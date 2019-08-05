Business
Contraventions: NCC fines Airtel N127m
…Sanctions 9mobile over DND
Telecommunications regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has slammed a N127 million fine on Airtel Nigeria for contravening its laws.
It was learnt that the mobile network operator was sanctioned for disconnecting another operator from its network without the regulator’s approval and for billing subscribers for Value Added Services (VAS) after the latter had activated full Do-Not-Disturb (DND).
According to the Commission’s latest enforcement report, Airtel was fined N122 million for unilaterally disconnecting Exchange Telecommunications Limited. The regulator said the action contravened the provisions of the Quality of Service (QoS) Regulations 2013 and Enforcement Processes Regulations, 2005, hence the sanction.
Section 100 of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 also frowns at disconnection of an operator without approval of NCC. The section states: “Notwithstanding the terms and conditions of any interconnection, a party thereto shall not at any time and in any circumstance disconnect or discontinue interconnection to any interconnecting party without the prior written approval of the Commission.”
NCC added that in the course of monitoring compliance with the DND directive, it discovered that Airtel subscribed 56 numbers that are on full DND to VAS, thereby contravening the regulatory directive. Also found culpable in this act was EMTS trading as 9mobile, which was said to have subscribed 13 lines on full DND to VAS.
“Following this discovery and subsequent correspondence with the licensees in which both claimed to have had technical/software challenges and to have disconnected the affected numbers, the Commission rejected their responses and consequently sanctioned both EMTS and Airtel N5,000,000 each for breach of the Direction,” NCC said in its report.
Worried by incessant complaints from subscribers over unsolicited text messages and charges for VAS not subscribed to, the regulator had introduced the 2442 DND code, which allows subscribers to opt out of receiving any unsolicited messages.
As at end of last year, 12 million subscribers were said to have activated the code. However, the regulator said it continued to receive complaints from subscribers who had stopped all forms of unsolicited services.
Based on that, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, had warned that any mobile network operator found to have contravened the regulation would be fined N5 million per subscriber. The EVC said for any subscriber that shows that they have chosen the Do Not Disturb option available from their mobile service providers but continues to receive unsolicited text messages, NCC would probe the concerned service provider.
According to the NCC chair, when it had been established that the service provider erred, NCC would not only insist that the subscriber should be refunded for whatever that must have been charged by the operator, it would also impose a fine of N5 million for each subscriber that had been violated.
According to Head of Information and References at the Consumer Affairs Bureau of NCC, Mr Ismail Adedigba, the introduction of DND was further to the Commission’s determination to put more control in the hands of consumers to determine what they receive on their mobile lines.
Adedigba explained that the Short Code allows telecoms consumers to get more protection against unsolicited text messages received as VAS and nuisance calls as well as against Internet-generated/distributed spam text messages that are fraudulently used to deduct consumer’s airtime credit. “The DND code can be activated fully by sending “STOP” as a text message to 2442, thereby blocking all unsolicited text messages. It can also be activated partially by sending “HELP” as a text message to 2442 to choose from a list of categories of unsolicited messages which the consumer still wants to be receiving,” he said.
Adedigba said the regulator would continue to create more awareness on the service for consumers to have control over the kind of unsolicited text messages they receive. “We expect that the number of subscribers opting for DND will continue to grow as more consumers become aware of the Short Code through continuous awareness campaigns activities at our outreach events. However, subscription to the service is optional,” he said.
NSE extends weekly losses by 1.04%
T
rading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange last week closed on the downswing as low market sentiments weighed down on the equities market.
The NSE All-Share Index and market capitalisation depreciated by 1.038 per cent and 1.032 per cent to close last week at 27,630.46 and N13.464 trillion respectively.
Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE ASeM and NSE Industrial Goods Indices, which appreciated by 0.17 per cent and 0.98 per cent respectively.
A total turnover of 759.266 million shares worth N 14.038 billion in 16,209 deals were traded by investors on the floor of the exchange in contrast to a total of 1.069 billion shares valued at N11.393 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 16,346 deals.
Further analysis showed that the Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 495.646 million shares valued at N5.150 billion traded in 7,832 deals; thus contributing 65.28 per cent and 36.68 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
The Conglomerates followed with 68.261 million shares worth N136.849 million in 896 deals. The third place was ICT Industry with a turnover of 53.931 million shares worth N4.726 billion in 849 deals.
Trading in the top three equities, Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc. and United Bank For Africa Plc (measured by volume), accounted for 237.878 million shares worth N4.218 billion in 3,555 deals, contributing 31.33 per cent and 30.05 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
Thirty two equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 31 equities in the previous week. 27 equities depreciated in price, lower than 29 equities in the previous week, while 109 equities remained unchanged, the same as one 109 equities recorded in the preceding week.
A total of 87,142 units valued at N1.180 million were traded last week in 18 deals compared with a total of 753 units valued at N102,213.02 transacted the previous week in eight deals.
A total of 433,774 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N445.318 million were traded last week in 16 deals compared with a total of 22,242 units valued at N22.559 million transacted the previous week in 15 deals.
