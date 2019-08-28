Broadening capital market with derivatives

Developing derivatives will reduce the current problem of breadth in the market, which is predominantly equities-driven. Chris Ugwu reports

I

n an effort to strengthen the Nigerian Stock Exchange and make it compete favourably with other exchanges across the globe, some experts have in various fora called on the regulators to create more products that will broaden and inject liquidity into the market.

In pursuit of its drive to deepen the stock market, the apex market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the FMDQ Securities Exchange, have said they will intensify efforts to create more products like derivatives to offer investors other alternative investment platforms.

The efforts, according to market watchers, will break the jinx of shallowness and lack of breadth as the market remains predominantly equities-driven with less than 30 per cent of listed equities actively traded.

Derivatives to enhance stock market

First Vice President of NSE, Mr. Abimbola Ogunbanjo, believes that Nigeria’s Exchange Traded Derivatives (ETDs) will boost the nation’s stock market.

Ogunbanjo, in a keynote address he delivered in Lagos on ‘Legal & Risk Aspect of Derivatives and Central Counterparty Clearing (CCP) Transactions, ’ said: We believe that Nigeria’s ETD initiative will eventually develop into a robust market place that can support our growth ambitions as a nation, using South Africa as an example of Africa’s first derivative market.”

He noted that South Africa’s derivatives market had grown rapidly in recent years, which has supported capital inflows and helped market participants to price, unbundle and transfer risk.“Their market comprises two broad categories of derivatives, namely options and futures. Within these two categories, a wide range of instruments may be identified: warrants, equity futures and options, the agricultural commodity futures and options, interest rate futures and options, currency futures and fixed income derivatives.

“The fixed income derivatives are made up of bond futures, forward rate agreements (FRAs), vanilla swaps, and standard bond options. Notwithstanding the foregoing, South Africa has had to manage the risks associated with misuse of complex financial products via continuous improvement and enhanced enterprise risk frameworks.

“Accordingly, as innovation drives interest in any product, the market will require continuous advancement to risk frameworks, technology and critical thinking to bringing about competition which is a basic driver towards development and growth in the market.”

Ogunbanjo noted that the concept of derivatives remained relatively novel in the Nigerian financial market space and has only been noticeable within the Over-The-Counter (OTC) segment of the market.

“The frontiers of the Nigerian financial market is expected to grow exponentially due to enhanced liquidity arising from the development of new and intricate financial instruments. Given the open and transparent financial market place the NSE offers to a wide range of domestic and international investors,” he said.

Tinuade Awe, Executive Director, Regulation, NSE, noted that the frontier of the Nigerian financial market is expected to grow exponentially due to enhanced liquidity arising from the development of new and intricate financial instruments.

SEC’s recent efforts

SEC recently said that the rules on derivatives would be ready soon.

The Acting Director General of SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, who stated this in a chat, noted that the commission had been building capacity in-house in partnership with South Korea for the development of derivatives.

“We have a knowledge sharing programme with them, they have been to the country twice now and our staff are scheduled to travel to their country for more training. Even their ambassador has been to the commission and all of that is part of building capacity and training the staffs.

“Even in the market the NSE is doing a lot in the area as well as the FMDQ who are taking some people to India this month on capacity building. All stakeholders including the CBN have been joining hands together to ensure that we get it right,” she said.

The commission identified derivatives as one of the investable products that would enhance the liquidity of the Nigerian capital market.

Uduk stated this at the Final Reporting Workshop of the Knowledge Sharing Programme (KSP) recently in Lagos.

The KSP is centred on “Capacity Building on Operation and Development of Financial Derivatives Markets in Nigeria,” aimed at tapping from the Korea’s expertise and excellence towards developing the derivatives market in Nigeria.

The Nigerian capital market will not remain the same at the conclusion of this workshop as it has derived tangible benefits from this partnership.

According to Uduk, there is no doubt that the KSP has presented a good opportunity for addressing some of the market’s challenges in setting up a strong and functioning derivatives market, especially in terms of having the required market infrastructure, regulatory framework and surveillance system for the derivatives market in Nigeria which are the target areas of research.

“I am optimistic about our chances of creating a derivative market place that will be useful for our economy and the sub Saharan region.

“The partnership between the Korea’s Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria is the first bi-lateral policy consultation between the two countries. The program has exposed my colleagues to the rich system and diversity of the Korean financial system, which enabled Korea’s advancement and contemporary status among the comity of industrialised nations in the world.

“We are all aware that Nigeria would not have a viable derivatives market without adequate capacity building for the regulator and that of market participants. The capacity gap is being bridged by the KSP by enhancing the capacity of the relevant stakeholders to jumpstart the operation of the derives market in Nigeria,” she noted.

In his remarks, Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr.Intae Lee, expressed delight at the efforts of the SEC and the NSE in driving the derivatives financial products market in various sectors.

Represented by Consul-General of Korean Embassy, Mr kim intaek, Lee said with the efforts, he was optimistic that Nigeria would soon be a financial hub for derivatives products in Africa.

“This project is in basic research stage now and we are ready to support Nigeria’s development by working with Nigeria to achieve great success in this area.

“Korea will always strive to be Nigeria’s friend in times of need. We will continue our efforts to straighten the friendship and will be available to support Nigeria in this area and we hope that this venture will turn out to be very successful,” he added.

NSE recent move

NSE said it was collaborating with JP Morgan Chase to facilitate in-depth capacity building programme on derivatives market.

According to reports, the collaboration with JP Morgan, which is consistent with its commitment to developing a thriving derivatives market in Nigeria, is expected to promote the development of derivatives in Nigeria by helping to bridge the knowledge gap on derivatives investments and trading strategies through knowledge transfer.

The NSE believes that the introduction of derivatives will deepen the market, enhance liquidity and help mitigates against price, duration and other financial risks that may arise from sophisticated financial transactional activities.

The e change kicked off its derivatives project in 2015 following a market-wide feasibility study concluded in 2014 which pointed to prospects for product creation in the equity, debt, currency, energy and commodity markets.

FMDQ’s

FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange had said that part of its strategic plan in 2019 was to introduce new derivatives products to the financial market landscape, and expansion of the market.

The securities exchange in a report obtained by the New Telegraph explained that having delivered value-adding initiatives and solutions in line with its 2018 strategic focus, FMDQ, leveraging on the effective support and collaboration of its stakeholders remains committed to continue working assiduously, in 2019, to deliver innovative and key market development initiatives.

These include but not limited to activation of new products such as repurchase agreement (Repo) with collateral management service and full operationalisation of the DMS Market to further enhance market integration and retail participation in the fixed income markets.

Others include infrastructure/housing development, sustainable finance development, development and launch of new/co-branded indices and financial market education and capacity building for its stakeholders through FMDQ academy.

Last line

Derivatives are essential in markets with a significant low product to investor ratio like the NSE.

However, the regulators and fund managers have key roles to play in ensuring the right products are introduced into the market and that product proliferation does not lead to investor abuse.

Like this: Like Loading...