News
Communal crisis: Monarch tasks Ondo probe panel on transparency, impartiality
An Ondo monarch, the Abodi of Ikale, Oba George Faduyile has tasked a panel constituted by the state government to unravel causes of crisis which rocked Ago-Alaye community in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state on transparency and impartiality, urging it to be upright in the discharge of its duty.
The Abodi made the appealed when a five-man panel of inquiry led by its chairman, Tunde Atere paid a courtesy visit to his palace yesterday. The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had on 2nd August, 2019, constituted the five-man panel to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the clash between the people of Araromi Obu in Odigbo Local Government and their Ikale neigbours in Okitipupa Local Government. However, Oba Faduyile, who said the two communities had been living peacefully together for more than a century ago,recalled that the disaffection between the communities began when they referred to them as nonindigenes in their local government. He said: “The recent violence which began with the waylaying of Ikales by July 16, 2019, is what your panel is out to investigate and apportion unbiased blames where they lay.
News
CBN, banks go after loan defaulters, to seize deposits
The honeymoon may be over for predatory borrowers in Nigeria’s financial sector as deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country have resolved to seize debtors’ deposits for loan settlement.
Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, who disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the Bankers’ Committee meeting in Lagos yesterday, said the decision was taken to encourage banks to increase lending to the real sector of the economy.
She further stated that the move was also meant to show that there would be no hiding place for loan defaulters, adding that defaulting debtors would lose their assets in the banking system.
According to her, henceforth, the offer letter given by DMBs to customers intending to borrow from the lenders would have a clause containing the Bank Verification Number (BVN) and Tax Identification Number (TIN) details of such customers and would require them to sign that if the loan defaults, the customers’ deposits in other banks can be seized by the creditor bank to settle the indebtedness.
She explained that the decision was also to support CBN’s recent directive that DMBs should maintain a minimum Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) of 60 per cent with effect from September 30, 2019.
Mrs. Ahmad, who said she was mandated by the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to address the special press briefing owing to the importance the apex bank attached to the issues discussed, said one of the reasons why credit has not been growing was that some customers deliberately refuse to pay their loans.
She said: “We are not unaware of the challenges/reasons why credit has not been growing. Part of that was the appetite of banks to lend, especially when you have customers that willingly refuse to pay their loans.
“In this respect, we have come up with a new clause that will be included in the offer letters that will be granted going forward.
“This is going to be a credit risk protection clause. Basically, it will contain the BVN details and TIN of the customers and, more or less, it will be a commitment on the part of the customers that you agree that should you default on the loan, the total amount of deposits you have across the banking industry would be applied towards repaying the loan.
“This is not uncommon because banks already have rights of set-off within a bank, which means you take money from a bank, the bank usually has a clause in the letter that allows your bank to repay your loan from the assets you have with the bank. This is just extending it across the industry.”
She further announced that in its bid to increase lending to the economy, CBN had decided to establish a mortgage guarantee company to reduce credit risk in the mortgage finance sector and increase access to mortgage loans.
Also briefing journalists at the event, the Director, Banking Supervision Department, CBN, Mr. Ahmad Abdullahi, explained that the new directive only applies to fresh loan offers.
He noted that the development would boost the fortunes of credit bureaus in the country as it would encourage bank customers to have good credit scores that would make them eligible to access loans.
According to Abdullahi, “all new loans that are coming on board have to have BVN; there will be a clause whereby the borrower will have to sign an agreement that if for any reason there is a default of that particular loan that the bank has the right to set off with any deposit or any amount that the obligor has in the industry.
“We are also working on the credit scoring system in the banking industry whereby all obligors that want to get loan will get credit score that will enable them to have easy access to credit. It will be all the assets within the banking industry.”
Stressing the need for the new directive, the Group Managing Director, Guaranty Trust Bank, Mr. Segun Agbaje, told journalists that banks have discovered that some debtors who refuse to pay their debts deliberately stop funding their bank accounts and move their funds to other banks.
According to him, the new directive was mainly targeted at such dishonest customers.
The GTB CEO said that apart from encouraging retail lending, DMBs had also decided to step up efforts to boost consumer credit in the economy.
