Court orders release of Naval officer from detention
Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the release of a Naval Officer, Captain Dada Labinjo, from the custody of the Nigerian Navy where he was allegedly being kept since December 13, 2018. Delivering judgement yesterday in a fundamental right enforcement suit filed by Labinjo, the judge said the Navy’s action was in conflict with the applicant’s constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom. Justice Obiozor faulted Labinjo’s prolonged incarceration, saying there can be no justification for it either under the Constitution or Armed Forces Act. The judge subsequently ordered the Navy to immediately release Labinjo or charge him to court if there was reasonable suspicion that he has committed any criminal offence. He also ordered the release of Labinjo’s telephone handset which was seized from him.
“However, to curb the growing culture of official impunity in the country, we are compelled to call on the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, to charge the naval personnel responsible for the violations of the fundamental rights of the detainee with contempt of court and acts of torture under the Criminal Code Act and the Anti-torture Act”, the judge held. It would be recalled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had last week Thursday arraigned Labinjo’s wife, Bola Labinjo, four men and a vessel, M. T. Adeline Jumbo, before Justice Obiozor over alleged bunkering.
Chieftaincy dispute: Ruling House sues Akeredolu, others for N100m
The crisis rocking oil-rich Ilaje Local Government Council of Ondo State over installation of Amapetu of Mahin worsened yesterday as the Osuma Royal Family accused the state government of violating the rule of law.There had been crisis in the community over the planned installation of the first class monarch after the demise of former occupant of the throne, Oba Lawrence Omowole in 2017.
The Osuma Royal Family in a suit filed by their counsel, Mr. Olusola Oke yesterday said the government had planned to give staff of office and instrument of appointment to Mr. Olusegun Akinyomi as the Amapetu despite the pendency of a suit in court and the assurance given by the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice that it would obey the rule of law. The Royal House said it was its turn to produce the new monarch as it had filed a suit to challenge the government’s action which violated their right. The suit which had Chief Thompson Adepiti, Yemi Saanumi, Chief Omolebi Adepiti and Folorunso Obebe as claimants and Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Akinyomi as defendants.
BHCPF could address health needs of all Nigerians
Since the official rollout of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) by President Muhammadu Buhari in January this year, N12.7 billion out of the budgeted N50 billion has so far been released to some states. REGINA OTOKPA writes on its importance and benefits for Nigerians
Every Nigerian young or old, has a right to access basic health care services in the country. Sadly, the reality on ground shows that millions of people, especially those in the rural communities, do not have access to functional Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC), which has the sole responsibility of providing access to essential medical interventions.
With about 70 per cent of the nation’s health problems domiciled at the primary healthcare sector, it is worrisome that out of about 30,000 PHCs located in various parts of the country, less than 10 per cent are functional. Unfortunately, the resultant effect has been the loss of countless lives to preventable deaths.
Across the globe, Nigeria ratings in various diseases are very high; there is no gainsaying that if there were timely access to essential interventions at the PHCs, and the over stretched secondary and tertiary health institutions have more time attending to referrals or complicated health issues rather than attending to minor cases, disease burdens confronting the country could have been minimal.
For many years the media and civil society organisations (CSOs), dedicated time and resources calling on the government to implement the National Health Act (NHA), which was enacted in 2014, to allow for proper funding of the health sector in order to address the daunting challenges in the sector including out-of- pocket spending, which constitutes over 70 per cent of the total health expenditure in the country.
After years of dilly-dallying, the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), which is one per cent of the federal government consolidated revenue and contributions from donor grants, a fundamental funding provision under the NHA set aside to fund the basic health needs of Nigerians, was appropriated for the first time in the 2018 Budget by the National Assembly.
Flagging off the implementation of the BHCPF with N55.1 billion, President Muhammadu Buhari reiterated his administration’s commitment towards revitalising the PHCs to ensure delivery of quality basic health care to majority of Nigerians irrespective of their locations.