Ogbeifun: Local shipyards can boost Nigeria’s economy, create jobs
The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Starzs Investments Company Limited, Engr. Greg Ogbeifun, in this interview with BAYO AKOMOLAFE, says the plans by the Federal Government to ban importation of certain category of ships into the country will boost employment opportunities in the maritime industry. He also speaks on a number of other issues in the industry.
The new anti-piracy law, do you think it will reduce sea robbery and other criminal activities on the nation’s waters?
The newly-enacted anti-piracy law is a working tool, which is different from the factors that exacerbated piracy as an environmental challenge. Therefore, there is need to find a solution to the latter by addressing the root cause, while using the former as a tool for reducing crime.
First of all, those in policy and decision making process should empower firms with the capacity to create jobs. Until the restive and unemployed youths are engaged and provided with hope, the anti-piracy law may remain victory or exercise on paper.
I praise the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, for her recent initiative to directly push up economic activities in the South east and South, through a significant slash in the cost of doing port business in the Eastern ports.
But, I think with an issue such as piracy, hostage taking, kidnapping and whatever they are doing in our waters, it is directly related to unemployment, which is what we had made reference to. I think government should find something for the people to do. If we mobilize platoons and military installations all over the places, you will still see an army of people who have no job, whose environment is degraded and who have no home to contend with.
So, while government is putting an anti-piracy law and other laws like this in place, it should also look at what can be done to address the social issues.
Government should be able to empower companies such as STARSZ, Niger Dock and others to make the shipping expansion possible, so that thousands of youths can be absorbed. The companies should also start building ships so that the youths from the Niger Delta who were sent out for different trainings under the amnesty programme can be absorbed into productive ventures. This is the way we can fight piracy.
How do you view government’s plan to ban importation of foreign-built vessels into the country?
I was not in the country when I heard about the Federal Government’s announcement through the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) of the phased-plan to gradually stop the importation of foreign built vessels into the country. For me, it is probably the boldest policy statement that has been made in the industry, with respect to genuinely wanting to grow in-country capacity in the area of ship building, especially the home-grown ship building industry. Government has come out with that statement, which is communicable and very bold. But, we have to understand that it behooves on every one of us to make it happen. It has become necessary for the people, who acquire ships from abroad to see the policy as a positive step towards investing in the country.
Who are the major shipowners that will benefit from the policy in the country?
You can think of a company such as STARSZ, Marine Platform and many others, but don’t forget that NIMASA is a ship owner and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is also a ship owner. So, the ship owners we are talking about are both in public and private sectors.
As it is, the policy will affect even government itself, because government, through NPA, is one of the biggest buyers of ships in the country. Government cannot come out with that policy and tomorrow you hear that NIMASA is now ordering for patrol vessels and security patrol vessels from Damen Shipyard or that NPA, which brought in new tug boats built by Damen a few months ago, will also go back to Damen to bring in another ships from abroad when government has made such a policy statement.
So, the policy is great for the country. This is, because everybody will first look at the international oil companies (IOCs), who are the main employers of vessels, particularly upstream. Now think of it, what are the Totals and the Exxon Mobils or the Shells of this world going to do now that this policy has come out? What are NPA and NIMASA going to do now?
I heard about a security contract to police our waters. But, you can’t police the nation’s waters without using boats. Those boats or vessels you are going to use, are they going to be built in this country?
So, it is a laudable and bold policy, but the implementation is what all of us have to be ready to contribute to. It is not going to be left only for government; neither to the international oil companies (IOCs) nor for the ship owners. The implementation must be seen as a collective responsibility of all the above, as well as the entire Nigerian media.
The policy will soon dovetail into a vibrant steel industry, with serious explosion in employment opportunities for Nigerians. It is beyond just looking at boats building.
How long do you think it will take the cadets from the Maritime Academy of Nigeria to be recognised globally?
Talking about the finished products, Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN) of Oron is not built to produce finished product. As a seafarer, who went through the training period, you have a time in a college, you have a time at sea and you go back to school to do the necessary additional college work to become eligible to seek professionalism and that is when you become a finished product.
The training of seafarers is like a pilot training. Pilots start by going to college, get immersed in aeronautical ground work done, then the pilot is required to do some fly hours to be eligible to sit. So, it is like saying when they finished that preliminary college work, they are eligible. No, they are not. We must correct that impression.
However, the Maritime Academy of Nigeria in Oron, which was established 39 years ago is in a position to produce the first set of cadets training here and would have grown to be like Ghana, if not for Nigeria being Nigeria. Unfortunately the place has deteriorated. Thanks to the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who now came in and set up another committee to revive it. The institution is revived now. If you go there you will notice some dramatic improvement. Although, there are still gaps in the area of the teaching staff and we haven’t got that right yet. But the new management of the school has been making efforts to bridge the gap. Even now, they have enough equipment to make the academy more eligible for training.
Can you explain why it is difficult for the Maritime Academy of Nigeria to secure mandatory seatime training for its cadets?