“There is the push in the country now to go into retail and consumer lending. Over the last couple of years, banks have been giving loans to salary advances to customers. One of the things CBN want to do is pure consumer credit, where you will be able to get loans to buy cars, where supermarkets start to extend credit and as incentives to help the banks,” Agbaje stated.
Also, the Group Managing Director, Access Bank, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, announced that in line with the Bankers’ Committee’s efforts to increase lending to the creative sector of the economy, especially for fashion, movies (Nollywood), music and information technology (IT) hubs, the committee is partnering with the Lagos State government to develop the areas around the National Theatre in Lagos. According to him, the project, which is on a pilot run, would likely take off before the end of the year.
Wigwe disclosed that apart from Lagos, a similar facility would be established in Kano and then eventually to other parts of the country.
News
Minimum wage: NLC demands immediate implementation
…kicks against hike in electricity tariff
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has demanded an immediate implementation of the new national minimum wage, which was assented to by President Muhammad Buhari in April this year.
Since the president assented to the new minimum wage bill, series of deliberations by the Federal Government and the union leaders over the relativity and consequential adjustment of salaries have failed to yield positive fruits.
In a communique issued at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Kano, which was released to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, NLC rejected the continuous delay by the Federal Government to commence implementation of the new wage.
NEC noted with dismay the continued delay by the Federal Government and other tiers of government to implement the new national minimum wage of N30,000 as recently enacted.
“The NEC emphatically posited that government can no longer hide under protracted negotiations with workers in the public sector for consequential salary adjustment based on the new national minimum wage to delay the implementation of the new national minimum wage.
“After very vigorous deliberation on the need to immediately implement the national minimum wage, NEC insists that the payment of the new national minimum wage should commence immediately,” the communique said.
The union leaders raised concerns over the rising insecurity, especially the activities of kidnappers, bandits and communal clashes across the country.
They lamented that victims of the renewed security breaches in the country were workers and poor citizens.
Congress therefore urged government at all levels to improve on the quality of policing and make massive deployment of security operatives a priority in order to ensure the safety of all citizens.
Furthermore, NLC revealed that it has resolved to convene a national security summit to dispassionately engage the current challenge of insecurity in Nigeria and proffer sustainable solutions.
To this effect, a nationwide rally would be held to sensitise government and citizens to the need to address insecurity.
Rejecting the proposed hike in electricity tariff, the NLC NEC called on government to make electricity available and affordable and to further empower the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to prevail upon distribution companies (DisCos) to scrap the practice of estimated billings, enforce relevant laws and guidelines outlawing estimated billings and immediately deploy pre-paid meters to electricity consumers all over the country.
“This would be in line with earlier deadlines given by NERC to DisCos to supply pre-paid meters to electricity consumers in the country.
“It was the conviction of the NEC that continuous hike in electricity tariff and persistent power outages present huge financial burden for businesses, thus making goods and services produced in Nigeria not to be competitive as goods cum services produced elsewhere,” the unionists said.
On Nigeria’s ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), NLC commended the Federal Government for robustly engaging social partners, particularly organised labour and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), but called for a robust negotiation to finalise the clause on “The Rule of Origin” and “Sensitive Products” in order to ensure that goods traded within AfCFTA have significant local content.
“The NEC also implored government to ensure protection of identified sensitive products. This is in order to pre-empt turning Nigeria into a dumping ground.
“We encourage sister trade union centres in Africa to robustly engage their governments on AfCFTA implementation to protect the interest of workers and local economies in the continent,” said the labour leaders.
The communique was signed by NLC President, Dr. Ayuba Wabba and immediate past General Secretary, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson
News
Atiku: EFCC plotting to rope Obasanjo into crime
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23, 2019 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of desperation to rope former President Olusegun Obasanjo into crime.
He said the anti-corruption agency wants to implicate Obasanjo in the N50 million donation to Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library by Mallam Babalele Abdullahi.
Abdullahi, Atiku’s son-in-law, was recently arraigned in court by EFCC and was accused of donating N50 million to Obasanjo Library.
