News
CBN tightens noose on milk importation
…stops credit payments for imports
Banks notify customers
he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country to stop the processing of milk and its related products on “Bills for Collection basis,” which allowed the importer to buy on credit.
In a circular to DMBs, the apex bank also announced that henceforth, the mode of payment with regard to importation of milk and its related products must be on the basis of Letters of Credit (LC) only.
Analysts said that this means that importers would need to fund their naira accounts and open Letters of Credit.
According to an email a Tier 1 lender sent to its customers informing them about the development, which was sighted by New Telegraph yesterday, the directive is part of CBN’s efforts aimed at streamlining payment modes for food imports.
In a letter dated 26th August, 2019 and titled ‘LETTERS OF CREDIT AS MODE OF PAYMENT FOR THE IMPORTATION OF MILK AND ITS RELATED PRODUCTS’, the Tier-1 bank told its customers that: “As part of efforts aimed at streamlining payment modes for imports, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all Authorised Dealers to discontinue the processing of imports of milk and its related products on Bills for Collection basis.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the mode of payment in respect of milk and its related products shall henceforth be on the basis of Letters of Credit (LC) only.
“Thank you for your continued patronage.”
The move comes on the heels of the announcement by the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting last month that the regulator would soon restrict access to foreign exchange for importation of milk into the country, since, according to him, there are abundant resources to produce milk in Nigeria.
The CBN governor had stated that: “We believe milk is one of the products that can be produced in Nigeria today. I have asked questions at different forums that we have seen the importation of milk into Nigeria before many of us were born over 60 years ago.
“West African Milk and Freisland Milk have been importing milk into Nigeria for over 60 years. Today, milk imports stand at between $1.2 billion and $1.5 billion annually. That is a very high import product, given that it’s a product that we are convinced can be produced here.”
Urging management of milk companies in the country to support the policy, Emefiele pointed out that local production of milk would reduce persistent clashes between farmers and herdsmen.
However, organised private sector (OPS) players such as the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) advised CBN to rethink the decision.
For instance, the Director-General of NECA, Mr. Timothy Olawale, advised the apex bank to suspend the policy and create an environment for further engagement of stakeholders that would enable it weigh the merits and demerits of the plan in the long term.
He said that due to the gap that would be created between local supply and demand, unpatriotic citizens would be importing milk, while government loses revenue with massive job losses and attendant social consequences.
Similarly, LCCI argued that the policy will do more harm than good to investors and the citizenry as it will trigger disruptions in the business environment.
LCCI, through its Director General, Mr. Muda Yusuf, warned that the policy “will create supply gaps in the market with harmful consequences.”
But responding to the criticisms, CBN, in a statement, strongly defended the planned forex restriction for milk imports.
The banking watchdog said there were attempts by some interests, who felt hurt by the planned policy, to mislead the public by misrepresenting the unassailable case for investments in local milk production and the medium to long-term benefits of the planned policy.
Stressing that the country and the welfare of Nigerians come first in all its policies, CBN said: “Our focus remains ensuring forex savings, job creation and investments in the local production of milk. For over 60 years, Nigerian children and, indeed adults, have been made to be heavily dependent on milk imports. The national food security implications of this can easily be imagined, particularly, when it is technically and commercially possible to breed the cows that produce milk in Nigeria.
“For the avoidance of doubt, milk importation is not banned. Indeed, CBN has no such power. All we will do is to restrict sale of forex for the importation of milk from the foreign exchange market. We wish to reiterate that we remain ready and able to provide the needed finance to enable investors who genuinely want to engage in milk production.”
President Muhammadu Buhari told CBN early this month to stop providing funding for food imports.
News
10,000 jobs: Police commission suspends recruitment
The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday said it had put on hold the ongoing recruitment even as it advised candidates to remain patient. This was as the commission warned against attempts to usurp its constitutional mandate, and said such would be resisted. President Muhammadu Buhari had given a directive for the recruitment of 10,000 police personnel of the rank and file.
