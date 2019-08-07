Catholic Bishops accuse FG of lip service to security

Bishops of Catholic Church in the country have called on the federal government to stop treating herdsmen’s killings and other crimes with kid gloves, saying that such lip service from the government was creating panic and fear among Nigerians.

According to them, it was disheartening that the government had not even had a clear pattern to protect lives of the people through which those perpetrating the dastardly acts would be apprehended and punished.

Besides, the Catholic Bishops made a passionate appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to desist from an attempt to license and tax worship centres in the country under whatever hidden agenda.

This was contained in a communique issued and read by Metropolitan Bishop of Ibadan and President of the Nigeria Catholic Conference, Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province, Gabriel Abegunrin after a meeting held at the Pope John Paul II Pastoral Centre in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state capital yesterday.

However, The Catholic Bishops called on governments in West African sub-region, to invest more in youth development to reduce crimes like illegal immigrants, prostitution, kidnapping and other social menaces.

It reads: “When this insecurity started, it was one corner of the country, but now it has gone round the geopolitical zones, what is government doing? If there is no security, there is no reason for government to exist.

“It is unfortunate that Nigerians wake up each day to lament woeful news of killings, lynching, kidnappings and brigandage in the country. Many people including priests have fallen victims to this tragically insecure environment.”

“The lack of clear pattern of punishing crimes and lip service commitment to the protection of lives and property on the part of the federal government and security agencies have made many Nigerians living in fear day-to-day.

“There seems to be no end in sight especially with allegations of killings by Fulani herdsmen being left unattended to.Time is running out for Nigeria if the security is not improved. We call on governments, traditional and other civiI authorities to please save our country.”

“It is sad that we are losing our core family values. We must take care of our children and imbibe the culture of being our brother’s keepers like we had before because what is happening today has to do with our backgrounds.

“We know the economic situation calls for us to overwork ourselves, but parents must look for time to take care of their children. This is the only way we can rid our society of evils and have a brighter future.

“Contemporary circumstances in Nigeria demand that government must approach religious matters with utmost caution so as not to he considered partisan and partial on national issues.

“Only courageous pressmen can now come out boldly to talk. We must all work hard and remove whatever that is working against the freedom of the press. Government must give the press that full freedom for them to be able to speak the truth to power.”

