Chinese firm swindles Nigeria N178m in chemicals under-declaration

I

nspector-General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, has accused members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) of engaging in “extreme radicalism and rebellion” to foist an Islamic state on the country.

The IG, who levelled the allegation at a meeting with senior officers from the rank of commissioner and above, said intelligence revealed that the IMN, also known as Shi’ites, owed its allegiance to foreign nations.

Consequently, the police chief warned IMN against any further protests, vowing to arrest and prosecute defiant followers under the Terrorism (Prevention) Act of 2013.

Adamu’s position came barely four days after a Federal High Court in Abuja proscribed the activities of the Islamic Movement, even as it designated same as acts of terrorism.

While announcing total ban on protest and procession by the group, Adamu said any person found to be associating with the group’s activities would be treated as a terrorist and enemy of the state.

He said: “In consequence, henceforth, any person engaged or associating, in any manner that could advance the activities of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria, shall be treated as a terrorist, enemy of the state, and a subversive element and shall be brought to justice within the context of the Terrorism Act.

“The import of this is that all forms of procession or protest by IMN is now illegal and thus banned.

“The police and other security agencies are fully committed to giving full effect to this judicial pronouncement in the interest of our internal security and national cohesion. In this regard, I wish to solicit the support of members of the public, specifically, in the provision of information that will aid in the identification of the locations of the IMN members and their mentors as well as in working with us in apprehending and bringing them to justice. For purpose of clarification, Nigeria is a secular state with constitutional provisions guaranteeing the freedom to practice our faiths. This, however, must be exercised in a manner that will not threaten our national security.

“Hence, it is to be emphasised that while all adherents of the Shiite sect in Nigeria remain free to continue to practice their faith and shall be guaranteed adequate security to so do as the judicial order does not stop them, the El-Zakzaky-led Shiite Islamic Movement in Nigeria which does not recognise nor accept the constitution and government of the federation is the sole organisation that has been classified as a terrorist organisation and proscribed.”

To justify the labelling of the IMN members as “terrorists,” the IG said the movement was found to have established paramilitary guard, pledged allegiance to foreign nations, engaged in provocative preaching, launching of attacks on symbols of authority among others.

Adamu also recalled the recent killing of the deputy commissioner of police in charge of Operations at the FCT Command, Usman Umar, as well as a youth corps member serving with Channels TV, Precious Owolabi.

He said: “The activities of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria led by Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky have over time evolved to constitute a grave threat to national security, law and order, socio-religious harmony, peace, good governance and the sovereign integrity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The members of the IMN have engaged in extreme radicalism, series of terror-related activities, violence and other unlawful activities which are inimical to the national security interest, good governance, and the corporate existence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Some of these nefarious activities include the following: Pledging allegiance to foreign countries from where they are enjoying political, financial and training support with the aim of advancing their destabilising intents within Nigeria.

“Unauthorised blocking of public highways, engagement in illegal road blocks, imposition of illegal curfews and checkpoints, raids on security assets, prevention of arrest of their members, invasion of court premises to abort legal proceedings involving IMN members, refusal to submit to ordinary security checks and attacks on security agents which led to the death of several Nigerians;

“Setting up of a paramilitary guard known as ‘HURRAS’ through which IMN has been terrorising local residents. They have also instituted unregistered security outfits and performed paramilitary ceremonies, hoisting of flags, combat exercises, parades and inspection by the IMN leader reminiscent of a state authority;

“Provocative preaching and hate speeches aimed at inciting members against non-members while working towards its agenda of creating an Islamic State in Nigeria and challenging the legitimacy of the Federal Government in favour of Islamic government, non-recognition of the Constitution of the Federal republic of Nigeria, non-recognition of State Authority, non-recognition of our democratic values and disrespect for our judicial processes.

“The IMN has over the years manifested its penchant for launching attacks on Nigerians and the symbols of state authority. Since 2018 till date, the IMN has engaged in coordinated and organised violent protests within the Federal Capital Territory.

“On 22nd July 2019, the IMN members again launched another vicious cycle of violent protest around the Federal Secretariat during which they set a sub-station of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) containing a truck and ambulance on fire. A Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usman Umar, in charge of Operations at the FCT Police Command and Precious Owolabi, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in the FCT were killed and several others injured with many properties destroyed by them.

“The violent activities of IMN under the guise of clamouring for the release of their leader, who is being detained on the order of a court of competent jurisdiction in Kaduna State, has not only confirmed their disdain for due legal processes, but has heightened tension and insecurity in the country in a manner that confirms that their motivation is to destabilise the country;

“It is obvious from the foregoing that the activities of IMN constitute glaring defiance and/or rebellion against the Nigerian state, calculated efforts to plunge the nation into an ethno-religious war, intimidation of citizens and security agents, disrespect for Nigerian laws and the authority of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. Their activities also clearly and consistently negate Section 1(2)(A)&(B) of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013 and Section 2(1)(A)(B)(C) of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act of 2013 and hence, justify their proscription in overriding national security interest.”

Also yesterday, the IG said that the arrest of over 4,000 suspected criminals between January and now, was an indication of the narrowing of the “trust gap” between the police and public.

Among others, Adamu said 1,629 were armed robbery suspects, 1,023 kidnap suspects, while murder suspects constituted 482.

He said: “I am delighted to note that the strategies so far emplaced and the commitment demonstrated by officers across all ranks in the Nigeria Police within the past months have combined to aid in stabilising the internal security profile of the country.

“In consequence, from January 2019 to date, a total of 4,187 high profile suspects have been arrested nationwide.”

The IG also said that 1,181 assorted firearms were recovered during the period under review, including 389 stolen vehicles.

Meanwhile, Adamu disclosed that plans had been concluded to engage 40,187 officers across the country, to signal the implementation of the community policing concept.

When fully operational, the police chief said an average of 50 personnel to be known as community policing officers (CPOs), would be engaged in each of the 774 local government areas.

Adamu disclosed that the CPOs would be recruited from within communities of residence.

This was as he further disclosed that special and coordinated operations against criminal elements in the country have resulted in the arrest of a total of 4,187 suspects.

The IGP said the Force would be drawing the power to recruit the officers from the Police Act, which designated them as “special constables”.

He expressed the hope that when fully engaged, the CPOs would help sustain the gains recorded so far.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related