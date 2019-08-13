Briyai: An umpire in troubled water

A cross section Nigerians, who spoke on the RevolutionNow campaign being championed by the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 general elections, Omoyele Sowore, expressed divergent views on tackling myriads of Nigeria’s problems through a revolution

Sani: Revolution not the best way to address Nigeria’s challenges

Anthony Sani is the Secretary of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF)

My take is that to call for revolution for the express purpose for regime change outside the ballot box within two months after the inauguration of the government is not within the tenets of multi-party democracy, which has allowance for periodic decisions by voters to retain or reject a regime through elections.

More so, that the revolution is being called and organised by a coalition under the watch of a presidential candidate, who lost his deposit by garnering less than 40,000 votes against the incumbent’s 15 million votes, calls for questions.

Yes, revolution by way of dramatic change in ideas is very possible. In that case, the call should be during electioneering campaigns. In fact, it happened in 2015, when Nigerians came together and unseated an incumbent through the ballot box. It was revolution in the sense that no one ever thought an incumbent president could be unseated.

But a call for revolution two months after the inauguration of an elected government is simply not possible. This is because the issues being raised to engender the revolution were the same ones used in the campaigns and after evaluation by the voters, they voted in favour of retaining the regime.

This suggests that majority of Nigerians are of the view that despite some shortcomings by the administration, the incumbent administration is still the best in the circumstances the nation finds itself. That is to say, most Nigerians believe the administration has tried and can do more to take the nation out of the woods.

So, I believe that we have not got to a stage for the revolution being called by the coalition. This is because if we reach that stage of regime change through revolution before the end of the tenure, nobody needs to tell Nigerians to revolt. It will be spontaneous. And that explains the poor outing of the revolution.

Revolution cannot be the best way to address the challenges the nation faces. This is because we are in multiparty democracy which allows political parties to represent distinct methods of solving national problems as contained in their manifestos, which they use and canvass for the electoral mandate needed for execution.

And when the mandate is given through the ballot box for four years, the people will be allowed to exercise their voting right at the end of the tenure to decide whether to reject or retain the administration. There is, therefore, no need for revolution to change the administration before the end of the tenure.

Aborisade: The protest is a wake-up call for govt

Comrade Femi Aborisade, a lawyer and human rights activist, is the pioneer National Secretary of the National Conscience Party (NCP)

The #RevolutionNow# protest is nothing but advocacy for “good governance.” In other words, the call for revolution is nothing but a wake-up call, a challenge to the masses, an encouragement that the masses should stand up and demand that those governing them should be more responsive to their welfare needs.

Hence, the advocates of #RevolutionNow# protests predicate the protests on some key demands such as payment of the new statutory N30,000 national minimum wage, end to insecurity, nondiscriminatory fight against corruption and job creation primarily by the governments at all tiers.

Others are an economy that works in meeting the basic needs of the masses, rather than in meeting the greed of the rulers, that the remuneration of elected public officers should be within the framework of the salary structure of appointed career public officers, that legislative work should be on part time basis rather than on a full time basis in order to save costs and have resources to attend to the basic needs of the masses as well as reversal of all past privatisations that were fraudulently done, among others.

All of the demands being made by the advocates of #RevolutionNow# are demands realisable within the framework of the existing capitalist economic framework.

The proper meaning of revolution is a change in the social order, from capitalism to socialism. The demands of the partakers in #RevolutionNow# do not include a demand for socialist transformation of society. The #RevolutionNow# protests therefore mean nothing but an attempt to give the existing capitalist system a human face.

The only problem is that the state and conditions of living of ordinary people are so bad that in the context of Nigeria, to have “good governance”, to give capitalism a human face, in terms of merely having social security schemes as in Europe, would actually involve a “revolution-like” struggle, which does not necessarily mean a fundamental change in social order.

Revolution (change in social order, from capitalism to socialism) is not an event that is decreed or declared for instant actualisation, within a timeframe. The actualisation is not mathematically determined. It arises as a byproduct of struggles from below by ordinary people for improvement in the material lives of the people. The masses do not fight for ideas such as revolution in the heads of any activist. The masses only fight for issues that bring about improvements in their living conditions.

