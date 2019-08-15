Continental teams, NPFL and EPL

Continental football in Africa started at the weekend and Nigeria’s representatives were not impressive. Actually, it is fast becoming a regular scenario for the country’s flag bearers to flop in continental games. Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champion, Enyimba, suffered a 1-0 loss to Rahimo of Burkina Faso in their CAF Champions League first round game played on Saturday, while CAF Confederation Cup campaigners, Niger Tornadoes, also suffered a shock home defeat against little known Santoba Conakry of Guinea.

The match ended 2-1 in favour of the visitors. Issouf Zonon was the match winner for hosts Rahimo against the eight-time Nigeria champions, Enyimba. The Aba team must thank goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai who made top-class saves to maintain the one goal deficit.

Niger Tornadoes lost 2-1 at home to minnows from Guinea and will have to secure an away win to retain any chance of moving on in the competition. Meanwhile, the second Nigerian side playing in the Champions League, Kano Pillars, had to come from behind to beat Ghana’s Asante Kotoko 3-2. We believe the narrow win of Pillars in Kano is nothing to be proud of, because just one unreplied goal in Ghana will send the Nigerian representatives out. It means Pillars must be ready to score goals and avoid conceding many in Accra.

Enyimba will also have to dig deep to survive the Burkinabe in the return leg. They have to score one or more goals and avoid conceding in Aba. It was expected that the Aba Elephants will win home and away against the unknown team from Burkina Faso. Rangers, also competing in the Confederation Cup, will not play until August 23.

However, the alarm bell is sounding as the teams are already struggling. No thanks to the delay in the kick-off of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL). We recall that Nigerian football authorities have been working towards making the game grow and also to align the football season with that of Europe.

The country’s model is the English Premier League and it is expected that many decisions and administrative steps should be taken in that regard to enable the players and all actors feel the impact of the EPL format also in the NPLF. EPL started at the weekend with interesting ties across various centres, but no action yet in NPFL. Last season, there was a deliberate attempt to blend the Nigerian league with that of Europe, especially EPL.

This informed the abridged league format, which sparked a row over the number of teams to be relegated and promoted from the lower cadre to the elite. Last week, the League Management Company (LMC) released the guide for the new season and September 20 was picked tentatively as the kickoff date. This is also subject to review and further shift.

The EPL starts this weekend, just like the Turkish and French leagues where many Eagles stars ply their trade. We totally condemn the decision of the LMC to start the domestic league so late such that players of continental teams are still battling for fitness.

Sadly, this has been the case over the years. The attempt of LMC to harmonize the country’s league with that of Europe has not worked so far. For example, two weeks after the end of the European season, the EPL fixtures and kick-off date of the 2019/2020 season were released and it did not change. This is what the organisers of Nigerian league should imbibe. The new Nigerian football season will begin with the orientation and induction of new clubs on August 20 or 21 and will be followed by the Super Cup between League champions, Enyimba of Aba and FA Cup winners, Kano Pillars, on September 7 or 8.

We decry the below-par performances in the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup as the teams are now hanging dangerously on the continent. Some of these teams could crash out even before the kick-off of the football season and this is a sad commentary.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) should work with the LMC to correct this anomaly and put the league in proper shape such that clubs on the continent would have started the season and the league form will help them in their continental campaign. There should be deliberate efforts to bring back sponsors to fund the league and also to take the matches back on television.

We are aware that the teeming fans of the game are anxious to see some of the domestic league players in the Super Eagles, but the template must be right in all ramifications: the welfare of the players, the facilities in the league centres, the salaries, among others. Some of the rules of the LMC should also be evaluated.

The laws aimed at checking hooliganism are not stringent enough to scare teams and players from engaging in acts of hooliganism. The league is the best yardstick to measure the standard of football in any country and the authorities should double efforts to make the harmonization work and improve the lots of the country’s domestic players.