The academy has a problem with the issue of mandatory sea time training and I keep saying this to the people. If not for the Nigeria Shipping Line, which was liquidated in 1995, there would have been no master mariner of our calibers in the country today. There were a lot of Nigerians, the likes of Akinsojis of this world, Captain Biu, Captain Iheanacho, who went through that system. They went through that platform and so, after the time spent in college in Liverpool, they now went on the ships. They were trained to get the relevant sea-time; went back to college, spent between three and six months and then they were eligible to do the certificate exams for proficiency.
In Nigeria, what we should be focusing on is not MAN in Oron. The academy is driving itself with challenges. It is what NIMASA is doing and which I think they have not been getting right. The Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP), if the focus was how do we get a fleet such as in-country vessels, training ships or internationals; whose main focus is to give our people sea time. Instead of bringing the academy to the standard of what they have in other countries, the agency was going to other institutions similar to the Maritime Academy of Nigeria outside this country by funding them, sending children there and thereby starving MAN, Oron. They were collaborating with institutions abroad to get sea-time at a time they should be putting heads with MAN, Oron, for sea-time.
It would have been easier if MAN management and NIMASA management went to a foreign institution to ask them if they can use their linkages to put the cadets onboard vessels. While MAN Oron is searching for its own, NIMASA is also looking elsewhere for its own. This is the problem.
Here in Nigeria, we just got a letter from MAN inviting us to a meeting on how ship owners can help them with sea-time. We also got a letter from NIMASA inviting us to NIMASA, on the same issue.
Can you see the challenges? We need to come together, we can’t do it in isolation, whatever NIMASA is doing must have a linkage with MAN, particularly for the fact that NIMASA is funding the school. The agency should be able to nurture the baby to become an adult.
What is your take on NIMASA awarding a contract to dry dock small vessel to a foreign firm?
First of all, I did not and still do not believe the story that NIMASA awarded a contract to dry dock – a tiny little vessel like the MV Ofure, which my company has dry-docked since she was built till date. We have the Ofure, we have the Millennium 1, Millennium 2 and one other. So, we know it’s too small an initiative to be given to any foreign company. I read the article and didn’t believe it. I want to believe it’s not true, because if it is true, then I think the relevant government agencies that are supporting the Nigeria economy to grow should come and look into the matter. I don’t believe it is true.
We all know that NIMASA brought in a floating dock, which has not been put to operations right now. I don’t know why. If the dock has not been put to operation, then, I don’t expect them to use the dock to even dock their own vessels. But, let me say this, if you are in an industry using a 6,000 or 5,000 tonnes floating dock to dock a 150 tonnes vessel, it is like taking a beetle car to Mercedes garage to repair. So you should think about it. Even if you are the Managing Director of the Mercedes garage and you own a beetle, you would take that car to a small shop, not to a giant garage. Even, if NIMASA’s floating was operational, they should look for a small yard, it doesn’t have to be STARZS. A small yard can handle that and we have a few of them in the country.
If you go to Kirikiri for instance, you will see some small floating docks repairing trawlers; they can pick up the vessel of that size. They don’t need to go outside these shores. But, if it is true, I will insist that there should be an investigation on that matter, not just because of STARZS. If you go to the STARZS shipyard now, there is a Navy ship. Another one is coming and these are even bigger than Ofure. So, it is not about STARZS.
I don’t know if I have answered your question, but that’s my position on that matter.
Expenses put Prestige Assurance on edge
Prestige Assurance Plc has continued to struggle with all manner of expenses and inability to manage resources under the current harsh environment to the detriment of its investors. Chris Ugwu writes
D
espite its importance for sustained economic growth, as it deepens and broadens domestic financial services as well as generates higher savings rates and greater economic development, the insurance sector still struggles with challenges such as under capitalisation, poor human capital and professional skills, poor returns on capital, existence of too many fringe players and poor asset quality.
Other challenges include unethical practices, significant corporate governance issues, premium flight, poor business infrastructural facilities, especially in the area of ICT, lack of innovation in product development, lack of awareness on the part of consumers on the uses/suitability of insurance products, poor contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) among others.
Due to the stagnant growth of the industry, which has remained a key challenge in the country, the realities are that insurance companies will continue to struggle to find their feet as one of the major financial service sectors in Nigeria.
According to experts, what this means is that for the industry to thrive and attain its potential, government must be sincere in promoting a favourable environment that will allow the financial service industries thrive.
This will help to increase the operational efficiency of the insurance industry.
Prestige Assurance Plc is one of the underwriting firms that has got a fair share of the dislocation of the economy and the insurance sub-sector.
The company is among the insurance firms that have dropped below expected value in share price due to dwindling fortune in its financials following investors’ low sentiments.
The group, which ended the financial year 2018 negative had raised a ray of hope during the first quarter ended March 2019 following significant improvement in financials, however, receded in profit as the half year of 2019 saw deflation in bottom line following sustained increase in underwriting expenses.
Following the volatility in the economy, Prestige Assurance’s share price on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, like most of its peers in the industry, has dropped considerably that when the closing bell rang on Friday, the company’s share price stood at 48 kobo from 54 kobo recorded in January, bringing the year to date decline of six kobo or 11 per cent.
