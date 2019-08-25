News
Court slams N30m fine on Ogun govt over illegal land acquisition
An Ogun State High Court sitting in Ota has awarded the sum of N30million against the state government for trespassing and destruction of buildings and crops on a family land.
The court, presided over by Justice O. O. Majekodunmi, also restrained the state government and its agents from the land situated at Sokelu-Efulege village in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.
In a judgement delivered in suit number AB/330/2012, Justice Majekodunmi barred the state government and its agents from further entering or interfering with the land measuring 8.652 hectares.
The family, represented by Alhaji AbdulGaniu Kayode and four others, had dragged the state Attorney-General, the state Bureau of Lands and Survey, the state Housing Corporation and four others to court for illegal acquisition of their land.
The family also claimed that the land was acquired without proper notice of acquisition neither was adequate compensation paid for the inhabitants of the village.
Though the state government had in 2006 acquired the parcel of land for Asero Housing Estate Phase II, the claimants argued that the land was later allotted to individuals who had connection with the government.
News
CBN tightens noose on milk importation
…stops credit payments for imports
Banks notify customers
T
he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country to stop the processing of milk and its related products on “Bills for Collection basis,” which allowed the importer to buy on credit.
In a circular to DMBs, the apex bank also announced that henceforth, the mode of payment with regard to importation of milk and its related products must be on the basis of Letters of Credit (LC) only.
Analysts said that this means that importers would need to fund their naira accounts and open Letters of Credit.
According to an email a Tier 1 lender sent to its customers informing them about the development, which was sighted by New Telegraph yesterday, the directive is part of CBN’s efforts aimed at streamlining payment modes for food imports.
In a letter dated 26th August, 2019 and titled ‘LETTERS OF CREDIT AS MODE OF PAYMENT FOR THE IMPORTATION OF MILK AND ITS RELATED PRODUCTS’, the Tier-1 bank told its customers that: “As part of efforts aimed at streamlining payment modes for imports, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all Authorised Dealers to discontinue the processing of imports of milk and its related products on Bills for Collection basis.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the mode of payment in respect of milk and its related products shall henceforth be on the basis of Letters of Credit (LC) only.
“Thank you for your continued patronage.”
The move comes on the heels of the announcement by the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting last month that the regulator would soon restrict access to foreign exchange for importation of milk into the country, since, according to him, there are abundant resources to produce milk in Nigeria.
The CBN governor had stated that: “We believe milk is one of the products that can be produced in Nigeria today. I have asked questions at different forums that we have seen the importation of milk into Nigeria before many of us were born over 60 years ago.
“West African Milk and Freisland Milk have been importing milk into Nigeria for over 60 years. Today, milk imports stand at between $1.2 billion and $1.5 billion annually. That is a very high import product, given that it’s a product that we are convinced can be produced here.”
Urging management of milk companies in the country to support the policy, Emefiele pointed out that local production of milk would reduce persistent clashes between farmers and herdsmen.
However, organised private sector (OPS) players such as the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) advised CBN to rethink the decision.
For instance, the Director-General of NECA, Mr. Timothy Olawale, advised the apex bank to suspend the policy and create an environment for further engagement of stakeholders that would enable it weigh the merits and demerits of the plan in the long term.
He said that due to the gap that would be created between local supply and demand, unpatriotic citizens would be importing milk, while government loses revenue with massive job losses and attendant social consequences.
Similarly, LCCI argued that the policy will do more harm than good to investors and the citizenry as it will trigger disruptions in the business environment.
LCCI, through its Director General, Mr. Muda Yusuf, warned that the policy “will create supply gaps in the market with harmful consequences.”
But responding to the criticisms, CBN, in a statement, strongly defended the planned forex restriction for milk imports.
The banking watchdog said there were attempts by some interests, who felt hurt by the planned policy, to mislead the public by misrepresenting the unassailable case for investments in local milk production and the medium to long-term benefits of the planned policy.
Stressing that the country and the welfare of Nigerians come first in all its policies, CBN said: “Our focus remains ensuring forex savings, job creation and investments in the local production of milk. For over 60 years, Nigerian children and, indeed adults, have been made to be heavily dependent on milk imports. The national food security implications of this can easily be imagined, particularly, when it is technically and commercially possible to breed the cows that produce milk in Nigeria.
“For the avoidance of doubt, milk importation is not banned. Indeed, CBN has no such power. All we will do is to restrict sale of forex for the importation of milk from the foreign exchange market. We wish to reiterate that we remain ready and able to provide the needed finance to enable investors who genuinely want to engage in milk production.”
