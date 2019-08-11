Opinions
Combating the rising climate change affecting Lagos
Lagos is one of the coastal megacities in Africa, a major economic center that is growing rapidly in urban population.
However, at the same time many migrants and people with low income face precarious housing conditions and often have to live in informal settlements with insufficient access to basic infrastructure services and limited political power.
In addition, sea-level rise and extreme weather events (particularly heat stress and heavy precipitation) are likely to intensify in various regions due to climate change.
Based on research conducted by reputable academic scholars and professors across the globe on household level assessments vulnerability to flooding and other extreme climate conditions in five major megacities in the world (New York, London, Tokyo, Kolkata and Lagos), It was revealed that Lagos has the highest vulnerability risk to flooding and other adverse conditions.
The survey and assessment below complements previous studies regarding the vulnerability of this African coastal megacity to flooding.
As part of its urban renewal efforts, the Lagos State Government (LSG) in 2008 put in place a new vehicle to upgrade 10 communities in order to improve liveability in Lagos. This included slum upgrading projects in the Mushin, Itire and Ijeshatedo communities.
The projects encompassed the upgrading of 30 roads and drains, provision of boreholes as well as upgrading of primary schools. The upgrading sub-projects were developed in response to the expressed demand of the beneficiaries in slums — namely Agege, Orile Agege, Ajegunle, Amukoko, Badia, Iwaya, Makoko, Ilaje, Bariga and Ijeshatedo/Itire.
The areas selected were based on a larger survey conducted in 1995 regarding the living conditions in slum communities in Lagos State. In addition LSG’s activities in addressing environmental change issues including climate change in the last five years have included the establishment of a Climate Change Unit.
Against this background and based on research on vulnerability and resilience of urban areas in general and in Lagos in particular as well as conceptual work on transformation.
We examine how Local households in Lagos perceive different hazards, vulnerabilities and risk management options and actual activities from the past and their potential performance in the future.
Aspects of vulnerability, resistance, resilience and transformation are examined through the perspective of households living in highly exposed areas in Lagos.
Consequently, the study focuses on household level vulnerability and risk profiles as well as household level risk management regimes and evaluations about the performance of governmental risk management at local scale.
The findings of the household survey shows that people who have not yet experienced certain hazards view their own exposure in tendency rather low.
Hence, motivating households to prepare for not-yet experienced hazards, such as sea-level rise in Lagos, still seems to be a challenge, since most households do not regard these hazards as a major problem.
The interviews and the respective data of more than 500 households in the selected case study sites in Lagos revealed that many households regard the present risk management of local governmental institutions as insufficient and expect that the level of support will be maintained or decrease rather than increase.
Many of the households with a low level of formal education and low income did not undertake any changes in the risk management regime at their (household) level.
Even though the size of the household survey does not allow for further statistical validation, it is likely that on a continuum from positive transformation, preparedness, resistance and collapse, many of these households can be classified as shifting toward categories of not being prepared and even likely to experience partial collapse, if new extreme events and hazards (sea-level rise) strike or the intensities and frequencies of these phenomena (inland flooding, heat stress) might increase.
The findings of the household survey indicate to some extent that most vulnerable and poor households with only a basic level of education have limited trust in governmental institutions and therefore evaluate their past and future performance rather negative.
Even though Lagos is a relatively wealthy megacity and a major economic hub compared to other urban areas in West Africa, the past urban renewal program seem to have not sufficiently improved slum and low income areas and might have privileged specific other neighbourhoods.
For example, the significant differences between the performance evaluation of governmental institutions in terms of their risk management support along the four case study areas show that households in Lagos Mainland seem to have — in part — benefited from past actions, while the very low values in Badagry and Ajeromi-Ifelodun show that many households in these areas seem to have been left out of this support or do not perceive it as effective.
Even though it still is open whether local governmental risk management performance will increase or decrease in the next 10 years, it is important to acknowledge that those who are particularly marginalized might need to be addressed differently in the future by risk management strategies and development policies due to their more negative and critical judgements and opinions that might also indicate a lack of trust in governmental institutions in general.
In this regard, the assessment and evaluation of factors that make people more prone to be negatively affected by extreme events such as precarious housing conditions, environmental problems in the neighbourhood and a low residential safety are areas where risk management and urban development need to act jointly. Solely integrated strategies that link governmental disaster risk reduction and risk management (early warning, preparedness, etc.), climate change adaptation and broader strategies of urban development/urban renewal (urban and spatial planning) with specific household risk management strategies can be effective.
The improved understanding of various risk management regimes at the household level and the identification of changes and transformation processes within these regimes are important prerequisites for such efforts.
Research reported on in this paper was undertaken by late Dr. Julius Ibukun Agboola and other reputable academic scholars in the world
Opinions
Buhari’s new cabinet: Matters arising
President Muhammadu Buhari recently unveiled the identities of his new cabinet without the long wait as witnessed in his first tenure. As usual, the action met mixed reactions. Whilst a fraction gave was impressed particularly for its right timing, others were not claiming the list neither met their expectations nor reflected optimism chiefly for retaining most members of his earlier cabinet with only few fresh names from his party.
Incidentally, appointment of ministers is an exclusive duty of the President albeit subject to confirmation by the Senate as provided in Section 147(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended – “Any appointment to the office of Minister of the Government of the Federation shall, if the nomination of any person to such office is confirmed by the Senate, be made by the President”. However, the President can only have a productive administration with a proficient team that shares his vision. Thus, competence cannot be overemphasized. Nonetheless, competence is not the one and only factor as unity of purpose is requisite.
But by the way, why does a President need ministers and what qualities must be found in a nominee for the position? A nominee for a ministerial appointment must beyond other qualities have managerial capacity to spearhead and coordinate an organisation effectively. Possibly, this formed the basis for opting for scores of former governors with good scorecards.
Invariably, coordination and supervision of a ministry including all agencies, parastatals and statutory bodies under it for efficient operations of the President are the essential tasks of ministers. However, these tasks are no child plays. In other words, a minister is essentially, the President’s eyes; overseer in a ministry who ensures that all policies of the government are carried out efficiently. A minister is therefore President’s reliable representative that coordinates, supervises all activities in a ministry and reports directly to the President. Apart from managerial skill and competence, trust is indispensable. If not, partisanship could frustrate the administration.
Perceptively, the drafters of the Constitution understood that a President may not flow effectively with some ministries vis-à-vis policies of the government if left under the watch of Permanent Secretaries who may pitch their tents in another political party. Yes, civil servants are lawfully free to identify with any political party of their choice as provided in Section 40 CFRN; ruling party or oppositions, as a fundamental right provided it doesn’t interfere with official duties.
Section 40 provides: “Every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate with other persons, and in particular he may form or belong to any political party, trade union or any other association for the protection of his interests:” So, imagine a Permanent Secretary that belongs to an opposition party heading a ministry; certainly, it will be catastrophic in service delivery as partisanship might play out. Thus, office of the minister aptly exists to remedy such scenario.
