Court resolves rift over IPMAN’s election

Lawyers: CJN must provide right leadership for judiciary

awyers were unanimous at the weekend that the newly sworn in Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, must swiftly commence a process of restoring citizens’ confidence in judiciary barely six days after he took the oath of office as the 17th CJN.

Justice Muhammad was sworn in last week Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari following his confirmation by the Senate.

He succeeded Justice Walter Samuel Onnoghen who was unceremoniously removed by the president over allegations of non-disclosure of assets.

Prior to his confirmation as the nation’s substantive CJN, Justice Muhammad has been functioning in Acting capacity since 25th January, 2019.

President Buhari nominated Justice Muhammad as CJN through a letter dated 11th July, 2019, following a recommendation by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The letter, titled, ‘Appointment of Chief Justice of Nigeria,’ reads: “In accordance with Section 231 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which gives the President the power to appoint a Chief Justice of Nigeria on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council and subject to the confirmation of the appointment by the Senate, I have the honour to forward the nomination of Honorable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad for confirmation as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“It is my hope that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The nomination of Justice Muhammad was subsequently confirmed by the Red Chamber on 17th July, 2019.

CJN’s profile

Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, CFR, was born on 31st December 1953. An indigene of Doguwa in Giade Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Justice Muhammad attended Giade Primary School for his primary education between 1961 and 1968. He then proceeded to Government Secondary School, Azare for his secondary education from 1969 to 1973.

His Lordship was also at Abdullahi Bayero University College, Kano for his IJMB from 1975 to 1976. After successfully completing his course, Justice Muhammad got admission to read Law at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria from 1976 to 1980. He also attended the Nigerian Law School from 1980 to 1981.

In furtherance of his educational career, Justice Muhammad went back to the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, for his Masters’ Degree in Law (LLM) on a part-time basis, from 1982 to 1984. In order to update himself in the field of Law, His Lordship went back to ABU, Zaria from1987 to 1998 and obtained his Doctorate Degree (PhD) in Law, also on a part-time basis.

Hon. Justice I. T. Muhammad, CFR was appointed as Magistrate Grade II from 1982 to 1984 with Bauchi State Judiciary and was Senior Magistrate Grade II from 1984 to 1986. His Lordship was appointed as the Provost, College of Legal and Islamic Studies, Bauchi from 1986 to 1989.

He was appointed Chief Magistrate/Deputy Chief Registrar, High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja from 1990 to 1991. From 1991 to 1993, he was appointed as Khadi (Judge) of the Sharia Court of Appeal in Bauchi State.

Justice Muhammad was elevated to the position of Justice of the Court of Appeal in 1993 and he was there until 2006 when he was appointed Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. He was sworn-in as a Justice of the apex court on the 8th of January 2007.

CJN’s promise

The newly sworn-in Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) has in the meantime promised to tackle corruption in the judici8ary headlong. He said the judiciary under his watch would be more transparent and corruption-free.

Speaking with State House correspondents after his swearing-in by President Muhammadu Buhari, the CJN expressed his concerns about corruption within the judiciary system saying his administration will focus on fighting the menace.

A way of achieving this, according to the CJN is by dealing with those who try to pervert judgement by negotiating bribe for persons standing trials.

He described as unfortunate the situation where judges allowed some people to serve as links between them and people standing trial in court, saying such scenario must stop.

The CJN consequently challenged journalists to rise to the occasion by alerting him or expose suspected cases of corrupt practices in the judiciary.

He, however, warned that allegations of corruption against any judicial officer must be substantiated to guide against tarnishing the good image of the affected individual and the system.

He said: “Anybody who is not satisfied with the job and he wants money, the judiciary or judicial line is not a place for money-making.

“Some people were posing as go-between, which is between a judge and perhaps somebody who is standing trial.

“These go-betweens, go around asking people for money here and there to settle judges and facilitate judgments.

“I’m sure any judge or any justice who is in his real sense can never ask somebody to go and collect money for him because he knows that he is being paid by the government for what he does.

“I’m telling you that the judiciary under my watch by God’s grace would be better in tackling all these kinds of corruption.

“You people or any other person who know about corruption allegations, please let him write to me or let him have contact with me and tell me.

“But remember, the thing that is difficult is when we ask you to substantiate, you will be able to substantiate. Don’t just make hollow allegations. Be sure that you are quite in possession of facts you will be able to establish when we ask you to establish your allegation, and we will deal with it.

“I want to see Nigerian judiciary, if according to my wish, as the best judiciary in the world. But you see, we are still learning. But I’m proud to say that Nigerian judiciary I’m sure is one of the best in Africa.

“Now if you take a look at judicial officers, all of us are fully trained and all of us are almost, at interval, going on courses so that we remind ourselves of the ethics that are binding on us.

“Therefore we pray that with the cooperation of citizens of this country, Nigerian judiciary will be a very big judiciary and we hope it will be successful during our tenure.”

Lawyers agenda for CJN

Some members of the wig and gown have been talking about their expectations of Justice Tanko Muhammad as he steers the wheel of the judiciary.

The lawyers, both of inner and outer Bar, while baring their minds on the issue at the weekend emphasized the need for Justice Muhammad to provide the right leadership for the judiciary.

