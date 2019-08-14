Sports
Brazil 2019: Golden Eaglets begin camping in Abuja
ive –time champions Nigeria have kick-started their camping programme for the FIFA U-17 World Cup finals taking place in Brazil between October 26 and November 17.
The Golden Eaglets picked a ticket to the championship after finishing among the top four teams at the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations held in Tanzania in April this year.
Head Coach Manu Garba has called up 52 players who have been instructed to arrive at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Abuja on Tuesday, August 13 (yesterday).
Manu Garba was head coach of the squad that won Nigeria’s fourth title in the United Arab Emirates in 2013. The Golden Eaglets also triumphed at the 1985, 1993, 2007 and 2015 championships in China, Japan, Korea Republic and Chile respectively.
THE FULL LIST
Goalkeepers: Sunday Steven, Suleiman Shuaibu, Joseph Oluwabusola, Zubair Suleiman, Moses Aluko, Anthony Okoronkwo
Defenders: Etim Charles, Ogaga Oduko, Ferdinand Clement, David Ishaya Akulo, Shedrack Tanko, Mayowa Abayomi, Kelvin Agho, Dahiru Yusuf, Adeniyi Timilehin, Ismaila Salaudeen, Usman Mohammed, Emeka Egbu
Midfielders: Samson Tijani, Alfred Olaniyan, Ibrahim Jabaar, Fawaz Abdullahi, Shuaibu Abdulrazak, Peter Agba, Muyideen Oyindamola, Suleiman Lawal, Longbak Kling Shak, Damilola Adeyeye, Ajir Sesugh, Gotee Ntignee
Forwards: Akinkunmi Amoo, Olakunle Olusegun, Wisdom Ubani, Divine Nwachukwu, Mubarak Gata, Adrien Akande, Etim Friday Ubi, Haruna Lawal, Egesionu Suporu, Sunusi Ibrahim, Samson Komolafe, Ismail Ayodele, Ogunkoya Paul, Iniobong Okon, Opeyemi Qudus, Tobi Adeleke, Oluebube Oguduba, Usman Abba, Odeh David Emeka, Gideon Okon Asuquo, Bashar Issa Olatunji, Mohammed Dikko.
Ministry charges athletes on AG: Put Nigeria first ahead of money
First batch athletes jet out Thursday
ermanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr. Adesola Olusade, has told the Team Nigeria’s athletes to this year’s African Games in Morocco to consider the country first before money.
Olusade told the athletes to remember the ethics of patriotism and nationalism which he said must be the centre-point of their actions during the games.
He said the Federal Government would continue to meet the demands of the athletes pointing out that they can only get to stardom by representing the country.
Olusade said that no one can rule out the essence of monetary incentives in modern day sports, but stressed that financial gain must not be the central focus for any of the athletes during the games in Morocco.
The permanent secretary disclosed that many of the 2019 contingent members have already been uplifted with grants and other welfare packages, which he said stopped them from making any further agitations, but admitted that more still has to be done by the ministry.
Olusade said: “We have continued trying to make them happy, and some of them have been assisted financially, which is why they are not complaining, but more will still be done before they go to Morocco.
He also stated that the athletes should not just think of what they want from the government, but they should think mostly of what they can do for their country.
Meanwhile, the first batch of Nigeria’s contingent to the 24th African Games will depart the country on Thursday for Rabat, Morocco, venue of the games.
The contingent scheduled to leave on Wednesday (today) had the departure shelved to Thursday as most the contingent observed the just Eid Kabir holiday.
The team is expected to depart aboard a chartered aircraft from Lagos as all arrangements has been concluded by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.
Just yesterday, the team was handed over to the Nigeria Olympic Committee NOC by the officials of the Sports Ministry.
The second batch according to the Ministry officials will leave at the weekend for the opening ceremony of the game slated for August 17th.
The last batch will be leaving on August 21 and the contingent return to the country on September 21st.
Speaking to journalists on the preparation, Dr. Ademola Are disclosed that the athletes were in high spirits and good health as all their allowances have been cleared.
