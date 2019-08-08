CBN sells N114.6bn worth of T-bills as naira weakens

Nigeria’s journey to pervasive broadband is taking shape on the strength of increasing 4G deployment by service providers. Industry analysts are, however, worried that the deployment is skewed towards cities, thus widening existing digital gap in the country. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

Having surpassed the 30 per cent target in 2018, stakeholders are looking forward to a more robust broadband penetration in Nigeria in the next five years. Hence, while there is no official target yet, like it was done in the 2013-2018 Plan, it is envisaged that the country should achieve 70 per cent penetration by the year 2023.

As at June this year, broadband penetration in the country stood at 33.3 per cent, according to statistics released by Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). This indicated that some 63.5 million Nigerians were on broadband service in June.

There have, however, been concerns that the increasing penetration level is not on national scale but in a few concentrated cities. The telecom regulator also recently admitted that the most pervasive networks in the country are on 2G, while there is still a large proportion of the population that are under-served or unserved with universal access to mobile and the Internet.

4G+ unleashed

While 4G spread is still limited to cities, leaving those in the hinterlands with slow 2G networks and at best 3G, service providers are taking the fast Internet speed revolution a notch higher with deployment of advanced 4G LTE, otherwise known as 4G+.

Already, two service providers, MTN and VDT Communications have announced the roll out of advanced 4G service. According to a statement from the company, MTN 4G+ runs on 4G LTE Advanced Technology using a combination of the recently acquired 800 MHz spectrum and 2600 MHz. “The added spectrum and advanced technology extend the reach and capacity of MTN’s data network in Nigeria and enables speeds of up to 200 Mbps, the telco said. “This means a 30-minute HD video could take as little as three minutes to download on 4G+, while the same video would take around eight minutes to download on standard 4G.”

On its part, VDT, which has been serving enterprise segment of the market, said it has now joined the retail market in a move aimed at deepening penetration with its advanced 4G LTE service. CEO of the company, Biodun Omoniyi, said opportunity to actualise this dream came with the successful acquisition of a broad channel 2.3GHz Spectrum from the Federal Government through Bitflux Communications Limited; a consortium which VDT is the principal partner.

Omoniyi added that the decision to launch VDT 4G LTE service was born out of the need to bridge existing gaps in the market due to poor quality networks. “VDT 4G LTE Advanced has come to fill these yawning gaps with superior network quality, top-notch network performance and proactive customer and support services,” he said.

Broadband reality

As advanced 4G service is being deployed in major cities, millions of Nigerians in remote areas are still on 2G and are left out of the digital revolution. The skewed deployment of 4G, though fairly based on bottom line consideration by the service providers, is seen as the bane of Nigeria’s broadband quest.

4G is the fourth generation of broadband cellular network technology, succeeding 3G for faster Internet access. According to the President of Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) Mr Olusola Teniola, the current 33 per cent broadband penetration is not a reflection of national broadband spread. “We say that we have 33 per cent broadband penetration, Lagos takes 11 out of that 33 per cent, out of 36 states, so do the maths. It is skewed in favour of Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt, probably all those three states put together take almost half of that 33 per cent and I’m being conservative here. So, the reality is that, yes, we have exceeded the 30 per cent that the Nigeria Broadband Plan sets, but it didn’t talk about subscriptions, it talked about subscribers,” he said.

Compulsory 4G base stations

Apparently to speed up the spread of 4G and bridge the current rural-urban gap, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), said it is now monitoring deployments to ensure that all new base stations to be built by the mobile network operators (MNOs) are 4G-compatible. The Commission said this became imperative to accelerate the spread of 4G service to 100 per cent of the country’s population with a minimum broadband speed of 1.5 megabit per second (Mbps).

Reflecting on pace of 4G deployment in the country, ATCON President had recently disclosed that the MNOS had been able to convert only 7000 out of their 45,000 base stations to 4G, despite their efforts in the last two years.

While highlighting efforts to deepen broadband penetration at a recent forum in Lagos, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof Umar Danbatta, said the Commission had been encouraging the operators to upgrade their 2G base transceiver stations (BTSs) to 3G, while ensuring that their new sites are 4G.

“Through effective regulatory oversight, which the Commission is known for, we are ensuring that all new sites to be built by the mobile network operators (MNOs) are Long Term Evolution (LTE)-compatible. We also strive to ensure implementation of harmonised Right of Way (RoW) charges on state and federal government highways at the cost of N145 per linear meter to encourage faster rollout of telecoms infrastructure,” he said.

“We are also working with relevant stakeholders to ensure elimination of multiple taxation and regulations; encourage spread of 3G coverage to, at least 80 per cent of the Nigerian population over the current 56.4 per cent of the population covered with 3G networks.”

Last line

In weeks or months to come, there is no doubt that other network operators are going to join the 4G+ trend to remain competitive. While this is a positive development. as the world moves towards 5G, the service providers and the regulator still need to expand the 4G penetration beyond cities. Except there is a conscious effort at connecting the unserved and under-served areas with 4G, the digital gap in the country will continue to get wider.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related