A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations, PSC, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said: “The Police Service Commission has enjoined applicants for recruitment into the constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force to exercise some patience as it finalises the remaining stage of the recruitment exercise.
“The commission also wishes to advise all the candidates who participated in the recruitment exercise up to the aptitude test, to ignore any list or information on the exercise emanating from outside the Commission. “It is the constitutional responsibility of the commission to recruit Nigerians into the Police Force whether as Constables, Cadet Inspectors or Cadet ASPs and the Commission is not ready to abdicate this very important mandate.
“The commission will resist any attempt to ambush the on-going recruitment exercise or dilute its content. It notes that such attempt will be an affront on the Constitution and a waste of national resources.
“The commission wishes to put the on-going exercise on hold in order to finalise the remaining stage of the exercise. Candidates are to wait for further directives from the commission.”
News
Alleged fraud: I’m ready to give account of stewardship –Fayose
… storms Ekiti Assembly to defend probe allegations
We resisted ex-gov’s ambush on Assembly –Speaker
Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayo Fayose, yesterday visited the state’s House of Assembly, in Ado-Ekiti, to clear the air on alleged fraud levelled against his administration. The assembly had on Thursday invited the former governor on allegation of misappropriation of state’s funds. A similar situation occurred during Fayose’s immediate past administration but the incumbent, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, did not honour the summon.
Security personnel at the assembly and the Deputy Speaker of the House, barred journalists from entering the speaker’s office where Fayose and the Speaker, Mr. Funminiyi Afuye alongside his deputy, Hakeem Jamiu, had a closed door meeting with the former governor.
Speaking with journalists after the closed door meeting that lasted for 40 minutes, Fayose said he received the summon notice on Thursday afternoon and called the speaker in the night for confirmation. He said: “I got the information by noon yesterday, and I called the speaker last night to confirm whether it was true and he confirmed.
“You know my style, when the EFCC wanted me, I told them am here. So, I have come to the state House of Assembly to tell them am here if you have questions. I’m here because a clear conscience fears no accusation. If they have anything to ask, I am available. “I let them know that I am available and ready to answer their questions.
So, I drove down from Lagos to tell them that there is no hiding place for some of us, so, I am here and ready to give account of my stewardship “Fayose will not compromise standards. I will not follow multitude to sin. I want to believe that selective justice will not help our country. I have condemned several times anyone who says that in Nigeria when you come to APC then you become a saint. I am telling you, I will never become a member of APC, I will never defect.’’
Fayose, who alleged that he escaped political attacks shortly after he left the assembly premises, said: “On our way from the assembly, a group of thugs in a pickup van trailed us, and we managed to escape; in short, one of them nearly broke my head. “If I wanted a soft landing against my party, against my candidate that would have happened in the past, I stood my ground during the election.”
Meanwhile, Afuye has declared that the assembly resisted Fayose’s visit to the House of Assembly complex because he came unannounced. The Speaker in a statement signed yesterday by his Media Aide, Akogun Tai Oguntayo, disclosed that after the resolution at Thursday plenary, the assembly invited the former governor to appear before the house. “The former governor called the Speaker to confirm if the report was true. The Speaker confirmed to Mr. Fayose’s it was true and that was the end of the discussion.”
The statement further disclosed that after Fayose’s phone call, the Speaker intimated two of the lawmakers of his conversation with the erstwhile governor.
“Just as the Speaker was settling down in his office this afternoon, Mr. Fayose stormed his office with a retinue of press men led by his former media aide, Mr. Lere Olayinka, who is equally wanted on another alleged funds stealing. “The Speaker who was accompanied in his office by two other lawmakers immediately stopped the journalists from entering his office and warned Mr. Olayinka against writing any fake report as its usual of him.
