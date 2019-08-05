Business
BOE Governor warns of instant shock from no-deal Brexit
A
no-deal Brexit would result in an instant shock to the UK economy, the governor of the Bank Of England (BOE), Mark Carney, has warned, the BBC reported at the weekend.
Items such as petrol and food would become more expensive if the UK leaves the EU without an agreement, he said.
He predicted the value of the pound would fall in response to what he described as a “real economic shock.”
“The change in trading relationship means that real incomes will be lower,” he told the BBC’s Today programme.
But he rejected claims that the Bank’s decision to cut growth forecasts was gloomy, after former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith accused him of reviving “project fear.”
Mr Carney said “you’re hard pressed” to describe the Bank’s forecasts in that way.
Last Thursday, the bank said the economy was expected to grow by 1.3 per cent this year, lower than its earlier projection of 1.5 per cent, if the UK leaves the EU with a deal.
It did not say what it expected to happen in the case of a no-deal Brexit.
But Mr Carney told the BBC there was a “significant possibility” that a deal would not be struck.
“The economics of no deal are that the rules of the game for exporting to Europe or importing from Europe fundamentally change,” he said.
As a result, he said, “very big” and “highly profitable” industries in the UK would become “uneconomic.”
Meyer Paints posts N30m HY’19 loss
M
eyer Paints Plc has reported a loss after tax of N29.581 million for the six months ended June 2019 as against loss of N93.720 million recorded a year earlier.
Loss before tax stood at N27.314 million in 2019 from N93.920 reported in 2018.
While revenue grew by 17.83 per cent to N604.454 million in 2019 from N512.990 million in 2018, cost of sales equally grew by 13.38 per cent from N345.086 million in 2018 as against N391.259 million in 2019.
The paint maker recently said that it was targeting higher productivity and bigger returns with its recently launched management graduate training programme, which began in January 2019.
With eye on reducing unemployment in the country and satisfying the demand for quality paint, the company has announced successful graduates from its Class 1 Batch of the training programme.
Erelu Angela Adebayo, Chairman, Board Governance Committee, said that the training initiative was in line with the company’s determination to deliver the expectations of its esteemed stakeholders.
“At Meyer, we are determined to be the industry leader in the provision of cutting-edge services that make business transactions seamless for our customers,” Adebayo said.
“Our management training programme is one of the initiatives established to promote employment opportunities for fresh graduates from universities and polytechnics.
“Over 50 candidates were shortlisted for the MGTP. After a rigorous selection process, which was coordinated by a reputable and well-known consulting firm, we are glad to announce Meyer Management Training Programme Class 1 which comprises15 successful graduates,” she explained.
She said Meyer Plc was a prestigious brand, known as a good place to build an enduring career, adding that to sustain this position, the company decided to overhaul its recruitment process to attract the brightest minds among Nigerian youths.
Speaking with journalists in Lagos, Kayode Falowo, Chairman, Board of Directors, announced the appointment of Devashish Nath as the new managing director of the company.
He said the new MD would be presented for ratification at the next annual general meeting.
“His experience as an astute business and quality assurance expert, conversant with the state-of-the-art decorative and auto finish paint industry, spans over 26 years,” he said.
Prior to his appointment, he was a general manager at Berger Paints India Limited.
“The board is confident that Devashish, leading our management team, will bring to bear his vast wealth of experience in the industry and the fortunes of the company will be impacted positively in the near and long term,” Falowo said.
He said to build a virile 21st Century manufacturing company, leadership was critical and human capacity would often make a lot of difference.
He said the company would want to turn the training programme into an academy at some point in the future.
“We have just done the first badge comprising 15 persons. We hope it will get to 30,” he said, stressing that it was a conscious investment by Meyer.
He explained that there were specifications for the training, including being a young person below 26 years; graduating from specific courses such as Economics, Accounting, Microbiology and Chemical Engineering, among other professional disciplines; and coming from top-notch universities in the country.
FDC: US rate cut reduces threat of capital outflows
T
he decision by the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates has reduced the threat of capital outflows from Nigeria, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited has said.