On appraisal, there is no cause for alarm. Nominees’ scorecards convincingly show capacity. Probably, some had expected a number of names from some global institutions like the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) etc. Admitted, such prospects are not bad ideas. However, the progresses made by Buhari’s previous administration deserved acknowledgements, and reengaging most of the teamwork demonstrates the government is principally concerned in service delivery against ‘turn-by-turn sharing of national cakes’ that used to be the pattern in the past. And significantly, most of the new ministers are evidently, sufficiently proficient in their respective careers.
Without prejudice, the retained ministers avidly put in their best in the previous administration. Thus, Buhari’s decision acutely reflects astuteness.
On attainment, no one needs to be reminded that by this time during Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, sadly when public schools were facing continuous strikes, Obasanjo and his vice, Atiku Abubakar were competiting to see who builds the biggest private universities. Yet, every now and then, lengthy open letters are released to disparage the government on how insecurity and other vices thrive in the polity. How wouldn’t the society face such crisis when education wasn’t given its deserved priority by previous governments?
Again, it is noteworthy that since Buhari came on board in 2015, not even one politician including from his ruling party or cabinet has been awarded a national honour as recklessly, lavishly done annually in the past. All these critically attest to a paradigm shift; seriousness and focus of the government to restructure the country for common good and not for frivolities. Even the usual periodic purposeless reshuffle of cabinet merely for compensating politicians is so far a history.
Thus, a benefit of the doubts is judiciously vital. Let criticisms be clothed with value and sense of responsibility. Opposition must not be overstretched to acrimony. Otherwise, even where criticisms are germane, the points may not scale through. Politics therefore should remain intellectual pursuits for power as in other climes.
Optimistically, by willpower, teamwork and continuous conscientious actions, the next level is feasible. At this juncture, interest must shift to means of engaging over 100,000 fresh graduates that yearly join the existing high percentage of job-seekers in the labour market against few employment opportunities but end up roaming the streets. Possibly, curriculums may be reviewed to take into account skill acquisitions and self-development as remedies. This critically demands brainstorm as panacea to rising security challenges.
Umegboro is a public affairs analyst and Associate, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (United Kingdom). 08023184542-SMS only.
Opinions
A clarion call for ECOSOC rights bill in Nigeria
The parlance “ECOSOC Rights” depicts Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. These rights are entrenched in Chapter 2 of the 1999 Constitution, (as amended), under the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy. The provisions of this chapter include the right to secure adequate means of livelihood, right to adequate opportunity to secure suitable employment, right to adequate medical and health facilities of all persons, right to education, right to equal pay for equal work without discrimination on any ground and other numerous incentives and ingredients to enjoy the rights to life and socio-economic rights.
Despite the incorporation of these rights into the Nigerian Constitution, the economic train of Nigeria has always moved in retrogression. In global poverty rankings, the country has regularly maintained a champion status. There has been a gross underfunding of health services.
The United Nations Childrens Fund (UNICEF) research estimated infant mortality in developed nations at three deaths per 1000 births. In developing nations, the average newborn mortality is 27 deaths per 1000 births. In Nigeria, the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) conducted by the Federal Government in 2016/2017 estimated the statistics of infant mortality to 37 deaths per 1000 births.
Moreover, there are great numbers of unemployed, homeless and insecure Nigerians. Research shows that 32 percent of Nigerian children are suffering from malnutrition while it is axiomatic that numerous public roads are death traps. Education sector has completely degenerated. The budgetary benchmark recommended by UNESCO to adequately enable nations to cater for education demands is 26% of the national budget. This per centage has been drastically fallen-short in Nigeria budgetry allocation. Ranging from 4.83% out of the 2010 national budgetry expenditure, 6.16% in 2011, 8.20% in 2012, 8.55% in 2013, 9.94% in 2014, 7.74% in 2015, 6.10% in 2016, 7.38% in 2017 and 7.03% in 2018.
Failure to invest adequately on education has led to poor state of facilities in public tertiary institutions, outrageous fee-hike which has incapacitated many from schooling and incessant strike which hindered stable academic activities.
However, Chapter 2 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) set out stipulated objectives and obligations that Nigerian government at all levels are expected to gear towards, these responsibilities are not enforceable and justiciable as entrenched under Section 6(6)(C) of the 1999 Constitution.
It is obvious that the Nigerian government has failed to harness the country’s endowment to guarantee national prosperity. The individuals in the realm of public affairs have traded societal advancement for personal aggrandizement. It is an outright infringement on the inalienability and universality of fundamental right to life as average Nigerians are inaccessible to basic health facilities, adequate shelter and security, adequate means of livelihood and suitable employment. These rights are essential ingredients to life. The right to life is of no value without a means of sustainability.
Similarly, the right to acquire genuine and adequate education is latent and infeasible when education sector is underfunded. Public education is underfunded in Nigeria. This has wrecked havoc on the right to acquire genuine and adequate education. Its also led to monetization of this sector, an impediment to the masses who are not financially buoyant. In addition, the 1999 Constitution in section 4(34)(a-b) under fundamental human rights’ provisions provides the right to human dignity. Subject to the provisions of this section, no person shall be held in slavery or subject to degrading and inhuman treatment. These provisions have contravened the current happenings in Nigeria. A great number of Nigerians are being subjected to physical and psychological dehumanization as a result of lack of adequate employment, food and shelter.
It is pertinent that the ECOSOC Rights Bill is sponsored, enacted and protected under the Nigerian law to revitalize a solid ground for the dividends of democracy. The enforcement of these rights is the only mechanism to guarantee the fundamental human rights provisions.
Many African countries which are less endowed in resources have enacted “ECOSOC rights” into their laws. The constitutions of South Africa and Ghana guarantee and protect the rights to adequate housing, health care services, social security and other life incentives. Nigeria is endowed with both human and natural resources to harness common good if adequately managed. The enactment of the ECOSOC rights is a crucial step to revive the country’s resources from mismanagement. “The good of the people shall be the supreme law.” Salus Populi Suprema Lex Esto!
Binzak Azeez writes from the Faculty of Law, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State
Perspectives
Governors to ex-governors: ‘You be thief, I no be thief…’
You be thief (I no be thief) You be rogue (I no be rogue) You dey steal (I no dey steal) You be robber (I no be robber) You be armed robber (No be armed robber) Argument, argument, argue Them argue Everybody dem argue Dem dem argue Up and down them argue nonsense – Fela Anikulapo-Kuti – Authority Stealing (1980)
The above headline and lyrics below it were first written by me in an article published on April 14 last year, but I’m reproducing part of the article today because of what is happening between many of the new governors and those that they replaced in the various Government Houses dotted across the country. 0Many of the new helmsmen are accusing those that they replaced of some sort of financial scandal or the other. Of course it is more in states in which the incumbent is from a different party than the former state chief executive; although it is also not unusual to have people from the same party having issues as I will enumerate later.