“When Mr. Fayose announced his readiness to the Speaker, he was told to go back and await the official invitation letter from the House of Assembly” Afuye, however, stated that the former governor was accorded his due compliment on arrival at the House of Assembly, “being a former number one citizen of the state.” Afuye insisted the house cannot be harassed or intimidated by anyone, “as we are poised to investigate the alleged looting public funds without any fear or favour.”
News
Prices of rice, grains soar as Customs moves against smugglers
Following the clampdown on illegal imports by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the price of half bag of rice has gone up by 36.4 per cent as a bag that cost N7,000 is now sold for N11, 000. Also, the price of a bag has gone up by 16.8 per cent from N15, 000 to N18, 000 in some markets in Lagos. Saturday Telegraph had last week exclusively reported the rise in the price of the commodities after the closure of the Seme border.
A further confirmation of the price with a visit to Abesan, Ipaja and other markets in Lagos, showed that rice dealers have increased the prices from N14, 500 to N17, 500, N18, 000 and N19, 300, depending on the size, brand and quality. This is coming as President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed in Japan, a few days ago, that smuggling around the borders was threatening Nigeria’s agricultural policies.
The President had told his Beninoise counterpart, Patrice Talon, on the sideline of the seventh Tokyo International Conference for African Development (TICAD7), in Yokohama, Japan that he would not allow smuggling of the grain at such alarming proportions to continue. Findings by Saturday Telegraph from a global trade portal, Index Mundi, revealed that a total of 2.2 million tonnes of the grains are expected to be shipped into Nigeria through the neighbouring borders before the end of 2019. However, because of the presence of security operatives, a lot of the imports have been trapped at the border communities and routes.
It was learnt that Customs officials, acting on intelligent information, were moving from one community to another to evacuate rice stacked in some houses. Findings by our correspondent show that the Service and other security agencies at the border have stopped petty traders and individuals from crossing the border with bags of rice, especially smugglers from Gbagi in Benin Republic.
To further stop the influx of other agricultural produce, the NCS Ogun State Command, Idiroko, has also convened a meeting with the Association of Tomato Farmers (ATF) at Idiroko, on how to curb illegal importation of tomatoes into the country. At the meeting, the association said it would cooperate with the Service to produce a list of all farms and their addresses for onward inspection through a joint sub-committee comprising Plant Quarantine, Customs Intelligence Unit, Directorate of State Security (DSS) and the police, among others.
According to the group’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Abdullahi Maiwada, the association also promised to produce invoices for all their members in order to distinguish smuggled tomatoes from the locally produced tomatoes, pepper and other perishable goods. Maiwada said: “The implementation of the deliberations has been fully enforced, as smooth passage of locally produced products is being expedited within Ogun State.”
He noted that some tomatoes and pepper smuggled from neighbouring Benin Republic were intercepted, saying that significant quantity of the seizures were successfully auctioned openly to the public in the presence of relevant agencies.
He said: “A team comprising resident officers of the Command and joint officers of other sister security agencies operating under the border drill code named, ‘Ex- Swift Response’ intercepted five buses suspected to contain fresh tomato and pepper at Ilara/meko and Ijoun axis of Ogun State, the items were suspected to have been smuggled into Nigeria from Benin Republic. “Therefore, considering the perishable nature of the items, the goods were presented to public auction, in line with Customs and Excise Management Act CAP 45, LFN (2004), as amended.”
News
Six killed, 24 injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident
About six persons were killed yesterday while 24 others sustained injuries in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
The incident involved two commercial buses, which had head-on collision around the construction zones in Isara, close to Ogere town. The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Clement Oladele, who confirmed the fatal crash, attributed it to excessive speed and wrongful overtaking.
Oladele, in a statement by the command’s Public Education Officer, Florence Okpe, said the vehicles involved in the accident were a white Toyota bus with number plate ABC932XJ and a white Mazda bus marked FST820 XD.
He said the crash occurred about 8.30am when the Mazda bus, outbound Lagos, left its lane and overtook dangerously and collided with the Toyota bus, which was coming from Abuja from the opposite direction of the highway. The FRSC boss stated that the dead victims included three male adults and three female adults.
