BOE Governor warns of instant shock from no-deal Brexit

he decision by the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates has reduced the threat of capital outflows from Nigeria, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited has said.

In a note obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, the financial services firm stated that apart from reducing the threat of capital outflows from Nigeria, the Fed rate cut would also benefit the country in that it will lead to decline in its interest expense.

FDC also pointed out that the rate triggered a rally in oil prices, a development it said was ”positive for Nigeria’s external buffers and fiscal position.”

Last Wednesday, the Fed cut interest rates for the first time in over a decade, as part of efforts to maintain America’s economic expansion.

The widely expected quarter-point decrease was the Fed’s first since it slashed rates to near zero in 2008.

While analysts are divided over whether the Fed would provide more rate cuts before the end of the year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will clearly prefer more easing by the U.S. monetary authorities.

Reason is that there are indications that the apex bank’s recent policies to boost lending to the real sector of the economy are making foreign investors to pull funds from the nation’s foreign exchange and stock markets.

According to Reuters report last Thursday, CBN has been intervening in the currency market over the past two weeks to keep the naira stable as foreign investors took profits after yields fell on the local debt market.

The news agency reported a forex dealer as saying that the naira was quoted at 362.80 to the dollar on the currency market at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window last Thursday, weaker than the level around N361/$ level where it has traded for much of this year.

It also reported that pressure had been building on the naira amid a dwindling supply of dollars. It now takes more than a week to fill customer orders.

It quoted the forex dealer as saying “we are currently seeing more outflow than inflow … but the central bank has been intervening. The moment the central bank doesn’t provide support, people may start to panic.”

Significantly, in its note, the FDC had pointed out that the nation’s external reserves declined by 0.40 per cent within two weeks to stand at $44.92 billion as at July 30, 2019.

It would be recalled that in recent interview with journalists, the acting Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mary Uduk, highlighted the impact of Fed rate decisions on Nigeria’s financial markets.

She said: “A large percentage of those who do business in our market are foreign investors and as of the third quarter of 2018, the capital outflow stood at N513 billion as against N477.7 billion incoming.

“We can see that the impact of an increase in interest rate in advanced countries, not just in the US, has an impact on capital outflow, thereby leading to reduced performance in our markets. I want to say that the interest rate increase in advanced economies, not just the U.S., does not affect only Nigeria but also affects other emerging and frontiers market in the world.”