However, I want to reproduce part of what I wrote back in April last year. “When the late great Afrobeat musician Fela Anikulapo-Kuti released his monster hit ‘Authority Stealing’ way back in the early 80s, little did he realise that 38 years after, it will leap from just being a song to becoming a major topic of discussion across the land. “For those not privy to have listened to the track, let me summarise what the late ‘Abami Eda’ said in the album. In the track, the late musician accused those in authority of being worse than armed robbers, and deserving of hanging because the impact of their stealing is felt more than those of armed robbers.
“According to him, those who steal courtesy of their positions in authority take from the collective commonwealth of the people while armed robbers just rob a few.” In the past couple of weeks, Nigerians and indeed the whole world have been treated to the theatre of the absurd as our state governors have exposed their dirty linen in public by revealing alleged “shady deeds” of their predecessors. I will cite just a few of which Imo State stands out with Governor Emeka Ihedioha or his aides directly accusing his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha of financial indiscipline and running the state to the ground, leaving huge debt liabilities for the new government to settle.
Some of the accusations levelled against the former governor, who now sits in the Red Chamber of the nation’s legislator as a Senator, include an accounted N20billion, poorly constructed roads, bridges and other infrastructure, the “purchase” of choice properties in the state by Okorocha and his family. The malaise was so bad and rife that Governor Ihedioha set up a special committee to recover assets allegedly taken by the former government.
On Tuesday, the chairman of the committee on the recovery of stolen movable assets belonging to the Imo State government, Jasper Ndubuaku, said that the committee had recovered over 70 vehicles since its inauguration, including two asphalt plants! The governor’s aide said that the committee had recovered properties worth N1billion. Ndubuaku, who served as a lawmaker in the state between 1999 and 2007, said the committee was not on a witch-hunt mission against anybody as being alleged by the immediate past governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha.
According to him, not all the recovered properties belonged to the members of the Okorocha family. Before this latest revelation, the Committee had alleged that about N50 billion worth of property belonging to the state was discovered to be missing after the former governor left office. The state also announced that they have taken over the Eastern Palm University, Ogboko, after investigations proved that the former governor allegedly used state money to acquire the property, and not his own. Okorocha’s woes are not just limited to the state level as the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has also waded in and have shut down the Rochas Foundation College, Owerri, belonging to the former Governor.
The EFCC has also sealed the East High Primary and Secondary school, Owerri, belonging to Okorocha’s first daughter, Uloma Nwosu. The anti-graft agency also shut down the All-In Supermarket, Owerri, said to belong to a member of Okorocha’s family. The EFCC, after sealing the properties, placed a notice of warning, saying, “under investigation by EFCC, keep off.” Up north in Gombe State, the same scenario is playing out with the present government of Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya having issues with the immediate passed administration of Ibrahim Dankwambo. In fact, right from his inauguration on May 29, Yahaya had left no doubt that he had issues with his predecessor, when he immediately cancelled all projected awarded by Dankwambo from March 10.
Two weeks later, Yahaya set up the Gombe State Recovery Committee, which immediately swung into action and urged the immediate past governor of the state, Dankwambo, and his aides to appear before it. According to the Chairman of the committee, Group Capt. Peter Bilal (rtd), the invitation was for the past administration to account for alleged billions of property, illegally disposed of during their tenure.
In Ogun State it has been no love lost between Dapo Abiodun and Ibikunle Amosun, the former occupant of Government House – even though both are members of the same All Progressives Congress (APC) party. Of course this can be traced back to the last election when Amosun, who is now back in the Senate, did everything possible to truncate Abiodun’s guber ambitions in favour of his own anointed candidate, Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).
However, in spite of this Abiodun triumphed, and has repeatedly accused the past administration of a lot of misdeeds, including awarding contracts indiscriminately towards the tail end of Amosun’s tenure, leaving the state broke. Abiodun subsequently set up a committee to review the appointment, installation and promotion of traditional rulers by the Ibikunle Amosun administration and another one to review the contracts and projects embarked upon by the immediate past government in the twilight of its administration.
Of course the former governor did not take the accusations laying low, as he fired back, insisting through his then Commissioner of Finance, Adewale Oshinowo, that his government had left more than N18billion in the treasury when their tenure ended on May 29. In all these allegations and counter allegations the million naira question is “so what’s next?” It’s one thing to accuse a person, it is another thing to have enough evidence to follow the matter to the logical conclusion of meting out punishment to the culprits.
Unfortunately in this country a lot of our officials love grandstanding without taking the necessary action, which is the major reason why lawlessness reigns supreme. And where there is no law anything goes! It’s time we as a people decide if we want to continue to live like this or some sort of sanity to be brought into the system, so that it will not continue to be business as usual. So, over to you Abiodun, Ihedioha, Yahaya and the other governors with such issues; what are you all going to do to the former occupants of your government houses? Take the cases to its conclusion which may see former state chief executives going to jail or sweep it under the carpet until the next election when the people will be treated to another “you be thief I no be thief” show, which almost always just fizzles out?
Perspectives
The private part of a married person
It is amazing how many married people keep personal information from their spouses in the name of “right to privacy.”This is one of the major factors responsible for proliferation of broken marriages. The problem is that mankind has decided to practice marriage outside the prescriptions of the marriage ‘manual’ provided by the creator or originator of the concept. Every brand new car has a manufacturers’ manual. Any attempt to operate the car outside the provisions of the manual will result in problems. In the same vein, any attempt to operate marriage outside what the word of God (Holy Bible) provides will surely produce problems. “Therefore, a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and they shall become one flesh. And they were BOTH NAKED, the man and his wife, and were not ashamed” (Genesis 2:24-25).
What have we got today? A husband and a wife, contrary to the marital vow they made at the altar of God, have refused to be NAKED to each other. They keep creating and protecting territories or private parts. Once you go into the marital institution, your privacy before your spouse becomes withered and restricted. Although, depending on the nature of professional calling you have, there could be some traces of restriction. For instance, as a security personnel, there are certain official information that nobody, except your bosses and colleagues should have, especially in the course of criminal investigation.
As a medical practitioner, there are conditions and approaches for releasing an information to your patient, if such information is such that can break a home. As a clergy, your spouse might not need a confessed information from a counselee if disclosure could cause more relationship harm. As a company executive, there are confidential information about the organisation that may not be of benefit to your spouse. There are a few other examples of official information that may not be of any use to your spouse, all things being equal.
However, EVERYTHING that is personal to you is your spouse’s business. If you are married and things that are personal to you are secret to your spouse, you are not in marriage. Sorry, even the restriction to yourself, of official information identified earlier, depends largely on the type of spouse you have. There are spouses that can keep secrets about you even better than you can keep about yourself. Others are opposites. If you are in a marriage where there are so many parts of you that your spouse does not know, your marriage is like a big truck loaded with fuel and kept close to a burning bush.