Atiku, in a statement yesterday by his media office, said the arraignment was an orchestrated plan to rope the former president into a crime and silence him since the All Progressives Congress (APC) sees him as critical voice against the misrule foisted on Nigerians by President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.
“For the avoidance of doubt, Mallam Babalele Abdullahi did not donate any money in cash to the Olusegun Obasanjo Library.
“Yes, he did facilitate a donation of N50 million to the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, but so did many other individuals, including civic-minded traditional rulers, state governors, bankers and captains of industry.
“This is because the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library is a non-governmental organisation that plays a pivotal role in promoting peace and stability in Nigeria and that should be applauded.
“Donations to institutions set up to promote peace in Nigeria and Africa are to be commended, not criminalised.
“Presidential libraries in America and other parts of the world are similarly funded by donations from civic-minded individuals,” Atiku defended.
The former vice president added that Abdullahi’s donation was made through a bank transfer, in full compliance with the law, adding that he did not donate or make any payment in cash, “as the EFCC is erroneously and salaciously misleading the public.”
Atiku argued that the sources of these funds were “completely legitimate and have been conclusively proven to EFCC.
“It is instructive to note that even EFCC has not once claimed these funds to be the proceeds of any illegal activity whatsoever.”
According to the former vice president, the desperation of the anti-corruption agency to rope Obasanjo into crime by all means was the reasons why it allegedly told the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to include his name in a published list of tax evaders, along with the names of other PDP sympathisers, including popular musician, David Adeleke (Davido), because of the role he played in PDP’s gubernatorial campaign in Osun State.
Atiku called on Nigerians to be watchful for false and misleading stories planted in the media by EFCC against himself, former President Obasanjo and other persons deemed to be opponents of Buhari’s government.
He regretted that EFCC, which Obasanjo created to be an investigative body, is now being used to witch-hunt political opponents by the ruling party.
News
I can’t be cowed to undermine judiciary’s independence – CJN
- FG: We’ll sustain independence of judiciary
The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, has expressed his readiness to ensure that the nation’s judiciary is independent of other arms of government.
He vowed not to be cowed to undermine judiciary’s independence.
The CJN made the assertion while speaking at the on-going annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Lagos, yesterday.
Justice Muhammad assured that the judiciary under him will continue to dispense justice without fear or favour.
While describing the theme of the conference: “Facing the Future,” as apt, the CJN noted that though some, out of pessimism or timidity, might describe the future as bleak, “for the judiciary under our watch, I can assure you that, by the grace of God, the future looks bright.”
His words: “Since my appointment as chief justice, my focus has been on reinventing our processes, providing speedy and quality administration of justice, strengthening our structures from the Supreme Court to other courts of records and stamping out corruption from the system.
“By the grace of Almighty God, I will tenaciously hold onto that, even until that very moment of my last breath on earth.
“Let me assure this assembly, we don’t look at anybody’s face or feelings before making our decisions.
“If there is any deity to be feared, that deity is the Almighty God. We will never be subservient to anybody, no matter how highly placed.
“One of the fundamental issues affecting the independence of the judiciary is funding, particularly at the state level. I therefore appeal to stakeholders in the country to allow the judiciary enjoy its independence by adequately funding it.
“Budgeted allocations to the judiciary must be deducted from the first line charge so that heads of courts would not have to go cap in hand to beg for fund from the executive,” he added.
Addressing the gathering, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said the Buhari administration will continue to sustain the independence of the judiciary.
The AGF, while declaring the conference open on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, maintained that the Federal Government has demonstrated its respect for the judiciary by “not dictating to the judiciary and accepting adverse court judgements without questions.”
He added that government was also committed to strengthening institutions in the country.
“We have had to disrupt the age-long wrong assumptions and historical narratives of the presumed immunity of sacred cows in our society, simply to demonstrate that, henceforth the law will be used as a potent instrument to regulate the activities of all persons and institutions in our country in a fair and transparent manner,” he said.
The AGF also revealed that his office has been mandated by the president to launch an enquiry into the circumstances surrounding the arbitration award of $9.5 billion in favour of a British firm, P&ID, over failed power project.