In a note obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, the financial services firm stated that apart from reducing the threat of capital outflows from Nigeria, the Fed rate cut would also benefit the country in that it will lead to decline in its interest expense.
FDC also pointed out that the rate triggered a rally in oil prices, a development it said was ”positive for Nigeria’s external buffers and fiscal position.”
Last Wednesday, the Fed cut interest rates for the first time in over a decade, as part of efforts to maintain America’s economic expansion.
The widely expected quarter-point decrease was the Fed’s first since it slashed rates to near zero in 2008.
While analysts are divided over whether the Fed would provide more rate cuts before the end of the year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will clearly prefer more easing by the U.S. monetary authorities.
Reason is that there are indications that the apex bank’s recent policies to boost lending to the real sector of the economy are making foreign investors to pull funds from the nation’s foreign exchange and stock markets.
According to Reuters report last Thursday, CBN has been intervening in the currency market over the past two weeks to keep the naira stable as foreign investors took profits after yields fell on the local debt market.
The news agency reported a forex dealer as saying that the naira was quoted at 362.80 to the dollar on the currency market at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window last Thursday, weaker than the level around N361/$ level where it has traded for much of this year.
It also reported that pressure had been building on the naira amid a dwindling supply of dollars. It now takes more than a week to fill customer orders.
It quoted the forex dealer as saying “we are currently seeing more outflow than inflow … but the central bank has been intervening. The moment the central bank doesn’t provide support, people may start to panic.”
Significantly, in its note, the FDC had pointed out that the nation’s external reserves declined by 0.40 per cent within two weeks to stand at $44.92 billion as at July 30, 2019.
It would be recalled that in recent interview with journalists, the acting Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mary Uduk, highlighted the impact of Fed rate decisions on Nigeria’s financial markets.
She said: “A large percentage of those who do business in our market are foreign investors and as of the third quarter of 2018, the capital outflow stood at N513 billion as against N477.7 billion incoming.
“We can see that the impact of an increase in interest rate in advanced countries, not just in the US, has an impact on capital outflow, thereby leading to reduced performance in our markets. I want to say that the interest rate increase in advanced economies, not just the U.S., does not affect only Nigeria but also affects other emerging and frontiers market in the world.”
‘How sub-Saharan Africa can benefit from digital technology’
A
s developing countries brace for technological advances and other disruptions arising from climate shocks, fragility, economic integration and population transitions that will fundamentally transform the work landscape, a new World Bank report notes that sub-Saharan African countries may benefit from digital technology adoption in different ways than other regions.
“The Future of Work in Africa: Harnessing the Potential of Digital Technologies for All”, a regional companion piece to the World Bank’s World Development Report 2019: “The Changing Nature of Work”, says the region has an opportunity to forge a different path from the rest of the world – if digital technologies are harnessed correctly by governments and businesses by ensuring that critical policies and investments are in place.
“Because most African countries face different development challenges such as lower levels of productive technology adoption and more under-employed people than other regions, an increase in digital technology adoption has the potential to have a positive effect on economies,” said Mark Dutz World Bank Lead Economist and one of the report authors.
“If widely adopted, digital technologies hold the promise of helping firms grow, and most importantly, create more jobs for everyone, not just a privileged few. But it won’t happen unless governments put in place an appropriate business environment.”
The report cites a recent study showing that faster internet speeds in African countries increased the employment rate not only for university graduates, but for those workers who had a secondary or even only a primary level of education.
However, while there is innovation and growth potential, the report warns that the success of digital and related technology adoption depends on having the right supportive policies in place. Governments need to ensure sufficient market competition, better entrepreneurial and worker human capital, and better physical infrastructure, according to the report, as well as stronger capacities to increase public investments in social protection.
“The region’s underlying conditions, such as a large informal sector and persistently low levels of human capital, do not need to be a disadvantage” said Jieun Choi, World Bank Senior Economist and a report author. “Because Africa has a smaller manufacturing base, automation is not likely to displace many workers over the next years. At the same time, digital technology adoption can help businesses reduce their costs and prices, enabling them to expand their production and employment across all sectors, while access to internet and mobile apps can help low-skilled workers to learn better farming practices or sell more effectively in markets.