It is a matter of time before it explodes. “And they were BOTH NAKED, the man and his wife” If you are about to get married and you have had a child for someone earlier without marriage, do not hide this information from your potential spouse. Give him or her full disclosure of who you are. Let him or her marry you for who you are. If you hide such information out of desperation to get married, there is danger of frustration tomorrow. It is not something you can wish away because it is human life we are talking about here.
That child is a human being and tomorrow is pregnant. How can you embark on a personal building project outside your spouses’ knowledge? What exactly is your intention? Your vision or dream is supposed to be shared with your spouse. If it is not, there is a problem. Two cannot work together except they agree. How can you discuss matters concerning your marriage and children with your parents or relatives and even take decisions without your spouse’s knowledge? It is an error because marriage is for adults. If you still rely on those people to take decisions on your behalf concerning your wife, then, you are an adult baby. I mean, they cannot dictate to you, the school your children should attend, the house you should rent, number of children you should have, and so on, without the knowledge of your spouse.
You are operating alone without your spouse and this has become a private part of you that should not exist. If you are married, as you read this piece, identify every part of you that has remained unnecessarily private to you before your spouse, and remove them so that your intimacy can be stronger and your marriage can be sweeter. If you are in a Christian marriage, your spouse should know how much exactly is your monthly salary or income and when it is pid. This should not be a private part of you. Your spouse should have free access to your phone and telephone conversations if you do not have ulterior motives.
Your spouse should know the opposite sex that you relate with and what exactly your relationship with them is (official, platonic, social, etc). Every relationship with an opposite sex must be defined and operated as defined. For the sake of your personal security and other factors, your spouse should know the kind of business partners you have and what kind of business you do with them. When your spouse offends you, learn to express the hurt and then, forgive. Do not make the hurt a private part of you and continue to act its product. Also, do not say or claim to have forgiven your spouse an offense but keep bringing up the issue, each time opportunity presents itself. Unforgiveness keeps you personally far from God and threatens your marital relationship.
Perspectives
The Abrahamic story resonates yet again
On Sunday (tomorrow), Muslims all over the world begin a threeday Eid-al-Adha (the ritual of slaughtering of rams or any other prescribed animals) to replicate and demonstrate how Abraham was on the verge of fulfilling his covenant with God. If there is any agreement among the Muslims, Christians and Jews as regards their faiths, it is the Abrahamic story -the story of undiluted faith, sacrifice, commitment, patience and total submission to God.
The adherents of Islam, Christianity and Judaism refer to him as the father of faith. It is not surprising then that Prophet Abraham whom the Muslims call Ibrahim remains a great personality and a reference point whenever the faithful of the three religions talk about dialogue. It is ironic that Ibrahim who was born and raised by parents who were idol worshippers is still a reference point in resilience, sacrifice, patience, unshakeable faith and more importantly many hundred years after his death. Even the most jaded critics of religions still find his story inspiring.
As a young boy, he watched his father, Aazar, who sculpted stones and woods, which were moved to temples as objects of worship. In his childhood innocence, Ibrahim often wondered why the well-sculptured objects some of which he had played with as toys and kicked like balls before they were taken away from his father’s workshop later became what the whole community bowed down before, made supplications to and regarded as their gods. Out of curiosity and inability to fathom why the people worshipped statues carved by his father, Ibrahim asked his father why the “toys” were being taken to the temple and his father said: “They are statues that represent our gods. We worship them, we ask favours from them and we offer them presents.”
However, Ibrahim refused to buy into such reasoning and distanced himself from the idolaters in the kingdom of Babylon, his place of birth. Going by the account of the Glorious Quran, one night, Ibrahim went up to the mountain, leaned against the rock and looked up to the sky. He saw a shinning star and assumed it could be his Lord.
But when it disappeared, he lost faith in it. He did same to the moon, and the sun when they shone at different times. Like the star, they also receded under the clouds when it was time for them to recede. He wondered why they appeared and receded if they were God, his creator. So, when the sun set, he said: “O my people I am free from all that you join as partners with Allah! I have turned my face towards Him who created the heavens and earth, and never shall I give partners to Allah. Ibrahim then reportedly heard Allah calling him: “O Ibrahim!” Trembling Ibrahim then said: “Here I am O my Lord!”
“Submit to Me! Be a Muslim!” Ibrahim fell on the ground, prostrated and cried, saying: “I submitted to the Lord of the universe! (Q6 vs 75)” This marked the threshold of a new beginning for ‘God’s friend’ whose search for the truth yielded a positive result for him. He took his discovery home to his people beginning with his father in order to convince them he had found the real God they should supplicate to and worship instead of those idols. The consensus of opinion among Islamic clerics was that he used SOFTEST and KINDEST words to talk to his father: “O father! Why do you worship that which doesn’t hear, see and cannot avail you in anything? O father, I have got knowledge which you have not, so follow me; I will guide you to a straight path.”
His father angrily replied: “Do you reject my gods, O Ibrahim? If you don’t stop I will stone you. Get away from me before I punish you.” Ibrahim did not treat his father with disdain despite disagreeing with his mode of worship. A few years back, it was learnt that some Nigerian Muslim youths were encouraged to severe their relationship with their parents on account of practising another religion. Some even went to the extent of buying tins of milk for their mothers as a way of paying them back the milk they sucked from their breasts. Such strange ideology is antithetical to the Abrahamic story of the prophet who refused to worship idols with his parents but did not despise them. A few years back, a profane group called ‘Hakika,had members in some parts of the country. According to reports, they claimed to be Muslims. But their ideologies are obviously antithetical to the teachings of Islam.
Members exchange wives among one another. In other words, a member can sleep with the wife of another member. They re portedly don’t perform their daily prayers and do not fast during Ramadan. These paradoxical ideologies are alien to Islam and are not part of the Abrahamic story that Muslim faithful all over the world will celebrate starting from Sunday.. After a futile attempt to convert his father to the right path failed, Prophet Ibrahim talked to the people of the town who did not also heed his calls. He then plotted to destroy their idols before the big celebration of the idolaters on the riverbank. He went to the temple, cut all the statues with an axe and hung the axe on the shoulder of the biggest statue to give the impression that it was the one which destroyed the smaller statues. All fingers were pointed at Ibrahim, who insisted that: “The biggest of them has done it. Ask them if they can speak.” “But you know that these idols don’t speak!” The idol worshippers said in anger. “Then how come you worship things that can neither speak nor see, nor even fend for themselves?
Have you lost your mind?” Ibrahim responded. The father of faith was declared a heretic who had injured the primordial feelings of the idolaters. Death verdict was passed on him by the King of Babylon, Nimrod. He was to be burnt. On the day of the execution, the crowd from far and near had gathered. The biggest fire ever seen was lit. It was high up, billowing high up in the sky and the birds wouldn’t fly over it out of fear that they could be burnt. Ibrahim was shackled and catapulted into the raging inferno. But God commanded the fire: “O fire! Be coolness and safety for Ibrahim.” The miracle happened. The fire obeyed God’s commandment, it burnt only the chains and even trace of smoke was not on his clothes.
