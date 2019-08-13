Sports
CAF CL: Enyimba coach, Abd’Allah, sings revenge song
Coach Usman Abd’Allah of Enyimba Football Club of Aba has promised to turn the table against Rahimo FC of Burkina Faso when both sides meet in the return leg the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League match in Aba in a fortnight.
Enyimba lost the first leg 1-0 at the weekend to the unrated Burkina Faso side.
Speaking after the defeat in Ouagadougou at the weekend, Abd’Allah said the two-time African champions would now work harder to avoid an early elimination from the competition they won in 2003 and 2004.
“They (Rahimo FC) have a youthful team with a very good mobility and good techniques. And they are very fit,” Abd’Allah said.
The coach disclosed that the goal against his team came off a deflection which would have avoided but would go back to Aba and cancel the goal and get more in order to advance to the next round.
“We have seen the team now, so, the most important thing is to go back, and sit down and work with what we’ve seen of the team.”
The People’s Elephant will confront Rahimo in a make-or-mar encounter on August 25 in Aba as they seek redemption in the lucrative CAF elite club competition.
30 years after:Okwaraji’s death made players less patriotic – Eagles doctor
A medical Doctor who was part of the Super Eagles crew when late footballer, Samuel Okwaraji, slumped and died 30 years ago, Dr. Dipo Odunuga, has stated that the incident was a turning point in the history of football in Nigeria.
Yesterday marked 30 years when Okwaraji slumped and died on August 12, 1989 at the National Stadium in Lagos during an international match between Nigeria and Angola which the Eagles won 1-0.
Dr.Odunuga recalled that the midfielder looked hale and hearty before the game and even at half time but it was unfortunate he died the way he did.
“Okwaraji called on me during the first half to pour water on his head which I did thinking it was the effect of heat some of them felt due to the different climatic condition between here and their bases abroad.
“After a very impressive first half, it was a shock when Samson Siasia shouted ‘medical, medical!’ and we entered only to see that he could not breathe well. We applied oxygen right there on the pith before taking him into the ambulance nearby. It was sad,” he told Brila FM.
On Okwaraji’s conduct and the response of administrators and government after his death, Dr. Odunuga stressed that it was a sad commentary.
“He was very patriotic. He won’t collect ticket refund or match bonus from anyone. I recall one day when his bonus was practically forced on him, he simply took the money and shared it to area boys at the hotel.
“After his death, players became cautious by selecting games they will play to avoid such incident. It was a time we were thinking his patriotic zeal would be imbibed by some other players but rather, players now feel the country is not worth dying for because nothing was done for Samuel (Okwaraji) despite dying on active service for his country.
“The statute at the entrance of the National Stadium is ridiculous. There should be something significant to show appreciation for the late player who loved his country so much. A scholarship could be given to young players in Okwaraji’s community or something significant for the family. Till date, nothing striking has been done at least to the best of my knowledge,” Dr Odunuga added.
MultiChoice welcomes fans to new season with live screening
The New Gymnasium of the National Stadium, Lagos, on Sunday, hosted football fans, especially those of the prestigious European leagues, including the English Premier League.
The occasion was a live screening of matches on the opening weekend for football fans by MultiChoice. As usual, the SuperSport studio broadcast live from the venue, giving football fans the opportunity to see their favourite analysts and other football personalities up close.
Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, explained that the event was organized annually to officially kick-off the new football season. “It is very important to flag-off the new season with a ceremony such as this. We picked today (Sunday, 11 August, 2019) because the fixtures were quite high profile and competitive. We have a lot of supporters of Arsenal FC, Manchester United and Chelsea here in Nigeria and this is our way of getting everyone excited about the season.
Mabutho also said SuperSport will broadcast all the 380 matches of the EPL LIVE and in HD on DStv and selected matches on GOtv Max and Plus. Also on offer this season include La Liga, Serie A, Champions League, Euro 2020 qualifiers and UEFA Europa League.
The event was an exciting one for guests, among whom were members of the media, fans of various football clubs and former Super Eagles stars like Joseph Yobo, Victor Ikpeba and U-17 FIFA World Cup-winning coach, Fanny Amun and amongst others.
Arsenal fans in the crowd watched their team open the season with a solitary goal away victory over Newcastle. Manchester United fans also watched the team crush Chelsea 4-0 in a clash of big guns.
For more information about the new football season including fixtures and analyses, visit www.supersport.com You can also visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to find out more about DStv and GOtv packages.
D’Tigress face Cameroon for 2019 AfroBasket quarter-final slot
Defending champions and Nigeria’s women basketball national team, D’Tigress, will today play Cameroon at the on-going 2019 African Women’s Basketball Championship in Dakar, Senegal.
