Cleric petitions IGP over threat to life, demands justice
A Warri-based cleric, Prophet Melody Adjijan, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), allegedly demanding justice over the humiliation and torture meted out to him by CSP Anietie Ejoh, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of one of the police stations in Delta State. In the petition for which copies were also sent to the state Police Commissioner, the cleric through his counsel, Omeniroro Ogedegbe, said his first encounter with CSP Ejoh was in January 2019, when the DPO invited him to his office to demand financial assistance to construct a church chapel as there was no such chapel in the Ebrumede Police Station, where he was the Divisional Police Officer. While adding that consequent upon the passionate appeal of the police officer, the cleric pledged the sum of N3.5 million. According to him, trouble began after the cash redemption by the cleric, who later discounted that the fund had been diverted as no such chapel was erected, demanding the refund of the money.
Subsequently, the DPO, however, invited the cleric to his office where he accused him of unfounded allegations. Meanwhile, the situation got to a head when CSP EJoh allegedly pulled out a pistol threatening to eliminate Prophet Adjijan for refusing to come to terms with him, especially as no chapel foundation was laid.
In the petition, the prophet noted that sometimes in June 2019, he got a call from one comedian, popularly called Parara, who operates “mock NEWSTV,” demanding that unless he paid N5 million to him, he would be forced to make public damaging tape about him (the Prophet), ostensibly in
Gunmen snatch N9.5m from
Gunmen on Monday morning waylaid and snatched over N9.5 million belonging to Niger State Head of Service. The gunmen had trailed the Chief Accountant, Alhaji Idris Abdullahi Legbo and his cashier who went to a commercial bank up to the gates leading to the state secretariat complex in Minna, the state capital, where they blocked both sides of the road in an unmarked vehicle making it impossible for the chief accountant to drive to the office, which was just a stone throw away. Our correspondent gathered that the gunmen immediately started shooting sporadically into the air making people and motorists coming towards the secretariat to scamper for safety. Findings have it that the money amounting to N9,598,000,100 was for overhead expenses for the office of the Head of Service for the month of August, allowances to service providers and staff ’s Sallah welfare.
When contacted, the Information Officer to the Head of Service, Ibrahim Akawu, said: “The gunmen came with Toyota Corolla car, Hilux and Peugeot 406 Saloon car. They blocked the car conveying the chief accountant and his cashier and took the money said to be in ‘Ghana Must Go’ bags.” The armed robbers, according to him, continued shooting into the air as they drove through the Western by-pass in a blue 406 Peugeot salon car. The vehicle was said to have been involved in a crash as the robbers tried to escape, forcing them to abandon the car after which they reportedly snatched another one, got stuck at a bad portion of the road close to the College of Education, Minna.
They came out of the vehicle and snatched another vehicle in which they escaped through the Maitumbi axis leading to Sarkin-Pawa road. When contacted, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammed Abubakar, confirmed the incident, saying men of the anti-robbery squad had been sent after the robbers. He said: “We are trailing them, we will make sure we arrest them. The information about the incident has been relayed to all Police points across the state.” He added that the chief accountant and the cashier have been invited and interrogations are on-going. About three weeks ago, a similar incident, which involved the cashier of the state Judicial Service Commission took place during which N1.9 million was snatched from the cashier in a similar fashion. The Police spokesman, however, declined to say if there is correlation between the two incidents.
Tribunal reserves judgement in HDP’s petition against President
The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja yesterday reserved judgement in petition filed by the Hope Democratic Party (HDP) challenging the conduct of the February 23 presidential election and the return of President Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the poll.
The tribunal reserved judgement in the petition after parties in the petition had adopted their final written addresses to establish their cases and, as well, defence in the petition. Adopting the petitioner’s final address, its lead counsel, Chukwunoyerem Njoku, urged the tribunal to set aside the election of February 23 on the ground that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not follow conditions precedent in the Electoral Act 2010 before postponing the election earlier scheduled for February 16. He informed the tribunal that because INEC did not follow the condition precedent before postponing the election constitutionally, a referendum was conducted in line with the law and that the presidential candidate of HDP, Chief Albert Ambrose Owuru, emerged winner of the referendum with over 50 million votes. Njoku submitted that Nigerian citizens participated in the February 16, 2019 referendum as required by law and urged the tribunal to nullify the declaration of President Buhari by INEC as president and in his place restore Owuru as the authentic winner.
The counsel argued that Buhari cannot be said to be president on the strength of February 23 election because the purported election was without merit. Specifically, the two petitioners who described the election as unlawful, unconstitutional and illegal, prayed the tribunal to void the poll and declare them as the lawful winners of the 2019 presidential election on the strength of the February 16 referendum. However, counsel to President Buhari, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition on the grounds that it is frivolous, baseless and lacking in merit.