Company profile
Established in 1952 as a branch office of The New India Assurance Company Limited, Mumbai, Prestige Assurance was incorporated as a limited liability company on January 6, 1970 and licensed to write all classes of non-life insurance in Nigeria.
In order to reflect the majority shareholding of the Nigerian public in the company, its name was changed to Prestige Assurance Plc. on September 24, 1992 in line with the indigenisation decree passed by government.
After a successful recapitalisation in 2007 and subsequent rights issue in 2015, Prestige Assurance is currently a subsidiary company of The New India Assurance Company Limited, Mumbai, which has majority equity stake of 69.5 per cent shareholding.
Financials
The financial reports that the insurance outfit published for the first quarter 2018 ended March 31, showed that the company performed quite creditably.
Its 2018 quarter one (Q12018) financial reports revealed that its topline advanced by 28.83 per cent as its gross premium written grew by N303 million to amount to N1.354 billion recorded in the quarter against N1.051 billion recorded in the same period in the previous year.
Gross premium income in the quarter advanced by 48.89 per cent from N0.99 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2017 to N1.474 billion recorded in the same quarter in 2018.
The insurance firm sustained positive rally during the second quarter ended June 2018 with a growth in profit after tax of 5.1 per cent to N367.444 million in 2018 from N347.745 million in 2017.
Profit before tax stood at N510.338 million in 2018 from N697.989 million in 2017, accounting for eight per cent while gross premium written was N2.586 billion, 18.5 per cent increase from N2.238 billion recorded in 2017.
However, Prestige began to nosedive in earnings during the third quarter ended September, 2018 as its profit after tax dropped by 6.2 per cent to close at N403.376 million as against N429.917 million recorded a year earlier.
The firm’s profit before tax stood at N560.322 million, from N580.969 million reported in 2017, representing a drop of 3.6 per cent while gross premium written grew by 24.6 per cent to N3.799 billion in 2018 from N3.048 posted in 2017. Total underwriting expenses rose by 54.68 per cent from N1.121 billion in 2017 to N1.734 billion in 2018.
Prestige Assurance Plc’ s net profit for the 2018 financial year dropped by 20.3 per cent to N423.795 million from N531.841 million posted in 2017.
The audited financial reports obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showed that the insurance firm recorded a profit before tax of N645.430 million during the period under review, from N697.989 million recorded a year earlier.
Underwriting expenses grew by 52.88 per cent, from N1.615 billion in 2017 to N2.469 billion in 2018.
However, gross premium written grew by 25.84 per cent from N3.808 billion in 2017 to N4.792 billion in 2018 financial year.
With these, earnings per share declined from 9.90 kobo in 2017 to 7.89 kobo in 2018.
The insurer also declared a final dividend of three kobo per 50 kobo share for its 2018 financial period. This is subject to shareholders’ approval and appropriate withholding tax.
The insurance firm began the year with significant improvement on bottom-line as the company closed the first quarter ended March 2019 with PAT growth of 27.1 per cent to N355.348 million from N279.578 million reported a year earlier.
Gross premium written rose by 46.9 per cent from N1.353 billion in 2018 to N1.989 million in 2019. However, underwriting expenses jumped to 72.6 per cent to N829.059 million in 2019 as against N480.258 million recorded in 2018.
Hopes that it will sustain the first quarter performance was dashed as Prestige Assurance’ s net profit for the half year 2019 financial report dropped by 5.82 per cent to N346.063 million from N367.444 million posted in 2018.
However, gross premium written grew by 29.03 per cent from N2.897 billion in 2018 to N3.739 billion in 2019 half year.
The audited financial reports obtained from NSE showed that the insurance firm recorded 39.89 per cent growth in underwriting expenses from N1.304 billion during the comparable period of 2018 to N1.825 billion recorded in 2019.
Looking ahead
Prestige Assurance recently revealed plans to boost its gross premium income to N9 billion by the year 2021.
Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr. Balla Swamy, said this on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) at the presentation of the company’s fact behind the figures.
Swamy said that gross premium income was expected to grow from N3.4 billion in 2017; N5.2billion in 2018; N6.6 billion in 2019; N7.5billion in 2020 and N9billion at the end of 2021.
He added that despite the harsh economic conditions faced with acute shortage of foreign exchange, the firm still strived to record significant profits.
According to him, the net premium of the company is projected to grow by 45 per cent in 2017 and 60 per cent by the end of 2021, while profit before tax will grow from N877million in 2017 to N3.078 billion by the end of 2021.
Profit after tax will also grow from N567million in 2017 to N2.093 billion by the end of 2021.
Swamy called on the Federal Government to facilitate ease of doing business, at least, by amending the Company Income Tax Act in relation to computation of insurance taxation, easy entry of foreign investment and provision of suitable environment that guarantees return on investment (ROI).
Last line
Inadequate awareness on the part of people about the benefits of insurance and the inability of insurers to introduce innovative and market driven products have remained the major impediments to the growth of insurance business in Nigeria.