“We shall focus more on the people living in the rural areas and the vulnerable population in our society such as women, children under five years of age and the elderly, in collaboration with national and international partners.”
According to former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, as part of requirements to ensure sustainability and ownership of the BHCPF, states are expected to co-fund the BHCPF with an initial N100 million deposited in a dedicated account at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as part-expression of interest to implement the BHCPF. In addition, states are required to create state health insurance agencies and state primary health care development boards to serve as channels through which implementation would be monitored
Seven months after implementation of the fund, the Federal Government has so far disbursed N12.7 billion of the budgeted N55 billion to nine states through the three relevant health agencies, while 12 states have completed the necessary processes to enable them have access to the funds in order to reposition healthcare facilities and meet the basic health care needs of people living in communities.
Providing clarification during a technical session with health journalists in Abuja, the Coordinator, Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN) Aminu Magashi, disclosed that the fund was disbursed on May 17, 2019 before the dissolution of the last cabinet.
Magashi who gave a breakdown of the funding said 50 per cent amounting to N6.5 billion went to National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) got 45 per cent which was N5.8 billion, while the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) got 2.5 per cent, amounting to N327 Million.
Another tranche is expected to be disbursed between August and September, 2019, as another 25 per cent has been allocated to the account of the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) for further disbursement.
However, Magashi and other experts in the health sector have raised concerns over the expenditure of these monies, which are specifically meant to address the needs of the people and the numerous abandoned and dilapidated PHCs across the country.
“They are the gate keepers to the Nigerian people so they have to tell us what they are using the money for. The money given to them should be used for drugs at the PHCs, for immunisation, infrastructure development, live saving drugs for pregnant women and the construction of toilets in PHCs.
“It is a big shame that most PHCs lacks a good convenience for both staff and patients. The money for NCDC should be used for emergencies preparedness for disease outbreak so the heads of agencies should not complain about lack of funds,” he said.
Also worried on how the monies were spent, the Chief Executive Officer of Vaccine Network, Chika Offor, maintained that agencies, which were part of the BHCPF must play their statutory roles to ensure that the money meant for the public work for the Nigerian people to improve their health.
“The role of each agency of health is well stated out. The role of NPHCDA is to maintain the health centre, get staff when necessary and to be sure there are life saving drugs. The NCDC must raise the bar over prevention of disease epidemics
“For NHIS, is to make sure that people in the community have access to those already established work centre. People no longer go PHCs because they don’t believe anything is happening there. So, this money must work for the Nigeria people,” she said.
Following the worry of CSOs over how the BHCPF was disbursed and spent, it behoves on the media to once again beam its search light to ensure the fund was judiciously utilised and that every common man on the street has access to accessible, affordable, quality health care. Also, the three agencies are saddled with the responsibility to make public know how these monies are spent, especially at the communities.
This is very important in holding government accountable by tracking and monitoring bogus claims by some corrupt persons and agencies who sideline money meant for projects. This singular act can go a long way in addressing the deplorable state of PHCs.
However, as important as this initiative is, it is saddening that only 22 states have registered to be a part of it. Shortly before Prof. Isaac Adewole bowed out as minister of health, he accused 14 states including Sokoto, Ogun, Cross River, Benue and Rivers of refusal to embrace the BHCPF.
But in a counter accusation, the states alleged that the politicisation of the health policy by the Federal Government was responsible for their inability to access the fund. They argued that the choice of beneficiaries for the health care fund was allegedly skewed in favour of states in the good book of the Federal Government.
Whatever the reason, it is important for all states to embrace the BHCPF, which holds immense benefits to Nigerians especially those at the community level.
Besides cutting down out-of-pocket spending, people will be able to access among other benefits; free ante-natal care, free delivery, treatment of malaria, tuberculosis (TB) screening, hypertension and diabetes.
