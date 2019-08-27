Sports
Bolton, Bury face Football League deadline
Bury have until 17:00 BST on Tuesday to complete a sale that would prevent them from being expelled from the English Football League.
Shakers owner Steve Dale said last week he had agreed a deal to sell the League One Shakers to C&N Sporting Risk.
EFL Executive Chair Debbie Jevans said on Sunday the analytics company had already provided proof of funds.
Bolton Wanderers, which once featured former Super Eagles skipper, Jay Jay Okocha, have the same Tuesday deadline to make takeover progress or they could also face expulsion.
They had been the subject of a bid by Football Ventures but the takeover collapsed over the weekend, with the club’s administrators warning the Wanderers could enter liquidation as early as Wednesday if a resolution is not found.
Should a takeover at Bolton fail to materialise by 17:00 on Tuesday, a 14-day notice of withdrawal of the Trotters’ membership of the EFL could be reinstated.
“The current situation cannot continue,” the EFL said in a statement issued on Saturday, prior to Monday’s news.
“If a successful conclusion to a sale is not found or there are no credible plans for the club to continue the season in administration by the planned board meeting at 17:00 BST on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, then the EFL board will consider lifting the suspension on the notice of withdrawal of the club’s membership of the league.”
The proposed takeover was beset with problems for weeks and is still waiting to be completed.
Laurence Bassini, who failed with his own bid to buy the club before it went into administration, was awarded a court order blocking the sale on August 8.
That was amended and adjourned six days later, but the troubled club are now on the brink of disaster.
Bury were effectively an hour from being thrown out of the EFL on Friday night, having been given until 23:59 BST to prove their financial stability, before news of a possible takeover emerged.
Owner Dale told BBC Radio Manchester he had agreed a deal with analytics company C&N Sporting Risk, led by Henry Newman and Rory Campbell.
That news provided Bury fans with genuine optimism, but C&N Sporting Risk said it was “disappointing” an extension granted until 17:00 on Tuesday was not longer.
“There are a number of serious outstanding issues to be addressed,” the company said in a statement.
“It is disappointing the EFL has chosen to go for such a short extension, especially given this is a Bank Holiday weekend and our main legal adviser is unavailable until Wednesday.”
On Sunday, EFL Executive Chair Debbie Jevans said the Tuesday deadline could be further extended if a deal was “1% outstanding”.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Bury North MP James Frith added that he “fears the extension is not long enough with so much still to be done”.
Following a meeting of the EFL board on Saturday, the league said that no further Bury fixtures would be suspended because of the integrity of the competition and the impact on other clubs in the division.
The Shakers have not played any of their first six games of the season.
Sports
Bolton saved as crisis-hit football club sold at 11th hour
Crisis-hit Bolton Wanderers have been saved from the brink after being sold to the Football Ventures consortium.
The 145-year-old club was on the verge of liquidation after a deal to sell it collapsed over the weekend.
The English Football League (EFL) gave administrator Paul Appleton 14 days to find a buyer for the League One club or prove they could be funded for the rest of the season.
In a statement on Wednesday, Bolton said they were now “pleased to announce” the sale of the club to Football Ventures (Whites) Limited, which had reportedly tabled a £10m bid.
The announcement comes a day after Bury became the first club since 1992 to be expelled from the EFL after failing to secure new ownership.
Appleton said: “This has been one of the most complicated administrations I’ve been involved with but I’m delighted to say we have finally reached a satisfactory conclusion with the sale to Football Ventures.
“At times, some of the hurdles appeared insurmountable and the frustration felt has been immense, not least by the supporters who have had to endure too many weeks of uncertainty.”
The sticking point during talks was understood to be a dispute between the club’s most recent owner Ken Anderson and their biggest creditor, the family trust set up by Bolton businessman and benefactor Eddie Davies before his death last year.
Appleton criticised Anderson, saying he had “used his position as a secured creditor to hamper and frustrate any deal that did not benefit him or suit his purposes”.
He added: “Now there can be a fresh start with owners who, I believe, will run the club for the good of the supporters and the community as a whole.
“For everything the fans have had to endure, they deserve nothing less.”
Anderson has rejected suggestions he was to blame, saying he was “not involved in any of the discussions or delays over the last few months”.
In a statement, Football Ventures said it was now “excited to begin restoring this magnificent football club to its rightful position, securing its future for the fans, the loyal club staff and the players”.
The consortium is led by Sharon Brittan and has received backing from Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason, according to The Sun.