However, insurance companies must also find ways to sensitise the populace about the benefits of insurance. The government also has a role to play in this by ensuring the enforcement of all classes of compulsory insurance policies.
Reinforcing commitment to real estate cover
Nigerian underwriters have every reason to step up action as regards building and property insurance, as more construction and development sites spring up across the country. Sunday Ojeme reports
T
he dawn of every flourishing investment provides ample opportunity for insurance operators to capitalise on. Real estate, which has been thriving in the country for long now, is one such sector the underwriters should not ignore.
Investment
Although the industry operators have invested over N103 billion into property, according to the balance sheet on the website of the regulator, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), they have, however, failed to explore opportunities in the same sector even with the compulsory insurance policy providing the leeway for them.
According to the balance sheet, their investment in the sector experienced a boom as it increased by N5 billion from N98.11 billion to N103.51 billion within a period of one year.
Market boom
However, going by the opportunities embedded in the compulsory insurance policies, wherein public buildings and those under construction are expected to be insured, it is rather an irony that underwriters have not been able to measure up in terms of boosting their premium through this sudden expansion.
On a daily basis, hospitals, schools, structures meant for offices, shopping malls, hotels, recreation centres and many more are not just spreading everywhere but also occupied as soon as they are fully ready to be taken or in the case of more desperate situation, the potential tenants pay ahead of completion.
For a country with a population of over 180 million and endowed with the best in terms of human and natural resources, it remains an aberration for the yearly premium to be at N400 billion, going by the last result released by the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA).
As part of efforts to ensure safety and financial security of construction workers and occupiers of public buildings, the Federal Government had instituted the six Compulsory Insurances to among others give Nigerians a sense of belonging and also to boost the nation’s insurance sector’s fortune.
Policies
According to the Occupiers’ Liability Insurance, the policy is taken up against liability of the members of the public for loss or property damage, death or bodily injury occasioned by fire, collapse, storm, earthquake, storm, flood or any allied peril. The cover is required to be purchased by owners or occupiers of every public building. Under the Nigeria Insurance Act 2003, a building is public when the owner does not use it fully (i.e. 100%) for residency purpose.
Examples of public buildings include hostels, tenanted buildings, residential buildings occupied by lodgers, tenants, etc. Also, a public building is one in which people enter and exit for educational, recreational or medical services such as schools, hospitals, malls, etc. A maximum fine of N100,000 or one-year imprisonment or both is the punishment for defaulters. Sealing-off or demolition of the affected building is the sanctions under the National Insurance Act 2003 and the Lagos State Building Control Law 2010.
Apart from Lagos State, which has made efforts in this regard, no concrete report has been given of any other state that is making the law actually compulsory in their domains.
Regulator’s drive
The lack of interest shown by states propelled the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to open up discussions with state governors on the need to embrace the policy.
So far, the immediate past Commissioner for Insurance, Mohammed Kari, had visited some of the states in this regard with the governors promising to be parties to the deal with the Commission also inaugurating a technical committee.
The committee was inaugurated by Kari with membership drawn from NAICOM, the Federal Fire Service (FFS) from all the zones and the Nigeria Insurance Association (NIA).
At the inauguration, Kari said it was the responsibility of the committee to advise the steering committee on how public building funds would be effectively and efficiently disbursed in the country.
According to him, under the National Insurance Act 2003, NAICOM has the responsibility of ensuring that public buildings and buildings under construction were insured.
“By public buildings, we mean all schools, hospitals, hotels and offices, and they have the responsibility to show evidence that they have complied with Section 65 of the Insurance Act 2003.
“We have the responsibility for collecting of funds, monitoring and also disbursing the funds for the purpose of improving fire activities in Nigeria.
“0.25 per cent of premium collected with respect to public buildings are supposed to be accumulated in the fire funds. But over time, these funds have not been forthcoming because the process for collection is not put in place,” he said.
Positive step
On its own, Lagos State, which has experienced the highest number of recorded building collapsed incidents, took the bull by the horns two years ago by ensuring all public buildings in the state are insured.
Although the state government is yet to come out with a position paper on compliance, Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Hakeem Dickson, while making the decision public, said it was to safeguard against building collapse in the state.
He said that the Commission engaged in proactive activities to ensure safety in construction sites by ensuring that materials were properly piled and separated in a safe manner to prevent injuries and accidents.
Another important aspect of the policy is the Builders’ Liability Insurance, which provides compensation to victims (workers and the general public) for loss of property, death and bodily injury. This cover is usually taken up by owners or contractors of structures/buildings under construction of more than two floors.
The policy responds when there is building collapse and other risks related to building construction. Under the laws (Federal and Lagos) failure to comply with the policy attracts a penalty of N250,000 in addition to three years’ imprisonment, sealing and demolition of the affected building.
Expert advice
Commenting on the importance of the policy, Acting Commissioner for Insurance (Technical), Sunday Thomas, advised stakeholders in the construction industry to take appropriate steps to ensure compliance with the extant laws so as to put an end to needless loss of lives and property and the resultant problems for the families.
