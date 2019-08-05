News
Critics kick over suspension of Oshiomhole’s council boss by Obaseki
The Dania of Auchi Kingdom, Alhaji Usman Abudah has decried the suspension of chairman Etsako West Local Government Area, Yakubu Musa by the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki as a clear case of witch hunt.
The two months suspension of Musa for an alleged N48 million has been described as a ruse and one laced with vendetta to get at the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole who is also from the same local government as Musa.
Musa is to step aside for two months pending the outcome of investigation into the matter.
Abudah said he suspected political witch hunt as a result of the rift between Governor Godwin Obaseki and Oshiomhole.
His words, “I do not know why the Governor of Edo state, should make Etsako West local government chairman should bear his fangs on in a rift between him and the National Chairman of his party APC. What is his (Musa) offence? The people who elected him will want to know but we are aware the fraud involving a Grade Level 2 officer of the council who is now with the police was uncovered by the suspended chairman running into millions of naira. We will want to know what is his offence, why he is being made a scapegoat in the crisis between him and Oshiomhole? The community is disturbed with this strange development”
Also, an aide to the suspended chairman, Oshoneboh Abubakar said they were shocked at the development because it was the chairman that drew the attention of the Information Communication and Technology Agency, ICTA on the fraud which he said had been on since 2017 before Musa became chairman of the council, lamenting that no action was taken.
He said the chairman responded to a letter from the ICTA confirming that the persons drawing the salaries since 2017 were not staff of the council and expressed displeasure over the poor handling of the investigation.
“We expected the governor to commend the council chairman for being able to detect the fraud which started since 2017 before he assumed office March 2018
“It should be noted that the chairman had in the recent past being accused by top Government officials from Edo North of disloyalty to the governor’s bid for a second term on a matter that had been concluded
We’ll not donate land for RUGA, say Abia monarchs
Following rumours making the round that some traditional rulers from Olokoro clan in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State, had given out their land for the controversial RUGA settlement, the monarchs yesterday said dismissed the rumour, insisting that they would not donate their land for the suspended RUGA project come.
Chairman, Umuahia South Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Godfrey Onwuka, explained that there was no time the traditional rulers from Olokoro clan entered into an agreement with anybody for the RUGA settlement on their land.
Eze Onwuka, who also doubles as the king of Umutowe autonomous community, Olokoro while briefing newsmen in Umuahia, the state capital, described the report as baseless rumour that should be ignored by every right thinking person.
He said: “There is no arrangement with the Abia state government, federal government or anyone else to give out our land for RUGA in Olokoro clan in Umuahia South LGA. The information is completely false.
“Our people do not in to give out our land for RUGA because we do not even have enough land for farming. The only land we have given out was the land we gave to the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture when we were under one autonomous community.
“None of us here was a traditional ruler as at that time, the traditional ruler then was Eze J.J. Ogbulafor.”
He was echoed by Chairman of traditional rulers in Olokoro clan, Eze Dan Okezie, who insisted that no Olokoro land was acquired or mapped out by the Abia state government for RUGA settlement.
Speaking also, the traditional ruler of Okwu-Olokoro autonomous community, Eze Boniface Izuogu said it baffled him why people keyed into the information without proper verification.
He said: “The person that wrote that story is a liar. We have 17 autonomous communities that make up Olokoro clan and our women are peasant farmers and we don’t even have enough land for them to farm.
“Our children are even buying land in other communities to build houses. So, we don’t have land to sell to or give for RUGA settlement.
“It is unfortunate that people can go around writing nonsense in the media. Like my colleague has said, the only land we have giving out, was the one we gave to the university for expansion programme and it was as far back as 1991 and 1993.
“We advise people to disregard the information, because we have no land for RUGA.”
Akeredolu receives 30 reconditioned cars
Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State at the weekend took delivery of 30 reconditioned cars in Akure, the state capital.
First sets of upgraded and reconditioned cars were delivered to the governor after they were fully rehabilitated by the company saddled with the responsibility of putting vehicles in good condition.
Akeredolu had inherited hundreds of decayed and abandoned vehicles on assumption of office in 2017.
The development led to many of top government functionaries and agencies not having official cars for the discharge of their responsibilities.
The governor engaged an automobile firm to carry out a comprehensive survey of vehicles in all the ministries, extra-ministerial department and agencies to identify both serviceable and unserviceable vehicles to be refurbished for use.
After pooling all serviceable and broken down vehicles, the state government engaged the firm to carry out in phases, the complete overhauling of 284 vehicles for N1.2billion, saying the refurbished vehicles had two years warranty.
According to him, the near new cars are better than buying fairly used cars because of their warranty.
He said all the cars’ engines and others’ fittings were new thereby made the vehicles better than fairly used cars.
He listed beneficiaries of the reconditioned cars to include the just recently retired permanent secretaries who the governor asked to return their old and rickety cars for refurbishment.
He said: “The products we are commissioning today is a clear evidence of prudent and logical decision at this time when there is paucity of fund in the state in particular and Nigeria in general.
“It is first of its kind in the history of this state and it is in tandem with our electioneering campaign to think anew and act anew.”
Insecurity: Ugwuanyi expresses satisfaction over aerial surveillance
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state at the weekend expressed optimism over effectiveness of aerial surveillance to tackle all form of insecurity and crimes within the State.
A joint aerial surveillance patrol of forest areas and people returning unauthorized arms was a decision reached at an emergency meeting of the Enugu State joint security held in Enugu on Friday.
