeding (2017).
Indian boy found with 526 teeth inside his mouth
A seven-year-old boy who had suffered occasional toothache was found to have 526 teeth inside his jaw, according to surgeons in India.
The hundreds of teeth were found inside a sack that was nestled in the molar region of his lower jaw, following surgery carried out at the Saveetha dental college and hospital in Chennai.
“The teeth were of variable sizes that ranged from smallest at 0.1mm to largest 3mm. They had a small crown, enamel and a small root,” said Pratibha Ramani, the head of the department of oral and maxillofacial pathology at the hospital.
“We had to drill down into the top [of the lower jaw], make a window and remove the sack,” said Ramani. “As it [the sack] was going deeper into the tissue the size of the teeth was becoming very small.”
Despite the large number of teeth inside his mouth, the boy was not in too much pain, she said. “The only thing which was bothering him was that the tooth on that side had not erupted, it was empty, and [he had] occasional pain, and there was slight swelling that was increasing in size.”
The boy suffered from compound composite odontoma, a benign tumour. It is not known whether the condition was caused by genetic or environmental factors, she added.
The condition is very rare, though in 2014, doctors in Mumbai extracted 232 teeth from the mouth of a 17-year-old boy following a seven-hour operation.
The surgery in Chennai lasted about two hours, but it took experts 10 days to analyse all of the teeth. They are hoping to study them further by carrying out genetic tests.
“We had to take a lot of counselling sessions with him for him to undergo surgery. We have a very good counselling team who have expertise in dealing with kids,” said Ramani.
The boy, who now has 21 teeth, was discharged after three days and is doing well.
*Courtesy: The Guardian
Temiye: Huge costs limiting cancer care, treatment
Prof. EdamisanTemiye is a consultant paediatric haematology oncologist at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH)/College of Medicine University of Lagos (CMUL). In this interview with APPOLONIA ADEYEMI, he discusses how children become victims of cancer, obstacles hindering access to care and funding, factors that prevent and tackle cancers, the strategies to achieve cancer-free society, among others
A lot of people don’t know that children have cancer, though the reverse is the case. Could you tell me how possible this is?
It is very possible that children, even new born baby could have cancer. Cancer can occur from the womb to the tomb, from the youngest to the oldest, although it is common in adults, but cancer do occur in children.
Cancer in children is more dangerous because it grows faster than when it occurs in adults.
What make the treatment of cancer to be challenging is the cost and the length of time it takes to treat affected persons.
In some cancers you treat them for up to three years before it can stop. The shortest most time are six to nine months, due to intensive treatment and it is very expensive to treat cancer in our environment where poverty is prevalent. Many families cannot pay and cannot afford to pay for cancer treatment. Event those who can afford it, at the end of the treatment they become poor and so we need a lot of support in this area.
How can affected persons and families tackle the challenge that comes with the huge cost of cancer treatment?
In most developed countries, families don’t bear the cost of cancer treatment because it is enormous and we need to change that approach of individuals and families bearing the huge cost of cancer treatment in Nigeria so that more people can be treated, so that we can get expected results that could be obtained in other parts of the world.
How do we change our ways in order to achieve this?
One of the things we do is that we waste a lot of money on unnecessary things like throwing parties for our grand-fathers that are dead before we are known and we also waste millions of naira on it. We buy streams of cars and individuals build 50 houses then you wonder what they want to do with them when they are not using the houses for business.
On the contrary, you see people in developed countries donating freely to the care of less privileged. It is a challenge in Nigeria that much fund is not coming from this kind of donation. In fact, some of our companies that are expected to be doing cooperate social responsibilities (CSR) prefer to sponsor dancing competitions than to support those that are in need of medical treatment; they will say that they won’t be seen. They forget that CSR is taken care of with tax, but that is not what they want. They want to be seen that they organised 20 dancing competitions in Lagos; that is what they are interested in and it is very sad.
Can a person be free from cancer after treatment?
After treatment, especially children can be free from cancer for life. There are a lot of children treated aboard where they have a lot of records.
They are contributing to the society effectively and to the economy of the society. So, cancer can be treated, cured and the person could live normally.
How available is the treatment of cancer in Nigeria?
There are few centres that are treating cancer in Nigeria and those centres should be properly equipped. Presently, they are not still properly equipped. There are few centres that can treat cancer in the country.
Many of the teaching hospitals in the country are treating cancers in adult and some in children. Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) is doing something for children, Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) is doing something for children and also, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPHTH) is also doing something for children.
Well, we are doing our best in that some of the cancers can be treated in Nigeria. Presently, we are collaborating with other cancer centres in the world to gain more experiences in this sphere and has paved the way for more children in this country to survive cancer.
How can we possibly prevent cancer in children since prevention is better than cure in adult?
Prevention is better than cure. However, the best solution is to continue to screen cancer both in adults and children. For example, there are some cancers that you can easily detect early. So, when cancer is detected early it is more possible to cure than when it is discovered late. For example, the cancer of the eyes that we call intraocular melanoma in children, is highly preventable.
If you see something shining in the eye of any child that is one-year-old or two-year-old the relations of such a child should take him or her to visit an oncologist who is the best person to make a diagnosis at that time and then coordinate with other specialists.
Cancer cannot be treated by a doctor but a group of doctors. When someone sees a swelling in a child that isn’t painful, don’t assume that its not dangerous. That person should approach a doctor who will be able to say whether this swelling is normal.
Such swelling can develop suddenly. Such cancerous swelling usually come up slowly. That is not painful initially but when it becomes painful, don’t assume that it is not dangerous. Take the affected child for medical attention immediately as the cancer could spread. If this cancer spreads, there is a problem.
