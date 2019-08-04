Memorise: Ye are our epistle written in our hearts, known and read of all men: 2 Corinthians 3:2 Read: Acts 4:13-16 13 Now when they saw the boldness of Peter and John, and perceived that they were unlearned and ignorant men, they marvelled; and they took knowledge of them, that they had been with Jesus. 14

And beholding the man which was healed standing with them, they could say nothing against it. 15 But when they had commanded them to go aside out of the council, they conferred among themselves, 16 Saying, What shall we do to these men?

for that indeed a notable miracle hath been done by them is manifest to all them that dwell in Jerusalem; and we cannot deny it. Message Who is an ambassador? An ambassador is simply an official who lives in a foreign country as the representative of his or her own country.

Two things are striking in this definition. The first is that an ambassador in an official and a representative of his or her country’s government. In order words, there is a relationship between the ambassador and the country he or she represents. Secondly, an ambassador lives in a foreign country.

From these points, it is obvious that Christ’s ambassadors must have a relationship with Him.

There are many people today who claim to be representatives of Jesus Christ. Concerning such people, Jesus says in Luke 13:26-27: “ Then shall ye begin to say, We have eaten and drunk in thy presence, and thou hast taught in our streets. But he shall say, I tell you, I know you not whence ye are; depart from me, all ye workers of iniquity.” Furthermore, Christ ambassadors must see themselves as strangers living in a foreign land called earth. Unless you live your life as a pilgrim with temporary stay on earth, you cannot be Christ’s ambassador indeed.

Learn from those who have gone ahead of us, of whom Hebrews 11:13 says: “These all died in faith, not having received the promises, but having seen them afar off, and were persuaded of them, and embraced them, and confessed that they were strangers and pilgrims on the earth.”

The early apostles are great examples of how to live our lives as Christ’s ambassadors. Although most of the were ignorant and illiterate men, they were also something else, which supersede every other thing: they were clones of the Lord Jesus Christ, reflecting the life and principles. He brought from heaven. It is therefore not surprising that they did the same feats the Lord did while in the flesh- thus fulfilling the prophecy Jesus made that we would do the works He did, and even greater works than He did (John 14:12).

Even the Jewish leaders who persecuted the disciples admitted that they resembled their Master. Beloved, to be Christ’s ambassador indeed requires learning of Him (Matthew 11:28-30). Are you ready to learn of Him? Do you see yourself as Christ’s ambassador in all that you do? The disciples of old lived their lives as Christ’s ambassadors and did not regret it. In fact, Jesus promised them a hundredfold return on their commitment, and this promise is yours also (Mark 10:29-30). Prayer point: Father, grant me grace to live my life as Your worthy ambassador in Jesus’ Name.