“We know that it won’t be easy to establish the necessary foundations needed to capitalize on Africa’s digital and broader economic transformation, but it can be done,” said the report author Zainab Usman, World Bank Social Development Specialist.
“With government policy makers and business investments supporting the needed changes, the next generation of African workers, inventors and entrepreneurs have the potential to innovate and thrive.”
Basel C’ttee IOSCO agree to extend derivatives deal
T
he Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) have agreed to a one-year extension of the final implementation phase of the margin requirements for non-centrally cleared derivatives.
In a press release, the Basel Committee said: “With this extension, the final implementation phase will take place on September 1, 2021, at which point covered entities with an Aggregate Average Notional Amount (AANA) of non-centrally cleared derivatives greater than N8 billion will be subject to the requirements.”
To facilitate this extension, the Basel Committee and IOSCO have also announced that they will introduce an additional implementation phase whereby as of 1 September 2020 covered entities with an AANA of non-centrally cleared derivatives greater than N50 billion will be subject to the requirements.
According to the press release, “the Basel Committee and IOSCO have agreed to this extended timeline in the interest of supporting the smooth and orderly implementation of the margin requirements which is consistent and harmonised across their member jurisdictions and helps avoid market fragmentation that could otherwise ensue.
The Basel Committee and IOSCO expect that covered entities will act diligently to comply with the requirements by this revised timeline and strongly encourage market participants to make all relevant arrangements on a timely basis.”
NASD-OTC Securities shed 2.99%
T
ransactions on the NASD OTC market in July extends bearish sentiments to three consecutive months as the Unlisted Security Index (USI) declined further by 22.33 absolute points (or 2.99 per cent) to close for the month of July at 724.01 points.
According to analysts at GTI research, this also translates to a decrease of 2.99 per cent in market capitalisation, relative to previous month closing value.
The NASD OTC market capitalisation eased by N16.05 billion in the month of July, from N536.20 billion in the month of June to N520.15 billion.
“Of the 38 securities admitted to trade on NASD OTC platform, only 13 traded in the month of July, with two appreciating in value, four depreciated and seven remaining unchanged.
“Overall, a total turnover of 7.48 million shares worth N402.95 million in 229 deals were traded in the month of July by investors on the OTC market, relative to 73.73 billion shares worth N647.93 million in 207 deals in June, 2019,” they noted in a report.
The OTC securities had recently estimated its total value of transactions in 2018 at about N25 billion, as the promoter of a trading network that eases secondary market trading of all securities of unquoted public companies in Nigeria.
The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NASD Plc, Bola Ajomale, while addressing market participants at the NASD Breakfast Meeting in Lagos, said trading activities on the platform had increased tremendously during the period.
According to him, in the last three years, the platform recorded huge capital coming into the country in form of long-term investments, rather than trading capital.
“It is not money that came in and went out because they want to make returns, it was money that came in because they want to assist the company grow, so we have seen a lot of growth, and investment and as time goes on, this kind of investment we will seek to make dividend rather than to sell them when the exchange rate moves,” he said.
Ajomale noted that due to the investment growth witnessed in the past few years, the company decided to launch an enterprise portal- the NASD Enterprise Portal (NASDeP), to boost investment in small enterprises in Nigeria.
“In 2018, we launched three platforms, all of them fully indigenous, built by Nigerian enterprise, because we do have an industry that is growing. In addition, the three portals we have, one is a capital raise platform, which is the enterprise portal, the second is the trading platform, which allows brokers to trade from any part of the world at any time, using any devise.
“The third is creating an information portal where people can observe the market within a couple of minutes. Here you will be engaged with the market without logging into the market,” he said.
He pointed out that the NASD ep portal was designed specifically to address the information gap on start-ups and other growth enterprises and provides a central database of private investment opportunities and investor pools.
Red Star expands operations to Benin Republic
One of Nigeria’s logistics providers, Red Star Express Plc, at the weekend expanded its operations to Benin Republic as part of its bids to provide logistics solutions for businesses across West Africa.