On this, he said: “It is a sad testimony with potential for national economic disaster when legal issues are handled ether in a compromised, ignorant or incompetent manner.
“Let me inform that without prejudice to our right to challenge this award, Mr. President has already directed the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to take steps to ensure that all issues related to negotiation, signing, formation and obvious frustration of the purported contract are duly investigated and all persons and institutions, whether in the private or public sector, who acted in ways that have now made our dear nation face potential economic adversity and widespread opprobrium, are made to face the law and prosecution in the law court,” Malami said.
In his speech at the event, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, lauded the conference’s theme, saying it seek to address today’s realities and impact on the future of the country.
The deputy governor who stood in for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, expressed government’s resolve to obey the rule of law and substance of democracy by collaborating with the judiciary.
He noted that with the new trend of having robots playing the role of lawyers in some climes, lawyers need to step up in their knowledge of adopting the gains of technology in the delivery of their services to the nation and the people.
On his part, the President of NBA, Mr. Paul Usoro (SAN), tasked government at all levels on protection and preservation of the rule of law.
He opined that obedience to the rule of law is needed for the sustenance of peace and justice in Nigeria.
The NBA president assured that the conference will not only set agenda for the legal profession and the country, but will also provide opportunity for lawyers to discuss contemporary issues affecting the country.
In his address, the President of the International Bar Association (IBA), Horacio Bernardes Neto, noted that the legal profession is going through a period of innovation and that challenges that did not exist in the past are now common place.
News
Kogi governorship poll: APC disqualifies ex-naval chief, General, Audu’s sons, brother
…clears Yahaya Bello, three others
The All Progressives Congress (APC) screening committee for Kogi State governorship aspirants has disqualified 12 out of the 16 aspirants that obtained the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms.
The aspirants, who were screened last week, were disqualified for various reasons, according to the report of the committee.
Among those disqualified from contesting the primaries of the party scheduled for Friday is the former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Usman Jibrin (rtd); former Director General of Obasanjo Space Agency, Prof. Seidu Mohammed; former Chairman of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi and Co-publisher of the defunct Newswatch Magazine, Yakubu Mohammed.
However, the seven-man committee chaired by the governorship candidate of APC in Imo State in the last election, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has cleared the way for four contestants, including the incumbent governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello. Others who were cleared were a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Hassan Abdullahi, Abubakar Bashir, engineer and Mrs. Ekele Aishat Blessing.
The report of the committee obtained by New Telegraph revealed that Prof. Onailu was not cleared for allegedly parading two different dates of birth. “The aspirant admitted to it and has no reasonable explanation to give; he is not a financial member of the party and submitted an incomplete nomination form,” the committee noted.
Similarly, Admiral Jibrin was disqualified for discrepancy in his date of birth. One, 16/09/1959 and another on his passport, 16/09/1960. “The aspirants admitted the error and apologised; he is not a financial member of the party, has no evidence of support to the party and possesed an invalid membership card,” the Uzodima committee held.
Maj.-Gen. Patrick Adenu Akpa (rtd) was screened out for presenting an unsigned and invalid nomination form and for not being a financial member of the party. Akpa was a commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and served as Corps Commander of Army Engineers.
Two sons and a brother of the late former governor of the state, Prince Abubakar Audu, were not cleared to contest the primaries.
Mohammed Abubakar Audu, the first son of the late governor, was not cleared due to invalid nomination form and not being a financial member of the party.
According to the report, Mustapha Mona Audu, another son of the late governor, was not cleared for invalid nomination process; not a financial member of the party; no evidence of financial contribution to the party; certificate of birth or declaration of age not attached.
Yahaya Audu, a brother of the late governor, was not cleared for invalid declaration of age and not a financial member of the party.
Hadiza Ibrahim was disqualified for “no supporting document/credentials, buy only police extract, invalid nomination by members of the party and not a financial member of the party.”
Sani Lulu Abdullahi was disqualified for not being a financial member of the party and not registered in his ward.
Danlami Umar Mohammed was disqualified for not being a financial member of the party, for possessing invalid party membership card and invalid nomination.
Yakubu Mohammed was screened out for not being a financial member of the party and invalid nomination.