In the words of Adewole, “if all the states embrace the BHCPF initiative, we will be able to reach 10,000 places and over 100 million Nigerians with basic health care. For us to come out of our current health crisis, the governors must without further delay, set up health care development agencies, institute the health insurance scheme and pay their counterpart fund of N100 million to access the BHCPF.”
Adinma: Poor health-seeking behaviour driving infertility
Prof. Brian Adinma is the former National President, Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON). In this interview, he discusses rising infertility among Nigerians, lifestyle fuelling the trend, challenges of available medical interventions to address infertility, among others. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports
What is the prevalence of infertility in the country?
Infertility is a big problem in the sense that there is no couple that come together, especially among the blacks that will not want to have children. The prevalence of infertility in the country varies. Available data on the prevalence of infertility, mostly institution-based varies, depending on what work had been done in specific places. For instance, today we could say from 25 per cent to 40 per cent of couples in the country have infertility problem. I can also tell you that based on work done in some places, rate of infertility is about 15 per cent. There are areas that it is as high as 40 per cent.
Also, infertility is also dependent on whether it is primary infertility or secondary infertility.
Furthermore, based on work that we have done on consultations in gynaecological clinics in eastern Nigeria, we can tell you that infertility accounts for about 45 per cent to 60 per cent of couples.
Presently the rate of infertility in the society is very high. One of the medical interventions recommended to tackle infertility is Invitro Fertilisation (IVF). However, the procedure is very expensive. What is the Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON) doing to reduce the cost?
Invitro Fertilisation (IVF) is only one of the interventions that can be carried out to treat infertility and it is done in extreme situations where the fallopian tubes are not too good. It is only a minor proportion of women with infertility that will require IVF.
Yes, IVF is expensive because we do not have enough technical expertise yet to provide it on a wide scale basis. When we are able to train enough sub-specialists on that to be able to provide it on a wide scale and we have enough centres that provide this IVF services, the price will go down.
In fact, it is done at the National Hospital, Abuja at less than 50 per cent of what other centres demand to do it.
By the time our government becomes interested and is able to fund centres, especially in the general hospitals and other health facilities, the price will come down. Just like any other thing, price is contingent on the number of resources available. When there are lots of people that can offer the treatment and the equipment is there, the price will come down. So, it is a question of time.
Is infertility preventable?
Well infertility is preventable. If for instance, you do everything to prevent pelvic infection, which can block the fallopian tubes and cause infertility, then you have prevented it in to that extent.
Sometimes, infertility happens and one may not be able to prevent it. Sometimes, there are hormonal causes, which one may not be able to prevent but could be discovered, treated and the patient will get pregnant.
There are causes from endocrine problems like a woman that is diabetic. If you are able to discover it and control the diabetes, she will become pregnant. There are all sorts of causes.
Why is the rate of infertility high in the country?
It is high on account of high rate of pelvic infections. Unsafe abortions result in pelvic infections that are not properly treated. This has to do with our health-seeking behaviour where people pick up drugs from over-the-counter. For instance, people who have unprotected sex just pick up two capsules of antibiotics and swallow them. That will even make the organisms to become more resistant and by so doing, damage the fallopian tube/tubes. So, on the long run, it leaves the woman with damaged fallopian tubes. It is very difficult to treat because when the tubes are damaged, it is very difficult to restore their functions. Sometimes, it can lead to tubal pregnancy, which can result to death.
What is the cause of primary infertility?
There are a number of things that can cause that. The most common thing is when there is imbalance in the hormones. Hormonal imbalance may lead to lack of ovulation. That is to say the woman is not ovulating and without ovulation, one cannot achieve a pregnancy.
There are three levels of infertility and infertility is attributable to these three levels. The first is the level of the reproduction of eggs; that is the level of ovulation. The second one is the level of passage of eggs. You know that it is at the tube that fertilisation occurs; and the third is the level of the sperm. Now, if the sperm is weak or not available in sufficient quantity, how does it move up to go to the fallopian tubes for pregnancy to occur?
