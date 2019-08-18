News
Buhari returns to Abuja after 9-day visit to Katsina
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday returned to Abuja after a nine-day official visit, including celebrating the Eid-el-Kabir with family members and inauguration of some developmental projects in Katsina State.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that shortly before departing the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport, Katsina for Abuja, Buhari had charged the military to be more spontaneous in restoring peace to the country, particularly states troubled by bandits.
He gave the order when he addressed 15 officers and 160 soldiers of the 17th Army Brigade and Nigerian Air Force 213 Operational Base in Katsina, under the “Operation Hadarin Daji’’, at the Airport in Katsina.
While in his hometown, Daura, Buhari received Guinean President, Prof. Alpha Conde, and the two presidents performed Eid prayers in Daura on Sunday.
Conde, who was accorded a warm welcome by members of Daura community, was also conferred with a traditional as well as being treated to the traditional Durbar display at the palace of the Emir of Daura, Dr Faruk Umar Faruk.
The developmental projects inaugurated by the President included network of rural roads where he applauded the progress being recorded under the administration of Governor Aminu Masari.
News
Hayat Kimya counsels ladies on values of healthy living
A
General Health Care Specialist, Dr. Doyin Olaosebikan has counselled ladies on the values of maintaining healthy status, especially during the periods of their monthly menstrual flow.
This was part of the highlights of the activities marking the 2019 World Friendship Day, which came to an exciting height on Saturday with the launching of ‘Mo Girls’, a party of 40 beautiful girls, organised by Molped Sanitary Pads, the flagship brand from Hayat Kimya Nigeria Limited.
Olaosibikan highlighted the health benefits of the sanitary pads mostly especially in the area of absorbing flow during lady’s period no matter how heavy it is.
According to her, since the Molped pad is made with hundred per cent cotton, it is breathable which allows air to circulate to the affected areas, thereby preventing bacteria from being harmful to the users.
The product, according to Onyinyechi Nwosu, Molped’s Brand Manager (Sanitary Pad Category), offers every lady the solution to irritation and roughness, because the range is produced with nylon free materials and has a breathable back sheet, thus eliminating the burning sensation while in use and additionally providing comforting cottony feel.
According to her, companion and friendship are the two key words that best describe Molped with its audience which are lady’s as all the attributes of a true friend is personified by the brand.
News
Frequent cult clashes turn Awka bloody
- 875 suspects arrested
- Baby Akwa’ isn’t a cultist’ –Kinsmen
I
n the last three months, Awka, the capital of Anambra State has witnessed almost daily blood baths, following repeated clashes among rival cult groups in the area, resulting in scores of deaths in the ancient town.
Residents of Awka, have as a result of this, taken upon themselves the setting up of neighbourhood watch groups in conjunction with the security operatives and the office of the Anambra State security department in an effort to checkmate the scourge.
Against this development, the Anambra State Police Command has arrested over 875 suspected cultists in the state from major flash points across the three senatorial districts.
According to the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Muhammad Haruna, the number will increase soon.
“We are aware of the menace of cultism in the state and we have major flash pints in the state and security formations have been beefed up and that has resulted in this number of arrests by the command so far.
“We have also been working with sister security agencies and the community security network under the Anambra Police Anti-Cult Department.
“The Anti-Cult Department of the command has been on top of the situation in the area of fighting cultism in the state and we are going to parade more suspects in due course,” he said.
A breakdown of the figure shows that 344 suspects were screened and 162 suspects are under supervision on account of being under aged (below 18 years), while the rest have been charged to court.
While conceding that the number of deaths recorded so far is staggering but was quick to add that they were suspects in the list of those the command has been carrying out a manhunt for.
It was authoritatively learnt that so far, 18 suspected cultists have died in Awka alone while nine suspects reportedly died in other parts and major flash points in the state.
Authorities confirmed that arms and ammunition recovered from the suspected cultists could be described as a full armoury with both locally made guns and guns belonging to security operatives in the state.
Currently, four suspects are facing trial at the Ogidi Magistrate Court for snatching an AK-47 rifle from a policeman and it is being alleged that some influential persons in Obosi town, Idemili North Local Government Area, have been putting pressure on the court and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to grant bail to the suspects.
The police confirmed that most of the cult groups in the state are being used by some political party chieftains to do their “dirty jobs” while they effect their release from custody whenever they are arrested.
Already four persons involved in market task force management have been declared wanted by the command for various sponsorships of cult groups in Awka, Onitsha and Nise communities and they are currently on the run.