Babatunde Kunle Irukera was said to have an invalid declaration of age, spent less than a year in the party and had no waiver. In addition, the academic credentials and supporting documents not attached, he was adjudged as not being a committed party member and his nomination form not duly signed.
Rukkaya Ibrahim was screened out for incomplete nomination form, no PVC, invalid declaration of age and not a committed party member.
The report also revealed that the committee received two separate sets of petitions against some of the aspirants, which were attached to the report submitted to the party.
Other members of the committee that signed the report are Senator Abdullahi Gumel, Hon. Bernard Mikko, Hon. Stella Okotete, Major General Cecil Esekhaigbe (rtd) and Dr. Adamu Abba who served as secretary.
Members of the screening committee expressed appreciation to the party for nominating them to serve in that capacity.
“We thank and appreciate the APC National Working Committee led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for the confidence reposed in the chairman and members of the committee and hope that the committee’s recommendations will bring peace, harmony and unity that will ensure victory of the party at the November 16 general election,” the report said.
The total money collected from the Kogi State governorship aspirants is N326.250 million as 13 aspirants paid N22.5 million each, while the female aspirants paid N11.250 million each.
APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, told New Telegraph that the governorship aspirants disqualified by the screening committee still have a window of opportunity to appeal their disqualification.
He said: “Screening of aspirants is a constitutional issue. There are clear procedures for the conduct of screening of aspirants in our party’s constitution and the Electoral Act. Screening itself is not the final stage in the qualification process. Aspirants who have objections to outcomes of screening have the opportunity of presenting their case before the Appeal Panel.
“It should be noted that both the screening and appeal committees are independent of the National Working Committee (NWC) as far as their activities are concerned. By practice, having selected people believed to be credible as members of these committees, the NWC does not interfere in anyway in their activities.
“Aspirants have the comfort that the reports would eventually be presented to the NWC where a final look will be taken on a case by case basis to ensure the outcomes are in strict compliance with our party’s constitution and the Electoral Act.
“There is therefore no basis for any controversy on the current screening process to choose eligible aspirants who will contest at the party’s primaries for the upcoming governorship elections in both Kogi and Bayelsa states.”
News
Customs sends retirement notice to 102 comptrollers, 202 others
No fewer than 304 senior officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) will be retired in 2020.
The affected officers are those who have either attained 60 years of age or the statutory 35 years in service in line with the civil service rule.
In a retirement notice signed by Acting Comptroller, Establishment, A. G. Ahmed, the affected officers would be disengaged from service by 2020.
However, ahead of their final disengagements, they would proceed on three months pre-retirement leave, three months to their effective dates of retirement.
It was learnt that two deputy comptroller generals (DCG), three assistant comptroller generals (ACG), 13 comptrollers, 39 deputy comptrollers and 45 assistant comptrollers would be affected.
Other rank and file officers listed on the retirement notice include 71 chief superintendents of customs, 33 superintendents, 31 deputy superintendents, 32 assistant superintendents i, 27 assistant superintendents ii, seven inspectors and one assistant inspector.
Deputy comptroller generals listed for retirement are A.A. Dangaladima in charge of Finance Administration & Technical Service (FATs) and Sanusi Umar in charge of Human Resource Development.
Officers in the rank of assistant comptroller generals are Zonal Coordinator in Charge of Zone C, Frances Enwereuzor; ACG FATS Bukar Amajam and Zonal Coordinator in charge of Zone B, Chris Odibu.
Officers in the rank of comptrollers include Victor Dimka; Florence Dixon; Yusuf Bashar; Francis Adetoye; Gwani M. J; Ogwude L. N; Edede I. E; Abdulahi I. A; Zulkifu A. A; Garba K. U; Loko Y; Angbalaga J. J and one Adediran.
Affected deputy comptrollers are Agbo A. H; Abdulrahman T; Salihu M. S; Abubakar M. D; Bello A. N; Chima D. N; Muhammed M; Aliyu D. G; Idris K. I; Namanu A; Zakari N; Ibume R. K; Oyafemi C. I; Waziri S. A; Abioye; T. O; Idris A. I; Muhammed A. B; Ebieme A. U; Adamu S. A; Yusuf S; Adie B. U; Dauda A. Okoloagu D. I; Eneh O. O and Mamu B.