Basically, there are three investigations that we must do initially. It is when we do not find answer to those three investigations that we now move into a higher aspect of investigations.
What are these three levels?
Is the woman ovulating? This investigation is the ovulatory function test. If she is ovulating, are the fallopian tubes open to transmit the ovulated eggs? This second level will determine if the fallopian tubes are open or blocked. Then the third is to determine if the husband’s semen is good enough. The semen contains the sperm.
Whenever anyone is evaluating infertility, both the woman and the man must be evaluated. Otherwise, the fellow may be missing out something that is very important.
At what point is infertility attributed to environmental factors?
Environment is an unwieldy term. It is a very big terminology, which encompasses a lot of things. This is because if you talk of environment, are you talking about a workplace or are you talking about the occupation of a man or woman. There can be many aspects of this that can be a factor. For instance, if you talk about a long distant driver that sits down and produces a lot of heat because he drives for a long time, his sperm production will be impaired; it will be lowered. This is caused by environmental factor.
Similarly, if you talk about problem relating to occupation where a husband lives elsewhere and the wife also lives in a different location. Some people get married. While the wife lives elsewhere, the husband also lives apart. For this reason they do not meet often and by the time they meet it will not be ovulation time. So, pregnancy will not occur.
Before conception will occur, a couple must be living together and having unprotected regular sexual intercourse at least three times and this situation must exist for at least one year. If conception does not occur within this period before one can be said to be infertile. What it means is that within one year, up to 80 per cent of people that are married and living together having regular unprotected sexual intercourse will have better chances of conception. So, you do not start investigating a couple until they have stayed together for one year without the woman getting pregnant.
Sir what are the challenges health facilities face in tackling infertility?
This secondary infertility is usually very hard to treat because usually when the fallopian tubes are damaged they are very difficult to restore. So, one of the challenges that we have is habit of people going over the counter to pick drugs. So, there is a very high incidence of infections resulting mostly from self-medications. It is these low grade infections that damage fallopian tubes. People have sex and take antibiotics on the believe that they are protecting themselves from infection.
On the contrary, that is not protection because the person is causing more harm. This is because that dose will not cure an infection that has occurred but will build resistance to those drugs.
So, one of the major challenge is the type of infertility that we have to grapple with. To what extent, do we have the wherewithal to grapple with this infertility in terms of having the technical knowhow?
One of the ways we handle tubal blockage is with surgery- perform operation, remove the bad portion of the fallopian tube and then join the portion that is good. The success rate which is about 10 percent, is very low.
Now the primary infertility is easier to manage if we are able to identify the level of hormones that are deficient or that are low and try to joggle with drugs. You can help the woman that is not ovulating to ovulate once more. Once the tubes are open and the husband’s semen is good, she will conceive. Among the whites they have very little infection that will damage their fallopian tubes. So, the type of infertility that is seen there is the type with hormonal problem.
One of the main answers to tubal blockage is what is called assisted reproduction which includes the IVF procedure, among others. The major problem is that the cost of IVF is usually very prohibitive. This high cost makes assisted reproduction usually inaccessible to the average Nigerian.
Also, the technical expertise is also very expensive to acquire. Only a few have acquired it.
Infact, in the acquisition of assisted reproductive services, many other components that constitute the team must be included to complement it. You have to have a molecular biologist; you have to have a laparoscopic; you have to have a reproductive endocrinologist. All these people have to put their heads together to make a success of assisted reproduction. So, it is usually cost intensive and therefore usually unaffordable to majority of Nigerians.
What advice would you give Nigerians considering their penchant for indiscriminate use of drugswhich could impact negatively on their fertility?
Even if we have to purchase drugs, we should not take drugs like antibiotics except in doses and type that has been prescribed by a doctor.
If we use drugs indiscriminately, the body will build resistance against those drugs, apart from infections which may arise. What we mean is that in any type of medical treatment, we should see a doctor who will do investigations and treat according to the sensitivity of the drug.
Once we can stop our people from going to treat themselves. Let them get the right doctor. Then for people who are infertile or those grouped under infertility, do not start jumping from place to place. Go and see a doctor. Any doctor that’s in his right senses should refer such a person to a gynaecologist because if you see are able to see a gynaecologist, the treatment will be cost effective.
El-Zakzaky: Kaduna to appeal ruling on medical leave
•Gives conditions for IMN leader’s travel
The Kaduna State Government yesterday disclosed that it was going to appeal the judgement of the state High Court which granted the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Ibraheem El-Zazaky and his wife leave to travel abroad for medical treatment. That was as it however said, government would not seek for a stay of execution on the judgement, but instead gave conditions under which El-Zakzaky and his wife would be allowed to travel. The state government also wants the Indian government to agree not to grant or accept from any other country political asylum to either El-Zakzaky or his wife and to approve visitors that would see them while in the hospital.
A statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs on Wednesday evening noted that: “In compliance with the court ruling, the Kaduna State Government has filed at the Kaduna High Court terms for strict supervision of the medical leave.” Aruwan said:”While the Kaduna State Government respects the court’s ruling on medical leave, it disagrees with the premises on which it is based.
Therefore, an appeal will be lodged on the matter, but a stay of execution will not be sought as the state government believes that a person may choose to travel abroad for any medical condition at his own cost.” Some of the conditions the state government wants the IMN leader to travel includes but not limited to the fact that, “the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria shall confirm the appointments of the defendants/applicants with the Medanta Hospital, India, and undertake all necessary diplomatic arrangements and protocols to ensure compliance with the conditions of the medical leave. “Each of the defendants/ applicants shall undertake to return to Nigeria to continue their trial as soon as they are discharged from the hospital, and shall also be responsible for the cost of their travel, treatment and living expenses while on their medical leave.
“Each of the defendants/ applicants shall produce two prominent and reliable persons as sureties, one being a first class chief/emir of national repute and the other a prominent person within Kaduna State who shall undertake to produce the defendants whenever they are needed. The sureties must also produce evidence of landed property within Kaduna State.
“The Federal Government of Nigeria shall obtain from the government of India an irrevocable guarantee that it will not entertain any application by the defendants/ applicants or any third party seeking asylum under any guise or conferring the status of political prisoners or any other status aside from being medical patients on the defendants/ applicants and shall also restrain the defendants/ applicants from any act inimical to the corporate existence of Nigeria. “Each of the defendants/ applicants shall undertake in writing, endorsed by their Counsel, that while on medical treatment in India, they shall do nothing to jeopardize the ongoing trial, the peace and security of Nigeria and the laws of the Republic of India in whatever form.
MRTB: Shortage of professionals hamper care for PLWD
The Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board of Nigeria (MRTB), Dr. Olufunke Taibat Akanle has alerted stakeholders that Nigeria lacks enough access to rehabilitation services for persons living with disabilities (PLWD) in the country, saying 30 per cent of the 6,000 registered rehabilitation professionals currently practice outside the country.
While highlighting the acute shortage of rehabilitation personnel in the country, Akanle said 90 per cent of the seven different approved rehabilitation professionals the MRTB registered from 1992 till date, were physiotherapists. The seven rehabilitation professions include physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, clinical audiology, chiropractic and osteopathic medicine, prosthetics and orthotics.
Based on this situation, she lamented that many institutions and health facilities including tertiary, secondary and primary care centres in the country did not have enough of these professionals working in health facilities.
Akanle made these known at a media briefing in Lagos recently where she announced plans for the forthcoming 2nd International Conference of Medical Rehabilitation Professionals (ICMRP), which is scheduled to hold at the Chida International Conference Hall, Utako in Abuja from 18 to 20 September.
The conference with the theme: “Strategic Initiatives for Sustainable Medical Rehabilitation Services in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, would be organised by the MRTB of Nigeria.
Akanle said the MRTB as an organisation with vested interest in solving rehabilitation challenges passionately, seeks to provide solutions by formulating remedial actions to make the care of persons living with disability (PLWD) better in Nigeria.
The purpose of the conference, according to her was to identify challenges, discuss and propose strategic initiatives for medical rehabilitation services in the country and in sub-Saharan Africa.
According to her, rehabilitation is an essential part of the continuum of care, along with prevention, promotion, treatment and palliation and should therefore be considered as an essential component on integrated health services.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Disability Action Plan 2014-2021, disability is a global public health and human right issue.
“Throughout their lifetime, they (PLWD) encounter widespread barriers in accessing health and related services and have worse health outcomes than people without disability.”
Speaking further on the shortage of personnel, Akanle said, “The standard laid down by the Board, is that a teaching hospital that has well about 7,000 bed should have nothing less than 80 physiotherapists. But now, while some have less than 40, some have less than 35.
“Some even have less than 10 working in some hospitals. So, what it means is that, patients in need of these rehabilitation services are not having access to these service even at the tertiary level as it ought to be.
“The MRTB of Nigeria is a regulatory board that regulates and control the training and practice of seven professionals in the health sector. Speaking further, the Registrar of MRTB lamented that following the acute shortage of rehabilitation personnel, most stroke survivors ended up in the hands of trado-medical practitioners or their spiritual houses with worse outcome.”
Awaiting Mbaise University
All over Nigeria, the prowess of an Mbaise man rings a bell. But until that which makes the Mbaise people of Imo State tick is given a pride of place, the current drive championed by Mbaise Peoples’ Congress (MPC) to excel in the area the people have comparative advantage may remain a mirage. TAI ANYANWU reports
Giving an insight into the stuff that Mbaise is made of, President of Mbaise Peoples’ Congress, an umbrella body of Mbaise Professionals Worldwide, Ochiagha Carl Azudibia, said the Mbaise nation celebrates education. Speaking at a recent interview with New Telegraph, Azudibia said: “Right from colonial days, our people invested much in education such that today, Mbaise has the highest number of professors in Nigeria.
There is no higher institution in Nigeria that doesn’t have an Mbaise man as a lecturer and there is no higher institution in Nigeria that does not have an Mbaise man as a student.” He said that the recent emergence of two students from Mbaise as the best and second best in the 2019 edition of the West African Senior School Examination (WASSCE), Miss Chizobam Ugboaja from Akpodim Ezinihitte and Alozie Chukwuemeka from Oboama Nguru, Aboh Mabise respectively, was an eloquent testimony to the educational competence of the Mbaise nation, a community that prides itself as the most educated in Sub Sahara Africa.
Azudibia attributed the prowess of an Mbaise person in the area of education to the peoples’ penchant for celebrating the glorious arrival of the tenth child (Eghu-ukwu ceremony), an honour done to a mother after she had given birth to 10 children. “Mbaise is a place where every mother readily shuns regular change of cloth but girds her waist firmly with ‘Mpuru’, a weather-resistant wrapper which allows her to channel all hers earning into giving every of her child a university education.” According to Azudibia, if in a given family in Mbaise land there are 10 children, nine if not all are graduates.
“Like in my own family, my mother gave birth to 12; eight survived and all the eight children are graduates. “Such attainment is no longer news in Mbaise land because everyone has it. Education is our baby, education is our culture and education is our life,” Azudibia stressed. High concentration of technocrats But that is not all there is to the Mbaise nation. “Mbaise has the highest number of technocrats in the whole of Common Wealth including Britain, Canada and Australia,” Azudibia added. Early this year, an immigrant from Nigeria became the first African born cabinet minister in Canada.
“That person is no other than Barr. Kelechi Madu, an illustrious son of Mbaise. His father and mother are from Mbaise, precisely from Umuokirika, Ekwerazu, Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area,” Azudibia explained. He said because of Mbaise people’s love for education, “our people spend not less than N450 billion every year paying tuition fees outside Mbaise, which engenders capital flight.”
Quest for Mbaise University Azudibia, who regretted that not a single higher institution is sited on Mbaise soil, said: “We considered that if this kind of money is spent in our place, it will facilitate development in our place as well as give our people the opportunity to acquire education at home.” He said it is against this backdrop that the 22nd edition of MPC’s colloquium, which is an annual event deliberately hosted in Mbaise by the group to sensitise the people on issues of the moment, will on August 14 centre on building a private university in Mbaise land and its funding possibilities. According to Azudibia, the MPC took cognizance that every nation develops according to the area they have a comparative a dv a n t a g e.
Hence, it decided to develop something that will retain their youths at home to earn a living. “We looked at the options to see which aspect is more in tune with the aspirations, leaning and qualification of our people. We found out that it is education because education is our mainstay.
Our people are not spare part sellers, and we don’t have oil; hence the colloquium in the past few years has centered on the establishment of a private university in Mbaise land and its funding,” Azudibia stated. On August 14, the sons and daughters of Mbaise will converge at Chris VI Hotel Resort, Afor Ogbe, to brainstorm on strategies to fund and build Mbaise University, at its 22nd annual colloquium. New Telegraph reliably learnt that the MPC had already acquired and surveyed 120 hectares of land in Ife, Ezinihite Local Government Area, one of the three local government areas in Mbaise; where the university is going to be sited. “Also we are in the process of meeting up with the requirement of establishing a private university with the National University Commission (NUC].
We are working it out inch by inch and have set a target for ourselves that by 2021, academic activities will start fully at the Mbaise University. New Telegraph learnt that many Mbaise professors all over the world have expressed their readiness to come home and teach for free once the university is established. “So we want to use the university to showcase the excellence of an Mbaise man,” Azubibia added.
Makinde approves N60m Bursary for Oyo indigenes in Law School
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved the sum of N500,000 to be paid as bursary to every indigene of Oyo State currently in the Nigerian Law School. The governor made the disclosure in a social media post where he revealed that representatives of Oyo State indigenes at the Nigerian Law School paid him a courtesy visit at his office. Following the approval, Makinde said his administration “will continue to prioritise education as the foundation upon which sustainable development will be built.
“Representatives of Oyo State indigenes at the Nigerian Law School visited me today. I approved the sum of N500,000 to be paid as a bursary to each Oyo State indigene at the Law School,” he said in his post. There are 120 Oyo indigenes for the 2019/2020 session for Law School meaning that a total of N60million was approved.
NDDC to endow chair in Oncology at UNIPORT
The Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Nelson Brambaifa, has spoken of plans by the agency to endow a Professorial Chair in Oncology at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT). The fresh move is coming after a similar endowment of a professorial chair in malaria research at the university by NDDC in 2016.
The Chief Executive Officer of NDDC disclosed this yesterday in Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers State during the opening ceremony of the 59th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the state branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA). Brambaifa, who chaired the ceremony, noted that the theme of the conference:
“Leveraging Social and Environmental Determinants of Health,” was most appropriate at this time, attributing the rising cases of non-communicable diseases as a result of social and environmental factors. He assured that the NDDC would spare no effort in ensuring that the people had access to quality healthcare and would continually promote good healthcare practice for a healthier Niger Delta region. He said: “Our mission, which is to facilitate sustainable development of the Niger Delta comes with a demand on the NDDC to improve the people’s health and well-being.”
Liver disease: NAFDAC official needs N30m to survive, cries for help
Aemployee of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mr. Ephraim Anjembe Terkula, has been diagnosed of liver disease and is in dire need of N30 million to enable him get medical treatment for liver disease at a health facility in the United Kingdom.
The wife of the affected NAFDAC staff, Mrs.Christiana Anjembe, who disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja, is appealing to well-meaning Nigerians to come to the rescue of her husband to enable him live.
