CBN donates N7bn edifice to ABU

Buhari: We’ve committed N1.3trn to education

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has donated buildings named ‘CBN Centre of Excellence’ worth N7 billion to Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said the project was part of the apex bank’s intervention in education.

This is as President Muhammadu Buhari reiterated his administration’s commitment to accord education its rightful place through funding and other logistic support.

In keeping faith with the commitment, Buhari said over N1.3 trillion had been advanced to develop education sector in the past four years.

The amount, the president said, excluded overhead and personnel costs.

Buhari and Emefiele spoke yesterday at the commissioning of the newly completed Post-Graduate Centre of Excellence at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, donated to the school by CBN.

Before unveiling the commemorative plaque to formally inaugurate the edifice that sits on a total floor area of 34,102.81sqm, President Buhari said the construction of the project was a testimony to his administration’s effort at supporting qualitative learning from primary through to tertiary level.

The president said his administration, in its second term, will continue to accord education priority by ensuring adequate funding for the sector to make it affordable, qualitative and competitive with what was obtainable in more developed countries.

While commending the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for supporting the Federal Government’s investments in the education sector as well as other keys areas of the economy tied to overall national development, he urged the apex bank to sustain such funding support for research and overall economic development.

Welcoming the president to the complex earlier, Emefiele said the bank’s involvement in the funding and infrastructural support in the education sector was borne out of the conviction that an educated workforce played a critical role in the advancement of the Nigerian economy and the society in general.

He said the bank’s analysis of the factors responsible for the growth of successful economies indicated that investment in education played a prominent role in driving innovation and growth in advanced and emerging economies, while also contributing to significant reductions in inequality.

Hence, he said CBN, being a knowledge-driven organization, had to ensure the sustenance of improvements in institutions of higher learning across the country.

According to Emefiele, the Centre of Excellence project was also designed to accommodate the Central Bank of Nigeria Collaborative Postgraduate Programme (CBN-CPP), which he described as a child of necessity in the bank’s intervention programme in the education sub-sector.

He explained that the project was conceived to produce a critical mass of skilled professionals that will be able to apply their knowledge towards supporting growth and continued innovation in our nation’s financial sector and the economy in general.

“This was against the recognition that the dearth of skilled manpower constituted a binding constraint towards making Nigeria the number one hub for economic activity in Africa,” he added.

The CBN governor also disclosed that the three first generation federal universities in the country across the six geo-political zones (Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, University of Ibadan (UI) and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), were selected under the first phase of the intervention programme.

He added that the programme was later expanded to cover six other tertiary institutions across Nigeria, which is nearing completion.

According to him, the project was mainly to ensure that students at post-graduate levels in economics, accounting, banking and finance, business administration and statistics study in a serene environment that would stimulate effective learning, with a view to building human capacity for the financial services sub-sector.

Emefiele assured that CBN, working closely with all the participating universities, had taken steps to ensure that this investment yields considerable benefits.

Specifically, he said the curricula for the target disciplines had been reviewed and harmonized across board to ensure students are provided with the optimum level of knowledge relative to their peers in other parts of the globe.

“We believe that the Centres of Excellence will help support government’s efforts towards reducing the incidence of brain drain and curtail the huge foreign exchange being spent on school fees for Nigerians studying in other countries,” Emefiele said.

While disclosing that the three Centres of Excellence in Zaria, Enugu and Ibadan will commence operation in October 2019, he said CBN expected the universities to take maximum advantage of the world class facilities provided by the bank to challenge their counterparts in London, New York and Dubai in the provision of training programmes in banking and finance-related disciplines for the global business community

The Post-Graduate School project, similar to the project inaugurated by President Buhari at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC) in January 2019, comprises a Faculty building and a block of rooms, as well as a 544-seater auditorium, four lecture and four tutorial rooms, traditional and e-libraries, and a telepresence room.

Meanwhile, the CBN governor has disclosed plans by the bank, in the near future, to also provide funding support for the health sector, through the establishment of six diagnostic centres across the geo-political zones of the country.

He said the decision of the bank to support the health sector was based on the realization that education and health formed the bedrock of development in any society.

On his part, the Vice-Chancellor of ABU, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, said the CBN Centre of Excellence was the single largest intervention project the university had ever received, adding that it would enhance learning, especially at post graduate level.

“The school is racing to upgrade itself. We’re working on taking the post-graduate school to the next level,” he assured.

He said the centre had given the university the opportunity to establish a Business School to offer economics, accounting, banking and finance, business administration and statistics in post graduate studies.