In the process, capitalist regimes that are unable to meet the needs of the masses may collapse or be weakened that another party takes over electorally at the next phase of electoral contestations, as it happened in 2015 consequent upon the 2012 nationwide strikes and protests. But the collapse or weakness of an incumbent political party controlling power in the process of mass protests may not necessarily mean the introduction of a new system or the actualisation of a new social order, which is what “revolution” denotes.

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration is jittery of the #Revolution Now# of Coalition for Revolution (CORE) only because the administration realises that the masses have been pushed to the limits in terms of unprecedented poverty and insecurity and would vote for a revolutionary change if they are not restrained by the coercive apparatus of government.

Yes, the major ruling political parties cannot take Nigeria forward. The “progressive” wing of the Nigerian ruling class, the APC, has only been able to deepen poverty, insecurity and divisions along primordial lines of ethnicity, regionalism and religion. Only revolution, otherwise called the festival of the masses on the streets, can save Nigeria.

But revolution can only occur based on a socialist programme, existence of socialist parties that are rooted in the whole of Nigeria, seeking a better world for humanity located in Nigeria, regardless of differences in race, ethnicity, tongue and religion.

Agoro: Sowore is seeking cheap public attention

Dr. Olapade Agoro is a former presidential candidate of the National Action Council (NAC)

The fact that Mr. Omoyele Sowore seriously entered the 2019 elections, contested and lost, but at any stage of the race did not see the need to raise the issue of revolution to me consigns him to the class of an ordinary noise maker, seeking cheap public attention.

A good and responsible politician would have his or her key issues of political products like the revolutionary material brought majorly before the public, but not waiting till late in the night like a thief, who out and prowling to steal.

Considering the fact that revolution is a concept with very wide import, it will be terribly a misconception limiting the feasibility of same without first knowing the missions and end views of its purveyor. Revolution can be of well intention solely aimed for an achievable human benefiting end and purpose.

There is no time a stage for a revolution cannot be subjected to ascertain its aim, focus and intentions. Revolution can be set for productivity target in agriculture, education and or church evangelism etc. The truth and reality of a revolution must have its focus on targeted productivity and change of existing status quo.

Revolution can serve the best way to address so many of Nigeria’s problems subject to intents, intentions, interest and targeted mission. The fact that one should ever have in mind is that not all revolutions are and can be of bloody nature calling.

Ogbonnia: Peaceful revolution meant to awaken APC’s unresponsive govt

Dr. SKC Ogbonnia is a presidential aspiranton the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2019 general elections

Most of us who held our noses to support President Muhammadu Buhari again in the last election had hoped for true change, if he was re-elected. Two months into the second tenure, while it may appear as if though Buhari is indeed incorrigible, it is definitively clear that he has forgotten why and how he became democratic president in the first place.

If that were not the case, there is no way Buhari’s regime would be colluding with the courts to detain Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) in the last election without bail.

Flash back to how we got here. The 16-year reign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was an embarrassing failure. Yet, the then ruling party was boasting that it would rule Nigeria for 60 uninterrupted years whether we “like it or not.” Elections had become mere charade. Though the country was in dire need of change, the change appeared impossible.

Many prominent politicians aspired to wrestle power from the center during that era, but none was more consistent that General Buhari (rtd) who had always garnered massive votes from northern part of the country by tapping into a visceral anger provoked by gross misrule by the PDP under southern leaders.

Yet, Buhari needed broader opposition to win the presidency. One of the patriots that answered that call is the publisher of the New York-based Sahara Reporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, a globally celebrated anti-corruption advocate, well-known for speaking truth to power.

Armed with an activist pedigree, Ivy League education, and a cult-like army of social media warriors, Sowore became a torn in the flesh of various PDP regimes. With his popular tabloid, Sowore keyed into the vanguard of the political revolution that made it possible for Buhari to make history by unseating an incumbent president in Nigeria.

Even though they had ideological differences, Sowore saw Buhari’s anti-corruption record as a common ground. More essentially, removing PDP from power was an ultimate compromise. Throughout Buhari’s quest for the presidency, from 2002 to 2015, he adopted a revolutionary approach replete with inflammatory rhetorics.