This miracle is for real. But how many of such do we have in our society today? Last year, five people whose job was to claim spurious miracles for some churches during crusades and programmes were arrested by the police in Enugu State.
“Some pastors use us to grow their churches or ministries. We are paid later through our coordinator, depending on our roles, “one of the suspects reportedly told the police. About two years ago, it was widely reported in the media how a purported pastor and three others were arrested at Nkpor and Ogidi communities in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State for allegedly stealing 30 children.
About the same time in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State, an herbalist, Tunde Banjo, a supposed Muslim cleric, Nurudeen Adeniyi, were arrested by the police for allegedly killing a 16-year-old girl, Olayinka. The teenager’s breasts were severed, an indication she was killed for money ritual. These kinds of stories are found on the pages of newspapers on a daily basis. We have lost count of the number of similar cases this year. I recall with sadness, the CNN report on how some Catholic priests had allegedly over decades sexually abused kids in the United States. Such cases are not new. Clerics caught in such profanity might have had cause to tell congregation about Prophet Ibrahim and what he stood for at one time or the other.
The Abrahamlc story will be dominant in most mosques on Friday (yesterday) and will be repeated at prayer grounds on Sunday (tomorrow) when Muslims gather to celebrate the festival. But how many of the clerics are practising what they preach?
As some genuine clerics are doing the right things, there are others perpetrating evil elsewhere. There are fake clerics. But not all those who had been caught doing unholy things are fake. Some are genuine before they sold their conscience to the devil. Cases abound where clerics now live sybaritic lifestyles largely funded by poor and gullible congregants whose minds have been manipulated to believe that clerics cannot be questioned just because they wear cassocks and clerical collars, heavy turbans or hold long prayer beads.
Even when certain actions of some clerics were obviously impertinent, it becomes a sacrilege to challenge or even talk about it in the eyes of some religionists. If religious teachings are based on Abrahamic story, why will clerics be involved in money rituals or be prayer contractors for armed robbers as we often see? Like all prophets, Ibrahim is important to the Muslims.
He is also central to Hajj, the fifth pillar of Islam which every Muslim must make to Makkah at least once in their lifetime provided they have the financial, physical fitness and can take care of the financial needs of their dependants’ needs while away On Sunday,, the Abrahamic story will resonate throughout the Islamic world as Muslims mark the festival associated with the slaughtering of rams to demonstrate the story of faith, sacrifice, commitment and patience when Ibrahim agreed to carry out his covenant with God that he should sacrifice his son, Ismail (Ishmael). But while on the verge of fulfilling his promise, God replaced Ismail with a white ram.
The more of Abraham we have among the Muslims, Christians and the Jews, the better the world will become. Happy Eidel- Kabir to all Muslims and happy holidays to all Nigerians
Perspectives
When the central nervous system degenerates
The scene Imagine a banquet with the guests seated, strange bed fellows came to feast. The roll call of invitees was indeed puzzling; Adolf Hitler (1889–1945), German dictator and champion of the Holocaust, Pope John Paul II (1920–2005), Polish cleric, Pope of Roman Catholic Church, Walter Sisulu (1912–2003), South African freedom fighter, Jeremy Thorpe (1930–2014), British politician and leader of the Liberal Party (1967–1976), Muhammad Ali (1942–2016), American boxer, George H. W. Bush (b. 1924), 41st President of the United States, Jesse Jackson (b. 1941), American civil rights activist, Francisco Franco (1892–1975), Spanish dictator, Billy Graham (b. 1918), American evangelist…the list goes on and on.
The party organizer strolled in, grinning at his uncommon accomplishment of pooling the high and mighty into a single room. Across the divides of politics, race, religion, age he brought them. The event planner is Parkinson’s disease, he inflicted a common fate on them all, one that binds them into a common destiny, though in reality most of them would not have moved or move near a pole another handled! What it is Parkinson’s disease is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects movement. It develops gradually, sometimes starting with a barely noticeable tremor (shaking) in just one hand. But while a tremor may be the most wellknown sign of Parkinson’s disease, the disorder also commonly causes stiffness or slowing of movement.
Historical background
During his years as an operating physician, James Parkinson (also a geologist) whose main work was an essay on what he called “trembling paralysis”. In this paper, Parkinson establishes the disease as a clinical entity. “Involuntary tremulous motion, with lessened muscular power, in parts not in action and even when supported; with a propensity to bend the trunk forwards, and to pass from a walking to a running pace: the senses and intellects being uninjured,” Parkinson described in 1817 (the exact date is unknown). This description was the first and the most classic recorded about the disease, although in current terms it is considered limited. He wrongly predicted that these tremors could be due to damage to the cervical spinal cord; it is now known to be a chronic neurodegenerative disorder. The doctor had observed throughout his career certain determinants for the paralysis.
However, it was due to the observation of three of his patients and three of his neighbours, especially in their hands and arms, that Parkinson would derive the description. It would be almost half a century before the French neurologist Jean-Martin Charcon added robustness to Parkinson’s description and used his name to classify this disease. What is the cause? The nerve cells break down but no one yet knows for sure why they do so. In essence the cause remains largely unknown but believed to involve both genetic and environmental factors.
Those with a family member affected are more likely to get the disease themselves. There is also an increased risk in people exposed to certain pesticides and among those who have had prior head injuries, What may give it out Symptoms generally develop slowly over years. The progression of symptoms is often a bit different from one person to another due to the diversity of the disease. People with this condition may experience:
Tremor (shakiness), mainly at rest (that is, when not moving the affected limb) and described as pill rolling tremor in hands, slowness of movements (bradykinesia), Limb rigidity, Gait and balance problems. In addition to movement- related (“motor”) symptoms, Parkinson’s symptoms may be unrelated to movement (“non-motor”).People with the condition are often more impacted by their non-motor symptoms than motor symptoms. Examples of non-motor symptoms include: apathy, depression, constipation, sleep behavior disorders, loss of sense of smell and inability to cope with daily activities.
In the later stages of Parkinson’s disease, the face may show little or no expression, or the arms may not swing when walking. The speech may become soft or slurred. Parkinson’s disease symptoms worsen as the condition progresses over time. More importantly, not everyone with tremor has Parkinson’s disease.
Between Parkinsonism and Parkinson’s disease Parkinsonism is a term for a group of symptoms that can be seen in someone with Parkinson’s disease such as tremor, stiffness, and slowness of movement. There are several conditions other than Parkinson’s disease which can cause these symptoms. Parkinson disease is a specific disease process leading to these symptoms. The catch Diagnosis of typical cases is mainly based on symptoms, with tests such as neuroimaging being used to rule out other diseases. Treatment There is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, treatment is directed only at improving symptoms.
