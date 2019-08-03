Cabinet: Lagos Assembly c’ttee screens 18 nominees

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the alleged attempt by President Muhammadu Buhari to politicise the secret graveyard in Maiduguri, Borno State, where 1,000 Nigerians soldiers were reportedly buried.

The party also called on the National Assembly to immediately set up a special security committee to conduct a forensic investigation into the truth or otherwise of the report, “with the tenor and mode as prescribed for security issues in the 1999 Constitution (as Amended).”

The PDP in a statement yesterday by the National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, described the press release issued on the matter by the presidency as insensitive. “It is unfortunate that at this time when patriotic Nigerians are distressed about the wellbeing of our gallant soldiers and seeking for solutions to the challenges they face in the front, the Buhari presidency is rather issuing press statements, just like the one it released on Friday, August 2, wherein it leveraged on the plight of our soldiers to boast on how to retain a stolen presidential mandate.

“Instead of showing concern over the fate of our troops, taking concrete steps on the issue at stake and reassuring an anxious nation, the Buhari presidency is rather seeking to draw political capital from our security challenges by flaunting a despicable self-confidence on the presidential election petition pending in the Court of Appeal, and how, in its own words, ‘the judiciary would always come to conclusions’.

“It is imperative to state that such comments send very wrong signal against our judiciary and we urge the judiciary arm to insulate herself from the nocturnal shenanigans of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the cabal at the presidency, which have gone into frenzy following the apparent collapse of their defence at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal,” the party said. It noted that the presidency’s reaction to the alleged secret graveyard further showed that it lacked appropriate solutions to the security challenges facing the country.

The party added that President Buhari has again failed to demonstrate that he has the capacity and commitment to ensure the security of our nation.