“This is not the time for blame game, but indeed a time for sober reflection and a call to action. Those who are vested with the power to enforce the laws of the land owe it a duty to ensure that laws are obeyed. What is more? Lagos State government had domesticated the law on Insurance of Buildings under construction. What remains is for the law enforcement agents to enforce the law.
“The nation cannot afford to waste its citizens and its assets given the robust insurance arrangement opportunities provided by the insurance Act 2003. Enough of this waste. Take Insurance to cover your risks and be assured of better tomorrow in case the unexpected happens,” he said.
Last line
No doubt, the nation’s insurance sector has lagged behind for too long. This is despite the abundant human and natural resources that the country is endowed with. On a closer look, several factors are responsible for the slow growth of the industry, part of it being the operators approach to consummating opportunities in the market either due to low human capacity, financial resources or playing within a comfort zone.
However, now that the real estate sector keeps developing with little or no hindrance, as would have been dictated by the harsh economy, there is no better time than now for them to take full advantage so as to boost their premium.
10 vessels dump 3,700 used vehicles in Nigeria
China plans to dispose $10bn worth of other brands
No fewer than 3,700 units of used vehicles have been dumped at the Nigerian roll-on roll -off terminal in the last two months, New Telegraph learnt.
It was also gathered that most of the imports came from China, which had been making efforts to dispose over $10 billion (60 billion Yuan) worth of used vehicles littering the country to Nigeria and other ports in West Africa.
The Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) launched in 2014 has failed to roll out the targeted 400,000 new vehicles from the 35 assembly plants in 2017.
In the last two months, over 90 per cent of vehicles coming into the country’s roll-on roll- off terminals are used vehicles.
Data by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position revealed that the Port and Terminal Multi-services Limited at Tincan Island Port had taken delivery of 3,700 used vehicles between June and July, 2019.
In July, four vessels berthed at the terminal with 1,450 used vehicles with Grande Abidjan laden with 400 units; Rep. Del Brasile, 300 units; Hoegh Chiba, 400 units and Grande Congo, 350 units.
Also last June, six vessels offloaded 2,250 units of used vehicles with Heogh Xiamen leading with 400 units; Grande Tema, 400 units; Grande Lagos, 400 units; Grande Morocco, 350 units; Grande Ghana, 350 units and Grande Togo, 350 units.
Some of the used vehicles include Land Rover, Toyota, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Trumpchi, King Long, Yutong, Zhongtong and WOHO brands.
Under the Auto Policy of the Federal Government, vehicles are expected to pay 70 per cent tariff on vehicles; 35 per cent duty and 35 per cent levy.
However, importers have been exploiting the loopholes in the policy to ferry cheap used vehicles into the country, as they enjoy rebate on accident vehicles after physical examination may have been conducted by Customs to ascertain the level of damage.
Also, it was gathered that importers pay half of the duty accruable on the fully built used vehicles on the damaged vehicles.
Report from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce indicated that the country had targeted Nigeria and other West African countries as the alternative market for the used vehicles believed to be of low grade.
The ministry also estimated that used vehicle exports would fetch about $10 billion (60 billion Yuan) for China in export value if the market was fully exploited.
It noted that the trade would generate higher auto parts and maintenance service exports.
In the last one year, more accident vehicles, which attract lesser import duty, had flooded the nation’s seaport.
The ministry had explained that the first batch of the 300 used cars, with a total value of $2.5 million, were shipped to some destinations such as the Lagos port.
It stressed that the export of 300 used cars was an important move geared towards deepening implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and promoting the stable growth of foreign trade.
Last year, China and India were among the countries that exported vehicles valued at $1.34 billion to Nigeria.
Data from United Nations’ comtrade portal revealed that United States exported $581 million vehicles between 2017 and 2018.
In the period, the portal revealed that China exported $399 million, India, $252.3 million Germany, $59.8 million and Japan, $46.6 million vehicles.
Analysis of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data also revealed that between 2017 and 2018, no fewer than 229,690 vehicles were imported through the seaports.
It was revealed that 180,753 vehicles were imported in 2017 alone.
Passengers: Universal Insurance partners NURTW
I
n a bid to play significantly in the insurance industry retail space, Universal Insurance Plc has keyed into the Passengers Manifest Scheme (PAMS) project of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) as the official insurer.
With the partnership, Universal Insurance will be the official insurer of all passengers and drivers under the scheme.
The PAMS initiative is designed to ensure that passengers traveling by road across the country have their names authenticated in the union’s digital manifest and are covered with genuine insurance policy.
In the event of an accident, passengers who sustain injuries, will be treated in designated hospitals near the location of the incidence and in case of death, or permanent disability; the insurance firm will pay compensation to the victim or to the next of kin of the deceased.
Speaking to journalists during the launch of the project, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Universal Insurance Plc, Mr Ben Ujoatuonu, said as the official insurance company of PAMS, the company will do everything within its powers to support the scheme as well as ensure prompt settlement of claims.
