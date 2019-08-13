Corruption is a ‘minister’ in Nigeria

“I as a retired General and a former Head of State have always known about our soldiers. They are capable, they are well trained, patriotic… brave, and always ready to do their duty in service of our country. But in the matter of this insurgency, our soldiers have neither received the necessary support nor the required incentives to take on this problem. The government has also failed in any effort towards a multidimensional response to this problem leading to a situation in which we have now become dependent on our neighbours to come to our rescue. “Let me assure you that if I am elected president, the world will have no cause to worry about Nigeria as it has so recently, that Nigeria will return to its stabilising role in West Africa. We will pay sufficient attention to the welfare of our soldiers in and out of service. We will give them adequate and modern arms and ammunition to work with. We will improve intelligence gathering and borders patrol to choke Boko Haram’s financial and equipment channels. We will be tough on terrorism and tough on its root causes by initiating a comprehensive economic development and promoting infrastructural development, job creation, agriculture and industry in the affected areas. We will always act on time and not allow problems to irresponsibly fester. And I, Muhammadu Buhari, will always lead from the front.”

The above statement formed part of the elaborate speech of President Muhammadu Buhari in February 2015, in Chatham House, London, at the run down to the presidential election of that year. He was indeed voted into office as President, and the rest, as they often say, is now history. Reviewing that well written but badly delivered speech, after a term of four years, it will be sufficient to say some of us were sold a dummy to buy into the Buhari candidacy project.

Taking inspiration and insight from what obtains today, the Buhari presidency has become a huge disappointment, a hypocritical emanation, a phlegmatic leadership and harbinger of poverty and hunger on a populace that remains detained by general inertia. The scenario he painted above has assumed a horrifying dimension because of poor leadership response and near absence of intelligence gathering that always overwhelm the security agencies to react rather than be proactive on issues of crimes and criminalities. Taking off on his disputed second term, I am yet to see the “comprehensive economic development and promoting infrastructural development, job creation, agriculture and industry, in the affected areas”.

Instead, President Buhari has deepened hunger, poverty, dislocations, disconnections and deprivations in such whimsical manner that tends to suggest crimes now rule the space in Nigeria rather than governance. Reading through Buhari’s submissions in that August presentation at the UK Chatham House gives me cause for worry.

First, since he was voted into office, all the issues he raised from welfare of soldiers to the purchase of ammunition and modern equipment, have grown to gargantuan level. Soldiers are being killed almost on a daily basis. Kidnapping has become the fastest growing industry in Nigeria. Armed robbery and banditry have consistently remained in the front burner of security discourse.

The population of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) has remained all-time high, growing almost at a geometric proportion and spreading across states that were hitherto unaffected by insecurity concerns. The ferocity of herdsmen killings and kidnappings is threatening the very foundation of a country that has endured its fragile unity and delicate balance. Different geopolitical groups are now threatening to resort to self-help since government appears helpless and unable to arrest the drift. The level of insecurity in Buhari’s Nigeria is the worst in the history of the country.

Rather than urgently respond, government’s utterances, often times lead in the wrong direction. Second, the palpable fear in the geopolitical space is not a good incentive for democracy and democratic practice. There are too many arrests and detentions of persons seen to be critics of the government. Once a supposed democratic government becomes paranoid to criticism, it wears the garb of autocracy with all the vestiges of prependalism and militarism. A militarised political atmosphere does not yield to robust interaction and constructive engagement. It only yields to pretentious acquiescence.

Third, since the last time we heard of the Tucano fighter jets deal in the United States of America, I am not sure this government has made a deliberate effort at purchasing other ammunition and equipment that would have made the insurgency fight more utility-driven. The Tucano jets are not likely to reach us until 2021 when President Buhari would have been on his mid-term phase.

His Service Chiefs have not shown enough gravitas and understanding of the asymmetric nature of this insurgency. For the first time in a long haul, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Buratai stopped short of saying he could no longer trust his troops. Only last week, the Wall Street Journal, such a responsible, credible and reputable journal, gave a damning verdict on the unethical practice of the military which it accused of carrying out mass burials especially at night. The Wall Street Journal gave graphic details of a practice by the military, that has its own implication for the plights of soldiers in combat with the insurgents.

