China 2019: Ujiri tips D’ Tigers, D’Tigress for glory

Toronto Raptors manager, Masai Ujiri, has tipped the Nigerian national men and women’s team for greatness.

The former Nigeria international who led Raptors to their first NBA title few weeks ago, hailed the Nigeria Basketball Federation for ensuring a good preparation of the men’s national team, D’ Tigers, ahead of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup holding in China August 31 – September 15.

He said: “I think the national team has done very well so far because Nigeria has the right talent. The only thing that has always come to question is with our organization and preparation for major tournaments. I have been in touch with the President of the NBBF, Musa Kida, Colnel. Sam Ahmedu and Coach Alex Nwora. I must say they are doing things the right way which is the process of preparation for the national teams.

“I am very encouraged with what they are doing also with the women’s team where Mactabene Amachere is helping to put things together. The girls have a good chance of being champions again and the men’s team has shown character through the World Cup African Qualifiers. They have the potentials to make a difference at the World Cup.

“Sadly, I was not in Canada when they played their turn-up games. I see them taking the advantage of the withdrawals of some key players from the American team to make a huge statement for the country and Africa.”

He added that there were several opportunities that could be tapped into if the private sector is properly galvanized to promote the game of basketball in Nigeria noting that this is the only way the youths can be reached and given a chance to excel.

Ujiri was a member of the Nigeria team to Senegal’97 that qualified for the World Cup in Greece and the Raptors Nigerian president is credited for much of the success of the Canada based team.