D’ Tigress had in their first match defeated hapless Tunisia 75-26 to send out a warning signal with Evelyn Akhator scoring 13 points to finish with 10 rebound double-double while adding three steals, one block and two assists in the game.
Atonye Nyingifa added 12 points and four rebounds the second player on double figures for Nigeria, while Jasmine Nwajei (7), Sarah Ogoke (6) and Sarah Imovbioh (6) were effective from the boards.
With 6:25 minutes remaining in the second quarter, Nigeria had taken a 20 points lead over Tunisia (38-8) and further made it a 30 points lead heading to the break (40-10).
Tunisia could only score four points in the entire second quarter and the damage was however worsened in the second half as the North African side were left in sorry state.
No Tunisian player made a double digit point in the entire game, but D’Tigress gave away 21 turn overs and made three of 18 from the deep, which observers said they must correct before taking on Cameroon in their second game on Tuesday for a place in the quarter-finals.
China 2019: Ujiri tips D’ Tigers, D’Tigress for glory
Toronto Raptors manager, Masai Ujiri, has tipped the Nigerian national men and women’s team for greatness.
The former Nigeria international who led Raptors to their first NBA title few weeks ago, hailed the Nigeria Basketball Federation for ensuring a good preparation of the men’s national team, D’ Tigers, ahead of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup holding in China August 31 – September 15.
He said: “I think the national team has done very well so far because Nigeria has the right talent. The only thing that has always come to question is with our organization and preparation for major tournaments. I have been in touch with the President of the NBBF, Musa Kida, Colnel. Sam Ahmedu and Coach Alex Nwora. I must say they are doing things the right way which is the process of preparation for the national teams.
“I am very encouraged with what they are doing also with the women’s team where Mactabene Amachere is helping to put things together. The girls have a good chance of being champions again and the men’s team has shown character through the World Cup African Qualifiers. They have the potentials to make a difference at the World Cup.
“Sadly, I was not in Canada when they played their turn-up games. I see them taking the advantage of the withdrawals of some key players from the American team to make a huge statement for the country and Africa.”
He added that there were several opportunities that could be tapped into if the private sector is properly galvanized to promote the game of basketball in Nigeria noting that this is the only way the youths can be reached and given a chance to excel.
Ujiri was a member of the Nigeria team to Senegal’97 that qualified for the World Cup in Greece and the Raptors Nigerian president is credited for much of the success of the Canada based team.
Leedway Tennis Clinic gathers steam at Ikoyi Club
The second edition of the Leadway Children Tennis Clinic which started over a week ago at the Ikoyi Club 1938 Tennis section is fast gathering momentum.
The catch-them-young event which is a partnership initiative between Ikoyi Club Tennis Section and Leadway Assurance is aimed at engaging the young ones during their summer holiday programme and teach them the basics of the game.
According to the tennis section chairman, Bimbo Okubena, 73 children are taking part in the competition which has been highly thrilling so far.
There are six categories to be competed for in the annual tennis clinic- They are Boys U-7, U-12, U-18 and Girls U-7, U-12 and U18.
“We are always excited working with the kids at Ikoyi Club because they are the leaders of tomorrow. Bringing them to play tennis will also make them relax after so much school work in the past few weeks.
“It is also great to work with Leedway Assurance again. The CEO, Tunde Odukale, is a wonderful man and so I am optimistic that the competition will get better every year. We have great coaches working with these young one to at least give them the foundation needed in the game,” Okubena said.
Some of the players already making waves at the Ikoyi Club 1938 courts are boys like David Oresanya, Ademide Odutayo, Daniel Oresanya, Kachi Okwuosa and Timi Pearse. Two girls Mofope Akinyemi and Ayomipo Ayorinde have been impressive so far.
Osimhen named in Ligue 1 Team Of The Week
Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, has been rewarded for his blistering start to the French Ligue 1 after he was named in the opening day team of the week by statistical giants SofaScore.
The 20-year-old who recently arrived the French League from Belgian outfit Charleroi, scored in either half of the game to propel last season’s runners up Lille to a 2-1 victory over FC Nantes to begin their season on a winning note.
The 2015 FIFA U-17 golden boot winner leads the front line in a 3-4-3 formation alongside PSG Kylian Mbappe who scored once and assisted another in PSG’s 3-0 win over Nimes whilst Reims Boulaye Dia completed the front line pairing.
Osimhen, however, lost the player of the week rating to goalkeeper Romain Salin who finished with a rating of 8.6 compared to Osimhen 8.2 with the Nigerian, however, walking home with the man of the match award.
Osimhen made 26 touches of the ball and scored from his both shots on target whilst also completing 73% of his passes.
NWFL: Edo Queens to overhaul team
To actualised Edo Queens’ dream of winning the Nigeria Women Football League title, the technical adviser Gabriel Adejor has revealed that they are set to overhaul the entire squad.
