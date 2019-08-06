Court orders retrial of suits challenging Sanwo-Olu’s victory

Operatives search brother, associate’s properties

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have raided the home of immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Yari, located at Talata Mafara town, headquarters of Talata Mafara Local Government.New Telegraph gathered that the operation, which lasted several hours on Sunday, was carried out by a team of operatives number ing about 15.

The operatives simultaneously raided the homes of the former governor’s younger brother and that of a state official of the All Progressives Congress (APC). It was gathered that the operation was in continuation of EFCC’s investigation of how the former governor spent the Paris Club refund that accrued to the state. Yari was chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF).

The former governor is presently in Saudi Arabia for hajj. A witness, who is a neighbour of the former governor, Malam Yusuf Mafara, said that the well-armed operatives spent about five hours ransacking Yari’s house. “I was at the gate to return a cell phone owned by one of the security personnel attached to the house given to me for repairs. Then a large number of operatives from EFCC arrived and asked everybody there to vacate,” he said. Another witness, Arma Ya’u, said that the EFCC operatives took some items from the former governor’s residence. “I cannot say what exactly were in some bags brought out from the residence of the former governor by the operatives at the end of the operation, but some inquisitive neighbours who happened to go very close, contended that they saw money in bulk being taken away,” Ya’u said. Also, an eye witness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the EFCC operatives arrived the house situated off Sokoto Road in Talata-Mafara about 6p.m. amidst tight security and blocked the front and back entrances of the residence.

The source said that they ordered those inside to remain where they were while disallowing any further entry. “These people remained inside until after 11p.m. We were around waiting to see what will happen next only to see them with some bags that no one could tell the contents. “We also learnt that they were at the former governor’s brother’s house as well as that of one of his close associates where they were said to have carried away some things,” he said. The anti-graft agency stated that the raid on Yari’s home was over allegations of economic and financial crimes against the former governor.

While confirming the raid to New Telegraph yesterday, Acting Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Tony Orilade, said it bothered on ongoing investigations. “It is true we went to the house of the former governor of Zamfara State, Yari, in respect of ongoing investigation. “Like we have always said, we don’t discuss our investigation with the media.

“At the appropriate time, when the investigation is ripe, we shall proceed to prosecution and we shall carry the media along. “What we fight is economic and financial crimes,” Orilade said. Former Special Adviser to Yari on Media and Communication, Alhaji Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, confirmed the incidence.

Dosara said: “It is true that operatives of the EFCC were at the residence of His Excellency in Talata Mafara on Sunday. “My principal is aware of their coming and they were able to check all the rooms and offices and after several hours of searching, they left. “This is the highest we can go because we do not know what they are looking for and we cannot pre-empt their investigation. But we are holding on to the issue for now, pending the outcome of their investigation. “Until when they are out with the result of their investigation, we will not be able to go further. When they say something that requires our attention, then we can talk about it,” he said.