President Muhammadu Buhari told CBN early this month to stop providing funding for food imports.
News
Tambuwal: We’ll partner security agencies to sustain peace
Sokoto State government has reiterated its readiness to partner with security agencies for the sustenance of peace in the state. Governor Aminu Tambuwal gave the assurance while receiving the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8th Division of the Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Major-General Jide Jeleel Ogunlade, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Sokoto.
He lauded the existing synergy between security agencies working in the state and urged them to sustain the momentum for the sustenance of peace and stability in the state.
The governor assured the security agencies of the unflinching support of the state government, traditional institutions and religious leaders for the success of their assignments. He therefore thanked the Chief of Army Staff for the strategic posting of the GOC to the division in Sokoto, the area he was familiar with and prayed for success in his assignment.
Earlier, GOC 8th Division of the Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Major-General Jide Jeleel Ogunlade reaffirmed the commitment of the command to work hard with a view to ensuring the return of lasting peace to the state.
The GOC therefore expressed gratitude to the state government for its assistance to the division, which he said had helped it to settle down.
News
Buhari sacks NCPC Executive Secretary, Ujah
P
resident Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate sack of the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, (NCPC), Rev. Tor Ujah.
He directed to hand over to Mrs. Esther Kwaghe, Director of Administration in the Commission, who will oversee the Office, pending the appointment of a substantive Executive Secretary.
A statement signed by Director of Press, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Willie Bassey, said the order was “ in line with the provision of Section 4, Sub-Section 3 of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission Act.”
No reason was given for the sack in the statement. However, a source close to the OSGF, stated that his sack may not be far from the allegations of financial misappropriation levelled against him.
It could be recalled that a media report had said Uja was being investigated for allegedly diverting $229,000 meant to ensure pilgrims’ visit to Israel, Greece and Rome in July 2017.
While that allegations were still being investigated, another media report emerged, accusing him of diverting another $103,000 in 2018.
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, has directed the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to work out an appropriate framework for the operation of offshore account maintained by the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, and all other Federal Government Agencies in order to streamline their operations.
News
Lagos Assembly probes Ambode’s purchase of N7bn buses
L
agos State House Assembly has set up a committee to investigate the purchase of 820 buses by the administration of the immediate past governor of the state, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode.
The House, at yesterday’s plenary, stated that it was important to investigate the purchase of the 820 buses out of the 5,000 buses proposed by Ambode for mass transit in the state, but which was purchased despite objection by the House of Assembly.
In a motion titled: ‘Lagos State House of Assembly Motion Number 2’, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti Osa 2), explained that the House noted that at the executive/legislative parley held in September 2017, Ambode informed the lawmakers that 5,000 buses would be bought by the state government.
He stated that the executive proposed to spend N17 billion to purchase the buses in 2017 budget, but that this was not approved by the Assembly.
“In the 2018 and 2019 budgets, the state government proposed N24 billion and N7 billion respectively, but these were not approved.
“The state government still went ahead to import 820 buses at N7 billion and out of them 520 are still awaiting clearance at the ports,” he said.
He added that the House was worried that 520 buses were still awaiting clearance from the bonded warehouse and the port, waiting to be cleared and that they were purchased with taxpayers’ money without approval.
Yishawu then submitted that the House should set up an ad hoc committee to investigate all the issues relating to the purchase of the buses.
He also stated that the House should investigate the cost of the purchase of the buses and other issues surrounding the purchase to prevent a re-occurence.
“The state government requested waivers for the importation of the buses and it was not granted.
“The value of the buses was overrated. Some of the buses are still in the ports and they are attracting demurrage.
“N45 billion would be spent on the total purchase of the buses and we need to prevent such an occurrence in the future,” he added.
Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, said that the parliament needed to prevent waste because the expenditure had been done.
According to him, “the vehicles are in the ports and they have been there for almost a year.
“The state will continue to suffer if we allow the buses to stay in the ports. We should be the regulators of transporters, the state should not operate the buses.
“How much are we giving the buses out should be addressed. We should get the buses to the roads and save the state from further wastes,” he said.
The House subsequently set up a committee headed by Hon. Fatal Mojeed (Ibeju Lekki 1) to look into the matter and report to the House in due course.
Members of the committee, according to the Speaker, included Yishawu, Hon. Bisi Yusuff (Alimosho 1), Hon. Olanrewaju Afinni (Lagos Island 2), Hon. Rasheed Makinde (Ifako Ijaiye 2), Hon. Yinka Ogundimu (Agege 2), Hon. Mojisola Miranda (Apapa 1) and others.