He said the government has released the funds needed for the games and everything including the required equipment needed by the athletes for the games proper have been procured.
FIFA sanctions Manchester City over transfer of minors
he FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned English club Manchester City FC for breaches relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18.
Manchester City FC was found to have breached, amongst others, article 19 of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players.
The Disciplinary Committee took into account the fact that Manchester City FC accepted its responsibility and sanctioned the club with a fine of CHF 370,000.
The protection of minors is a key element in FIFA’s overall regulatory framework relating to the transfer of players, and the effective enforcement of these rules is paramount, as has also been confirmed on various occasions by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The decision issued by the Disciplinary Committee was notified on Tuesday.
Super Eagles are winning Euro transfer window
he Super Eagles might have failed to win their fourth Africa Cup of Nations title in Egypt but they have not entirely lost out this summer.
That team fell just short in Egypt and divided opinion of Nigerians, some regarding the third-place finish as commendable, others dismissing it as just another failed mission with a consolation prize.
However, every keen Nigerian football follower will agree that the 2019 European summer transfer window has brought in some much-needed fresh air for the country’s stars.
Of the squad of 23 players that represented Nigeria in Egypt, three have made positive, high-profile moves, and another one is on the verge of a beneficial switch. Others on the fringes of the squad are also involved in potentially favourable transfers.
The biggest move has to be that of Alexander Iwobi, who left Arsenal for Everton. Iwobi had been with the Gunners all his life and will be seen as taking a step or two down.
But it was a move he had to make and one that should ultimately benefit him immensely. As a young player, at 23, who needs regular playing time to retain his sharpness and keep his place in the national team, Iwobi had little choice. Leaving Arsenal was his only option.
He played fairly regularly last season, featuring in 51 games in all competitions. He must have realised that he probably would be lucky to get half as many games if he stuck around, following the arrival of Cote d’Ivoire forward Nicolas Pepe, who cost a club record £72 million fee from Lille.
Everton are a notch or two below Arsenal in England in terms of size, success and prestige but they are still a massive club. Their willingness to cough up as much as £40m (a record for a Nigerian player) is an indication of how highly they value Iwobi.
To Iwobi’s and the national team’s advantage too, Everton manager Marco Silva has said that he will deploy him as a No.10, the role he has been playing for the Super Eagles in recent months.
Although Silva also did say Iwobi could play out wide, chances are he will feature more centrally, as Everton do not have many options in that No.10 position.
Also, while Everton are ambitious under Silva and are keen to record some success, there is not as much pressure at Goodison Park as there is at the Emirates Stadium. The intense need to constantly be at his best at Arsenal would have prepared Iwobi for whatever Everton throw at him and he should thrive there.
Iwobi should also settle in quickly at Everton, where he has former Arsenal teammate Theo Walcott to guide him and where Silva preaches the quick, passing football the Nigerian got used to in London.
Incidentally, the player whose arrival led to Iwobi’s departure from Arsenal, Pepe, has himself been replaced by a Nigerian.
Young forward Victor Osimhen’s career seemed to be going nowhere when he struggled at German Bundesliga club Wolfsburg and was sent out on loan.
But he found his form in Belgium last season, scoring 20 goals for Charleroi in 36 games. The impressive return did not only earn him a spot in the Nigeria squad to AFCON, it has bagged him a big move to France.
Osimhen signed with Lille on 1 August and is already leaving his mark on Vincent Enyeama’s former club.
The 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup top scorer didn’t take time to showcase his abilities to Lille fans, scoring twice in their 2-1 win over Nantes on his Ligue 1 debut on Sunday.
Osimhen’s goalscoring has never been in doubt, but he now has the biggest stages to show it. Lille finished second in Ligue 1 last season and are therefore in the UEFA Champions League, the world’s biggest club competition.
The youngster, 20, will be spending his weekends playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues and his midweeks featuring in the ultimate club competition. What more can Super Eagles handlers ask for?
