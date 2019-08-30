Congestion: Cargo-laden vessels battle for space in Rivers

Following the swearing-in of Alhaji Mohammed Sabo Nanono as the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, agric stakeholders have unanimously agreed that it is time for the country to boost local produce and market strategies to reinvigorate food security and export. TAIWO HASSAN writes

Indeed, there is no doubt that the country’s agriculture enjoyed tremendous support from the Federal Government in the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. The reason is not far-fetched as the sector is one of the three key sectors of the economy (solid minerals and manufacturing) that the administration prioritised to develop significantly to stem over reliance on oil as the highest revenue generating sector. However, despite the Federal Government’s support for the sector, there are still lots of challenges posing risk to the attainment of optimum growth in the sector, and these are the areas the stakeholders want the new minister to tackle head-on.

Ruga settlement One of the major controversies in the country’s agric sector today is the suspended Ruga Fulani cattle settlements in some parts of the country by the Federal Government over the controversy it generated when it was announced in June. The Ruga scheme was approved by the National Economic Council under the National Livestock Transformation Plan, an initiative to finally give succour to restive areas in the country due to cattle herding. According to the Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Lagos State chapter, Otunba Femi Oke, the controversial Ruga scheme should be treated cautiously by the new minister at the national level, saying that all eyes will be on him to know the path he will take or stand on the matter as he settles down in office. Oke said that stakeholders expected him to work assiduously with the Presidency in finding a lasting solution to the saga, adding that his technical expertise would be highly needed in this area to woo, not only agric stakeholders’ confidence, but Nigerians as a whole. “Yes, the new minister has resumed in the agric ministry in Abuja. But we will like him to look into the Ruga problems rocking the sector and Nigeria as a whole because it is a national issue, which must be looked upon. Yes. He has key role to play as the agric minister on Ruga settlement for us to enjoy peace in the country,” Oke said.

GMO crops acceptability Another key area the stakeholders are setting agenda for the new minister is the controversial Genetically Modified Organic (GMO) crops approved by the National Bio-safety Management Agency (NBMA), which has divided the country’s agric sector because of its acceptability as an organic food in Nigeria without considering the health hazard. In fact, many Nigerians are still wary of the existence of GMO crops in the country since they are alien food that should not be encouraged based on the people’s tradition and customs and its harmful effect. However, there is a school of thought rooting for GMOs because of its positives to the development of the country’s agriculture. Besides, Nigerians were alarmed that the Federal Government, through the NBMA, had concluded plans to introduce GMO beans (Bt Cowpea) into the market for consumption.

Hubs One of the biggest agenda setting for the new minister will be making Nigeria the hub of agribusiness activities in West Africa. Stakeholders believe it is time Nigeria took a firm stand as the biggest agribusiness hub in West Africa. Meanwhile, the minister is already looking at this direction based on his meeting with staff at the ministry headquarters in Abuja, immediately after the swearing in ceremony. Nanono explained that the country could colonise the entire West Africa without firing a bullet through agriculture. “Agriculture is the one that has been holding us and I think it is something we need to intensify. Also, I want you to realize that for quite a number of reasons, people tend to castigate agriculture because they do not realize the importance of this country in terms of agricultural development. “Take a cue from me that if we organize ourselves and we produce, produce and produce, we can colonise the entire West African sub-region without firing a bullet because most of them depend on us on what is produced here. So, it is something that is very crucial to this country and very important to our internal security. And whatever we do to promote that is absolutely necessary and for me, that is one of my objectives,” he added.

Agric produce rejection Not left out in the bulky tasks ahead of him is the issue of produce rejection at the global level, especially Europe, where the country’s beans for export has remained suspended by EU. The EU has maintained that for now the suspension of beans export to Europe was still in force but noted that other agricultural commodities were not affected. It would be recalled that the EU had banned export of Nigeria’s dried beans in June 2015 on grounds of safety. Sadly, the ban was extended by three years in June 2016. In addition, Nigeria has also witnessed some yam export rejection to the United Kingdom and United States of late where some containers were refused entry.

Last line Despite Nanono being in agribusiness since 1973, it still remains a litmus test for him to set a proper standard targeted at improving the country’s agric value chains and ensuring that the sector also gets the president’s nod in terms of commitment and dedication in this second term.

Like this: Like Loading...