Opinions
Sowore’s arrest and the DSS as political police
The Department of State Services (DSS) cannot be accused of being fair-handed and unprejudiced. It has always been the political police of the existing regime. I recall in 2014 when agents of the service invaded the offices of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in search of incriminating materials; hounded the staff of the party and made a spectacle of them for droll offences. The agency was serving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government at the time, now it is serving another regime – the same pattern; the same objective; the same repression; the same pursuit.
But when will the DSS serve Nigerians and not a regime, considering that it is being funded by taxpayers? In the United States, the FBI, an equivalent of Nigeria’s secret police, put the interest of American citizens first. It exists to protect public interest; not regime interest. In fact, the FBI in its pursuit of citizens’ interest brought down the dubious Nixon administration.
In the book, ‘Mark Felt: The man who brought down the White House’, Felt, a former FBI deputy director, evinced how the secret service remained undaunted, irrepressible and independent in the face of threats, manoeuvrings and caterwauling by the Nixon White House. Again, this only happens when a security agency exists to protect “public interest”, and not “regime interest.”
A few weeks ago, a group of mouthpieces from a section of the country hopped on television to issue threats and ultimatums. They gave the Federal Government 30 days to reverse its decision on Ruga settlements or risk a boycott of peace meetings, and the ensuing of violence. What did the DSS do in this case? Rather the agency saddled itself with hounding citizens who were protesting against killings and kidnappings by bandits in the South-West.
The DSS is a critical security agency that must not lend itself to the neurotic pursuits of a regime. The arrest of Omoyele Sowore, ex-presidential candidate, by the secret police is reminiscent of an ‘era of tears, sorrow and blood’ in Nigeria; an epoch of oppression and suppression. The manner of his arrest is condemnable; invading his residence at 1:30a.m. and breaking doors like armed robbers. What happened to invitations? Here is Sowore’s driver painting a portrait of oppression: “They started forcing their way in like armed robbers. But I knew they were DSS men, knowing full well the attention RevolutionNow has garnered.
Sowore wanted to open at first but I immediately told him who they are. He retreated and like magic, he was not in the room when they forced their way in – eight of them. “That was when he managed to tweet. By this time, I had been beaten and handcuffed. Phones were snatched from me.
An order to block all exits came from the leader when Sowore was not found inside. He was later arrested at the gym in a gestapo manner and dragged after a bit altercation.” The DSS must evolve. It should not be suspended in a militarised past. The agency must serve public interest and not regime interest. It must understand civil protest is democratic. Inasmuch as I believe Nigeria needs an ideological revolution, I respect the rights of other citizens to protest peacefully and seek a change in the system. We need a revolution in our thinking, habits, attitude and patterns. This is the revolution we need. However, only a non-performing government will be afraid of citizens’ protests or interpret civil actions as subversion. The DSS should not be political police. Governments will come and go, but the DSS will remain. The integrity of the agency should matter to it.
- The author can be reached on his twitter handle @FredrickNwabufo
Opinions
EDHA crisis: Can Obaseki run the gauntlet?
The aphorism by the Yoruba that “whoever does something that is unusual will experience a consequence that is unusual” perfectly mirrors Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki’s self-inflicted political bind. Having stirred the hornets’ nest with the June 17, 2019 controversial inauguration of the State House of Assembly, a contraption that bears his imprimatur, he has been at the receiving end of assaults from stakeholders and arbiters from within and outside the state.
Obaseki is, understandably, hysterical, seeking for critical support and legal ways to stave off the onslaughts against his position. Although, the prospects for survival in the short term look good, yet, in the long run, they may diminish irredeemably. In a circumstance such as this, in which a political solution is possible, a smart politician would have scoffed ego and retraced his steps in surrender to wise counsel to issue a fresh proclamation for proper inauguration of the state legislature. But nudged on by a motley crowd of narrowminded advisers, associates and beneficiaries of government largesse, it is not always easy to subsume ego in supremacy battles in which illusions of victory hold sway.
This has been the tragedy of Obaseki’s governorship. Those advising and encouraging him to defy the directive by the presidency, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the National Assembly for the issuance of a fresh proclamation do not love him.
They are certainly doing so in furtherance of their selfish political interests. Indeed, when the chips are down, they will naturally take a walk, possibly cap-in-hand, to the other camp, for forgiveness and reconciliation; and, Obaseki will be left in the lurch alone, an ill-fated, deflated, pathetic power monger and serial antiparty actor. Funnily enough, many of the advisers were, perhaps, either nowhere close to him or did not give him a chance of becoming governor in 2016.
Out of persona animus, they must have kept their distance when the former governor of the state and national chair of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, anointed him as his successor and practically put him on his back for governorship electioneering across the state in 2016. The Oshiomhole momentum that produced the Obaseki governorship was sui generis.
Oshiomhole did the talking and dancing at campaigns while candidate Obaseki just managed, most of the times, to let off some smiles and read from prepared texts. Today, Governor Obaseki has challenged his chi (god) to a fight. I do not care about the concerns being raised and insinuations being made in certain quarters over the resurgence of a godfather’s tendency on the part of Oshiomhole.
As the leader of the APC political family in Edo that produced the Obaseki governorship, Oshiomhole’s stakeholding in the enterprise is critical and validates his responses and actions, whether overt or covert, at saving the APC in Edo State from Obaseki’s mismanagement of victory.
In fact, I am in consensus ad idem with those who subscribe to the view that any action(s) that tends or tend to discount the Oshiomhole’s political influence in the manner that Obaseki had plotted his predecessor’s political eclipse should not be allowed to flourish on the grounds that it mirrors political treachery that is capable of bringing down the entire APC structure in Edo. Obaseki’s original gambit was to dismantle Oshiomhole’s political structure and supplant it with his in the build-up to the 2019 general election. The political plot would have been seamlessly achieved had providence not thrust the position of national chair of the APC on the laps of the Iyamho-born labour unionist and politician.
One may not know the gravamen that precipitated the conflict between the godfather and his godson as a former governor of the state and former national chair of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun indicated in a chat with journalists in Benin ahead of his 80th birthday, however, I disagree with his suggestion that because he, as national chair, did not interfere with the governance of the state under Oshiomhole, therefore, Oshiomhole, as national chair, should not have interfered with Obaseki’s governance of Edo. While the Odigie-Oyegun analogy may appear logical on the surface and only to the extent that Oshiomhole did not facilitate Obaseki’s emergence as governor, the analogy is malapropos at the level of deeper logic.
While Odigie-Oyegun was not instrumental to Oshiomhole’s governorship and there was no basis upon which he could have interfered in the administration, the Obaseki administration was packaged by Oshiomhole on the philosophy of continuity of the policies and programmes of the APC administration that he superintended over in Edo for eight years.
Through Oshiomhole’s political nimbleness, the monumental sacrifices that he made and the risks that he took confronting the behemoth of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the APC has been able to maintain its hold on Edo as the only state it controls in the entire South-South zone. If there was anything that spoke eloquently for the revalidation of mandate in the APC in Edo State, it was Oshiomhole’s goodwill that was produced by his pro-people governance approach that got the vast majority of Edo people to support his administration, especially in his fight to upend the influence of the tribe of obdurate political godfathers in the state.
