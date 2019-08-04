Catholic Knights task govt on regional policing

The Supreme Knight of the Order of the Knights of St. Mulumba (KSM), Nigeria, Sir Diamond Ovueraye, has urged the Federal Government to establish regional security agencies in Nigeria, so that the people, as well as government can tackle the nefarious activities of criminals and curb insecurity in the country.

Ovueraye, who gave this charge during the fourth degree investiture ceremony of the Order of the Knights of St. Mulumba, Nigeria recently in Lagos, further urged the government to stop the activities of killer herdsmen through regional policing, so that the country does not witness something similar to the Boko Haram menace. He said: “What we need to consider is the possibility of having regional security forces; what we can call regional policing. If we have that, those people know the people, they know where they are, and they know where the forests are, and they can tackle insecurity.

“These killings must stop; if it doesn’t stop, it may grow and become an animal like the Boko Haram. Federal government needs to tackle it seriously, and make sure that we don’t have what happened a year before where a lot of people were killed in Benue State, Plateau State.”

“Herdsmen are on rampage everywhere; even in the western region, killing and kidnapping people: this must stop. The Federal Government needs to tackle it seriously, and make sure that there is security in the country,” he added. Speaking on the achievements of his administration, the SK said they have embarked on changes that will enhance the operation of KSM, as well as ventures that will generate funds for the order to impact on the Church and society at large. “The cornerstone of my administration is asking our brothers to look after themselves, to be our brother’s keeper and to be our sister’s keeper.

Even though we have a challenge, and we have a responsibility to help the public and to help the church, we also have to look after ourselves. “The knighthood is essentially a body that fights for the church. We also help the church in very many activities that they do. We have also embarked on the beatification and canonisation of our father founder, Father Anslem Abraham Isidahome Ojefua who died so many years ago. “We are lucky to have a Supreme Chaplain, Monsignor (Dr.) Pius P. who has enumerated to us before now, the process we have to follow for the beatification and canonisation; he is actually the pilot in that area.

He said the KSM built a church, seminary, as well as a hospital which they equipped at Abeokuta, Ogun State. “We train priests and reverend sisters. We helped to equip the science laboratory of one of the schools owned by the Lagos State government. We built a chapel which is like a church actually, at Veritas University, Abuja at a cost of over N400million.

These are ways in which KSM helps the church and society,” he said. On what differentiates the fourth degree from the other degrees in the KSM, he said: “When you go to school, you will go from class one to class two to class three to class four essentially to acquire more knowledge and you pass exam to go class one to class two. We apply the same principle in the order.

