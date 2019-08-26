CAF Champions League: Rutless Enyimba advance

Kano Pillars, Tornadoes out of CAF competitions

N

igeria Professional Football League champions, Enyimba of Aba, on Sunday progressed to the next round of the CAF Champions League after defeating Rahimo FC of Burkina Faso 5-0 to overturn a 1-0 first leg defeat.

Reuben Bala and Stanley Dimgba got a brace each while substitute Stanley Okorom scored the fifth goal.

With the game played behind close doors, the record NPFL winners with eight titles took the lead through Bala in the 32nd minute of the game.

Okorom scored the second goal in the 46th minute while Dimgba scored the first of his brace in the 77th minute.

Bala and Dimgba completed their brace in the 82nd and 89th minute respectively to hand Enyimba a handsome victory.

They are now through to the first round of the CAF Champions League in style, but fellow Nigerian flag bearers Kano Pillars failed to go past the hurdle after losing 2-0 to Asante Kotoko of Ghana.

The AITEO Cup winners and NPFL runners-up went to Ghana with a slim 3-2 victory but fell behind as early as the third minute.

They however conceded the second goal in the second half as they exited the Champions League 4-3 on aggregate.

In a release signed by the Media Officer of Kano Pillars, Idris Malikawa, the club expressed their regret at losing out on the continent.

“We as a team are saying sorry to our teeming supporters, good people of Kano State and Nigeria at large.

“The management of the club also thanked government of Kano State and all the stakeholders that assisted us in one way or the other to be in the championship.”

On Saturday, Niger Tornadoes exited the CAF Confederation Cup in Guinea, leaving only Enyimba and Rangers remaining on the continent.

Like this: Like Loading...