Olanipekun told the tri-bunal that the petitioners did not in any way adduce evidence on how the referendum was conducted and who conducted it in line with the provisions of the law. He further told the tribunal that he had carefully studied the final address of HDP and its presidential candidate and found that there was nowhere in the address that they made any case against President Buhari. INEC, through its lead counsel, Yunus Usman (SAN), while adopting his final address, urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition with substantial cost to serve as a deterrent to those who may wish to file frivolous and baseless petitions in the 2023 elections.
Usman argued that the petition lacked merit because INEC conducted an election known to law and not a referendum and that the claims of the two petitioners are strange to the electoral umpire and the law itself. He, therefore, urged the tribunal to uphold the declaration of President Buhari as winner of the February 23 lawful presidential election. Counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Akin Olujinmi (SAN), in its own final address, demanded a dismissal of the petition because it is lacking in merit and wholly misconceived by the two petitioners.
The tribunal, headed by Justice Mohammed Garba, reserved judgement in the petition till a date to be communicated to parties in the matter. Owuru and HDP had petitioned against Buhari, INEC and APC, praying for nullification of the February 23 election on the ground that INEC acted in violation of the law by shifting the election from February 16 to 23 without meeting conditions precedent. The petitioners also alleged that a fake version of their party logo was on the ballot paper used by INEC and therefore prayed for the cancelation of the poll on the ground of unlawful exclusion. The party also queried the qualification of Buhari to stand for the election and canvased, among others, that the president be disqualified having not met the minimum qualification to stand for election in Nigeria.
Devastated by flood, communities cry out
In recent days, several communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been ravaged by flood and others are under threat of being visited by the same plague. The reality is that neither the rich nor the poor have been spared. CALEB ONWE reports
As the popular saying goes, water has no enemy. It also does not have friends and is no respecter of class or social status. When it comes as flood, it usually follows its natural course and sweeps everything and anyone it stumbles upon along the way.
It is for this reason that the Department of Development Control recently rolled out its bulldozers and pulled down several palatial buildings erected along the flood plains.
In many rural communities, in the densely populated Bwari Area Council, many farmlands have been washed away and the farmers have lost their means of livelihood. For instance, in Mpape-Durumi, Galuwyi, Shere, Igu and Kawu communities, farmers and farms are among the worst hit.
The residents of these communities do not have the best of social amenities but are happy people.
A visitor to these communities may not be greeted by colourful and delightful infrastructures but definitely will meet a people who struggle with odd circumstances and still clinch to overflowing happiness.
However, the happiness they have as their most cherished possession is gradually disappearing due to devastating flood, especially on the only available access roads that link them with other neighbouring communities.
Due to the flood and gully erosion, the major access road through which they bring their farm produce to the market has become a dreaded death trap. The floods have washed away the roads to the extent that moving either in a taxi cab or on a motorcycle could be considered a suicide mission.
Adams Boniface, a resident of Shere, said that movement had always been difficult around the area during tbe rainy season for fear of someone being swept away by the floods.
Boniface, who expressed anger that the condition of the roads in the area had been neglected for too long by government, said that poor condition of the road had become a nightmare.
“As you can see, once it begins to rain, we are afraid because nobody is sure of what will happen; people have been swept away by floods on this our road. We have lost our farm produce to the flood.
“We have not seen the help which politicians promised during the campaigns. We have to accept our fate since we have no other place to call our home,” he said.
In Durumi-Mpape, residents are pleading with the government to pay attention to their roads as the rainy season had always presented a lot of challenges to them. According to them, the rainy season might be a good omen for those who depend on the rain for farming activities but a bad omen to the rest of the people as it limits their freedom of movement.
Spokesperson of the community, Mr. Dauda Yusuf, pleaded with government to help and expand one of the bridges on the only road leading to their community as it was usually flooded each time it rained.
According to him, the little culvert bridge across the stream, between them and the neighbouring village is still manageable because the Chinese company that operates a quarry there, was helping to maintain it but might become impassable once the rains come fully.
One of the youth leaders , Zakka Nehemiah, called on the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA ) to pay attention to the roads in order to avert tragedies.
In an open letter to the FCTA, Nehemiah complained about the conditions of the access roads in the community and the threat flood posed to the people. He lamented that the communities were not just poor economically but neglected and abandoned by the political class, who always reneged on their electoral promises.
The visibly angry youth leader alleged that their political leaders were living in affluence, while their followers were forced to remain without roads and other basic social amenities that could improve their living standard.