Also joining Osimhen in France is Henry Onyekuru, who incidentally has left Iwobi’s new club Everton. The 22-year-old had some success on loan at Galatasaray last season, but he has now moved to Monaco, who are trying to get back to the top after a dreadful campaign last season.
Onyekuru, 22, is expected to be a key component of Monaco’s rebuild after they narrowly escaped relegation last season. The Super Eagles forward, who was also in the 2019 AFCON squad, has left Everton on a permanent deal after two loan spells. He did not kick a ball in Everton colours in two years.
Monaco and their head coach Leonardo Jardim have a reputation for developing players, so the talented Onyekuru is in good hands. Besides, he’s exchanging Turkey’s Super Lig for a much more competitive, higher-quality championship. Another big win for the Super Eagles.
Reports on Tuesday also claimed that another Super Eagles forward Moses Simon was on the verge of a loan switch to Nantes in France from Levante in Spain.
While LaLiga is a higher level than Ligue 1, Simon struggled for playing time at Levante last season (he played 23 games in all competition, 11 of them as a substitute). He will likely feature much more at Nantes, to the delight of Super Eagles handlers.
With the three Nigeria forwards joining their compatriot, Bordeaux’s Samuel Kalu, in Ligue 1, plus Iwobi’s new Everton adventure, things are certainly looking up for the Super Eagles in the attacking department.
2019 FIBA World Cup: Nwora cuts D’Tigers’ list to 15
…as team arrives Lagos for camping
’Tigers’ head coach, Alex Nwora, has pruned down the list of players invited for the preparation for the fast approaching 2019 FIBA World Cup.
Nwora had initially invited 44 players to camp for the first phase of preparation but returned to the country with 15 players for the final phase of camping.
Captain, Ike Diogu led the list of the last 15 players in camp alongside Uzoh Benjamin Chukwukelo, Ireogbu Ike, NBA rising star, Okogie Joshua Aloiye, Nwamu Ike, Nwora Jordan Ifeanyi, Aminu Al Farouq, Stanley Okoye and Vincent Nnamdi Gabriel.
Others are Ekpe Udoh (Utah Jazz), Chimieze Metu (Sam Antonio Spurs), Zanna Talib, Aminu Abdul Alade, Akindele Jeleel Ayodeji and Michael Eric.
The team arrive Lagos, Nigeria for the next phase of training after weeks of training in the United States of America.
The strong contingent led by Head Coach, Alex Nwora arrived Nigeria aboard a Delta Airline from Atlanta to continue their World Cup preparation.
While in Lagos, the team will continue their training and play a couple of tune-up games as well as interact with members of the media and their teeming fans before their departure for China on August 19.
So far, the team has played four friendlies and won three against fellow World Cup-bound Dominican Republic which they defeated twice as well as Canada.
Flying Eagles’ captain targets AG gold
lying Eagles skipper, Ibrahim ‘Babawo’ Abubakar, has said the team’s target at the African Games in Morocco is to nick the gold medal.
He said the national team will do their best to make Nigeria proud at this year’s Africa Games.
Speaking ahead of their opening match against Burkina Faso in Rabat on Friday, Abubakar said all the players are determined to get a podium spot for Nigeria and they will do everything to ensure they return home with the gold medal.
Abubakar is in the list of 18 players named by Flying Eagles’ coach, Paul Osahon Aigbogun to represent Nigeria at the 12th Africa Games, ahead of which the team had been training in Abuja for two weeks.
The coach is keeping kept faith with the bulk of players that were part of his camp in Germany before the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland last May, with Abubakar returning alongside Success Makanjuola, Peter Eletu, Chinonso Emeka, Collins Sor and Rabiu Mohammed.
Abubakar and the other five, who all featured at Poland 2019, will seek to lead by example when the Flying Eagles start their campaign in the football event in Rabat on Friday, against Burkina Faso at Stade Hassan Moulay, before battling South Africa and Morocco at same venue.
ITTF Nigeria Open: Foreign stars savour exciting experience in Lagos
he 2019 ITTF Challenge Plus Nigeria Open might have come and gone, but all the foreign players who featured in the competition will not forget in a hurry their various experience while in Lagos for the tournament, which took place between 8 and 11 August, 2019.