He said the scheme would go a long way in improving insurance awareness and penetration in the country.
“This scheme is intended to ensure safety on the road and provides benefits to the passengers and the driver in event of an accident. The benefit is in the position of death, permanent disability, and medical expenses to both the passengers and the driver in an event of an accident.
“For those, who because of the injuries sustained, become permanently disability there is an insurance package by Universal Insurance to make compensation to them. Unfortunately most of the accidents on our roads result to death, in such a situation the next of kin of the deceased also receive compensation from Universal Insurance,” he added.
He advised the travelling public to take a cue from the NURTW and also consider taking up personal insurance policies for themselves and their family members to boost the level of compensation they can get when claim occurs, adding that drivers and the PAMS operators should ensure that every passenger completes the passenger manifest form correctly so that in event of any accident the details and information concerning them could be quickly extracted and receive adequate compensation that is due to them.
While unveiling the scheme in Lagos, the President, NURTW, Alhaji Najeem Tajudeen, described PAMS as an upgrade from manual to a fully digital system.
This, he said, was part of efforts to ensure full compliance of its members with road traffic tegulations.
He said: “As you would recall, our desire to ensure a uniform manifest scheme for our members and passengers, especially inter-state operators started 10 years ago and we have been working tirelessly with our project consultants and partners to ensure we migrate our current passenger manifest to a more robust, innovative and efficient system.
“As computer and information technology continues to drive business and transport systems all over the world, we cannot afford to continue using analogue system of operations in a fast-moving digitalized world. As the biggest transport union in Nigeria and Africa, we pride ourselves as a union that cares not only for its members but passengers also. This is to ensure that all drivers and passengers’ information are digitally captured and uploaded on a new system.”
Meyer Paints posts N30m HY’19 loss
M
eyer Paints Plc has reported a loss after tax of N29.581 million for the six months ended June 2019 as against loss of N93.720 million recorded a year earlier.
Loss before tax stood at N27.314 million in 2019 from N93.920 reported in 2018.
While revenue grew by 17.83 per cent to N604.454 million in 2019 from N512.990 million in 2018, cost of sales equally grew by 13.38 per cent from N345.086 million in 2018 as against N391.259 million in 2019.
The paint maker recently said that it was targeting higher productivity and bigger returns with its recently launched management graduate training programme, which began in January 2019.
With eye on reducing unemployment in the country and satisfying the demand for quality paint, the company has announced successful graduates from its Class 1 Batch of the training programme.
Erelu Angela Adebayo, Chairman, Board Governance Committee, said that the training initiative was in line with the company’s determination to deliver the expectations of its esteemed stakeholders.
“At Meyer, we are determined to be the industry leader in the provision of cutting-edge services that make business transactions seamless for our customers,” Adebayo said.
“Our management training programme is one of the initiatives established to promote employment opportunities for fresh graduates from universities and polytechnics.
“Over 50 candidates were shortlisted for the MGTP. After a rigorous selection process, which was coordinated by a reputable and well-known consulting firm, we are glad to announce Meyer Management Training Programme Class 1 which comprises15 successful graduates,” she explained.
She said Meyer Plc was a prestigious brand, known as a good place to build an enduring career, adding that to sustain this position, the company decided to overhaul its recruitment process to attract the brightest minds among Nigerian youths.
Speaking with journalists in Lagos, Kayode Falowo, Chairman, Board of Directors, announced the appointment of Devashish Nath as the new managing director of the company.
He said the new MD would be presented for ratification at the next annual general meeting.
“His experience as an astute business and quality assurance expert, conversant with the state-of-the-art decorative and auto finish paint industry, spans over 26 years,” he said.
Prior to his appointment, he was a general manager at Berger Paints India Limited.
“The board is confident that Devashish, leading our management team, will bring to bear his vast wealth of experience in the industry and the fortunes of the company will be impacted positively in the near and long term,” Falowo said.
He said to build a virile 21st Century manufacturing company, leadership was critical and human capacity would often make a lot of difference.
He said the company would want to turn the training programme into an academy at some point in the future.
“We have just done the first badge comprising 15 persons. We hope it will get to 30,” he said, stressing that it was a conscious investment by Meyer.
He explained that there were specifications for the training, including being a young person below 26 years; graduating from specific courses such as Economics, Accounting, Microbiology and Chemical Engineering, among other professional disciplines; and coming from top-notch universities in the country.
FDC: US rate cut reduces threat of capital outflows
T
he decision by the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates has reduced the threat of capital outflows from Nigeria, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited has said.
In a note obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, the financial services firm stated that apart from reducing the threat of capital outflows from Nigeria, the Fed rate cut would also benefit the country in that it will lead to decline in its interest expense.
FDC also pointed out that the rate triggered a rally in oil prices, a development it said was ”positive for Nigeria’s external buffers and fiscal position.”
Last Wednesday, the Fed cut interest rates for the first time in over a decade, as part of efforts to maintain America’s economic expansion.
The widely expected quarter-point decrease was the Fed’s first since it slashed rates to near zero in 2008.