“The communities are experiencing challenges, which have continued to disturb their hearts for a very long time. The elders of the community have tried to seek the attention of past and present governments of Bwari Area Council, but nothing has been done. It is as if we do not belong to the government of Bwari and the FCT.
“During the last election, they came to campaign for our votes. Our candidates for the local Area Council Chairman, House of Representatives and Senate came here and we told him our problems, which they promised to solve for us when the assume office. But, since they won first and second term, nothing has been done in this community.
“In view of the above, this community needs urgent attention from the government of Bwari Area Council and the FCTA as we are experiencing flood . We call on the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, FERMA and all other governmental and nongovernmental organizations at all levels to come over for help”, Nehemiah noted.
How to end farmer-herder crisis
In view of the continued farmer/herder conflicts in the North Central (Middle Belt) and other parts of Nigeria, some experts recently gathered in Abuja to brainstorm on the way out. REGINA OTOKPA was there
The workshop was focused on the Socio-Ecological Analysis of Farmer-Herder Conflict in Nigeria and the Sahel. It was organised by the Forum on Farmer and Herder Relations in Nigeria (FFARN), otherwise known as Search for Common Ground (SFCG) in Abuja.
For some years now, FFARN has been working with key stakeholders to find a permanent solution to the violent conflicts between farmers and herders in the Middle Belt region of Nigeria.
The recent stakeholders’ conference was convened on the heels of the suspension of the Ruga Settlements Programme floated by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) and the controversies trailing the policy.
Project Leader, FFARN, Ms. Olubukola Ademola-Adelehin, who addressed discussants at the opening session, identified that part of the controversy that the Ruga Settlement Programme generated was due to poor or inadequate communication. She stressed that the Federal Government needed to communicate its policies aimed at addressing the herders and farmers conflict clearly and in a way that people listening could understand it.
Ademola-Adelehin said that for a policy to gain acceptance, the citizens must be made to also see the benefits they could derive at the personal level, community level and even to the country as a whole.
She said that a permanent solution to the conflict would require an economic and developmental plan that is able to integrate the interest of the farmers and herders. According to her, any proposal from government must be in a way that it’s integrating the livelihood of farmers and pastoralists because when these are separated and treated in isolation, there would be suspicion of exclusion and marginalization by certain stakeholders.
She further explained that the essence of the workshop was to identify key issues driving the farmer-herder conflict and the parties involved in the conflict. The discussions from the workshop, she said, would guide policy makers at the local, state , national and even international levels to have a holistic view of the conflict in order to make appropriate interventions.
“This forum is very unique as it brings in together experts from academia, from practitioners and policy to look critically and analysis on policies that can inspire government to look at these issues holistically and want to put in peace structures to ensure that the issues are addressed,” she said
Executive Director, West African Network for Peace building (WANEP), Chukwuemeka Eze, noted that the Ruga policy was introduced within the context of divergence of opinion, multicultural background, and more importantly within a context of trust deficit.
Eze, who is the co-lead Facilitator, stressed that it was important that before policies were introduced, the education that goes into the content of the policy and the workability of the policy should be made clear to everybody from the moment of policy design.
“In so doing, people understand the processes and people are able to make inputs, so that when it gets to the public domain, those who are supposed to challenge it or the beneficiaries will be on the same page,” he said.
Eze also advocated that government should also work to see the inclusion of women in discussions ahead of policies aimed at addressing the conflict.
“The process of inclusivity means that nobody should be left behind. Women constitute over 50 per cent of the world population and anybody under the illusion that they should be left out of the peace building process in any community is actually making the process itself difficult. The impact of conflict on men and women are different and when talking about gender based peace building approach, everybody is important,” he said.
Peace Building and Developmany Adviser to the United Nations (UN) in Nigeria, Mr. Zebulon Takwa, regretted that the ongoing clashes has caused the Federal Government billions of Naira which could have been deployed to key sectors of the economy.
Takwa observed that the farmer/herder conflict in Nigeria was avoidable but lamented that the investments on peace building in Nigeria and Africa as a whole has been rather too little. He said that there is a strong need to work harder within the limits of the available resources to prevent future conflicts.
In charting a new way out of the mess, Takwa recommended the use of the Socio-Ecoligical Analysis, which has been missing in most of the recommendations for a sustainable solution to the farmers and herders relations.
“Prevention can come during conflicts. Government should prevent further killings, the toxic discussions between communities around it should be prevented. Government should engage inclusive discussions to get workable solutions,” he said.
Takwa also called on all Nigerians to be part of the peace-building processes. According to him, a peaceful society is the responsibility of all. “When we have the spirit of inclusivity, the spirit of accepting one another, we will begin to look at things differently.”