They thumbed up the CJN for his resolve to tackle corruption in the judiciary and also asked him to lead by example saying this is the only way the third arm of government can regain its lost glory.

Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba, called on Justice Muhammad to make ‘justice for all’ his watchword.

He said: my agenda for the new Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Tanko Muhammad, is to ensure justice for all, at all times and at all cost”.

Ahamba was corroborated another member of the inner Bar, Mr. Seyi Sowemimo, who also asked the CJN to always pursue the cause of justice.

“The only agenda he needs to pursue is to provide the right leadership to the judiciary so that the Supreme Court can deliver sound judgements and always pursue the cause of justice”, the silk said.

Mr. Yemi Candide-Johnson (SAN) also want the new CJN to ensure the enthronement of the era where legal disputes are decided on their merits.

He said: “The job of the judicature is to decide disputes on their merits. The public will have confidence in a just, rational and progressive rule of law.

“If this Chief Justice wishes to live down the ridicule of his notorious confirmation hearing, then he might wish to consider three small things which can be solved with some energy and a bit of imagination.

“First, the dramatic eradication of cases idling away in the docket of Appellate Courts.

“Second, administrative efficiency of Federal Courts as well as root and branch reform of their clumsy and incompetent registries and lastly, the basic training of superior judges on judicial philosophy and their orientation towards societal order and progress”.

In his own comments, a law teacher, Mr. Wahab Shittu, want the CJN to change the narration about frequent disobedience to court orders by other arms of government.

“The CJN should always lead by example and demand such impressive examples from other judges. Secondly, the CJN should institutionalize a policy of zero tolerance for corruption across board.Thirdly, he should banish impunity from our collective consciousness.

“He should demand and insist upon obedience to court orders. Fourthly, he should put in place measures to avoid delays in our justice delivery system. Fifthly, the CJN should restore public confidence in the judiciary by emphasizing competence, integrity, character and capacity in judicial appointments and justice delivery services.

“The CJN as the Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC) must overhaul the operations of NJC by enforcing consequences for judicial infractions. The CJN must deliver quality and sufficient infrastructure to the judiciary. Of particular significance is enhancing the quality of the judiciary through the deployment of information communication Technology.

“In summary the CJN must strengthen constitutionalism, respect for the rule of law, due process, accountability and transparency and enhance our democratic institutions. The CJN as the symbol of justice in our country must deliver as a jurist and ensure that judges deliver too as jurists.The goal at all times should be the attainment of justice as the hallmark of his tenure”, he said

National President of the Campaign For the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Mr. Malachy Ugwummadu, wants the CJN to introduce greater transparency and inclusiveness in the recruitment processes of Judges and Justices to attain greater competence, integrity, legal knowledge and established sense of justice.

“For the newly confirmed CJN, I humbly make the following recommendations as agenda: The weak and vulnerable in the society should have greater access to justice in terms of general cost of litigation and restraining principles of law and technicalities including locus standi. “Institutional reforms to create capacity and empower state bodies like National Human Commission, Legal Aid Council, etc to play greater roles in granting access to the public to justice.

“See through the campaign for greater independence of the Judiciary and confront known and perceived corruption in the judiciary.

“Institutionalise regular and continuing legal education and training for judges and judicial officers on new areas of the law while also strengthening disciplinary institutions and procedures to serve as deterrent”, he said.

A Lagos-based lawyer, Mr. Destiny Takon, should stamp his authority as the Head of the third arm of government without minding whose ox is gored.

He said: “Justice Tanko should open his eyes to the constitutional reality that even though nominated by the President, he is the Head of the judiciary and of one of the three separate arms of government. He should not denigrate the sanctity of the the judiciary.

“He should always remember that he personifies the citadel of justice in Nigeria, which itself, represents the last bastion of hope for the common man. The courts are ideally, the surest safeguard against lawlessness and unconstitutionalism and it is his province to uphold that expectation for all Nigerians.

“I say this especially because of the outrageous outcome of the the Osun Governorship election judgement that came out of the Supreme Court under his watch.

“Justice Tanko must remember that he is the Chief Justice of Nigeria and not of the party in government or of the President who nominated him. Justice Tanko must ensure that the courts do justice, even if the heavens fall”.

The Coordinator of Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON), Lagos sub-region, Prince Okey-Joe Onuakalusi, want Justice Muhammad to encourage judges to deliver judgement without fear or favour.

“Judgements in our courts must not only seem to have dispensed justice but also must be seen to deliver justice to litigants. Judgements must be based on merit and not technicalities.

“The National Judicial Council (NJC) under his watch must rise to the occasion to promote excellence and punish incompetence.

“He must also encourage and elevate quality and competent, scholarly members of the Bar in the appointment of judges in our courts and eschew tribalism. Training of judicial staff for the 21st century work environment must also be prioritized”, the lawyer said.

To Mr. Ige Asemudara, the new Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) should put machinery in motion to restore the lost public confidence in the judiciary.

He said: “The CJN should focus on building public confidence in the judiciary. He should ensure that the public perception of the judiciary is improved to its best.

“It is important that the independence of the judiciary is not only a concept but a practical term seen to be in action, manifesting in judicial acts and decisions. The courts must not only be courts of law but courts of justice.”