The speaker directed the committee to invite the accountant general of the state, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Transport and others that were involved in the purchase to state what they knew about the transaction.
He also told them to invite the current commissioner for finance, the managing director of LAMATA and others.
In his contribution, Ogundimu (Agege 2) stated that the House needed to investigate every transaction that had to do with the procurement of the buses.
He added that it would become a bad precedent if the House didn’t do anything about the matter.
“A huge amount of money still needed to be paid on the purchase of these buses. Whoever has erred should be brought to book,” he said.
Also speaking, Hon. Rasheed Makinde stated that it was obvious that the last administration did a lot of misdeed in awarding contracts.
Makinde stressed that some of these projects included Vision Scape and the proposed fourth mainland bridge.
“The House rejected the proposal on the buses, yet they went on to spend N45 billion on the project. Since we did not approve, the contract expenditure is null and void, so the money should be refunded.
In his view, Hon. Rotimi Olowo (Shomolu 1) stressed that the provision of the 1999 Constitution in Section 120 has been flouted with the purchase.
“They told us that they wanted to start a pilot project, yet they went ahead with the project.
“Can we still wait for the vehicles to be in the port and attract demurrage?
“The incumbent governor of the state should ask for waivers from the Federal Government so that we could retrieve the vehicles from the ports,” he said.
The House subsequently went on a break.
News
Social media use could raise mental health risk
S
cientists have attributed mental health harms associated with frequent use of social media to cyberbullying, loss of sleep, or reduced physical activity —especially in young girls.
The findings were published in the ‘Lancet Child and Adolescent Health’ journal.
“This means that social media effects on mental health were indirect rather than direct,” said senior author of the study Dasha Nicholls of Imperial College School of Medicine, London, United Kingdom (UK).
According to Nicholls, “Social media use was much higher in girls than boys, and it is possible that girls use social media differently from boys and are exposed to and react differently to the content they access.” Nicholls is also a honorary consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist at Central and North West London NHS Trust and East London NHS Trust.
The study was motivated by a need to better understand the relationship between social media and mental health over time.
The three-year study involved almost 10,000 British adolescents between ages 13 and 16, the rate of ‘very frequent’ social media use rose from 34 per cent during the first year to 62 per cent during the third year in boys, and from 51 per cent to 75 per cent in girls.
Although, very frequent social media use was associated with greater psychological distress in both sexes, it was higher in girls and attributable to the mediating effects of cyberbullying, insufficient sleep, and reduced physical activity.
Their data suggested that “very frequent social media use in young people is unlikely to have directly harmful effects,” the authors write, “but that harms are related to watching harmful content or by displacement of healthy activities that promote well-being,” such as sleep or physical activity.
The research team however recommended that interventions to prevent or increase resilience to cyberbullying and ensure adequate sleep and physical activity in young people should be considered.
The current researchers used data from the ‘Our Futures’ study, a nationally representative, longitudinal study of young people aged 13 to 16 years that was conducted in three waves.
Previous studies have investigated the potential mechanisms by which social media might harm health.
News
Court hears Sowore’s application on detention order today
T
he Federal High Court sitting in Abuja will today hear the application of the convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Omoyele Sowore, challenging his detention by the Department of State Services on the order of the court.
Justice Nkeonye Maha, who took over from Justice Taiwo Taiwo as the vacation judge would be hearing the matter filed by Femi Falana, SAN, on behalf of Sowore.
Justice Taiwo had in a ruling in an ex-parte application delivered on August 8, ordered Sowore’s detention for a period of 45 days to enable the Department of State Service (DSS) carry out and conclude its investigation of Sowore on allegations of instigating the public and seeking a change of the present administration through unconstitutional means.
Sowore, however, on August 9, filed an application urging the court to set aside the ex-parte order of his detention by the DSS for a period of 45 days.
In a Motion on Notice, brought pursuant to sections 6 (6) (B), 35 and 36(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, section 293 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 and under the jurisdiction of the Court, Sowore is asking the court to vacate the order on the grounds that the order was made in violation of his fundamental human rights.
The motion was predicated on 18 grounds and supported by a 24 paragraphs affidavit deposed to by one Marshall Abubakar. Part of the grounds are: “The said order breached the fundamental right provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
“The detention of the respondent/applicant for an initial four days period before the grant of the ex-parte order is illegal by virtue of Section 35 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
“The order ex-parte brought pursuant to Section 27 (1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 2013 was obtained by the applicant/respondent to legalise an illegal detention by the applicant/respondent.
