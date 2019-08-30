Court clears ex-Jonathan’s aide, Dudafa, of N1.6bn fraud

EFCC: We’ll appeal judgement

Justice Mohammed Idris of a Federal High Court in Lagos has discharged and acquitted a former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Gooluck Jonathan on Domestic Affairs, Dr. Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, of alleged N1.6 billion fraud.

Delivering judgement in the more than three-year-old case, Justice Idris (now elevated to the Appeal Court) held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) failed to prove any of the 22 counts against Dudafa and his co-accused, Iwejuo Joseph Nna, beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge said EFCC’s case was “based on suspicions” and that suspicions “cannot take the place of legal evidence.”

He further noted that the prosecution failed to have the case conclusively investigated before opting to bring the charge against the defendants.

He added that the failure of the EFCC to call vital witnesses, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd), among others, who could have linked the defendants to the offences, was not only fatal to its case, but also amounts to withholding of evidence.

Justice Idris noted that although the general rule is that the prosecution is not under a burden to call a particular witness or any number of witnesses, the prosecution, however, has the duty to call a material witness.

“Having reviewed the evidence before me, I am constrained to resolve the singular issue for determination in favour of the defendants herein. Reasonable doubts exist in the prosecution’s case and I do resolve these doubts in favour of the defendants.

“Let me state for the avoidance of doubt that we are all committed to the fight against corruption. However, the judiciary can only perform its role in the fight in accordance with laid down laws, rules and regulations. Investigations must not only be carried out, but they must be properly undertaken. The investigations must be comprehensive, thorough, in-depth, decisive, definite, determinate and, above all, conclusive.

“In this case, the investigation was clearly inconclusive. A lot of gaps were left unfilled. This is unacceptable. The prosecution tried its best, but it could not fill up the gaps created as a result of an unresolved investigation.

“As regards this case, the failure of the prosecution to call, amongst others, Somprie Omiebi, M. S. Dasuki, the then National Security Adviser, S. A. Salisu, the then Director, Finance and Administration at the Office of the National Security Adviser, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria or his representative, was clearly not a failure to call a witness, but the failure to call material and essential witnesses whose evidence would surely have helped to resolve the issues as to the true ownership and transactions in the various company accounts, and the true source of the alleged sums involved in the transactions contained in this charge.

“In totality, I cannot find my way clear in finding these defendants guilty of the offences alleged, having reviewed all that has been provided by the prosecution and the defence in aid of their respective cases, in terms of oral and documentary,” Justice Idris held.

He consequently discharged and acquitted Dudafa and his co-accused of all the counts.

The two were first arraigned before the court over the alleged offence on 15th June, 2016, by the anti-graft agency.

They were, however, re-arraigned on 16th November, 2018 on an amended 22-count charge of alleged N1.6 billion fraud. They, however, denied the offence.

In the course of trial, the prosecution called seven witnesses and tendered several documents as exhibit, while Dudafa and Iwejuo only testified for themselves.

In the charge, the anti-graft agency alleged that the two defendants, between June 2013 and June 2015, used different companies to fraudulently launder the money.

Some of the companies the anti-graft agency claimed were used to launder the money include: Seagate Property Development & Investment Ltd.; Avalon Global Property Development Company Ltd. and Pluto Property and Investment Company Ltd.

Others are: Rotate Interlink Services Ltd.; Ibejige Services Ltd.; DeJakes Fast Food & Restaurant Nigeria Ltd. and Ebiwise Resources.

The alleged offences were said to be contrary to and punishable under Sections 17(a), 18(c), and 27 (3) (c) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act 2004.

However, the EFCC has vowed to appeal the judgement.

In a press statement by EFCC’s Head of Media, Wilson Uwujaren, the commission said it will immediately lodge an appeal against the judgement.

“The commission is studying the details of the judgement and will approach the Appeal Court immediately”, he said.