Others are Odwong B. R; Lot-Eburajolo J. E.; Thlama P. W; Umar A; Mustapha I. A; Umoh P. M; Bewaji I. O; Muhammed S. D; Maude A. M; Idris Danladi A. L; Omonoyan O. O; Malah D. A; Tanko S. M and Orekie M.C.
Reacting to the list, the service’s spokesman, Joseph Attah, deputy comptroller said that it was normal for the service to prepare the list of those who would be statutorily due for retirement.
He said: “It is normal to retire when your time is due. Those on the list are to statutorily retire on the date indicated against their names. I pray to reach my own in good health.”
News
VAT generated N311.94bn in Q2, 2019 –NBS
The National Bureau of Statistics’ report on sectoral Value Added Tax (VAT) has shown that the sum of N311.94 billion was generated as VAT in Q2, 2019, as against N289.04 billion generated in Q1, 2019 and N269.79 billion generated in Q2, 2018.
The figures obtained yesterday indicate 7.92 per cent increase quarter-on-quarter and 16.95 per cent increase year-on-year.
According to NBS, manufacturing generated the highest amount of VAT with N34.43 billion closely followed by professional services, which generated N29.58 billion, commercial and trading N16.27 billion while mining generated the least.
This was closely followed by pharmaceutical, soaps & toiletries and textile and garment industry with N50.60 million, N250.09 million and N316.91 million generated respectively.
Out of the total amounted generated in Q2, 2019, N151.56 billion was generated as Non-Import VAT locally while N94.90 billion was generated as Non-Import VAT for foreign. The balance of N65.48 billion was generated as NCS-Import VAT.
The first quarter 2019 sectoral VAT distribution released earlier in the year reflected that the sum of N289.04 billion was generated as VAT in Q1, 2019, as against N298.01 billion generated in Q4, 2018 and N269.79 billion generated in Q1, 2018, representing 3.01 per cent decrease quarter-on-quarter and 7.13 per cent increase year-on-year.
In the report, other manufacturing generated the highest amount of VAT totalling N31.42 billion and closely followed by professional services that generated N24.31 billion, commercial and trading generated N14.92 billion, while mining generated the least. It was closely followed by pharmaceutical, soaps & toiletries and textile and garment industry with N59.88 million, N201.58 million and N298.14 million generated respectively.
Out of the total amount generated in Q1, 2019, N137.06 billion was generated as non-import VAT locally, while N98.97 billion was generated as non-import VAT for foreign.
The balance of N5.01 billion was generated as NCS-import VAT.
News
Court summons AGF, EFCC over planned seizure of Yari’s properties
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to appear before it on Friday over legal issues relating to the assets and properties of former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulazeez Yari.
The defendants are to give reason why the court should not restrained them, from among other actions, freezing the bank accounts and or confiscating his immovable properties anywhere in Nigeria pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.
The trial judge, Justice N. Maha, made the order after listening to an ex parte application filed and argued by counsel to the ex-governor, Mahmud Magaji (SAN).
The motion ex parte marked FHC/ABJ/CS/948/2019 was brought pursuant to section 46(1) and (3) of the 1999 Constitution and Order 4 rules 3 and 4 of the fundamental rights (enforcement procedure) rules 2009.
Justice Maha equally ordered that the respondents be served with the court processes within 48 hours and adjourned further proceedings to Friday this week.
Rspondents in the suit are the AGF and EFCC.
Yari, in the suit supported by a 17-paragraph affidavit, specifically accused the respondents of persecuting him and members of his family over the turnout of political events in Zamfara State.
The affidavit deposed to by one Affis Matanmi, traced the genesis of the case against Yari to the political events within the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that eventually led to the party losing out the leadership of the state to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the judgement of the Supreme Court.
He averred “that after the decision of the Supreme Court, some aggrieved individuals, who are very powerful, decided to use agents of the 1st and 2nd respondents against the applicant.