Similarly a popular market management leader was recently invited by the Police Force Headquarters Abuja over cult related offences and arming of cult groups in their operations, a development that has led to the fleeing of three more suspects in the area.
When contacted, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security and Emergency Response, Mr. Chikodi Anara, told Sunday Telegraph that he does not know about any market agent or official being involved in cultism or any of them that has been declared wanted by the state police command.
Meanwhile operatives of the Anti-Cult Department have been complaining of lack of operational vehicles for the discharge of their duties in the state.
Incidentally, Governor Willie Obiano had recently announced that the state government would improve on security facilities in the state which include communication gadgets and vehicles for operation which, according to him, would be made available to the agencies including the Anti-Cult Department.
Meanwhile, the Awka Youth Assembly has described as untrue the allegation that the Awka Main Market leader, Ozo Emeka Agumadu is sponsoring cultists in the area.
According to a release signed by the spokesman, Mr Uche Chinweuba, the group said the allegation is being sponsored by a cabal that do not like the empowered being carried out by the young man.
Agumadu, who is also known as ‘Baby Awka’, was recently released from police custody in Abuja, a development the Awka youths described as a vindication on the part of the people of Awka and Agumadu himself.
News
CAFE 5th Anniversary: Osodieme thanks Ndi Anambra and friends
T
he Wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Dr Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) has expressed appreciation to ndi Anambra, friends and well-wishers on the occasion of the 5th Anniversary of her NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE).
In a statement released in Awka to mark the anniversary of the NGO, signed on her behalf by the Chief Media Officer, Emeka Ozumba, Osodieme said that CAFE was incorporated on August 1, 2014 as a non-governmental, non-partisan organisation with a mandate to provide humanitarian and charitable services, but commenced full activities by second week of the month. The wife of the Governor explained that CAFE was set up in furtherance of her passion to help the needy with a vision to be the beacon of sustainable empowerment for indigent women and widows, youths, the physically challenged and the less privileged.
Said Osodieme: “CAFE is a product of lifelong habit hence five years of it’s founding as a formal organisation almost went unnoticed but for the plaudits we received about the programmes. I want to use this opportunity to thank ndi Anambra and our good friends who have contributed in support of our various programmes. As part of our fifth anniversary, we have intensified campaign to stop the incidence of sickle cell anaemia through genotype education and will initiate further intervention on sickle cell soon. Today, I just want to say thanks, but God Almighty who knows the lives many of you helped through us will continue to bless and prosper you.”
As an NGO, CAFE has within the five year span since its establishment lived up to its mandate to touch lives positively by promoting the welfare of the whole family through the propagation of the wellbeing and safety of citizens based on the principles of equity, justice and fairness and fostering of socio-political and economic development of individuals.
News
Fashola emerges S’West chair of Newspaper Distributors Association of Nigeria
Newspaper Distributors Association of Nigeria in Ikeja Lagos held their perennial election yesterday at Ikeja Club and after a rigorous exercise, Mr. Akorede Salami Fashola emerged the winner of the South West region of the association.
Fashola beat his opponent, Mr. Adeshina Lasisi with six votes in the election. Speaking to journalists after he was declared the winner, Fashola said that he is fulfilled and happy. He thanked everyone for supporting him in this tenure and promised that he will fulfill his duties.
According to him: “This is going to be a new beginning for this zone and I will ensure that everyone in this zone benefit from my tenure. I expect every member to cooperate with me to deliver the best because there are lots of things the
association has not put in place this year or the former tenure for more than nine years. A lot of things have to be done perfectly; if there is a situation where the constitution is not respected, the tenure will not function well. Some people did not know why they need to respect the constitution because it helps to know how to resolve any issue on ground. They created anarchy that was very difficult to solve.
It takes leaders to come together at several times before this election was successful so we have a lot of holes that need to be filled. I am using two years in this tenure and I promise to be in contact with every member of the association.”
News
AVM Liman: Good training is the best Welfare in our career
The Commandant, Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Air Vice Marshal (AVM), Abubakar Liman has said that the training of the military was the best welfare in their chosen career.
He made the statement, yesterday, during the closing ceremony of the 81 Division’s 2019 Combat Proficiency Competition, held at the 9 Brigade’s , Lt. General Tukur Buratai’s Sports Complex, Military Cantonment, Ikeja.
