CBN: External reserves lost $166m in July

Nigeria’s external reserves fell by $166 million last month, data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed at the weekend. The reserves which stood at $45.07 billion as of June 28 and increased to N45.15 billion on July 5, steadily declined to close at $44.90 billion on July 31. This means that the country’s external buffers fell by $166.42 million last month.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the CBN external reserves data also shows that the reserves declined by $53.36 million in June. Specifically, the reserves which stood at $45.12 billion as of May 31, dropped to $45.07 billion as of June 28. Commenting on the decline in the external reserves for the month of June, analysts at FBNQuest Research attributed it to a slowdown in inflows from Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) on the Investors’ and Exporters’ window (NAFEX). As the analysts put it: “Gross official reserves declined by $50 million in June to $45.07 billion.

We suspect that this modest decline was driven by a slowdown in inflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) on the investors’ and exporters’ window (NAFEX): these amounted to $1.10 billion in the four weeks of June, compared with $1.34 billion in the previous month. “Nigeria’s stated reserves provide cover for 13.3 months of merchandise imports at 2018 levels, and 7.5 months when we add services.”

Significantly, in the wake of the recent decision by the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited predicted that the move has reduced the threat of capital outflows from Nigeria. According to the FDC analysts, apart from reducing the threat of capital outflows from Nigeria, the Fed rate cut, will also benefit the country as it would lead to decline in its interest expense.

The FDC analysts further pointed out that the rate triggered a rally in oil prices, a development they said is “positive for Nigeria’s external buffers and fiscal position.” Last Wednesday, the Fed cut interest rates for the first time in more than a decade, as part of efforts to maintain America’s economic expansion. The widely expected quarter-point decrease was the Fed’s first since it slashed rates to near zero in 2008. Even as financial experts are divided on whether the Fed will provide more rate cuts before the end of the year, the CBN will clearly prefer more easing by the U.S. monetary authorities. Reason: there are indications that the apex bank’s recent policies to boost lending to the real sector of the economy are making foreign investors to pull funds from the nation’s foreign exchange and stock markets.