The company in a statement said the opening of the company’s office in Cotonou, the capital of Benin Republic, fell in line with an expansion drive that has seen the company open offices in Burkina Faso and Niger Republic.
Red Star Express has been operating in Niger Republic since 2016 while the branch in Burkina Faso opened in November last year.
The company’s Managing Director, Dr. Olusola Obabori, stated that these developments were in line with the company’s vision of increasing its business prospects in West Africa.
“We are a company that is focused on growth, and the expansion into Benin is part of that growth. We are delighted to take this step in boosting our business,” he added.
He also mentioned that there were plans to expand into more West African states as the company looks to connect different economies in the region.
“Our business is about connecting different economies; especially as regards trade and commerce. By being in countries such as Benin Republic, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic, we will be at the forefront of economic development; particularly in the West African region,” he said.
“Red Star Express Plc is a licensee of Federal Express (FedEx) Corporation, the world’s largest delivery solutions provider.
The company has over 150 offices nationwide, with a network reach spanning over 1,500 communities in Nigeria and over 200 countries worldwide.
It is made up of three subsidiaries specialising in areas such as express delivery, logistics, freight, outsourcing, supply chain management, e-commerce logistics solutions, printing and packaging, e-archiving, business enterprise solutions, as well as agro logistics and trade.
H1: Linkage Assurance’s profit up 16%
U
nderwriting firm, Linkage Assurance Plc, has recorded a 16 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) for the half year unaudited financial statement ended June 30, 2019. The figure rose from N439.77 million in the half year period of 2018 to N572.76 million in the same period in 2019.
According to the financial statement made available to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Linkage, during the period under review, posted a gross premium written income of N4.130 billion as against N3.650 billion the previous year.
With efficient risk management, the underwriter during the period returned to profitability in underwriting performance, posting a 176 per cent increase, as the figure moved from negative N367.11 million in 2018 to positive N296.06 million.
he company’s total assets also grew by eight per cent, moving from N23.146 billion to N24.869 billion at the end of June 2019.
The company is optimistic that it will sustain this growth all year around, as its growth initiatives already deployed were beginning to add value to performance of the company.
According to the Managing Director/CEO of the firm, Daniel Braie, the company has diversified its portfolio to achieve income efficiency with quality risk management, noting that management is actively watching its cost to ensure that it delivers value to shareholders.
In terms of compliance to regulatory requirements, we are up and doing to ensure we remain above board and maintain our position in the industry, Braie said.
Linkage Assurance Plc was incorporated in Nigeria in 1991 as a private limited liability company domiciled in Nigeria. It was registered by the National Insurance Commission on in October 7, 1993 to transact general insurance business and commenced operations in January, 1994.
Anniversary: CIIN reiterates commitment to manpower devt
A
s the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) prepares for 60th anniversary celebration, the President of the institute, Mr. Eddie Efekoha, has stated that the event will provide an opportunity for the insurance industry stakeholders to reflect on the history of the institute and equally embrace it’s relevance to the sector and the Nigerian economy.
Efekoha, who spoke with journalists in Lagos, lauded the institute’s commitment to its duty as the rallying point for insurance professionals in Nigeria while acknowledging the role of the founding fathers of the Institute.
According to him, “it is clear to see that the Institute has come a long way from its early days where it was a tenant at St. Peters House in Marina. This can be traced to the vision and efforts of Past presidents before me and the commitment of all Insurance stakeholders.
“I continue to remain grateful to them for the work they have done and it is important that we build on their efforts for the growth to be continuous.
“Now, we are saddled with the task of setting new standards and identifying new international benchmarks in our task of propagating insurance and ensuring the Institute remains relevant to industry stakeholders nationally and internationally.”
On his part, the Director General of the institute, Mr. Richard Borokini, reiterated the president’s comments by stating that the institute’s commitment to manpower development had not wavered over the years.
“We are consistently looking to expand the scope and quality of service through innovation in order to deliver real and added value to members of the Institute.
“We are passionate about providing qualitative insurance education to all members of the Institute just as we are also proud of the professionals we make of them,” he noted.
According to him, the anniversary celebration, which started last Friday, is expected to end this week.