At the end of the three-day programme, FFARN briefed journalists on the contents of the four policy briefs through which it recommended key solutions to the protracted farmers and herders conflict. The policy briefs, which encourages seeking a common ground in the Farmers and Herders Relations in Nigeria include: ‘Past is Prologue: Criminality and Reprisal Attacks’; ‘The Implications of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law on Farmer-Herder Relations in the Middle Belt Region of Nigeria’; ‘Responses to Conflict between Farmers and Herders in in the Middle belt of Nigeria: Mapping Past Efforts and Opportunity for Violence Prevention’; and ‘Seeking Security and Stability: An Analysis of Security Responses to Farmer-Herder conflict in the Middle Belt Region of Nigeria’.
There were heated debates on the policy documents, particularly on aspects that tended to hold the media partly liable for the perennial conflict. The media was blamed largely for allegedly giving the conflict an ethno-religious colouration. Media practitioners were accused of consistently profiling the Fulani herdsmen as the aggressors and the crop farmers as victims.
However, the media acquitted itself at the roundtable with facts, figures and empirical evidence that most newspaper houses as well as radio and television stations have been reporting the conflict with due regards to upholding truth and social responsibility.
Gani Adams urges FG to release Sowore
The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams has appealed to the Federal Government to release presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (ACC), Omoyele Sowore.
Adams said that such arrest portended grave danger for Nigeria’s democracy.
Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters and convener Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria was arrested by the police from the Department of State Services (DSS) over a planned revolutionary protest scheduled for Monday, August 5.
The Police had accused the activist of a plot to force a regime change in the country.
Reacting in a statement, Adams said the arrest was an abuse of the right to freedom, stating that the planned revolutionary protest could not be said to be treasonable since it was yet to be implemented before he was arrested by the DSS.
Adams, who faulted the rationale behind the arrest, said it was unfortunate that Nigerians usually forgot events and memories of the past.
He said that Nigeria’s problems emanated from the military’s dictatorship and tendency to gag the press and prevent freedom of speech and expression.
Aare Onakakanfo, however, said with the information at his disposal, the convener did not consult many of the civil society groups. The planned protest, he admitted, would have presented to Nigerians the needed opportunity to express their feelings to President Muhammadu Buhari.
Adams said that Nigerians were entitled to express their feelings, provided the protest was peaceful and violent-free and it also represented the feelings of Nigerians. He said: “Not everybody can have access to the presidency in Abuja. This is a democracy, not militarism, where people are cowed and jailed over issues relating to their welfare.
“Sowore is an activist, and he was part of the struggle for this democracy. Therefore, he is entitled to express his feelings and that of Nigerians in a democratic setting.
“I think the Federal Government should consider his freedom as a panacea for peace. For instance, I wonder how a peaceful protest by harmless citizens will now turn to a treasonable felony. “It is unfortunate that many of the people at the corridors of power today were part of the protests against former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, but today the situation has changed.
“I am afraid they wanted to draw the nation back to those years of the military, where people’s rights to freedom and other fundamental human rights were alien to the military.
“Even in countries that have good institutions and good welfare policies, the citizens still organise a peaceful protest and the government will surely listen to them.
“As an activist and promoter of peace, I have engaged in various rallies and protests. On each occasion, we consulted widely, taking into considerations so many factors, including the rights of Nigerians to embark on a protest. “I also noted that such rights should not translate to a violent or forceful protest.”
Dickson: My ideal successor must be courageous, fair-minded
Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has said that his successor should be principled, bold and courageous enough to protect the collective interests of the Ijaw nation at all times. The Special Adviser, Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, in a statement, quoted Governor Dickson as having made the comments during a live media chat in Yenagoa, the state capital, yesterday night. He noted that in view of the challenges facing the state, Bayelsa cannot afford to have what he described as, an establishment errand boy as governor. He also stressed that the next governor should have a clear agenda and Godfearing to serve the people with a sense of humility and compassion.
He said: “The next governor of the Ijaw nation must be courageous; he must be ready to defend the Ijaw nation at all times. He must not be the errand boy of any ethnic group. I will be sad to see the governor of Bayelsa State playing such politics, without being able to take a decisive position on issues. Dickson, who said he had raised the standard of governance and expectations, promised to publish an audited account of his eight-year stewardship in line with his administration’s policy of accountability and transparency. “The shoes I am leaving behind are very big. Posterity will judge. Only very few people who come to talk to me have the interest of the state at heart.
