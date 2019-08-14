Brazil 2019: Golden Eaglets begin camping in Abuja

T

he Super Eagles might have failed to win their fourth Africa Cup of Nations title in Egypt but they have not entirely lost out this summer.

That team fell just short in Egypt and divided opinion of Nigerians, some regarding the third-place finish as commendable, others dismissing it as just another failed mission with a consolation prize.

However, every keen Nigerian football follower will agree that the 2019 European summer transfer window has brought in some much-needed fresh air for the country’s stars.

Of the squad of 23 players that represented Nigeria in Egypt, three have made positive, high-profile moves, and another one is on the verge of a beneficial switch. Others on the fringes of the squad are also involved in potentially favourable transfers.

The biggest move has to be that of Alexander Iwobi, who left Arsenal for Everton. Iwobi had been with the Gunners all his life and will be seen as taking a step or two down.

But it was a move he had to make and one that should ultimately benefit him immensely. As a young player, at 23, who needs regular playing time to retain his sharpness and keep his place in the national team, Iwobi had little choice. Leaving Arsenal was his only option.

He played fairly regularly last season, featuring in 51 games in all competitions. He must have realised that he probably would be lucky to get half as many games if he stuck around, following the arrival of Cote d’Ivoire forward Nicolas Pepe, who cost a club record £72 million fee from Lille.

Everton are a notch or two below Arsenal in England in terms of size, success and prestige but they are still a massive club. Their willingness to cough up as much as £40m (a record for a Nigerian player) is an indication of how highly they value Iwobi.

To Iwobi’s and the national team’s advantage too, Everton manager Marco Silva has said that he will deploy him as a No.10, the role he has been playing for the Super Eagles in recent months.

Although Silva also did say Iwobi could play out wide, chances are he will feature more centrally, as Everton do not have many options in that No.10 position.

Also, while Everton are ambitious under Silva and are keen to record some success, there is not as much pressure at Goodison Park as there is at the Emirates Stadium. The intense need to constantly be at his best at Arsenal would have prepared Iwobi for whatever Everton throw at him and he should thrive there.

Iwobi should also settle in quickly at Everton, where he has former Arsenal teammate Theo Walcott to guide him and where Silva preaches the quick, passing football the Nigerian got used to in London.

Incidentally, the player whose arrival led to Iwobi’s departure from Arsenal, Pepe, has himself been replaced by a Nigerian.

Young forward Victor Osimhen’s career seemed to be going nowhere when he struggled at German Bundesliga club Wolfsburg and was sent out on loan.

But he found his form in Belgium last season, scoring 20 goals for Charleroi in 36 games. The impressive return did not only earn him a spot in the Nigeria squad to AFCON, it has bagged him a big move to France.

Osimhen signed with Lille on 1 August and is already leaving his mark on Vincent Enyeama’s former club.

The 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup top scorer didn’t take time to showcase his abilities to Lille fans, scoring twice in their 2-1 win over Nantes on his Ligue 1 debut on Sunday.

Osimhen’s goalscoring has never been in doubt, but he now has the biggest stages to show it. Lille finished second in Ligue 1 last season and are therefore in the UEFA Champions League, the world’s biggest club competition.

The youngster, 20, will be spending his weekends playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues and his midweeks featuring in the ultimate club competition. What more can Super Eagles handlers ask for?

Also joining Osimhen in France is Henry Onyekuru, who incidentally has left Iwobi’s new club Everton. The 22-year-old had some success on loan at Galatasaray last season, but he has now moved to Monaco, who are trying to get back to the top after a dreadful campaign last season.

Onyekuru, 22, is expected to be a key component of Monaco’s rebuild after they narrowly escaped relegation last season. The Super Eagles forward, who was also in the 2019 AFCON squad, has left Everton on a permanent deal after two loan spells. He did not kick a ball in Everton colours in two years.

Monaco and their head coach Leonardo Jardim have a reputation for developing players, so the talented Onyekuru is in good hands. Besides, he’s exchanging Turkey’s Super Lig for a much more competitive, higher-quality championship. Another big win for the Super Eagles.

Reports on Tuesday also claimed that another Super Eagles forward Moses Simon was on the verge of a loan switch to Nantes in France from Levante in Spain.

While LaLiga is a higher level than Ligue 1, Simon struggled for playing time at Levante last season (he played 23 games in all competition, 11 of them as a substitute). He will likely feature much more at Nantes, to the delight of Super Eagles handlers.

With the three Nigeria forwards joining their compatriot, Bordeaux’s Samuel Kalu, in Ligue 1, plus Iwobi’s new Everton adventure, things are certainly looking up for the Super Eagles in the attacking department.