Expectedly, the Army denied the allegations. And while that has not simmered, Omoyele Sowore was arrested and detained by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Saturday, 3rd August, over call for a revolution that would put paid to a lot of the halitosis that presently stares us in the face.

What Sowore is calling for is not new to Nigerians. General Buhari called for mass action in 2003 after he lost the presidential election. Part of that mass action exercise included civil disobedience and public protests in Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, Lagos and some North-Central states. As a chieftain of the National Democratic Party (NDP) at that time, I actively participated in that mass action alongside General Buhari, Late Ikemba Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, Balarabe Musa and a host of other chieftains of opposition political parties. At the Mabushi Roundabout in Abuja, we met a detachment of policemen, battle ready and fiery looking, poised to stop our trail. For three days, we sustained the action just to drum home the import of a failed and heavily rigged general election. In 2011, General Buhari reportedly made inciting statement to warn the government in power of the consequences that awaited it, if the elections were rigged. The popular statement of “monkeys and baboons will be soaked in blood if the elections were rigged” became a common refrain. After the elections, there were total breakdown of law and order. Over 800 persons were reportedly killed after the election and about 10 corps members who participated in the election also lost their lives.

The government set up a committee headed by Sheikh Ahmed Lemu and the outcome partly indicted General Buhari, while linking his statement to the reason why there was mass protest. In 2014, at the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), there were series of mass protests to drum public support for the new party.

The subsidy removal protest, fuel scarcity protest and a host of others were carried out to register the party’s displeasure over the under-performance of the then Goodluck Jonathan-led Federal Government. The Chatham House outing of General Buhari in February 2015, was part of the larger schedules of activities to mobilise Nigerians to vote out the Jonathan administration. In all of these engagements, General Buhari was a recurring decimal.

He was not only involved on the street protests, he occupied the front roll. This is why I find the present panicky measures of the Buhari-led government a bit curious. Under a democracy, the people have the right to voice out their resentments in whatever form provided they do not take up arms against constituted authority. Sowore has only called for civil disobedience to register the growing displeasure with a government that has failed abysmally to deliver on its promises. The government economic policies, if any, are dehydrating while the political correctness of its actions are usually suspicious. Infrastructures across the country are in parlous state, while the psyche of the average Nigerian has been affected by hopelessness. The Buhari-led presidency has remained clueless and showing copious signs of incompetence.

Rather than be role models to our West African neighbours, we have become butt of ridiculous jokes across the African continent. Our borders are porous more than ever before. The unwholesome activities of herdsmen and killer gangs are becoming the ugly stories of a decadent country in search for escape routes. Hunger is prevalent in the land. Poverty walks on the streets, insecurity is the visible roadmap you see on the landscape while unemployment has gotten to an alarming magnitude. Nigeria has become one huge country governed by rudderless leadership clutching at every flotsam to keep the ship of state afloat.

The problem of the Buhari presidency is President Buhari. He is neither leading from the front nor the back. He is caught at the middle of nowhere boxed up by a cabal that dictates the power pendulum. Aside from being reclusive, his approach to contending with issues are too cocooned in the inner fortress of Aso Rock conclave. He needs to reach out. He needs to visit states, engage with the people and their leaders, and create platforms for robust interaction. Rather than invite traditional rulers to Aso Rock, such a jamboree, if you ask me, I would expect the president to visit the homes and states of those traditional rulers and directly interact with the people. When the people cannot connect to their president, they get swayed by all manner of lies and concoctions often handed down to them by their selfish leaders. They manipulate their followers and create stories that would serve the egos of political buccaneers and economic predators.

After the elections, even though still in dispute, I expected to see the President going round the country for the needed moral healing, to assuage the people, that he means well. But once a government becomes a monologue, anything goes. This is why a call for a people’s revolution becomes a veritable platform for a hopeless populace to get a tinge of opportunity to let out bottled steam. That way, the government will be forced to give greater attention to their ugly plights and inhuman conditions. If this government had performed, nobody will be calling for protest, but failures and frustrations must naturally motivate mass action.