He said 11 injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, for treatment while six others were taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu. Seven other injured victims were rescued and taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu for medical attention, Oladele added.
According to him, the corpses were deposited at the OOUTH mortuary and FOS, morgue, Ipara. The sector commander, who expressed sadness over the crash, noted that it was avoidable; “if only there was strict adherence to construction speed of maximum of 50 kilometres per hour and refraining from overtaking around construction zones.”
News
EFCC arrest over 20 ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Imo
The crackdown on internet fraudsters (aka yahoo boys) intensified yesterday when operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested 20 Yahoo Boys.
The EFCC operatives from its South East Zonal office in Enugu State stormed Owerri, Imo State, to arrest the cybercrime suspects. The arrest is coming less than six days the anti-graft agents swooped on suspected persons of being into cybercrime at their abode at the Spibat area of Owerri.
A source who did not want his name mentioned disclosed that the EFCC operatives who arrived Owerri on Thursday stormed Aladinma extension area of Owerri in the early hours yesterday and arrested the suspects popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo boys.
The source who said that the EFCC operatives struck while their targets were still asleep stated that apart from picking the suspects, cars, expensive mobile phones and laptops were recovered by the anti-graft agents.
He said the area was known to be where cybercrime suspects lived. According to him, about 20 suspects were arrested by the EFCC operatives while others jumped out of the windows of their rooms. He said: “EFCC operatives on Friday morning stormed Aladinma extension area of Owerri and arrested Yahoo Yahoo boys. We were more than 20 we picked up. They also recovered cars, phones, and laptops from their targets. ”
“Others who were smart jumped out of the windows and fled. It was a funny scenario this morning. This is the second time these people are storming Owerri in less than one week to arrest Yahoo boys.” Police sources who confirmed the development to our correspondent said that the EFCC operatives arrived in the state on Thursday.
News
U.S visa fee increase won’t stop Nigerians from applying –Investigation
•Nigerians carpet FG for going against its policies, diplomatic norms
Despite the public outcry that greeted the increase in fees for non- immigration visa by the United States’ government, investigation by Saturday Telegraph has revealed that the increase in fees is not enough to discourage Nigerians from applying for U.S visa. The investigation showed that more Nigerians are still willing to apply for the visa even as some Nigerians have blamed the Federal Government for the unnecessary diplomatic row and going against the ease of doing business policy signed by it. The America embassy in Nigeria had during the week announced a new regime in visa fees for non-immigration visa, with successful applicants required to pay additional fees at the point of collection of the visa.
However, following outrage expressed by Nigerians and carpeting of the government whose action led to the increase by the US, Nigeria government on Thursday announced a reduction of its visa fees for America nationals coming to Nigeria to tally with what America charges Nigerians for visa.
The U.S government is yet to react to this announcement from Nigerian government. According to a number of travel agencies and tour operators as well as frequent travellers to America, increase in the visa fees by America in retaliation of Ni geria’s higher visa fees, is not enough to prevent Nigerians from applying for America visa. They argued that despite this development, many Nigerians would still apply for the visa given Nigerians’ penchant for travelling, regardless of any obstacles on their way.
Mrs. Sophia Khan, who is the chief executive officer of El – Khan Travels, Abuja, America’s action will further heigten Nigerians quest for the visa rather than discourage them. “I don’t think this will in anyway discourage Nigerians from going because of the way Nigerians are desperate for America’s visa. I am sure even if it was N200, 000 they will pay to get it. But the good thing about is that it is only when you are granted the visa that you will be required to make the payment. It is for insurance because when you are refused visa you don’t have to make the payment,’’ she said.
Although she said it is not good development, however, Nigerians, she said would do anything to get American visa even if they are told to pay a million naira for it: “Well, I don’t think that it is a good thing but it is not going to change anything as far as Nigerians are concerned. In fact, if that will get them American visa they are so willing to jump at it.
