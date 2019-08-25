CAF League: Kano Pillars crash out

Kano Pillars on Sunday crashed out of the CAF Champions League after losing 0-2 to hosts, Kumasi Asante Kotoko. The Ghanaians advanced 4-3 on aggregate following Asante Kotoko’s earlier 2-3 score line in Kano

The hosts made hays early in the game finding the net just after three minutes of the start. Kelvin Andoh showed up when it matters most to give Kotoko the lead.

Kano Pillars pushed for the equalizer but Kotoko were resolute in defence as the first half ended 1-0 in their favour

The second half started like almost the first with Kotoko pushing for a second goal to kill the tie.

They did get the second in the 58th minute through Naby Keita only for it to be ruled offside.

They nearly got the cushion in the 71st minute after Richard Arthur’s effort came off the crossbar.

Emmanuel Gyamfi sealed the win for Kotoko late in the game as the Porcupines won 2-0.

Kotoko held on and they have advanced on a 4-3 aggregate.

This victory means that Kotoko will face Tunisian side Étoile Sportive du Sahel in the next round of the competition.

Another Ghanaian club AshantiGold SC yesterday beat Equatorial Guinean side Akonangui FC 3-0 in the CAF Confederation Cup qualifying phase.