Oshiomhole’s “one-man-one-vote” mantra gave a sense of inclusive participation and importance to the masses in the democratic process of determining who their leaders would be. His rapprochement with civil servants in the state benefitted from his understanding of the terrain as a former president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC); and, this accounted for his administration’s decision to implement the payment of N25,000 as against N18,000 as minimum wage to Edo workers.
There was massive infrastructure development, which was largely celebrated while Oshiomhole was in the saddle. Some of the laudable projects such as the Benin Water Storm project, Benin Central Hospital, etc., were to be continued and completed by the Obaseki administration. Has Obaseki completed them? That is one of the concerns in the APC. What of APC’s political structure? How well has Obaseki managed and deployed it in consolidating the victory of the APC and its administration in Edo? That is another concern. Perhaps, it was the mismanagement of the political structure ahead of the 2019 general election that created the division in the state chapter of the party.
The governor’s failed bid to impose his men who were perceived as unpopular candidates on the party in that election was, perhaps, partly at the root of his grouse about Oshiomhole. Whereas, according to a grapevine, Oshiomhole was interested in the APC fielding popular candidates who could win election, Obaseki differed because the perceived popular candidates happened to have all served, just as he did, in Oshiomhole’s government; and, to that extent, they were categorized as Oshiomhole’s loyalists.
The subsequent animus had produced frenzied reactions by Obaseki who was said to have threatened on different occasions to align with some governors to remove Oshiomhole as national chair. Besides, the governor is always quoted to have declared his readiness to fight. As it is, the coast is clear for him to fight since he has made up his mind to defy the directive of relevant stakeholders to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the State House of Assembly. I doubt if he can withstand the free for all in the APC with the 2020 governorship ticket as the prize to win or lose. The party’s position on a fresh proclamation, regardless of judicial intercession, is supreme.
The support of the National Assembly is critical. The approbation by the Presidency and the intervention by the royal fathers in the state, which Obaseki discountenanced, are supportive. Except, Obaseki has perfected his exit strategy to pick the governorship ticket of another party, he is headed for political hara-kiri in the APC. Can he run the gauntlet in the governing party? Can he have his cake and eat it? Time will tell.
- Ojeifo writes via ojwonderngr@yahoo.com
Opinions
The Suez Canal crisis and implications
The Suez crisis or the second Arab-Israeli war was fought fiercely between Israel and the Arab world in 1956. It was an invasion of Egypt by Israel, the United Kingdom and France. The purpose was to regain the Western control of the Suez Canal and also, to possibly remove the Egyptian President, Gamal Abdel Nasser from power. His offence was that he had nationalised the canal. This war was also called Tripartite Aggression. After the fighting had started, political pressure from the United States, the Soviet Union and the United Nations led to the withdrawal of the three invaders.
The episode humiliated the United Kingdom and France and strengthened Nasser. The war was fought in Gaza Strip, Sinai and the Suez Canal. The aftermath of the war was the withdrawal of the Anglo-French military coalition from the Suez Canal due to international pressure in December 1956, although Israel still occupied the Sinai until March 1957.
There was the UNEF deployment in Sinai, Straits of Tiran re-opened to Israeli shipping, resignation of Anthony Eden, British Prime Minister, an end of Britain’s role as a superpower. Guy Mollet’s position as French Prime Minister was heavily damaged. On October 29, 1956 Israel invaded the Egyptian Sinai. Britain and France issued a joint ultimatum, which was ignored. On 5 November, Britain and France landed paratroopers along the Suez Canal. The Egyptian forces were defeated, but they did block the Canal to all shipping. It later became clear that the Israeli invasion and the subsequent Anglo-French attack have been previously planned by the three countries. The three allies had attained a number of military objectives, but the canal was useless.
Heavy political pressure from the United State and the USSR led to a withdrawal. U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower had strongly warned Britain not to invade Egypt; he threatened serious damage to the British financial system by selling the U.S. government’s pound sterling bonds. Historians conclude that the crisis “signified the end of Great Britain’s role as one of the world’s major powers”. The Suez Canal was closed from October 1956 until March 1957. Israel fulfilled some of its objectives, such as attaining freedom of navigation through the Straits of Tiran, which Egypt had blocked to Israeli shipping since 1950. As a result of the conflict, the United Nations created the UNEF peacekeepers to the Egyptian- Israeli border, British Prime Minister Anthony Eden resigned, Canadian Minister of External Affairs Lester Pearson won the Nobel Peace Prize.
The history of the Suez Canal can be traced to 1869, after 10 years of war, which was financed by the French and Egyptian government. The Canal was operated by the Universal Company of the Suez Maritime Canal, an Egyptian-chartered company; the area surrounding the canal remained sovereign Egyptian territory and the only land-bridge between Africa and Asia.
The canal instantly became strategically important, as it provided the shortest ocean link between the Mediterranean and the Indian Ocean. According to wiki-pad the Canal eased commerce for trading nations and particularly helped European colonial powers to gain and govern their colonies.
In 1875, as a result of debt and financial crisis, Egypt was forced to sell its shares in the canal operating company to the British government of Benjamin Disraeli, the Prime Minister. They were willing buyers and obtained a 44 per cent share in the canal’s operations less than $4 million; this maintained the majority shareholdings of the mostly French private investors. With the 1882 invasion and occupation of Egypt, the United Kingdom took de facto control of the country as well as the canal proper, and its finances and operations.
The 1888 convention of Constantinople declared the Canal a neutral zone under British protection. On ratifying it, the Ottoman Empire agreed to permit international shipping to pass freely through the canal, in time of war and peace. The Convention came into force in 1904, the same year as the Entente cordiale between Britain and France. Despite this convention, the strategic importance of the Suez Canal and its control were proven during the Russo-Japanese War of 1904-1905, after Japan and Britain entered into a separate bilateral agreement. Following the Japanese surprise attack on the Russian Pacific Fleet based at Port Arthur, the Russians sent reinforcements from their fleet in the Baltic Sea.
The British denied the Russian fleet use of the canal and forced it to steam around Africa, giving the Japanese forces time to consolidate their position in East Asia. The importance of the canal as a strategic intersection was again apparent during the First World War, when Britain and France closed the canal to non-allied shipping.
The attempt by German-led Ottoman forces to storm the canal in February 1915 which led the British to commit 100,000 troops to the defense of Egypt for the rest of the war. The canal continued to be strategically important after the Second World War as a conduit for the shipment of oil. At the same time, Western Europe imported two million barrels per day from the Middle East, 1.2 million by tanker through the canal, and another 800,000 via pipeline from the Persian Gulf to the Mediterranean, where tankers received it.