“These individuals thus decided to carry out a vendetta and revenge against the applicant, including instigating the respondents against the applicant, upon their spurious conclusion without evidence that he was guilty of corrupt practices as Governor of Zamfara State and was in breach of the Code of Conduct Act.”
News
Group warns FG against A’Ibom nuclear plant project
The Chairman of Global Prolife Alliance Council on World Peace, Dr. Philip Njemanze, has called on prominent Nigerians to dissuade Federal Government from establishing a nuclear plant in Akwa Ibom State as planned.
According to Njemanze, if the Federal Government should allow the Akwa Ibom nuclear power project awarded to Russia’s Rosatom in 2017 at the estimated cost of about $30 billion to scale through, Nigeria risks a nuclear disaster.
New Telegraph, however, learnt that Rosatom was the nuclear agency in charge of the failed nuclear rocket test conducted by Russian Government that killed at least five scientists earlier this month.
In a statement signed by Njemanze and made available to New Telegraph yesterday, the group said it was canvassing new electric power architecture for Nigeria with solar and hydro power.
He said: “We want to alert you on the potential danger of a ‘Nuclear Holocaust in Nigeria’ should the Russian-built Itu Nuclear Power Plant in Akwa Ibom, South-South Nigeria be allowed to go ahead.
“We, pro-life, environmental and religious groups in Nigeria, collectively oppose the construction of a nuclear power plant in Nigeria. The recent nuclear accident in Russia and the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear plant explosion is a reminder of the dangers of nuclear explosions.
“WHO estimates that over 600,000 people in close vicinity suffered severe radiation induced cancer and leukemia in the aftermath of the Chernobyl nuclear explosion.
“Experts taking clues from Chernobyl nuclear explosion experience and given the dense vegetation, vast network of rivers and intense rainfall in Southern Nigeria, put the estimate of people to be severely affected across Africa at 25 million.
“According to WHO, the ecosystem impact of the Soviet built Chernobyl nuclear plant explosion in 1986 affected 200,000 square kilometers in Europe.”
News
Court asked to declare Kanu fugitive
A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has been asked to declare leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, a fugitive in the United Kingdom.
Apart from being declared a fugitive, the court was also being asked to order his arrest and repatriation from wherever he was hiding in the Great Britain back to Nigeria to stand his trial within 21 days.
The plaintiff, Donald Okonkwo, joined the British High Commission in Nigeria, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Attorney-General of the Federation as defendants in the case.
In the suit, the plaintiff, through his counsel, Abiodun Sodiq Babalola, prayed the court to determine “whether the 1st Defendant is not under obligation to repatriate the IPOB separatist leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, being a fugitive cum terrorist from the Great Britain where he has been hiding since September, 2017 under the cover of his citizenship status back to Nigeria so he can stand his trial for treasonable felony, amongst other sundry offences, pending against him before Honourable Justice (Mrs.) Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja?
“Whether by a true interpretation of Sections 1, 4 and 5 of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act, 2013 the 2nd Defendant has not abdicated his duties by failing, neglecting or omitting to arrest and extradite the IPOB separatist leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from the Great Britain back to Nigeria, so he can stand his trial for treasonable felony, amongst other sundry offences, considering the Bench Warrant issued on 28th March, 2019 by Honourable Justice (Mrs.) Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja for the arrest of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu after it was determined that he flouted his bail conditions?
“Whether the 3rd Defendant, as the Chief Law Officer of the Federation is not under a statutory duty to advise the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to severe diplomatic relations with the 1st Defendant for harbouring Mazi Nnamdi Kanu being a fugitive cum terrorist in the Great Britain and whether the failure of the 3rd Defendant does not amount to abdication of his duties under the of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act, 2013″.
He, however, prayed the court to make the following declaration that the British High Commission, that is, “the 1st defendant is under obligation to repatriate the IPOB separatist leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, being a fugitive cum terrorist from the Great Britain where he has been hiding since September, 2017 under the cover of his citizenship status back to Nigeria so he can stand his trial for treasonable felony, amongst other sundry offences, pending against him before Honourable Justice (Mrs.) Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja”.