Appleton revealed on Monday that there was no money left to fund Bolton – who were in the Premier League in 2012 – after a takeover bid by the Football Ventures consortium had stalled.
Talks continued on Tuesday and there was optimism Bolton would meet the 5pm deadline to announce that a deal had been approved.
However, progress came too late to stop the EFL enforcing a 14-day notice to withdraw the club’s membership before the sale was confirmed on Wednesday.
Debbie Jevans, executive chairwoman of the EFL, said: “Following the completion of the sale, the club is no longer in administration and the notice of withdrawal issued as per the EFL’s insolvency policy has been cancelled.”
Bolton now face an uphill task in League One, where they languish at the bottom of the table, after starting the season on minus 12 points due to being placed in administration, reports Skysports.
Bolton’s last game against Doncaster Rovers was called off amid welfare concerns for younger players, while manager Phil Parkinson and assistant manager Steve Parkin quit last week.
The club once had former Super Eagles skipper Jay Jay Okocha on their books.
Veteran Cameroon goalkeeper Idriss Carlos Kameni has left Turkish giants Fenerbahce.
The 35-year-old joined Fenerbahce in July 2017, with a lack of opportunity resulting in just 14 appearances for the Istanbul outfit.
With a year left on his deal, he has had his contract with the 28-time Turkish champions terminated by mutual consent.
Kameni has been widely linked with a return to Spanish football, having previously played for Malaga and Espanyol.
He arrived at Espanyol in 2004, going on to make over 200 league appearances for the club, beforeswitching to rivals Malaga in early 2012.
The former Le Havre player spent five years at Malaga before moving to Turkey, reports the BBC.
He played all three knock-out matches to help Cameroon win Olympic football gold at the 2000 Games in Sydney.
Kameni also played a key role as the Indomitable Lions finished runners up at the 2003 FIFA Confederations Cup in France.
He has 74 caps for his country and was part of the Cameroon squad at the 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments but failed to make any appearance in Mali 2002 and the recent event in Egypt.
Sports
NSE halts losing streak with marginal gain
Local equities rebounded on resumed bargain hunting activities yesterday as overall performance measures, NSE All Share Index (ASI), grew marginally by 0.01 per cent, halting two days losing streak.
The stock market had tumbled for the second day as investors retreated following sell offs occasioned by profit taking.
The bullish activities was driven by consumer goods and financial services stocks, which were highly sought after.
At the close of business 12 stocks appreciated while 13 others declined.
Consequently, the All-Share Index gained 30.2 basis points or 0.01 per cent to close at 27,607.02 basis points as against 27,602.77 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N2 billion to close at N13.430 trillion from N13.428 trillion as market sentiment returned green.
Meanwhile, a turnover of 130.3 million shares exchanged in 2,866 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.
The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 51.9 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,028 deals.
Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of MTN Nigeria Plc and Lafarge Africa Plc.
The banking sub-sector, boosted by activities in the shares of GTB Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc., followed with a turnover of 8.4 million shares in 413 deals.
Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Continental Reinsurance Plc, Cornerstone Insurance Plc and John Holt Nigeria Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 10 per cent each to close at N1.43, 22 kobo and 55 kobo per share respectively, while Unity Bank Plc followed with 8.33 per cent to close at 65 kobo per share. Forte Oil Plc added 5.48 per cent to close at N15.40 per share.
On the flip side, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc led the losers with a drop of 7.41 per cent to close at N1.00 per share while PZ Cussons Plc shed 5.60 per cent to close at N5.90 per share. Access Bank Plc plunged by 5.15 per cent to close at N6.45 per share.
Sports
Opabunmi tasks F’Eagles, Falconets as teams gun for gold
Former Super Eagles forward Femi Opabunmi has tasked the Flying Eagles and Falconets players representing Nigeria in the men and women football events of the 2019 African Games to use their performance as springboard to the senior national teams.
Both Nigeria U-20 sides are in the finals of the competitions and Opabunmi has weighed in on the teams’ outings in Morocco.
“We have not been watching the teams play but it is commendable that the U-20 sides have apparently put in more than 100% in their matches.
“So far it’s been a good African Games and I want to salute our teams,” Opabunmi told allnigeriasoccer.com on Wednesday.
“They must continue to do well whenever they play at this level or in the U-23s. They should see this as a stepping stone to the senior national teams.
”Yes, these players can play in the Super Eagles and Super Falcons in the nearest future,” Opabunmi, who was the youngest player at the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Korea/Japan at the age of 16 said.
Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will face Senegal in Friday’s final in the men’s football event while the Falconets will play Cameroon in the final of the women’s football event.