The U.S. imported another 300,000 barrels daily from the Middle East. Though pipelines linked the oil fields of Iraq and the Persian Gulf states to the Mediterranean, these routes were prone to suffer from instability, which led British leaders to prefer to use the sea route through the Suez Canal.
Opinions
‘Wetin’ these Shi’ites do?’
It was Fela Anikulapo Kuti, who at the height of his persecution by the Nigerian military government between 1970 and 1980s for his anti-military opinions when they subjected him to all manners of harassment and intimidation that ruminated in one of his songs about the concerns of Nigerians who felt so appalled by government’s persecution of him that they started questioning the propriety of the situation, and asked, ‘Wetin this Fela do’? Likewise, just as Nigerians wondered what offence(s) Fela committed to be persecuted by government, the same way that one, among millions of Nigerians are wondering what offences the Shi’ites committed to be objects of government’s coercive treatment and violent suppression, especially under the current government.
So, ‘wetin these Shi’ites do?’ Who are the Shiites? By ordinary dictionary definitions, ‘Shi’ite’ according to Chambers 21st Century Dictionary is “a Muslim who is an adherent of Shia.” The New American Desk Encyclopaedia states that “Shi’ites” are members of an Islamic sect opposed to the orthodox Sunnites”. It went ahead to explain that “the Shi’ites reject the first three caliphs and recognize Ali (Prophet Mohammed’s son-in-law) and his descendants as rightful successors to Prophet Mohammed.”
This encyclopaedia states that the Shi’ites “number some 40,000,000, concentrated principally in Iran and Iraq.” However, for a fuller understanding of the light thrown on the identity of Shi’ites by the New American Desk Encyclopedia, one would need to read a standard text book of history to understand the age long schism in Islam especially between the Sunnites and the Shi’ites. Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be upon Him), a Hashemite of the Quraysh tribe of western Arabia upon revelation by Allah established Islam in late 6th century AD in Arabia. He was violently opposed by Arabians especially his related tribe, the Umayyads.
The prophet prevailed over them especially after the conquest of Mecca which made the Umayyads to convert to Islam to join the Prophet. But after the death of Prophet Mohammed in 632AD he was succeeded by a line of Caliphs (Abu Bakr (632- 634), Umar (634-644) and Uthman (644-656) and during this period Islam suffered internal politico-religious strife.
The first challenge was the schism between the Hashemites and the Umayyads when Caliph Uthman, an Umayyad, was assassinated in 656 AD with Caliph Ali succeeding him. Caliph Ali was the prophet’s cousin and his son-in-law having married Fatima, daughter of Kadija the prophet’s first wife. Caliph Ali, by virtue of direct blood relations with the Prophet and by marriage also claims the office of caliph as of right. These competing claims between the tribes and between the individual contestants created turbulence which boiled over into civil wars (fitnas).
The Umayyads prevailed and Caliph Ali was forced out of Arabia and killed by a Kharijite in Kufa, in present day Iraq. A series of fitnas (civil wars) broke out between the contending tribal claimants (Hashemite, Kharijite and Umayyads’) with the Umayyads prevailing after the death of Ali’s son, Husain at the battle of Karbala in modern Iraq.
The partisans of Ali were later to be known as Shi’ites and the followers believe their group is entitled to succeed the prophet by virtue of Ali and his wife, Fatima, being the prophet’s cousin and daughter, that is, direct descendants while the followers of Umayyads’ Caliph Mu’awiya became the Sunni claiming to be custodians of Islamic orthodox teachings and practice. The split between Sunni and Shi’ite has led to great violent contestations in Islam. The Hashemites were later to launch back into power in 750 AD with the help of Shi’ites and Khoresan forces based in Persia.
They established the Abbasid dynasty and moved the capital of the Caliphate from Damascus to Baghdad. The ascendancy of the Abbasid dynasty would have thawed the Sunni/Shia schism but for the rise of Ottoman Empire that took control of Islamic world between 15th and 16thcenturies which created rivalry between it and Persian Empire’s Safavid Shi’ite dynasty.
This rivalry ignited prolonged Sunni-versus-Shia struggles that forced the Ottoman Empire to embrace and adopt Sunni Orthodoxy thereby concretizing the schism in Islam. From the above background it can be seen that the longstanding schism between the Sunnites and Shi’ites creates misunderstanding and quarrels between the two sects in Islam. And where one is dominant and controls the leverage of power and authority, it suppresses the other.
In the context of world geopolitics, this schism explains the irresolvable differences between the Sunni-and-Shia-controlled states. In Nigeria, the dominant Islamic sect is the Sunnites. The Sunnites control the local communities by reason of the Sokoto Caliphate with its emirate system that operates as quasi but parallel local government system which in substance interface and leverage the political and constitutionally recognized local government authority. It is a dual system that nobody has ever questioned its propriety in Nigeria peculiar democracy.
The emergence of the Shi’ites movement is credited to the current leader Sheik El-Zakyzaky who as student at Ahmadu Bello University floated and led the movement in Nigeria. Since then, the sect has grown in size and has some impressive substance in states of Kano and others, but majorly in Kaduna State.
Apart from few religious disturbances, which are now being highlighted and showcased as the “trouble with” the Shi’ites and therefore the reasons for suppressing the sect, nobody otherwise than the Muslim Umma knows about the schism between the dominant Sunni orthodox Islamic faith in Nigeria and their minority cousins, the Shi’ites. In any case, the troubles of the Shi’ites were localized affairs until the emergence of Gen. Muhammadu Buhari as president when his government presumably acting to curb the alleged excesses of the sect descended on them with high-handed suppressive actions.
Their usual religious marches which were tolerated under the governments of Presidents Obasanjo, Yar’Adua and Jonathan suddenly became an anathema or even subversion attracting charges of treason. Matters degenerated when Shi’ites during their usual marches somewhere in Zaria in Kaduna when Chief of Army Staff, General Buratai’s convoy ran into their procession. Army’s attempt to clear the way for the convoy became riotous during which 347 members of the Shi’ites (by official count) were massacred.
Their leader has been incarcerated and his abode devastated. Now, what are the activities and crimes of these Shi’ites that the law and the Constitution of Nigeria cannot contain and check to extent that they become a security threat of which only designating it “terrorist” organisation can solve? It is a little bit perplexing how government frets over mere irritations but appears seemingly unmoved by serious threats. Nigeria is supposed to be a secular state. Every person is entitled to his freedom of conscience to hold religious opinion of any kind and to practice same within the realm of the law and the Constitution.
No group or person has the right to suppress any person or group merely because the person or group holds contrary creed or practices same to the annoyance of anybody or authority. Likewise, nobody can use the instrumentality of state institutions or agencies to suppress any such belief or its practice as doing so is treason and subversion of the State.
So, let’s allow the Shi’ites to hold their creed and practice same within the ambit of the law. The State can go after offending individuals or groups when they transgress the law and such must be proved beyond all reasonable doubts in a court properly constituted and the accused be fairly heard before a decision is taken.