The line up of activities kicked off with a Jumat Service last Friday at the Lagos State Central Mosque, Alausa, followed by the CIIN family picnic the following day at the Eleko beach.
The celebrations continue with visit to selected charity homes.
There will also be a symposium on at the Muson center themed, “The Nigerian State and values: Need for Alignment.”
There will be a church service scheduled for the All Saints Anglican Church on the August 7 after which the the week-long schedule of activities will come to a climax with a gala night and the launch of the institute’s compendium on August 8.
Oil prices rise for 5th day as stockpiles fall
Oil prices rose for a fifth day at the weekend, supported by a drop in United States’ inventories and investor expectations that the US Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs for the first time since the financial crisis more than a decade ago. Brent crude futures LCOc1, the international benchmark for oil prices, were up 40 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $65.12 a barrel by 0842 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 gained 20 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $58.25 a barrel. Central bankers in the U.S. began their two-day meeting on Tuesday and were expected to cut interest rates, with President Donald Trump, reiterating his call for the Fed to make a large cut.
“The move has long been anticipated and represents a double boon for oil prices – on one hand, it should encourage U.S. oil demand and on the other, it will apply downward pressure on the dollar,’’ said PVM Oil Associates analyst, Stephen Brennock.
Oil stockpiles fell again last week, along with gasoline and distillate inventories, data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group showed on Tuesday. Crude inventories fell by six million barrels to 443 million barrels in the week ended July 26, against a forecast for a drop of 2.6 million barrels in a Reuters’ poll of analysts.
“The outlook for another draw in U.S. crude inventories and renewed outages in Libya is supporting oil prices,’’ said UBS oil analyst, Giovanni Staunovo. Libya’s Sharara oilfield, the country’s largest, shut down on Tuesday after a problem with a valve on the pipeline linking it to the Zawiya oil terminal.
Tensions in the Middle East remain high, providing another bullish catalyst for prices, with the U.S. formally asking Germany to join France and Britain to help to secure the Strait of Hormuz after the seizure of a British tanker by Iran. Germany has expressed scepticism about the request.
BP Finance Chief, Brian Gilvary said the British company has not taken any of its oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz since a July 10 attempt by Iran to seize one of its vessels. Market participants are also closely watching the U.S.-China meeting in Shanghai as both countries seek to end a year-long trade war.
Although, expectations are low for progress after combative remarks from President Trump, News Agency of Nigeria and Reuters report. The meeting comes as a survey showed that China’s factory activity shrank for the third month in a row in July, underlining the growing strains placed by the trade war on the world’s second-biggest economy and one of the biggest oil consumers.
Nigeria’s Internet subscribers drop by 400,000 in June
Statistics from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) shows that the number of Nigerians subscribed to the Internet in the country dropped by about 400,000 subscribers from 122.6 million to 122.2 million in June. Nairametrics gathered that the rate of reduction might not be unconnected to concerns around the speed of internet download and the hasty consumption of data.
On a network by network basis, the leading service provider in the country’s mobile internet industry, MTN Nigeria, lost 178,103 internet subscribers last month. According to the data, MTN’s total internet subscribers stood at 52.4 million in May this year, while the number dropped to 52.2 million in June.
This is the first time MTN Nigeria would lose internet subscribers in about a year. The data also revealed that the number of 9mobile’s active internet subscribers has continued to fall for over two years. In June 2019, 9mobile suffered a dip; its internet subscribers declined to 9.03 million as against 9.35 million recorded in May 2019.
The company’s market share in the entire industry remains 9 per cent of the market or 15.96 million subscribers, however. Globacom gained close to half the number of customers lost by MTN in June, with a 196,000 increase in internet subscribers. Airtel saw an addition of 42,000 to its total internet subscribers in June as well.
MTN still dominates the market though, with 65.25 million persons or 38 per cent of people resident in Nigeria hooked up to their service. Indigenous-owned Globacom is second with a 27 per cent share of the market or 46.59 million subscribers on its network. Airtel, whose shares were recently floated on the local and international exchange markets in June, witnessed a slow rise in market share.
The provider is catering to 26.43 per cent of the customer base or 45.92 million subscribers.