“The applicant/respondent dumped the video evidence in support of its application on the Honourable Court whilst the learned trial judge watched same in his chambers and not in the open court.
“The respondent/applicant was arrested on Saturday 3rd August, 2019 before the planned protest that took place on Monday 5th August, 2019 while he was already under the custody of the Applicant/Respondent.”
Other grounds canvassed by Falana was that the motion ex-parte was predicated on suppression and misrepresentation of material facts, adding that it constitutes a gross abuse of the process of court.
He stressed that the motion ex-parte filed 5th August, 2019, did not disclose any fact capable of linking Sowore to any terrorism activity.
He further argued that the order was based on a wrong presumption and mistake that the complaint against the respondent therein relates to terrorism.
“That by virtue of Section 293 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, an application for the remand of any suspect is to be made before a Magistrate Court.”
Falana disclosed that by virtue of the actions of the Federal Government, Sowore’s right to life, dignity of human person, health and freedom of movement are under threat as same is currently being violated by the respondent without any justification known to law.
In the supporting affidavit, the deponent averred that the DSS had concluded investigation of the case and had announced its findings.
Sowore is the publisher of Sahara Reporters and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 2019 election.
News
Ortom: 483, 962 Benue IDPs to go home before December
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday assured the 483, 962 internally displaced persons (IDPs) still wallowing in various camps in the state of safe return to their ancestral homes before the end of the year.
The governor also said that the Cameroonian refugees been catered for by the state government were in good condition. He spoke at the distribution of relief materials to Ugba and Anyiin IDP camps in Logo Local Government Area at the headquarters of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Makurdi.
Ortom, who was represented by the Executive Secretary of the agency, Mr. Emmanuel Shior, reiterated the resolve of his administration to continue to provide food, medicare and security to the displaced persons.
“The arrangement for the disengagement of the IDPs is on-going; and government cannot just close the camps and ask them to go like that, it’s going to be a holistic approach, because the Fed eral Government also has to actively involved.
“So far, we have called for inputs from civil society groups and other humanitarian partners, who are working with SEMA to draw up an elaborate plan that takes care of post-disengagement livelihood of the IDPs and probably before the end of this year, we hope to disengage them to go home.”
Governor Ortom, who lamented the humanitarian challenge the herdsmen attacks had caused in the state, appealed to the Federal Government to fulfil its promise to the state by releasing N10 billion to states grappling with the problem of reconstructing the ravaged communities as part of the return process.
He said the state government had approved the relocation of the Cameroonian refugees from Anyake community to Ikyogen in Kwande Local Government where land was available to provide enough and better security for their livelihood and farming.
News
Oyetola to boost S’West security with 20 Armoured Personnel Carriers
O
sun State Governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola yesterday assured the newly-established Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) that his administration would support it with 20 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) to aid its operation.
The governor made the pledge while congratulating people of the state on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the creation of the state in a statement in Osogbo.
The state is partnering with other South West states to strengthen security in the region, and soon, the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) will commence operation to fortify the area.
He said: “We are contributing 20 Armoured Personnel Carriers and other ideas and logistics to further guarantee the security of lives and property of the citizens in our state and region.
My administration policies roadmap is being driven by the preponderant aspiration and yearnings of the people in the state, which, was validated by the United Kingdom Department for International Development’s (DFID) funded Citizens’ Needs Assessment exercise in Osun.
“Every responsible government must make the people’s demands the basis of its policies and implementation.
“We promised to pay full salary to all our workers, we have not defaulted. We promised to pay our pensioners; we have also not defaulted. We promised to rebuild, remodel and, in some cases, carry out total rehabilitation of existing school buildings in series 4 classrooms, 5 classrooms, 6 classrooms, 8 classrooms, 10, 15 and 20 classrooms at a maximum of 50 pupils/students per class, to cater for communities at 200, 250, 300, 400, 500, 750 pupils per school.
We have commissioned completed projects in that regard in Telemu and Morinu, in Olaoluwa and Iwo local government areas respectively. Our work as a government so far points to one fact: better days ahead.
News
Agip discovers 1trn cft gas in Niger Delta
Gas discovery catapults Nigeria’s reserves to 203trn scuf
N
igeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC), an affiliate of Italian oil super major, Eni, has discovered significant quantity of gas of about one trillion cubic feet (tcf) and 60 million barrels of associated condensate onshore Niger Delta.