While noting that they had been managing the health challenge which started last year privately, she lamented that she had to appeal for public support because that was the last option as the family cannot afford to raise N30 million for the medical treatment.
Mrs. Christiana said, “My husband has dedicated most of his life to the fight against drug counterfeiting at the agency over a period of 18 years.
“He is currently having a health challenge that is affecting liver and also threating his life.
“The doctors who have been managing his health challenge for over a year now have come to the conclusion that he has to be reffered to the United Kingdom where another Consultant has been arranged to start treatment for him.
“Right now, what is required is about N30 million including the cost of treatment and airfare in order to save the life of my husband, she added.
Mrs. Anjembe therefore, appealed that interested Nigerians can send financial assistance to her husband through Ephraim Anjembe, Account Number 0028919729 Stanbic IBTC.
“We wanted to manage our affairs privately but it is getting out of hand, hence, we decided to call on Nigerians- Good Samaritans, especially in the industry where my husband has contributed meaningfully, always in the forefront of fighting counterfeit drugs, especially, in the pharmaceutical and food industry which NAFDAC works closely with and other well-meaning Nigerians to come to the rescue of my husband.”
She further appealed to the Director General and staff of NAFDAC to come to the aid of her husband saying, “so, with team spirit, from whatever NAFDAC can marshal out and also what the members of the general public can augment so that the life of my husband can be safe.”
“Please, Nigerians, I beg of you, my husband has been serving Nigerians fighting counterfeit drugs, helping to safeguard public health, this is the hour that he needs the help of Nigerians.”
Meanwhile, a medical report from RAEAB Medical Centre, Ltd, Oladapo Street Gudu, Abuja, signed by Dr. Dr. E.O Abirisade, reads: “The above patient, a 44 years old man who was diagnosed of hepatitis C infection last year, 2018, he initially presented with yellowness of the eyes, severe fatigue, difficulty in breathing, abdominal distension with tenderness in the hypochondria, also with bilateral leg swelling.
“He is, however, advised to be seen for a procedure (a liver biopsy) in his clinic in London as soon as possible to be able to detect any early malignancy and commence other treatment.”
PSN’s N2.6b Medicine Information Centre’ll increase life expectancy
Pharmacists under the auspices of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) said they were set to scale up activities for building the Pharmacy Towers Project, a 24-hour Medicine Information Centre (MIC), which would save lives in cases of promptly reported emergencies while extending life expectancy.
According to the Chairman, Project Committee, Pharmacy Towers Project, Dr. John Nwaiwu, Pharmacy Towers Project, which will be formally launched in Lagos today, Thursday, would similarly serve as the organisation’s National Drug and Poisons Information Emergency Response and Research Centre.
In addition, it would be a National Workplace Call Centre that would offer hope of survival to victims exposed to the untoward effects of drugs, substances of abuse and poisons through counselling, referral and when necessary the mobilisation of appropriate response team.
While unveiling the plan at a media briefing in Lagos on Monday, Nwaiwu said the Pharmacy Towers would be a coordinating centre that would respond to suicide attempts, rehabilitation of drug addicts and people injured by poisons.
The project estimated to cast N2.6 billion, would be completed before two years.
Furthermore, it would server as information and Research warehouse for re-tooling pharmacy and pharmacists towards greater relevance.
Speaking on the other benefits of the project, he said it would foster strong professional collaboration with health workers in the emergency response chain. Nwaiwu said, “Health financing burden on states will gradually reduce over the years as the impact of mass education and enlightenment of the populace gain grounds.
“Social menace associated with drug abuse and miss-use will significantly reduce, if not totally curtailed.
“Government will have adequate data to work with.”
The Special Guest of Honour at the launch is Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, the Father of the Day is Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, governor of Abia State while the Mother of the Day is Hadiza Balarabe who is the deputy governor of Kaduna State.
While the Ambassador of the Project is Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, the Mother of the Project is Mrs Talatu Uwa Ebune and Sir Nnamdi Obi is the project mobiliser.
