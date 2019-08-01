Climate Change: Ayade budgets N100m for tree planting

Prof. EdamisanTemiye is a consultant paediatric haematology oncologist at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH)/College of Medicine University of Lagos (CMUL). In this interview with APPOLONIA ADEYEMI, he discusses how children become victims of cancer, obstacles hindering access to care and funding, factors that prevent and tackle cancers, the strategies to achieve cancer-free society, among others

A lot of people don’t know that children have cancer, though the reverse is the case. Could you tell me how possible this is?

It is very possible that children, even new born baby could have cancer. Cancer can occur from the womb to the tomb, from the youngest to the oldest, although it is common in adults, but cancer do occur in children.

Cancer in children is more dangerous because it grows faster than when it occurs in adults.

What make the treatment of cancer to be challenging is the cost and the length of time it takes to treat affected persons.

In some cancers you treat them for up to three years before it can stop. The shortest most time are six to nine months, due to intensive treatment and it is very expensive to treat cancer in our environment where poverty is prevalent. Many families cannot pay and cannot afford to pay for cancer treatment. Event those who can afford it, at the end of the treatment they become poor and so we need a lot of support in this area.

How can affected persons and families tackle the challenge that comes with the huge cost of cancer treatment?

In most developed countries, families don’t bear the cost of cancer treatment because it is enormous and we need to change that approach of individuals and families bearing the huge cost of cancer treatment in Nigeria so that more people can be treated, so that we can get expected results that could be obtained in other parts of the world.

How do we change our ways in order to achieve this?

One of the things we do is that we waste a lot of money on unnecessary things like throwing parties for our grand-fathers that are dead before we are known and we also waste millions of naira on it. We buy streams of cars and individuals build 50 houses then you wonder what they want to do with them when they are not using the houses for business.

On the contrary, you see people in developed countries donating freely to the care of less privileged. It is a challenge in Nigeria that much fund is not coming from this kind of donation. In fact, some of our companies that are expected to be doing cooperate social responsibilities (CSR) prefer to sponsor dancing competitions than to support those that are in need of medical treatment; they will say that they won’t be seen. They forget that CSR is taken care of with tax, but that is not what they want. They want to be seen that they organised 20 dancing competitions in Lagos; that is what they are interested in and it is very sad.

Can a person be free from cancer after treatment?

After treatment, especially children can be free from cancer for life. There are a lot of children treated aboard where they have a lot of records.

They are contributing to the society effectively and to the economy of the society. So, cancer can be treated, cured and the person could live normally.

How available is the treatment of cancer in Nigeria?

There are few centres that are treating cancer in Nigeria and those centres should be properly equipped. Presently, they are not still properly equipped. There are few centres that can treat cancer in the country.

Many of the teaching hospitals in the country are treating cancers in adult and some in children. Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) is doing something for children, Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) is doing something for children and also, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPHTH) is also doing something for children.

Well, we are doing our best in that some of the cancers can be treated in Nigeria. Presently, we are collaborating with other cancer centres in the world to gain more experiences in this sphere and has paved the way for more children in this country to survive cancer.

How can we possibly prevent cancer in children since prevention is better than cure in adult?

Prevention is better than cure. However, the best solution is to continue to screen cancer both in adults and children. For example, there are some cancers that you can easily detect early. So, when cancer is detected early it is more possible to cure than when it is discovered late. For example, the cancer of the eyes that we call intraocular melanoma in children, is highly preventable.

If you see something shining in the eye of any child that is one-year-old or two-year-old the relations of such a child should take him or her to visit an oncologist who is the best person to make a diagnosis at that time and then coordinate with other specialists.

Cancer cannot be treated by a doctor but a group of doctors. When someone sees a swelling in a child that isn’t painful, don’t assume that its not dangerous. That person should approach a doctor who will be able to say whether this swelling is normal.

Such swelling can develop suddenly. Such cancerous swelling usually come up slowly. That is not painful initially but when it becomes painful, don’t assume that it is not dangerous. Take the affected child for medical attention immediately as the cancer could spread. If this cancer spreads, there is a problem.