For instance, he is on record to have urged Nigerians to emulate the example of Arab Spring Revolution to oust the regime of President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011. Even his victorious 2015 presidential campaign was prosecuted with revolutionary credo. In fact, a simple scan of the internet still shows many sites and incidents relating the president to revolution, including a Face Book page boldly christened “The Buhari Revolution.”

Of course, there were some calls for Buhari’s arrest, but President Jonathan recognised that the constitution guarantees the former military leader freedom of speech. The problem, however, is that upon gaining the power, Buhari did not, and still does not, seem to remember why he was elected.

For example, while history will cast Jonathan as the president who condoned corruption, Buhari might eventually be remembered as the man who assumed power with a singular purpose to eradicate corruption, but ended up as the most promoter of corruption in the annals of national existence.

Today, acute corruption and crass impunity are the other of the day. Notorious corrupt kingpins standing trials at various courts are being recycled as ministers in nation of abundant qualified manpower. Moreover, the degree of political, tribal, ethnic, social, and religious divisions in the country is unrivalled in the national history, thanks to the prevailing naked injustice under Buhari. In short, things are truly falling apart.

Not only is the President leading a visionless regime, he can no longer claim to have the capacity to guarantee the safety of lives and properties of the Nigerian people, let alone being able to cater for the welfare of a deserving nation. The truth is that the nation is deep crisis, with helpless citizens being kidnapped, maimed, and killed with reckless abandon. The situation has provoked some prominent organizations and figures, including royal fathers and former military leaders, to challenge the citizenry to defend themselves instead of depending on the failing state for protection.

Rather than toe the path of violence or emulate Buhari’s style, Sowore called for a peaceful revolution with the goal to awaken an unresponsive government towards change. Unfortunately, similar to the pattern under military dictatorship, the president ordered the arrest of Sowore, naively claiming that the word revolution suddenly translates to only a call for an overthrow of government.

The President needs to understand that Nigeria’s problem is not Sowore. The true problem is the failure to wage a true fight against corruption; failure to lead a just, transparent, and responsive government; the failure to protect the lives and property of ordinary Nigerians; and the failure to be president for all. The solution is true change. The president can begin with atonement and immediate and unconditional release of Sowore. Anything less only goes to worsen the growing crisis.

Banjo: Revolution, the best way to address Nigeria’s problems

Lanre Banjo is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Everything that I read does not suggest that Omoyele Sowore is calling for revolution in the manner that President Muhammadu Buhari called for revolution in 2011. He specifically said the dog and the baboon would all be soaked in blood if the 2015 elections were interfered with.

He called for revolution and neither Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo nor Goodluck Jonathan ordered his arrest. As a matter of fact, if my memory serves me right, there was a violent attack in the North after the elections. May be, Buhari vented the frustration of the people then just like Sowore.

The leaders of this country are not building a nation. They sow disunity and water it for germination, so that the cheated, the persecuted and the oppressed will not unite to face them. Across this nation, all Nigerians voted for Chief MKO Abiola, only the South fought against the annulment. This does not discount the efforts of few of our brethren from the North. But by and large, southerners who stood by June 12 were imprisoned, murdered and chased out of the country. When my brother from the North is in power, my brethren from the same section of the nation see themselves in power. Same goes to the East, which sowed the seed of the unitary form of government.

No Nigerian could fault the fact that when Obasanjo and Earnest Shonekan the only Yoruba ever allowed to run the affairs of the country were in power, Yoruba were known to overtly denounce their unpatriotic deeds. Not even when Obasanjo condemned Buhari’s misgovernance did Yoruba spare him. Even though I agreed with the opinion leaders in Yoruba nation that Obasanjo sowed and watered the seed bad governance in Nigeria by not being exemplary, many Nigerians of Yoruba stock simply condemned the messenger, Obasanjo and not his messages.

I have been calling for revolution for years. I am in support of a non-violent revolution and of course any means necessary to liberate ourselves from the claws of death and misgovernance. How can a few people across the nation maintain that we cannot sit down to discuss how we wish to be governed? Each time we protest, these people violently attack us through their attack dogs polishedly called security forces, who are being paid by all of us.

