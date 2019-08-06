Court okays EFCC’s request to freeze Bauchi State account

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday okayed the request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking to freeze the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Operational Account 0998552074, belonging to the Bauchi State government. The account is valued at N11.5 billion. The freezing of the account is pending investigations on the matter.

The trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who is sitting as a vacation judge, granted the motion ex-parte after listening to EFCC counsel, Abubakar Aliyu.

Aliyu had argued that between the 24 and 28 day of May 2019, the applicant received an intelligence report that the then administration of Bauchi State initiated a process of overdrawing with the intention to launder the sum of N19.8 billion property of the state government.

In an affidavit deposed to by one Yakubu Sani on July 22, 2019, the Commission averred that the “Bauchi State Accountant-General is one of the signatories that cleared the said cheques and mandate for said suspicious payment and still remains a signatory to the said account under investigation.

“That based on intelligence received, attempts were being made to activate the withdrawal of such funds while still under investigation by current government of Bauchi State.

“That investigation has since commenced and the applicant deems it necessary to cause the said bank account and funds to be frozen pending the determination of the investigation therein.

“That freezing the said bank account and funds will greatly assist the applicants to get to the root of the matter and conclude its investigation timeously.

“That deflating the said funds by way of withdrawal will greatly obstruct the applicant from getting to the root of the matter and conclusion of the investigation timeously.

“That the applicant needs to obtain the order of this court to cause the freezing of the said bank account and the funds therein”.

After listening to Aliyu, Justice Taiwo granted all the prayers and directed the commission to put the state on notice within 21 days.

Meanwhile, the court has adjourned further proceedings in the matter to September 3, 2019.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related