While analysts are divided over whether the Fed would provide more rate cuts before the end of the year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will clearly prefer more easing by the U.S. monetary authorities.
Reason is that there are indications that the apex bank’s recent policies to boost lending to the real sector of the economy are making foreign investors to pull funds from the nation’s foreign exchange and stock markets.
According to Reuters report last Thursday, CBN has been intervening in the currency market over the past two weeks to keep the naira stable as foreign investors took profits after yields fell on the local debt market.
The news agency reported a forex dealer as saying that the naira was quoted at 362.80 to the dollar on the currency market at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window last Thursday, weaker than the level around N361/$ level where it has traded for much of this year.
It also reported that pressure had been building on the naira amid a dwindling supply of dollars. It now takes more than a week to fill customer orders.
It quoted the forex dealer as saying “we are currently seeing more outflow than inflow … but the central bank has been intervening. The moment the central bank doesn’t provide support, people may start to panic.”
Significantly, in its note, the FDC had pointed out that the nation’s external reserves declined by 0.40 per cent within two weeks to stand at $44.92 billion as at July 30, 2019.
It would be recalled that in recent interview with journalists, the acting Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mary Uduk, highlighted the impact of Fed rate decisions on Nigeria’s financial markets.
She said: “A large percentage of those who do business in our market are foreign investors and as of the third quarter of 2018, the capital outflow stood at N513 billion as against N477.7 billion incoming.
“We can see that the impact of an increase in interest rate in advanced countries, not just in the US, has an impact on capital outflow, thereby leading to reduced performance in our markets. I want to say that the interest rate increase in advanced economies, not just the U.S., does not affect only Nigeria but also affects other emerging and frontiers market in the world.”
‘How sub-Saharan Africa can benefit from digital technology’
A
s developing countries brace for technological advances and other disruptions arising from climate shocks, fragility, economic integration and population transitions that will fundamentally transform the work landscape, a new World Bank report notes that sub-Saharan African countries may benefit from digital technology adoption in different ways than other regions.
“The Future of Work in Africa: Harnessing the Potential of Digital Technologies for All”, a regional companion piece to the World Bank’s World Development Report 2019: “The Changing Nature of Work”, says the region has an opportunity to forge a different path from the rest of the world – if digital technologies are harnessed correctly by governments and businesses by ensuring that critical policies and investments are in place.
“Because most African countries face different development challenges such as lower levels of productive technology adoption and more under-employed people than other regions, an increase in digital technology adoption has the potential to have a positive effect on economies,” said Mark Dutz World Bank Lead Economist and one of the report authors.
“If widely adopted, digital technologies hold the promise of helping firms grow, and most importantly, create more jobs for everyone, not just a privileged few. But it won’t happen unless governments put in place an appropriate business environment.”
The report cites a recent study showing that faster internet speeds in African countries increased the employment rate not only for university graduates, but for those workers who had a secondary or even only a primary level of education.
However, while there is innovation and growth potential, the report warns that the success of digital and related technology adoption depends on having the right supportive policies in place. Governments need to ensure sufficient market competition, better entrepreneurial and worker human capital, and better physical infrastructure, according to the report, as well as stronger capacities to increase public investments in social protection.
“The region’s underlying conditions, such as a large informal sector and persistently low levels of human capital, do not need to be a disadvantage” said Jieun Choi, World Bank Senior Economist and a report author. “Because Africa has a smaller manufacturing base, automation is not likely to displace many workers over the next years. At the same time, digital technology adoption can help businesses reduce their costs and prices, enabling them to expand their production and employment across all sectors, while access to internet and mobile apps can help low-skilled workers to learn better farming practices or sell more effectively in markets.
“We know that it won’t be easy to establish the necessary foundations needed to capitalize on Africa’s digital and broader economic transformation, but it can be done,” said the report author Zainab Usman, World Bank Social Development Specialist.
“With government policy makers and business investments supporting the needed changes, the next generation of African workers, inventors and entrepreneurs have the potential to innovate and thrive.”
Basel C’ttee IOSCO agree to extend derivatives deal
T
he Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) have agreed to a one-year extension of the final implementation phase of the margin requirements for non-centrally cleared derivatives.
In a press release, the Basel Committee said: “With this extension, the final implementation phase will take place on September 1, 2021, at which point covered entities with an Aggregate Average Notional Amount (AANA) of non-centrally cleared derivatives greater than N8 billion will be subject to the requirements.”
To facilitate this extension, the Basel Committee and IOSCO have also announced that they will introduce an additional implementation phase whereby as of 1 September 2020 covered entities with an AANA of non-centrally cleared derivatives greater than N50 billion will be subject to the requirements.
According to the press release, “the Basel Committee and IOSCO have agreed to this extended timeline in the interest of supporting the smooth and orderly implementation of the margin requirements which is consistent and harmonised across their member jurisdictions and helps avoid market fragmentation that could otherwise ensue.
The Basel Committee and IOSCO expect that covered entities will act diligently to comply with the requirements by this revised timeline and strongly encourage market participants to make all relevant arrangements on a timely basis.”