He said he was uncomfortable with the lackadaisical attitude of some of his players, stressing that their major aim this season is to win laurel for the state government who has given them a good morale and financial backing.
He said: “I want to commend the state government for the support; in this club, we have never had it so good, the players and the technical crew are getting all the necessary assistance from the government to make our jobs easier. So on our part, we are also ready to do the needful, and ensure that the promise we made to government is also fulfilled. And how do we do that is by ensuring that we win laurels this season for the state.
“Now that in are in mid -season break, the technical department of Edo Queens will shop for good players to beef up our team. We are in serious need of attackers and midfielders, and we need to do this before we enter into the second quarter of the league. I’m not saying that we don’t have quality players, but we just need to beef up the team because we do not want to take chances. Edo Queens is a team that is highly respected in Nigeria Women Football League it is time for us to do something fantastic and prove to others that we are not push over team.”
“Well I do want to tell you that names of players that might be ask to go for security reason, any player that is no longer productive knows that she would certainly be dropped. We want players that can score goals for us, I almost wept in our games against Nasarawa Amazons in Lokoja, and our last game against Adamawa in Pantami Stadium Gombe State, where our girls had 15 good scoring chances they could not convert anyone. As coaches we give them everything they needed to know on the pitch of play, in fact women football is full of surprises, it is when you need them most they disappoint you. For us to move forward, we must step on some people’s toes.”
Samuel Kalu targets EPL move
Super Eagles and Bordeaux winger, Samuel Kalu, has expressed his deep desire to play in the English Premier League.
The 20-year-old moved from KAA Gent to Girondis Bordeaux last summer after missing out of the Super Eagles squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup and he is niw looking to playing in the EPL.
“I would like to play in England. Everyone dreams of it. I talk sometimes about it with my teammates at the club, I strongly believe sooner my dream will come true.” he said.
www.realsportscast24.co.uk gathered that, Kalu stated how he was convinced to join Bordeaux from Gent and how he had worked hard to impress his new manager.
He said, “After Gent, I felt it was time for me to take another leap, Ligue 1 is a tougher league than in Belgium, and it was not easy because I had just arrived.
“The coach who wanted me (Gustavo Poyet) was sacked; I told myself that I had to work twice more to prove my value to the new coach. Ricardo is a very good coach, when he wants something from you; he comes to talk to you.
“I really feel very good in Bordeaux, it’s like a big family, everyone is talking to each other .We joke a lot, I learn French.
Bordeaux is a stage, and when I leave, I want to be able to say that I was a great player. “
African Games: Handball coach targets gold medals
The head coach of Nigeria handball senior teams, Rafiu Salami’s targeting two medals ahead of the 2019 African Games in Morocco.
Salami told www.aclsports.com that the technical crew had been working together to correct some lapses noticed in both teams.
The former Zamalek player said he was impressed with the training performance and fitness level of the teams adding that the team is already in the quarterfinals psychologically.
He said, “The players have been in camp for five weeks. We have been working on together and basically I know we have performed well because objectively, what I think we should prepare for is to get ready for the quarter finals”.
Salami revealed that handball pundits have written the girls off but believes they can surprise Africa at the games.
The coach of Issy Handball Club of France further said, “I think everything is possible, people have written the girls off already. I saw them play a friendly last week and I was impressed with certain things. I know how prepared our teams are; but I know if they stick together they can do exploit; so our goal is that we want to pick a medal in both teams,” he said
The former Niger United player made some observations on the friendly matches played during the camping exercise.
He said, “The male team played two friendly matches against Safety Shooters of Abuja. The second match was a bit better than the first match defensively but offensively we have to work on certain things and I think the team is picking up as I expected anyway”.
Iwobi still unfit to make Everton debut, says coach
Everton manager Marco Silva has revealed to Liverpool Echo in an interview that new recruit Alex Iwobi is not yet ready to make his debut for the club.
Iwobi was signed by Everton in what was said to be a shocking move from Arsenal on transfer deadline day but his yet to make his very first.
The Super Eagles star was not part of The Toffees first game of the season against Crystal Palace where the sides played to a goalless draw last Saturday.
Silva further exclaimed that fans will not be seeing Iwobi anytime soon he still needs to polish up on his fitness to be on the same level with the rest of the team.
“He will start to work with us on Monday,” Silva said.
“He was on holiday after the Africa Cup. He starts on Monday and let’s see how he reacts but there is a big gap between him and his team-mates, the physical condition will be a big gap, but let’s see.
“Normally, my decisions are coming from the training sessions and let’s see how he will play, how he will do in the training sessions and after that, I will make my decision on Friday.”
Everton will take on Watford in their next fixture where they will host the latter at Goodison Park and hope to come away with three points respectively.
