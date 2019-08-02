Chevron sacks 500 workers as NUPENG threatens strike

Panel sets August 21 for adoption of final addresses

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday closed his defence to the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate in the February 23 election, Atiku Abubakar, seeking to nullify the said election before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

Buhari, who is the second respondent in the petition, through his lead counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), said he took the decision to close defence after he carefully studied the case PDP and Atiku filed against him.

At the resumed proceeding on the matter, Olanipekun said his client, having considered the totality of evidence before the tribunal, decided that there was no need to further waste the time of the court.

“My lords, we have studied the hardware, software and even hardcopy of the petition and evidence presented by the petitioners, vis-à-vis the issues, which in our humble view, are in contention and evidence.

“That is, issues that have been ventilated in this court and not outside. We have come to the decision that it is time that we restrict the legal dwell to the four corners of this court.

“We are very satisfied with the evidence we have led and will be closing the case of the 2nd Respondent within the four walls of this court, where we were trained to operate.

“I had indeed assured your lordships two days ago that when we start, there would be no going back,” Olanipekun stated.

After Buhari closed his case, counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), also informed the tribunal that the party resolved not to call any witness in the matter.

According to him, “In the normal course of events, it is the turn of the 3rd Respondent to open its defence. I have ruminated over whether to talk now or later. I am eternally grateful to the petitioners for doing such a great work by providing us the ammunition for defence. Having considered all the evidence, we believe there is no point in indulging in an over-kill exercise.

“In the circumstance, we will be closing our case. We, the 3rd Respondent, announce that we are satisfied with the cross-examination and evidence proffered.

“In the circumstance, I, as leader of this team, announce the closure of the case of the 3rd Respondent.”

He prayed the tribunal to grant the respondents till Monday to procure some documents they would need to file their final written addresses.

“There are some documents that would be germane to our written address,” he added.

Buhari’s counsel, Olanipekun, however, supported the prayers, stating that the respondents would need time to look at some of the evidence already laid before the tribunal.

On his part, counsel to the petitioners, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) thanked the tribunal for accommodating all the parties thus far.

He said his clients had predicated the move by both APC and Buhari, saying all they did in the case was “to save face”.

“I further thank them for neither wasting the time of the court nor that of the politicians,” Uzoukwu said.

He pleaded that since there are three respondents to the petition, the petitioners should be granted seven days to file their final written address.

In a short ruling, the Justice Mohammed Garba-led five-member panel, granted Fagbemi’s request and directed the respondents to, within three days from Monday, file their final written addresses.

The tribunal ordered that the petitioners should, upon receipt of the addresses, take seven days afterwards to file their own.

It further held that the respondents are at liberty to, within two days after the petitioners had filed their process, reply on points of law.

Justice Garba ordered that filing and exchange of processes by the parties should be concluded before August 16.

He consequently adjourned further proceedings till August 21 for adoption of all the final written addresses.

After the adoption of addresses by all the parties, the tribunal will fix a date for judgement.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the proceedings, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), a lawyer in the legal team of Atiku and PDP, said that the action of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and APC was a big surprise by announcing closing of defence they never opened, but however, said that the choice belongs to them.

He further noted that Atiku’s petition will expand election jurisprudence in Nigeria and that it will further show Nigeria’s seriousness to democratic norms to the outside world.

President Buhari had, between Monday and Wednesday, presented a total of seven witnesses that testified before the tribunal.

The petitioners had, on July 19, closed their case after they called a total of 62 witnesses and tendered over 40,000 documents.

INEC, which is the first respondent in the matter, had informed the court that it would not call any witness to defend the petition, saying it would rely on responses of all the petitioners’ witnesses that were cross-examined.

New Telegraph recalled that the electoral body had, on February 27, declared that Buhari won the presidential contest with 15,191,847 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku, who it said polled a total of 11,262,978 votes.

However, in their joint petition marked CA/PEPC/002/2019, Atiku and his party, insisted that data they secured from INEC’s server, revealed that they defeated President Buhari with over 1.6 million votes.

They argued that proper collation and summation of the presidential election results would show that contrary to what INEC declared, Atiku garnered a total of 18,356,732 votes, ahead of Buhari who they said got a total of 16,741,430 votes.