Liman, who was the special guest of honour, said that: “As the Nigerian Army continues to forge ahead in its security duties across the length and breadth of our beloved country, we will continue to train, as good training, is the best welfare in our chosen career.”
He said that: “The 81 division combat proficiency competition 2019 has achieved its objectives of equipping the competitors with all that is required for them to professionally discharge their duties in line with the vision of the Army chief, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.
Commending the officers at the high level of combat proficiency at which they displayed on the Obstacle Crossing, for the closing ceremony, he said: “The competing formations made commendable efforts at preparing their various teams for this competition.
The participatory contingents were officers from the rank of Major and below drawn from Different formations of the 81 Division’s Area of Responsibility(AOR) competed for, “good weapon handling techniques, combat swimming, map reading and communication skills, amongst others.”
The four-day competition that commenced on Wednesday, had the host formation 9 Brigade emerged the overall winner followed by 81 Division Garrison while 35 Artillery Brigade 3rd and the 45 Army Engineers placed third last.
News
Benue: Ortom closes case at governorship election tribunal
*Expresses confidence in Judiciary
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday closed his case in the suit instituted against him by Emmanuel Jime and the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging his re-election.
At the resumption of the case, counsel to the Governor, Sebastine Hon (SAN), told the court that Governor Ortom had decided to close his case after taking a look at the evidence of the petitioners.
“After taking a critical look at the evidence provided by the petitioners, we have come to the inevitable conclusion that we will not be calling any further witnesses”.
Counsel to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Oba Maduabuchi, (SAN), who was next in line to open his case asked the court to grant him Monday, August 19, 2029 to open his defense, adding that he will call only five witnesses.
There was no objection from any counsels to the parties in the suit. The tribunal chairman, Justice Henry Olusiyi thereafter adjourned the matter to Monday, August 19, 2019.
Speaking to journalists after the sitting, Governor Ortom who was at the tribunal in person, expressed confidence in the court to uphold justice as the 2019 governorship election in Benue State was free, fair and credible.
“I want to say that as far as I am concerned, the election was free and fair and I am here today (yesterday) out of respect for the court and I am very optimistic that the court will give me justice because I won the election”.
Also speaking to journalists on why he decided to call only one witness, Counsel to Governor Ortom, Sebastine Hon said the statement on oath of the petitioner himself and his star witness for the whole state, Joe Abaagu were not signed, and substantial justice was done during cross examination of the petitioners’ witnesses.
He added that under Nigerian laws, the burden of proof rests on the petitioners.
News
IPOB: We attacked Ike Ekweremadu in Germany
· Ohanaeze condemns assault
The fight for the actualisation of Biafra took a dramatic twist yesterday when Senator Ike Ekweremadu, was attacked by some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Germany.
The former Deputy Senate President had been invited to attend a New Yam festival in Nuremberg when he was assaulted by IPOB members.
The video of the incident, which has gone viral on the Internet, shows Ekweremadu being protected and then bundled into a car and rapidly driven out of the venue ostensibly to save him from further being attacked.
IPOB subsequently confessed to being behind the attack accusing the Senator of being a “supporter” of Operation Python Dance, the security operation currently taking place in the Eastern part of the country.
In a statement, signed by the group’s media and publicity secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB also warned that what happened to the Senator now also awaits other Igbo leaders including Governors, Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Willie Obiano (Anambra) and President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo should they venture outside the shores of Nigeria.
“Today being the 17th day of August 2019 the Nuremberg IPOB family in Germany in keeping with the long standing directive from our leader to hound all instigators of Operation Python Dance, is glad to report that Ike Ekweremadu was confronted and duly hounded out of a so-called New Yam Festival event in Germany,” Emma Powerful said.
He then concluded the short statement by warning: “This should serve as a warning to Nnia Nwodo, Dave Umahi, Okezie Ikpeazu, Willie Obiano and co that any day we find them in a public event abroad, they will be humiliated. IPOB is strategically located in over 100 countries around the world. Anywhere we find them, they will be dealt with.”
However, in swift response, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo condemned the assault on the former Deputy Senate President in Germany.
In a statement made available to journalists in Enugu at the weekend, Nwodo said: “The assault on Ekweremadu by Igbos in Germany, described as IPOB members, is disappointing, grotesque and dangerous for Igbo solidarity.
“This violent, rude, impertinent, divisive and discourteous style of IPOB or IPOB instigated miscreants is damaging to our cause. It strengthens the case of those who describe them as terrorists and weaken our case against the infringement of our fundamental human rights.”