“There is no way this will discourage Nigerians from applying for American visa. No way at all, after all, Nigerians pay for VIP, express service for United Kingdom visa, which is almost N200, 000, to get visa in five days. “So, Nigerians can do anything to get America visa because there are people that are willing to pay over a million to get the visa. This is not going to discourage them, in fact, since it is even after you are granted visa, it is cool with most people and I think the government has to look into it all the same.” Speaking on the development, Mrs. Wonuola Olatunde – Lamidi, managing partner of Diamond and Pearls Travels Limited, Lagos, said Nigerians would continue to apply for US visa in their numbers only that there might be a drop for the moment but it would only be marginal.
She said: “I am of the opinion that Nigerians will still continue to apply for the U.S Visa, we may see a drastic drop at the beginning due to these additional fees. Eventually Nigerians will get used to it and will not complain anymore.” However, she urged the Nigerian government to take appropriate action to mitigate this; “I think the increase in visa fees is not going to sit well with our government considering the fact that as at the time of replying this message, our visa fees to U.S citizens is still $160, according to Nigerian Immigration Service website. “Usually in this case, the government will try to negotiate this new development with the U.S government to ensure that this decision is reversed. If the negotiations fail, the Nigerian government may impose the same fees on U.S citizens.”
For the Managing Director of Topaz Travels and Tours Limited, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, because Nigerians like travelling for different reasons, they won’t bother with the increase at all. She said: ‘‘With regard to this increase reducing the traffic of Nigerians travelling to the US, it is a capital no. Nigerians generally love to travel. Nigerians travel for business, holidays, medical and educational reasons .
Then do not forget the ‘I must travel abroad group.’ So, this increase won’t affect the travelling population at all.” Akporiaye, who is also the first deputy president of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), said the Federal Government needs to be very careful and consistent with its policies, taking into cognizance the overall interest of its nationals. “As travel consultant, my take is simply this, whatever we do in terms of policies that affect international relations, we must carefully think through these policies so as not to cripple the tourism industry in the country. Tourism can only thrive in a friendly and safe environment,” she added. Given that the Nigeria government has backtracked, she called on the American government to also rescind its decision to encourage cordial relationship as America reaps more from Nigeria than anywhere else in Africa.
“Decisions such as this have the potential to generate frictions in our mutual relations as nations. Having said that, I would ask the US embassy to reconsider their decision considering the fact that their embassy in Nigeria is one of the most, if not the most, thriving, in Africa,” she stressed. While the President of NANTA, Mr. Bankole Bernard, expressed displeasure over the Nigeria government’s handling of the issue, accusing it of not keeping faith with its nationals and policies, with regard to the recent Executive Order on the Ease of Doing Business. He said:“We are gradually discouraging investors and making Nigeria not a choice destination for tourism and investment. “Our foreign affair ministry is a shame to humanity. The ministry is none – existent. Nothing is being showcased about the quality of the nation.
Why should we increase visa fees and we are talking about ease of doing business? “How can we say we want to grow tourism when we create bottlenecks despite our security challenges? We need to understand how to position the country in the external world, and it is the job of the foreign affairs ministry to constantly position the country in good light before the world.”
News
Atiku: Nigerians looking up to judiciary for justice –PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Nigerians were anxiously looking up to the judiciary to do justice in the petition filed by its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.
PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who spoke yesterday when he received in audience, a Coalition of Young Professionals in Abuja, noted that the general expectation across the nation was that the judiciary should have courage to deliver judgement in the petition.
“As a party, we have made a solid case before the panel. Our candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, had also presented his case supported by credible evidence.
“We had presented incontrovertible evidence to show that our presidential mandate was stolen. Every Nigerian now looks up on to the judicial officers for justice,” Ologbondiyan stated. He noted that “in the face of the anguish, pains, calamitous events, bloodletting, strong division, resentment, insecurity, acute hunger and starvation crippling our country, Nigerians’ only hope is now in the judiciary to save our nation by addressing the substance of the petition by Atiku and the PDP.”
