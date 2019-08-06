Chukwueze returns to Villarreal after break

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze, has returned to his Spanish LaLiga side, Villarreal after helping the Nigeria side to win the Africa Cup of Nations bronze medal in Egypt.

The former junior international was given an extended break after the championship and returned to training on Monday.

In a report on the Villarreal’s twitter handle, the club announced the arrival of the player who had a fantastic championship for his country.

“He’s here! @chukwueze_8 started his special #YellowsPreseason training program at the Training Ground after taking part in the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria,” the post read.

He was a standout performer for Villarreal last season where he scored eight goals with three assistant and the club will be looking forward to him to continue from where he stopped last season.

Speaking about the expectation of Nigerians in the LaLiga in the new season, the LaLiga Delegate to Nigeria, Guillermo Pérez Castelló, said he looked forward to Chukwueze and other Nigerians to perform well in the league.

According to him, he monitored all Nigerians players playing in Spain when the AFCON was going on and was happy with their performances especially Chukwueze.

He added: “I paid attentive to our LaLiga players in AFCON because Nigeria is now my new home and I think we have beautiful presentation of them at the competition.

“The two Nigeria players, Chukwueze and Kenneth Omeruo scored goals and they were given man of the match award, which shows how extraordinarily strong we build players in Laliga. We trained them professionally and prepare them to get use to the top standard.

“We are looking forward to Chukwueze and others like Moses Simon to perform well this season because the LaLiga is one of the best leagues in the world.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related