The Challenge Plus Nigeria Open, an International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) approved competition entered its 6th edition this year and it was held at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.
It was a tournament where many players across the world converged on Lagos, one of the emerging mega cities of the world, to fight for honours and more importantly improved on their world ratings in the ping pong game.
This year’s competition was not an exception in terms of standard and the world class environment put in place by the Wahid Enitan Oshodi-led Local Organising Committee (LOC) with the full support of the Lagos State Sports Commission. The Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr Kweku Adedayo Tandoh, was the ITTF-appointed Tournament Director for this year’s event.
Some of the players who spoke on their experience at the tournament were full of excitement coming to Lagos. They described their experience as one they would savour for a long time to come.
For the South African, Genevieve the tournament’s Deputy Referee, the Nigeria Open “is the best table tennis competition I have attended, far better than Italy.”
Vivarelli Debora, a player from Russia said: “This is the best competition I have ever played in my entire life.” She even wished she could get a Nigerian husband.
All-female referees team ready for Super Cup
hen Stephanie Frappart takes charge of the UEFA Super Cup between Chelsea and Liverpool on Wednesday, it could be argued it’s not even the biggest game she has refereed this summer.
The French official will make history by becoming the first female to officiate in a major men’s European match on Wednesday.
But having also taken charge of the Women’s World Cup final in July and Ligue 1 matches in France since April, she says she won’t be feeling any extra pressure.
“We train a lot of all the time, so we are not afraid because we are always ready for all the games,” the 35-year-old said.
Frappart admits her “life has changed” since she was appointed earlier this month as part of an all-female on-field referee team for the match between last season’s Champions League and Europa League winners.
She will line up alongside assistant referees Manuela Nicolosi of Italy and Michelle O’Neill from the Republic of Ireland, who also joined her at the World Cup.
Turkish male referee Cuneyt Cakir will be the fourth official in his home city of Istanbul.
“I’m now popular all over the world,” Frappart added. “But I was also appointed in Ligue 1, so I know the feelings and emotions and how to manage them and how to train for [the occasion].
“This is not my first appointment.”
Para T’Tennis to feature at Birmingham 2022 C’wealth Games
he Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has announced on Tuesday, August 13, that Para Table Tennis is included in the programme of events at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Para Table Tennis is set to shine at the Commonwealth Games after the sport was confirmed to feature at Birmingham 2022 alongside Women’s T20 Cricket and Beach Volleyball.
This will be the biggest ever Para sport programme at a Commonwealth Games, with eight Para disciplines now confirmed for the multi-sport competition, helping to further the diversity of the Games, while continuing to raise the profile of Para Table Tennis around the world.
The sport has enjoyed a dramatic growth in participation numbers in recent times with over 2000 athletes currently active globally, representing more than 100 different countries.
Moreover, Para Table Tennis boasts a proud history as one of the founder Paralympic Games disciplines, having been included among eight sports at the first ever event held in Rome in 1960, and its rich tradition with the Games will be further strengthened at the upcoming Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 events.
New inclusion at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – which take place from July 27 to August 7 2022 – will ensure that the sport features among the world’s most prestigious events, further increasing its exposure and appeal in key growth territories.
Man United stunned by Pogba’s comments
anchester United have been left ‘stunned’ by Paul Pogba’s claim that question marks still lingered over his future at Old Trafford.
The French midfielder told reporters in June that he wanted a “new challenge” three years on from returning to United from Juventus for £89m.
Speaking after United’s 4-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday, Pogba admitted that there remained “question marks” about his future at the club.
According to The Mirror, United were left deeply concerned by the 26-year-old’s comments after the game.
The Red Devils received keen interest from Real Madrid for the signature of Pogba, but refused to budge on their £170m valuation of the player.
Club president Florentino Perez reportedly offered a player-plus-cash deal involving James Rodriguez and £27.4m for Pogba, but this bid was flatly rejected by United.