Ologbondiyan, however, urged Nigerians not to lose hope, and expressed the belief that the judiciary would consider the substance of the matter and the evidence before it. The convener of the coalition, Alhaji Shehu Abubakar Magaji, had commended PDP for effectively mobilising Nigerians in the 2019 general elections in the collective quest to rescue the nation
News
…Ekiti PDP chides Assembly over summon
The Ekiti State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the Ekiti Assembly invitation of the former governor, Ayo Fayose, over alleged funds misappropriation as disgusting. Reacting to the summon yesterday, the state’s PDP Chairman, Mr. Gboyega Oguntuwase, said the invitation of Fayose by the House of Assembly, “over phantom allegations,” is “the antics of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government of Dr. Kayode Fayemi to fool and distract the people of Ekiti State.”
The assembly had after it’s plenary on Thursday summoned the former governor and the state’s ALGON Chairman, Mr. Dapo Olagunju, to appear before it over alleged misconduct.
Oguntuwase stated that: “The invitation is a witch hunting strategy and a distraction meant to blind fold the Ekiti people from seeing the near zero per cent report sheet of Fayemi in his one year in office.”
News
MultiChoice CEO seeks better balance in marketing communications
Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe, has called for better balance and increased diversity of perspectives in the country’s Brands and Marketing Communications industry.
Ugbe made the call on Friday in a keynote address delivered at the third annual Women in Marketing and Communications Conference and Awards (WIMCA), organized by Brand Communicator Magazine. The conference, which held at the MUSON Centre in Lagos, is a foremost industry thought leadership platform.
This year’s edition was conceived to address issues of equity, equality and balance in the Brands/Marketing Communications sector. In his address, Ugbe noted that balance transcends gender and is actually about diversity in thought, skills, age, gender, socio-economic and demographic strata, ethno-religious lines as well as across experience. Balance, Ugbe contended, is about “more representation and the ability to represent our target communities and audience”.
He stated that the survival and relevance of the Brands/Marketing Communications industry rests on ensuring it has more diverse perspectives “We need to talk about how we can be a more representative industry; that is, representative of the population we represent, our customers, clients, communities, organisations and societies.
“When we speak about balance, it is beyond gender balance, so not only ensuring that we have more women in our industry, although this is important, very important in fact.
“It is also ensuring that we move beyond focusing on an element of balance – the gender element, to asking ourselves, how can we be more representative of the communities we serve, the industries we serve, the organizations we serve and our society,” he said. Ugbe explained that having a board on which both genders are equally represented does not exactly indicate balance, given that its members could be from the same state, ethnic or religious group
News
UNESCO to train police school teachers nationwide
The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), has concluded arrangements to train teachers in police secondary schools across the federation.
Already, three hundred of the teachers have been selected for the training programmes in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Force Education Officer, DCP Rabi Umar, made the disclosure yesterday during the commissioning of the new Police Force Education Office Complex in Abuja by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Abubakar.
According to Umar, the planned training of the teachers, will be at no cost to the Police, saying the development was part of the Force Education’s achievements. She said: “As part of our achievements, the UNESCO Read and Earn Federation have offered to train our teachers all over the federation starting with 300 teachers… in Abuja at no financial cost to the police.”
According to her, the education unit was established in 1986, to cater for the welfare of both serving and retired police officers, as well as the public, who wished to enroll their wards and children.
Umar further disclosed that the unit had intensified efforts at ensuring the availability of affordable education to officers and others across the country. “In line with the present government’s policy on compulsory education from primary to secondary schools, the force education unit has been expanding its presence to make quality education accessible and affordable to the children of our police officers and civilians alike in all states of the federation.
“The commitment of the present management of the directorate is to ensure that quality is not compromised in all our schools,” she said.
Trending