News
Flood claims 3 lives, submerges over 20 houses in Niger
- Over 500 persons displaced
Daniel Atori, Minna
An early hour heavy downpour has claimed three lives and left over 50 people displaced following the flooding it brought to Bosso and Chanchaga local government areas of Niger State.
The deluge, which submerged over 20 houses, destroyed other buildings, including shops and farms, started at about 4am on Saturday while residents where still asleep.
Some residents while narrating their ordeal said the early morning rain was responsible for the flooding which overflew thereby collapsing the MYPA Bridge in Bosso and washing away the Mola Bridge in Dutsen Kura Hausa.
In the meantime, Niger State’s Acting Governor, Muhammad Ahmed Ketso, who paid a sympathy visit to the people, disclosed that the government has directed the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to immediately take inventory of losses and provide relief materials comprising of food and non-food items to cushion victims’ hardship.
He further called on the Federal Government and relevant bodies to come and assist the state in addressing the unending disaster caused by flood annually.
Speaking on behalf of the Dutsen Kura Hausa victims, Sanusi Mohammed, a businessman, said: “Three persons have been carried away by the flood and must have died by now.”
Another victim, who also counted his losses, Zubairu Abdullahi, disclosed that his animals and fish pond had been swept away and his entire house destroyed by the water.
News
Kaduna: Council of Imams berates CAN Chair over alleged politicisation of security issues
Kaduna State Council of Imams and Ulama, on Saturday, reacted to recent comments by the state Chairman of CAN, Rev. Joseph Hayab on the security challenges in the state.
The Council’s Secretary General, Malam Yusuf Arrigasiyyu, said at press conference in Kaduna that Hayab’s comments were unfortunate and an attempt to politicise the issues to achieve a hidden agenda.
The state Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had on August 9, in a press statement claimed that over 500 Christians were kidnapped in the last two years in the state and N300 million paid in ransom to Fulani kidnappers.
He was also reported to have claimed that there is a grand design to exterminate Christians and pastors in Kaduna State.
“The politicization of the security challenge in Kaduna State by the CAN chairman, for only God-knows why, is worrisome and he should be called to order before it’s too late.
“Failure to do this, the consequences of his unbridled verbiage will no doubt lead to breakdown of law and order in the state, if urgent steps are not taken.”
The council said it would not sit by and watch the divisive rhetoric of the Chairman endanger lives of innocent citizens and pitch the people against one another.
The Imams accused Hayab, who is a politician, of hiding under CAN to execute a hidden agenda.
“As followers of the religion of peace, the Council of Ulama finds it pertinent to sound this alarm in order to forestall breakdown of law and order.”
It noted that Hayab’s statement “is as divisive as it is patently false, especially the claim that kidnappers only abduct Christians in Kaduna State.”
The clerics noted that kidnapping has become a nationwide security challenge and the criminals as well as their victims cut across ethno-religious divides.
“For instance, along Birnin Gwari-Kaduna Road alone, between 22nd June and 30th July 2019, over 55 persons have been kidnapped and over 20 persons were killed, including five Nigerian Air Force and Army personnel, according to news reports.
“Specifically, majority of the citizens killed and kidnapped along Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Abuja-Kaduna roads and the border towns with Niger, Katsina and Zamfara States have been Muslims.
“However, we never viewed the unfortunate situation from a religious angle.
“In fact, we have always condemned the act of criminality and have called on the State and Federal Governments to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians, irrespective of where they are or how they worship.”
News
Army begins 2019 Annual Shooting Exercise
The Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria, Kaduna State says it will begin its 2019 Annual Range Classification from August 20 to 28 and advised residents to keep-off the range area.
This is contained in a statement by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Depot Nigerian Army, Maj. Sydney Nbaneme and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Zaria on Saturday.
It said: “The Depot Nigerian Army Annual Range Classification is scheduled to take place at the Depot NA range Dogarawa from Thursday, 20 August to Wednesday 28 August 2019.
“The exercise which is directed at assessing troops’ proficiency in weapon handling will include firing of ammunitions using small arms.
“The authority has put in place safety measures and precautions to ensure safe and hitch-free exercise.
“However, residents of the affected communities are advised to stay away from the range general area within the period of the exercise.”
The statement also enjoined residents of the area not to panic seeing movement of troops and hearing the sound of small arms.
It assured them that it was a routine exercise for the troops of the Depot Nigerian Army.
