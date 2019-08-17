Court grants Irish firm permission to seize $9bn Nigerian assets

A judge in London yesterday said he would grant a firm called Process and Industrial Developments Ltd (P&ID) the right to seek to seize some $9 billion in assets from the Nigerian government over an aborted gas project.

The company was awarded $6.6 billion six years ago in an arbitration decision over a failed project to build a gas processing plant in Calabar, Cross River State. With interest payments, the sum now tops $9 billion – some 20 per cent of Nigeria’s foreign reserves.

The judge’s decision, issued yesterday, converts the arbitration award to a legal judgement, which would allow P&ID to try to seize international assets. According to Reuters, lawyers representing the Federal Government argued that the award should not be enforced because England was not the correct place for the case, and even if it were, the amount awarded was “manifestly excessive.”

However, Mr. Justice Butcher of the Commercial Court, rejected these arguments and said he would “receive submissions from the parties as to the precise form of order appropriate.”

The news agency stated that a spokesman for President Muhammadu Buhari directed requests for comment to the Ministry of Justice, which did not immediately respond, adding that a spokeswoman for the law firm representing the Federal Government in London did not immediately provide a comment on the ruling. “P&ID is committed to vigorously enforcing its rights, and we intend to begin the process of seizing Nigerian assets in order to satisfy this award as soon as possible,” said Andrew Stafford, Q.C. of Kobre & Kim, which represents P&ID.

The case involves a 2010 deal in which the Federal Government agreed to supply gas to a processing plant in Calabar that P&ID – a firm founded by two Irish businessmen specifically for the project – would build and run. In 2012, P&ID took the government to arbitration over the failure of the deal and won the award, which was based on what it could have earned during the 20-year agreement. Stafford said with accrued interest, the award now tops $9.6 billion.

Reuters reported legal experts as saying that previously assets used for diplomatic purposes – such as the Nigerian High Commission building in central London – are not eligible for seizure, but commercial assets are Experts point out that that going after state assets following arbitration had become a well-trodden path over the past 15 years and it would be difficult for Nigeria to avoid paying compensation.

In 2008, a UK court ruled that proceeds of oil sales from Chad held in an international account intended to repay World Bank loans were fair game for seizure. According to analysts, foreign investors will be concerned over the legal judgement against Nigeria as the country’s foreign reserves have been on a downward trend in recent weeks due to the decline in oil prices, which was triggered by the ongoing US-China trade war. Data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows that the reserves stood at $44.5 billion as at August 14.