Nigeria has become the poverty capital of the world. The leaders have so programmed the minds of the people to hate self and attack talents among them. Known corrupt Nigerians with cases to answer are being rewarded and empowered with ministerial appointments. What kind of signals does it send to the honest ones? Trillions of naira is being misspent on electricity we are yet to have, while electricity bills have gone up, and we are compelled to pay for darkness. Buhari would spend eight years and leave us in darkness contrary to his campaign promise. Hospitals are in shambles so bad that the President himself does not believe in the health system of the nation he governs as he had engaged in medical trips overseas.

Nigerians are calling for revolution because thousands of soldiers were killed by Boko Haram and buried secretly without dignity and honor. Recovered loots of Sani Abacha have been re-looted. People are fed up. Buhari did not keep quiet when he felt cheated. If people are quiet, how would he know the feelings of the people?

What option is left? The oppressors control Immigration, Customs, and all security apparatus being used to oppress people. The security men, unlike the Egyptian Army that President Buhari commended don’t even realize that we are fighting for them and the future of their children. When we say let’s talk about all these things, so that we can restructure the country, our oppressors will refuse. This is why people call for revolution in order to change the way we are being ruled; revolution of the mind.

Erubami: Violent revolution cannot be tolerated

Comrade Mashood Erubami is the Executive Director of the Centre for Human Rights and Ethics in Development (CHRED)

As an activist, who has been a partaker in the peaceful revolution of the Campaign for Democracy (CD) and National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), I want to believe that the call for revolution is the like the CD agitation against the evil annulment of June 12, 1993 presidential election, which was recently honoured by the courageous President Muhammadu Buhari years after those who annulled it has jettisoned the values and principles inherent in that election and making the principal in that election Basorun MKO Abiola to remain unsung for 26 years.

I will therefore believe that the call for revolution by the organisers of RevlutionNow is one of such calls on the government to harken to its crusade for change and to justify why it made change its mantra. No doubt the callers might have overstretched their intentions by the boast that “there will be no DSS from tomorrow” and allowing the principal of their call or revolution to be relating with “others” outside the country with nondemocratic agenda made the genuine intentions of the people behind the call suspects.

Going by the explanations and the distinction I have made in the above submissions and going by the efforts being made by the present government of President Buhari to right past wrongs and lay a good and solid foundation for rebuilding a Nigeria on ethical practices embedded in the ease of doing business and running government, youth gainful engagement and a solid economy based on agricultural and technological revolution, it cannot be ideal to call for any distractive revolution that will be violent in its orientation goal.

A violent revolution is not feasible now and cannot be tolerated. What determines the need for violent revolution is the prevalence of both the objective and material conditions, which when ascertained will be built around a revolution to be led with a working people’s party or the proletariat political party, which is not yet among the over 100 registered political brotherhood.

Government at all levels require a fundamental change to achieve qualitative changes in education, economy, public spending, security architecture, provision of welfare for its citizens as their primary obligation. Such desirables when achieved is said to be revolutionary change.

So, I believe that revolution in the contest of social political disobedience is not presently the only appropriate mechanism to fix observable Nigeria’s problems given its nature and against the backdrop of serious measures being put in place by the government, but which was sabotaged by the Senator Bukola Saraki/Yakubu Dogara-led renegades in 8th National Assembly, who colluded with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), cohorts of lawyers and few judicial officers who are part and parcel of the elements against whom the fight against corruption impunities is targeted.

These individuals, who have consciously become the strongly impregnable goalkeepers for those who were exposed to corruption and unethical practices in government, are determined to frustrate efforts of the Buhari administration from scoring goals through the goal mouth into the net of the corrupt infidels who hibernates preponderantly in the opposition parties, civil service and the National Assembly.

The election of new set of Legislators with experience and courage, who are loyal to leadership and committed to best practices is a fundamental strategy for real change. However, if revolution is otherwise defined, it could be a “rebellion” to government. When political order is disobeyed and social disorder is enthrone, such disorder might be antithetical to the good desires to upgrade the bar of ethical practices, security, societal safety and flourishing economy, youth employment for a better tomorrow.

Revolution in whatever form will first start through people’s protests and civil disobedience and this is acceptable before it grows to become a “movement of the people” with an ideological orientation, which drives its cause and later mature into revolution, when it is fully owned by the people.