There is no free money to give anybody in Bayelsa. Do not kill for anybody as none has the power to make you a billionaire. “Our people are oppressed. We have a lot of stories to tell Nigerians. When it comes to speak for the Ijaw nation, I have not been found wanting. I want that tradition to continue. I want my people to be safe. “More than any other time, Bayelsa State needs a governor with the requisite courage to lead the Ijaw people. What is at stake is your destiny and survival. Our people are Balkanized into small units in Ondo State to many other states. “In the Niger Delta, the Ijaw voice must be heard. I hope those buying the forms are aware of the enormity of the responsibilities of being the governor of the state.”
Nasarawa to LG chairmen: Stop collecting multiple taxes from schools
The Permanent Secretary, Nasarawa State Ministry of Education, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu Agwai, yesterday cautioned local government council chairmen against collecting taxes from private schools in the state, asking them to desist from such practice. He said local government chairmen had no role in the collection of taxes from private schools, as according him, doing so amounted to double taxation. Agwai said most private schools had undergone registration with the ministry; “therefore any form of tax being collected by local government council from such schools, was not proper.
The permanent secretary, who spoke with newsmen in his office in Lafia said: “We’re appealing to local government area chairmen, especially Karu Local Government, which we have had complaints from, to avoid double taxation as it is not their responsibility. “What we do is that before any private school takes off, we have our area inspectors who feed us with information around their area of duty.
“The ministry has a standard to which it approves the operation of any private school in the state. “Going by our standard, schools located in urban areas are charged N300,000 for primary school and N350,000 for secondary school registration fee, with only N50,000 for secondary school and N40,000 for primary school as annual renewal levy,” he said. He disclosed further that those at the semi-urban areas pay N250, 000 for registration of secondary schools and N200, 000 for registration of primary schools.
Abia community pleads for intervention in farmers, herders’ clash
Akwaete community, Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State, has called on the government to urgently intervene in unending farmers, herders’ crisis with a view to halting imminent crisis in the community. Making the call on behalf of the entire community, the Akwaete Council Chiefs yesterday disclosed to newsmen that the agrarian community was battling to retain its identity as herdsmen are now making life impossible for the farmers.
The Council of Chiefs through one of its members, Chief Chinonyerem Kamalu, said that their farms were constantly ravaged by the herdsmen and their cattle which left their crops damaged with huge records of losses. He said: “What you people came for is to hear our complaints and this is very important to us.
“In Ukwa East and in Akwaete in particular, we have problems with cattle herdsmen. Our people’s major occupation is farming outside the weaving done by women. “And today, we no longer have any farm free for the menace of cattle herdsmen. “They ravage our farms day and night, they sleep there and most of our bushes are eaten up while we are leaving it to lie fallow for few years so that they can take up enough of manure from leaves. “If you go to our farms now you will see only few shrubs but the grasses are all cleared and under this condition, our farms can no longer grow food properly.
“To our greatest surprise, few weeks ago, the youths killed one little cattle belonging to the cattle herders by mistake. “But the Community was caused to pay the herders through the Abia government the sum of N170, 000. “These cattle’s come in the night, when you come in the morning; you will only see your farms ravaged which leaves the farmers always crying for the damages done to their crops by herders and their cattle.
Anambra denies banning market prayers
Anambra State government yesterday said it did not instruct anybody or group of persons in whatever capacity to ban prayers in the markets in the State as being speculated in some quarters and the social media. Commissioner for Commerce, Trade and Wealth Creation, Dr. Christian Madubuko, who spoke to New Telegraph, said the state government didn’t ban prayers in the markets but directed that the prayers be regulated and organized with decorum. According to him, it was the resolve of the state government that prayers in the markets be held once a week or months as may be chosen by market leaders, saying what government noticed was that some people had turned the markets into churches. “We said no to that, markets is not churches and the order is to regulate it in the interest of everybody,” Madubuko said.
An announcement and subsequent publication by new chairman of the Anambra State Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA), Chief Ikechukwu Ekwegbalu early this week had triggered wide spread condemnation particularly among Christian denomination across the state.
Protest in Edo over council chair’s suspension
Protest yesterday erupted in some parts of Auchi, the headquarters of Etsako West Council Area of Edo State over the suspension of the Chairman of the council, Mr. Musa Yakubu by Governor Godwin Obaseki. The protesters, who carried placards of various inscriptions stormed the local government council headquarter to register their grievances following the removal from office over alleged fraud, pending investigation by a panel set up to unravel the case. During the peaceful protest the protesters marched along major roads in the town including Angle 90 and Jatu Road, chanting anti-government slogans for unlawfully suspension of the council chair. They also blocked the busy Benin-Okene Highway, causing heavy traffic gridlock in the process. Etsako West Local Government Area is the political base of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who is currently in a face-off with Governor Obaseki.
