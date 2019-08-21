Buhari removes power from Fashola, retains Petroleum portfolio

There was a heightened legal firework before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja yesterday as both the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) adopted their final written addresses.

Atiku and his party, PDP, are challenging the election that produced Buhari on ground of irregularities.

Atiku had strongly submitted that Buhari gave false information as regards his academic qualification to contest the February 23 election.

This was just as the president replied that there is no known law in the country that requires presentation of certificate to contest a presidential election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and APC had, however, prayed the tribunal to dismiss the petition against the president for lacking in substance.

However, the five-man panel, led by Justice Mohammed Garba, reserved a date to deliver judgement in the petition filed by Atiku and PDP against the election of Buhari.

The panel reserved judgement after all parties in the petitions adopted their final written addresses.

While adopting their final address, the petitioners, through their lead counsel, Dr. Livy Izuokwu (SAN), submitted that the second respondent (Buhari) used fundamental falsehood to secure clearance from the first respondent (INEC) to participate in the poll.

The petitioners insisted that Buhari, as candidate of the third respondent (APC), lied on oath in his form CF001 presented to INEC before standing for the presidential election.

The petitioners drew the attention of the tribunal to a portion of his (Buhari) INEC form where he claimed to have three different certificates comprising Primary School Leaving Certificate, WAEC certificate and Officers Cadet certificate.

The petitioners said it was shocking and surprising that: “No provisional certificate, no certified true copy of the certificates, no photocopy of certificates and in fact no electronic version of any of the certificates was presented by Buhari throughout the hearing of the petition to dispute the claim of the petitioners.

“More worrisome is the fact that Buhari’s own witness, Major General Paul Tafa (rtd), who joined the Nigerian Army with him in 1962, told the tribunal that they were never asked to submit their certificates to the Nigerian Army Board as claimed by Buhari in his form CF001.

“At any rate, the Secretary of the Nigerian Army Board, Olatunde Olaleye, had, in a statement, clarified that Buhari had no single certificate in his personal file with the Nigerian Army.”

The petitioners, therefore, urged the tribunal to nullify the participation of Buhari in the election on the grounds that the president lied on oath to deceive Nigerians and to secure unlawful qualification for the election.

He further submitted that the claim of Buhari that he can read and write in English language as enough qualification for him was of no moment because ordinary artisans on the streets of Nigeria can also do so, adding that a grave allegation bordering on certificate was not addressed by Buhari as required by law.

The PDP presidential candidate also faulted the claim of INEC that it has no central server, adding that server is a storage facility, including computer, where database of registered voters, number of permanent voters’ card and election results, amongst others, are stored for references.

He said the claim by INEC that it has no device like server to store information “is laughable, tragic and a story for the dogs.”

The petitioners debunked the claim of INEC that collation and transmission of results electronically was prohibited by law in Nigeria.

They asserted that by Electoral Amendment Act of March 26, 2015, the use of electronics became law and was officially gazetted for the country, adding that section 9 of the Act, which made provision for electronic collation of results, replaced section 52, which hitherto prohibited the use of electronics and which INEC erroneously held that electronic results transmission is prohibited.

They therefore urged the tribunal to uphold the petition and nullify Buhari’s participation in the election on the grounds that he was not qualified to have stood for the election, in addition to malpractices that prompted his declaration as winner of the election.

However, INEC, through its counsel, Yunus Usman (SAN), urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition with substantial cost because the electoral body conducted the election in total compliance with the Nigerian constitution and Electoral Act 2010.

Usman insisted that INEC did not transmit election results electronically because doing so is prohibited by law and that the Commission did not call any witness because there was no need to do so.

Usman said that all the witnesses presented by the petitioners admitted to the fact that transmission of election results electronically had no placed in the country’s statute books at the moment.

In countering the allegations that INEC abandoned its pleadings by not presenting witnesses, the counsel said the Commission simply extracted salient pieces of evidence from the petitioners’ pleadings to solidify its defence.

“It would have amounted to wasting the time of the tribunal for us to call witnesses when the petitioners could not discharge the burden of proof on allegations they had made,’’ he said.

Usman, thereafter, prayed the court to dismiss the petition for lack of merit.

In his defence, President Buhari, through his counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), argued that Atiku’s petition was liable to be dismissed because it is lacking in evidence, merit and substance and that the petition is ill-advised and signified nothing.

“I have handled a few electoral petition cases, this is one petition that yarns for help, for assistance and for evidence, but could not get any.

“Apart from the hype the matter has generated, there is nothing in law to support the allegations before the tribunal,” the president’s counsel said.

Olanipekun cited section 131 of the constitution, which stipulates a minimum of secondary school attendance to qualify for election in Nigeria, adding that Buhari cannot go beyond that and that he does not need to tender or attach certificate before he can get qualification for any election.

He submitted that there was nothing in law to persuade the tribunal to nullify the February 23 presidential election as pleaded by Atiku and urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition with substantial cost.

“The law is well settled and the case-law is crystalized on the point that the 2nd Respondent (Buhari) cannot go beyond provisions of sections 131 and 131(8) of the 1999 Constitution.

“The case-law is replete with decisions of this court on the subject. We cannot amend the constitution.

“We need to make it very clear at this point that the constitution and laws of the land do not expect any certificate to be tendered or attached,” Olanipekun submitted.

Buhari further relied on a recent judgement the Court of Appeal delivered in a certificate scandal case that involved the governorship candidate of PDP in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to contend that non-attachment of his certificates was not a valid ground to challenge his participation in the February 23 presidential election he won.

On the issue of election results transmission by electronic means, Olanipekun said the use of such technology must be provided for in the Electoral Act.

“The allegation on the management of server by INEC is vague. Where is the server? This is a million dollar question that the petitioners could not substantiate.

“My Lords, this petition was not properly diagnosed, the action was ill-advised. I therefore urge the tribunal not to bow to sentiment or public opinion that does not represent the law.

“This petition is liable to be dismissed with a considerable cost,” he said.

APC, through its counsel, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), in his submission, argued that the petition lacked quality evidence that could warrant the nullification of the election as pleaded by the petitioners and urged the tribunal to throw out the petition as long as its hand can do with huge cost.

“My Lords, it is disheartening to see that this petition still remains watery at this stage. The petition made allegations they could not proof. We have done a table, showing how the petitioners have proven the case so far.

“The election took place in 119,976 polling units, 8,901 Wards in 774 local government areas across the country.

“It is sad therefore to see that the petitioners only called 62 witnesses. Out of this figure, only five witnesses gave direct evidence of what happened in polling units.

“I feel sad that this matter has been starved of evidence and therefore deserves to be dismissed.”

APC submitted that it would be bad to create a public impression that President Buhari lacks basic educational qualifications.

“Those who set the standard for secondary education were called. They came and gave the verdict that what the 2nd Respondent has was equivalent to Secondary School Certificate. The witness said so. And there was no follow-up on that. They did not say that the certificate was fake or forged.

“The position is that we take him to be a secondary school leaver,” Fagbemi, argued.

However, the tribunal chairman, after taking submissions from all parties, announced that judgement in the petition has been reserved and that the date for its delivery would be communicated to parties.

Speaking with journalists after the proceedings, counsel to Atiku, Dr. Uzoukwu, insisted that Atiku’s petition will, in one way or another, expand jurisprudence in electoral matters.

He added that his team has presented a very good case and it is now left for the tribunal to do justice.