We must therefore be mindful of the fact that revolution embedded in movement for change in the way government runs its administration to serve the people and not only its officials through ranges of democratic demands are peaceful and this is quite distinct from the violent demand for political change and even overthrow of government forcefully like the “Boko Haram revolution.”

Ojikutu: Protest gives Buhari opportunity to purge his government

Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu is the former deputy governor of Lagos State

With the #RevolutionNow protest, President Muhammadu Buhari, has been given the opportunity and power to now call on his corrupt supporters to purge themselves. If we want Nigeria to be the Nigeria of our dream, we need Buhari and Buhari needs us. We need Buhari and Buhari needs us for Nigeria to be the Nigeria that we want. This is the time Buhari needs us for whistle blowers to come out and say what they know. We should not keep quiet.

I reject and totally disagree with some people summation and finale on Nigeria. Buhari is not dancing to the tune of all previous power brokers local and international and that is why some people are against the success of the Buhari administration. The fact that some people could not make it here in Nigeria during the trying period of the past and this tough present one should not be used to condemn the whole nation to damnation. I sincerely believe Nigeria is on the mend on a great road of recovery to higher climes of development and will beat all expectations.

If you love this nation and you proclaim your love for Buhari, the way to show it is to not devour nation’s treasure in your care and to judiciously serve without fear or favor and give of yourself unstintingly to build today for the morrow. Nigerians must prove those who have written us off as a nation of “ne’er do well” people wrong.

Let us give these nominated ministers chance to prove Buhari right as those he, Buhari trust to assist him to take Nigeria to the next level. They must do their utmost not to shame themselves by not disappointing him and by not letting the nation down. The morning will show the day and if by the 2nd quarter no sign of next level promises is apparent Nigerians should not be blamed if they call the administration to order and welcome a change.

Onovo: The level of decadence calls for revolution

Chief Martin Onovo, a former presidential candidate is the Head, Policy Positions of the Movement for Fundamental Change

Since revolution according to the Merriam Webster Dictionary has many meanings, we must then ask ourselves what the Coalition for Revolution (CORE) means by revolution. From their Charter of Demands which includes; a democratized national economy, Implementation of minimum wage, Control of the outrageous and unlawful remuneration of political office holders, Improvements in education and Improvements in the activities of security forces; it is obvious that “Revolution” as used by CORE means “activity or movement designed to effect fundamental changes in the socioeconomic situation.” So, you can see that the majority of Nigerians across the political divide support their revolution.

I believe that call for revolution is feasible in Nigeria and once we can get the critical mass, the revolution will succeed. Nigeria needs a revolution now. We cannot continue with one of the most corrupt governments in the world; the third most terrorised country in the world; the global capital of extreme poverty; and with an intimidated judiciary and injustice and one of the lowest standards of living in the world. A revolution is necessary now.

With the level of decadence, a revolution is necessary. We cannot continue like this. A better way is to restructure Nigeria. Otherwise, General Buhari must admit that he did not win the election and leave office or set up a ‘Government of National Unity’, or resign or be impeached. We cannot continue like this. General Buhari lacks the moral, democratic and intellectual capacity to lead Nigeria. His performance is catastrophic. Nigerians in London held “Buhari must go” protests.

Odumakin: Government should act in conformity with democratic tenets

Yinka Odumakin is the National Publicity Secretary of pan Yoruba group, Afenifere

The 45-day detention without trial granted the Department of State Services (DSS) by a Federal High Court on Omoyele Sowore over his call for a protest is viewed with great concern. The order represents a new phase in the orchestrated conscription of the democratic space in Nigeria.

We are aware of that obnoxious provision in the Terrorism Act, but it can never assume superiority over the constitution which stipulates that a citizen cannot be detained for more than 48 hours before being charged to court.

Sowore was arrested before he could commit an offence and the DSS seems to want to go shopping for evidence to prosecute him.

Having failed to allow him to commit the offence before he was premptorily arrested, the DSS should free Sowore or charge him to court so the judicial process can take its course.

As it is, he is only being held illegally using the legal process. Our advice to government is that it should understand and act in conformity with the democratic tenets in dealing with the rights of Nigerians.

…Interviews by Felix Nwaneri Temitope Ogunbanke and Wale Elegbede

