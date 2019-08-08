CBN to cotton farmers: Raise production to 300,000 tons

A combination of The Tony Elumelu Foundation and Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) will comfortably transform MSMEs in Nigeria to reduce the current level of unemployment, Abdulwahab Isa reports

Entrepreneurship, unemployment gap have gained currency among topics frequently discussed these days.

It ought to be, given the high level in all shades of crimes and the scary dimension insecurity is taking in Nigeria.

Indisputably, there is a consensus that lack of jobs for millions of Nigerian youths, among others are fuelling various elements of insecurity like banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and internet fraud.

The periodic data of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on the high level unemployment in Nigeria evidently supports the assertion.

The limited job offers, which sparingly open across ministries, department and agencies of government, are often applied for under fierce competition.

Whenever they are available, some considerations come to play. The private sector, the best alternative for job opportunities, is constrained by some crippling factors such as lack of stable power supply, insecurity and unrestricted foreign items into Nigeria.

Recently, Abuja, the federal capital seat of government played host to two major events.

One was entrepreneurship mentoring and financing Micro, Small and Medium sized Enterprises (MSMEs).

First was the Tony Elumelu Foundation’s entrepreneurship lecture and another by Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN).

TEF’s entrepreneurial promotion

The high number of jobless hands within the rank of productive youth circle is on meteoric rise.

Acquisition of skills for self employed, entrepreneurship promotion have gained traction as a solution to breaking the unemployment circle.

One organisation that has taken a lead in mentoring Africa youths on entrepreneurship is The Tony Elumelu Foundation, TEF.

It was founded in 2010 by Chief Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Transcorp Hilton and United Bank for Africa, UBA, to unlock obstacles confronting Africa’s entrepreneurs in growing their start-ups into small to medium enterprises (SMEs) and national growth companies.

Between 2015 to date, TEF has committed $100 million to identify, train, mentor and fund 10,000 African entrepreneurs.

To scale up its intervention, the foundation, two weeks ago, organised its fifth editions in Abuja.

The two-day mega event had in attendance the Vice- President, Prof. Yemi Osinbano, presidents of some African countries, their representatives, technocrats and President, African Development Bank AfDB.

African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina actively participated in a panel discussion at the event, alongside Rwandan’s President Paul Kagame, Senegal’s Macky Sall and Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Speaking at the event, Osinbajo said time had come for proper funding of entrepreneurs.

He said the need to increase the funding support for entrepreneurs was borne out of the conviction that it would help create jobs, reduce poverty and boost economic development.

The vice-president described Elumelu’s entrepreneurship programme as a huge success, adding that at a time the continent is being defined by unsavory and unwholesome stories, beneficiaries of the initiative are changing the narrative.

”I am glad that a number of African governments are represented here– we are challenged to create the enabling environment for all of these young entrepreneurs to thrive.

“Our continent continues to be defined by unsavoury and unwholesome stories, which do not often accurately represent the reality of life and opportunity. The people in this room are the perfect and long-awaited counterpoints to those one-dimensional narratives of Africa that have sadly gained ground over the years,” said the VP.

Funding as bottleneck

Funding is a major problem of most MSMEs. However, some experts have argued contrarily.

They identified absence of key infrastructure such as power and good transportation system as major hindrances stifling growth of MSMEs.

At the TEF conference in Abuja, delegates were unanimous in their views.

They proposed the creation of youth entrepreneurship investment bank to be specially dedicated to funding enterprises managed by youth.

All delegates to the conference, including Prof. Osinbajo vetoed the setting up of special bank for MSMEs.

“We must fund young entrepreneurs and provide opportunities for capacity building. Our school curriculum must emphasise not just stem but critical thinking and entrepreneurship. And the promise of entrepreneurship banks must be kept,” he said.

On his part, Elumelu identified lack of fund as major obstacle to MSMEs growth.

He said his foundation was committed to helping the youth, by giving them seed capital to nurture their ideas.

“I’m happy of this convergence. The 21st Century development of Africa lies on our hands. We promised our young ones development. The sky is now yours to actualise your dream and opportunities. In TEF, we give you little seed capital to nurture your ideas. I’m happy everyone is on board,” Elumelu said.

DBN’s mission

Three days after Tony Elumelu Foundation conference on entrepreneurship, DBN had its first annual lecture series in Abuja.

Set up about two years ago to provide funding for MSMEs, the bank confirmed giving over N70 billion credit to 50, 000 MSMEs since its operation two years ago with majority of the businesses owned by women.

The bank said it was poised to granting more credit facility to MSMEs.

The board Chairman, Dr. Shehu Yahaya, said the recapitalisation process of the bank was in top gear to be completed in two years time.

“At the moment, the plan is to attract additional equity from impact investors, as well as multi-lateral development institutions. That is the way we intend to go to expand, although the government will remain a shareholder, but the relative ownership of the government will be substantially diluted in favor of private and multi-lateral development institutions,” he said.

The bank’s CEO, Tony Okpanachi, said the institution was conversant with its mandate, and on course to fulfilling it.

Underlining the importance of MSMEs in economic growth and development of a nation, the DBN CEO said, statistics across the continent showed many global economies, MSMEs were the bedrock of economic growth and development because of the critical role they play in accelerating economic transformation and industrialisation.

In Nigeria, for instance, he said both SMEDAN and NBC data affirmed there were about 41.5million MSMEs in Nigeria and collectively they contribute to well over 50 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP.

“However, access to finance is still a concern for this critical segment of the economy. The latest figure indicates that at the Micro level, about 90.5 per cent do not have access to credit whilst the figure for SMEs is put at 67.9 per cent. Other pressing areas which rank high for SMEs are assistance in power and water supply – 83.5 per cent as well as tax rate reduction – 73.1 per cent.

“The theme for this maiden edition of the DBN annual lecture series is “surviving to thriving: MSMEs as the key to unlocking inclusive growth in Africa. We believe that this is apt and timely,” Tony said.

Changing the narrative

Developed nations across the world are recording impressive scores on MSMEs.

The governments of these nations have realised enormous power of MSMEs as tool for economic growth. They are supporting it with favorable policies, plans, and programs to enable their success.

The establishment of Small and Medium Enterprises Development of Nigeria, SMEDAN is a demonstration of government effort to give MSMEs the support.

The establishment of Development Bank of Nigeria and other development finance institutions to cater for MSMEs funding are driven by noble mindset to promote entrepreneurship.

DBN is a wholesale DFI established to increase access to finance for the micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs), and other small corporates.

The specific objective of the bank is to alleviate financing constraints faced by MSMEs and other small corporates in Nigeria by providing financing, partial credit guarantees and technical assistance to eligible financial intermediaries on a market-conforming and fully financially sustainable basis.

Last line

The public sector isn’t in a position to create the required number of jobs for millions of unemployed Nigeria youths. The private sector that would have absorbed more hands is stiffed by lots challenges. The best alternative, therefore, is to provide funds to MSMEs and groom entrepreneurs as Tony Elumelu Foundation is doing, and Development financial Institutions like Development Bank of Nigeria should be adequately funded to provide cheap credit to MSMEs.