The mega discovery made from onshore Obiafu-Obrikom fields, in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 61, has catapulted Nigeria’s proven gas reserves to 203 trillion (tcf).
Based on these numbers, Nigeria, checks by New Telegraph showed, had almost 10 times the gas reserves base of Trinidad and Tobago and could be in the same league as Iran, Qatar and Russia.
The gas and condensate discovery onshore Niger Delta, the company said in a statement, were made in the deeper sequences of the bloc.
The Obiafu-41 deep well had, according to Eni, reached a total depth of 4.374 m, encountering an important gas and condensate accumulation within the deltaic sequence of Oligocene age comprising over 130m of high-quality hydrocarbon-bearing sands.
“The find amounts to about one trillion cubic feet of gas and 60 million barrels of associated condensate in the deep drilled sequences,” Eni said.
According to the Italian firm, the discovery has further potential that will be assessed with the next appraisal campaign.
It said: “The well can deliver in excess of 100 million standard cubic feet/day of gas and 3,000 barrels/day of associated condensates and will be immediately put on-stream to increase NAOC’s gas production.
“The discovery is part of a drilling campaign planned by NAOC JV and aimed at exploring near-field and deep pool opportunities as immediate time to market opportunities.”
Eni has been present in Nigeria since 1962, with operated and non-operated production, development and exploration activities on a total of 30,049 square kilometres in the onshore and offshore areas of the Niger Delta.
In 2018, Eni’s equity hydrocarbon production amounted to 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
In the Joint Venture (JV), Eni’s stake is 20 per cent, while the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Oando own 60 per cent and 20 per cent respectively.
OML 61 is one of four blocks that make up JV among Eni, NNPC and Oando Energy Resources.
The others are OML 60, 62 and 63. It is a large Y-shaped block in the central Niger Delta and is the largest producer in the JV.
Twenty-one fields have been discovered, with most clustered in the northeast of the block.
There are five flow stations on OML 61 – Ebocha, Idu, Irri/Isoko, Ob-Ob and Oshi – with processing capacities ranging from 40,000 barrels per day to 120,000 barrels per day.
Nigeria’s current proven gas reserve had earlier gone up to 202 trillion cubic feet (tcf) from the initial figure of 199tcf, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had said.
The Corporation also stated that the country’s unproven gas reserve is now about 600tcf.
Providing an update on Nigeria’s gas credentials, a data from NNPC equally revealed that on the average, Nigeria’s current gas production is in the region of 8.5 billion standard cubic feet per day (bscfd).
Of this volume, about 3.7bscfd, representing 43 per cent of total gas production was, according to the Corporation, exported, while 2.7bscfd representing 32 per cent of total gas production is used upstream for gas re-injection and gas-lift; 1.5bscfd representing 18 per cent of total gas production is used domestically for power generation and industries.
The balance of 0.6bscfd representing seven per cent of total gas production is currently being flared at fields in the Niger Delta.
The country, the NNPC data showed, had significantly increased domestic gas supply and reformed the commercial framework for gas by reviewing the domestic gas price to export parity as well as developed standard gas supply agreements.
News
Makinde revokes Ajimobi’s N7bn Moniya-Iseyin Road contract
D
issatisfied with explanation given by the immediate past administration of Senator Abiola Ajimobi, and the questionable pace of work being done on the road, Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has revoked the Moniya-Iseyin Road N7billion contract awarded by Ajimobi-led administration.
Makinde, who announced the revocation while speaking at the launch of $5 million Agribusiness Project initiative by Farmcrowdy, said that the road was central to the government’s resolve to promote agribusiness.
According to him, the previous government awarded the contract to an Engineering firm that did not have capacity to handle the project, adding that even though the owner of the firm was known to him, he could not mix friendship with the business of governance.
A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde as saying that the contract was revoked to enable him address the challenges of moving farm produce around the state.
The governor added that the state government would go ahead to re-award the contract, noting that when completed, the road would redress the challenges of moving farm produce from Oke Ogun area to Ibadan, the state capital.
The governor maintained that Oyo was ready for agribusiness, saying that since his administration had promised to expand the state’s economy through agribusiness, the state was set to turn farm settlements around.
At the event attended by Deputy Governor Raufu Olaniyan; the Chief of Staff, Chief Luqman Oyebisi Ilaka; the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun and other government functionaries, Makinde welcomed the launch of the Farmcrowdy initiative saying:
