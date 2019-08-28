Court dismissed case of alleged defamation

Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone ‘C’ Owerri, Imo State, said it impounded 16 exotic vehicles and 4338 bags of foreign rice and other items with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of over N501.7 million between June and August this year.

The zonal controller, FOU Zone ‘C’ Owerri, Mr. Kayode Olusemire, disclosed this at the weekend.

Olusemire, who took journalists to witness the seizures in Benin, Edo State, also said that one truck load of fake pharmaceutical drugs, Chakarain Xtra Tablet, with DPV of N57 million, was intercepted by the Customs officials on Benin-Ore Expressway.

He said seven persons were arrested in connection with importation of the rice.

The controller listed the items impounded during the period to include bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser (2013), Toyota Land Cruiser (2012), Lexus IS 250 (2006), Mercedes Benz 4Matic MLS (2012 model), four Toyota Venza, and three Toyota Hilux (2018, 2017, 2016 models).

He also said that 595 bags of foreign rice were concealed in Dangote Cement truck with bags of cement at the back as well as hundreds of other bags of foreign rice concealed with household wares and plastics. Bales of used clothing and tyres were also seized during the period.

Olusemire, who said the vehicles would be forfeited to the Federal Government, said the smugglers were being decimated and losing a lot of money daily as a result of not doing the right thing.

He said: “Look at these cars that people bought from overseas. They know they should go to the Customs to pay duty on them but they would not. Importation of cars is not banned by the government, but if you are bringing them into the country you must pay duties to government so that the government will use same to work for its citizens.”

Olusemire described it as pure economic sabotage for people to buy exotic cars without wanting to pay import duties to the Federal Government.

The controller said anyone buying vehicles from dealers in the country should always request for the C-number of such vehicles and reach out to any Customs office in that state to confirm whether duties were paid on the vehicles or not.

He said: “The thousands of bags of rice and most of the cars you see here were smuggled from the borders and not from the ports. If you go through the ports and duty was paid, we only check to confirm the duty paid was enough, if it’s not enough, we tell you what must be done.

“This Mercedes Benz 4Matic was accosted this morning and duty paid was not enough. That is why we seized it and brought it here until the importer complies with standard practice.”

On the chances of the owners of the vehicles coming to reclaim them, the controller said his men were already looking for such persons to properly prosecute them for sabotaging the country’s economy.

On people selling foreign rice in the markets, he said his men were looking for genuine information that would lead them to warehouses where foreign rice was sold because, according to him, nobody has been given the licence to import foreign rice through the borders.

He added: “This is because we have arable land across the country where rice can be grown in commercial quantity especially in place such as Abakiliki, Kebbi, Anambra, Offada, Lagos, Adamawa and so on. We have rice there and rice from there is in the markets. And the local rice is far more nutritious than foreign rice.

“One of the problems associated with the foreign rice is that most of them are expired. If you must import foreign rice, you must go through the ports. Why would anyone even go through the ports to bring rice when we have very arable land all over the country that produce this food in abundance?”

Kayode expressed happiness that Customs continuous efforts had reduced smuggling activities to the barest minimum.

He said: “That is why smugglers are devising very clandestine means of smuggling goods into the country. Example is this Dangote truck that has 595 bags of foreign rice concealed with bags of cement at the back. There are others who used GP thanks and silos to smuggle rice and other banned goods like used clothing, used tyres and others. But our target is to completely stop smuggling of contraband into country.”