Ugwuanyi said this after presenting prizes to outstanding officers of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) during NAF annual 10 kilometres walk/jog exercise in Enugu.
The governor, who participated in the exercise, lauded the NAF Ground Training Command (GTC), Enugu, for their exceptional performance in their internal security duties, which had helped to make the state one of the safest in the country.
According to him, the Chief of Air Staff, Marshal Abubakar Sadique, must be commended for the tremendous role NAF had played in reducing insurgency in the country as well as their professional internal security duties.
Ugwuanyi said: “I sincerely believe that the aerial surveillance adopted by security agencies in the state, to complement the existing security measures, will definitely check any existing or emerging security threat in the state.
“The existing cooperation between various security agencies in the state is quite commendable.
“The state government will continue to support the Nigerian Air Force in its endeavours to improve security in the country and most especially within Enugu State.
“Medical experts have continued to advise that regular exercise keeps one fit, agile, healthy and reduces need for medical attention.’’
Air Commodore Anthony Ndace, Commander 553 NAF Base Services Group, said that the exercise was aimed at testing the physical fitness and combat readiness of NAF personnel.
Ndace called on NAF personnel to create time to engage in sporting activities in order to enhance their fitness and agility at all time.
“NAF is thanking Governor Ugwuanyi for his laudable strive to ensure peace and security in the state; even as we will continue to provide our needed support to the civil authorities.
“NAF thanks everybody that has participated and made the event a huge success,’’ he said.
The overall best in the exercise, Flying Officer Ahmed Sambo, said that he would not relent to continue in his daily exercise to ensure that he was ready for duty and deployment anytime.
“I must thank NAF for the prize given to me and I will continue to keep fit and make sure that I perform optimal in my assignments,’’ Sambo, who came over all first, he said.
Okowa urges political office holders to pray for God’s Wisdom
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has called on political office holders to seek God’s wisdom to enable them succeed in meeting the yearnings of the people.
The governor made the call on Sunday at a thanksgiving service by the member representing Isoko South Constituency II in the Delta State House of Assembly, Ferguson Onwo at St. Mathew Anglican Church Olomoro.
“I believe that as a political office holder, God has prepared you for a special time and for a purpose and if you continue to hold on to God, the people will rejoice with you.” Governor Okowa said.
“A lot is expected of you; people want to see the impact that you can make, but, it is only the wisdom of God that will help you achieve results.”
“Wisdom is very important and you (political office holder) should seek the wisdom of God to enable you know what to do with the position because, those who believe in Jesus Christ can never fail.”
“You may have challenges but, the Lord Jesus will see you through; the grace of God upon you is sufficient, so, rely on God,” he said.
Congratulating Onwo, the governor called on the people of Olomoro to support their son, especially with prayers as his achievements would open more doors for political appointments bearing in mind the fact that Onwo is the first indigene of the community to occupy such position.
Earlier in a sermon, Venerable Robert Oziwele of the AnglicanCommunion, observed that God uses people to work for Him at every point in time, stating thatpoliticalpositionsshould beusedtodoworksof God.
“Your victory at the polls or political appointment is a call to duty by God; you are called for a specific purpose because, it is laughable that some of those who won elections or got political appointments see their positions solely for money; God will be more satisfied seeing you do the purpose He gave you the position you hold and you need to know that you are holding the position in trust for God,” he said.
Grazing law: 81 herdsmen convicted, 3,000 cows arrested in Benue – Ortom
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue on Saturday in New York said no fewer than 81 herdsmen had been convicted and 3,000 cows arrested under the state’s anti-open grazing law.
Ortom, who gave the update in a keynote address at the 2019 annual convention of the Idoma Association, USA, said implementation of the law had brought relative peace to the state.
“We are implementing our law, and there is relative peace. As at today, we have convicted 81 herdsmen. Some have paid fines; others are still in prison as I talk to you.
“We have gone a step further. Anywhere we see cattle doing open grazing, we go after them. So far, we have arrested over 3,000 cattle.
“The law stipulates that within seven days, owners of such cattle should pay fines and reclaim them. We have been collecting fines from them,’’ he said.
While insisting that ranching remained the best solution to the farmers/ herders conflict, the governor challenged anyone with a better alternative to bring it forward.
Ortom spoke on the topic, “Security and Economic Challenges in Benue State’’, which was a modification of the theme of the conference that centred on Idoma land.
He said all parts of the state were facing similar development challenges, including insecurity, infrastructural deficit, unemployment, health and sanitation issues, among others, hence his decision to broaden the scope.
The governor said only four of the 23 local government areas in the state, namely Otukpo, Konshisha, Ushongo and Vandeikya, were spared of conflict between locals and herdsmen in the last six years.
Miyetti Allah seeks grazing reserves, earth dams in Bauchi
he Bauchi State branch of Miyetti Allah has asked the state government to provide additional earth dams and an expanded grazing reserve areas for it.
The appeal was made yesterday by Chairman of the association, Alhaji Muhammadu Hussaini, during an interaction with reporters in Bauchi
He said: “The additional earth dams and expansion of grazing reserve areas will curtail the clashes between farmers and cattle herdsmen and it will reduce movement of Fulani from one place to another in search of water and grazing reserve.”
ºHussaini asked the state government to provide them with subsidized cottonseed for their cows, stating that this will make them stay in one place and educate their children. A sack of cottonseed is being sold between N3, 500 to N4, 000 and the herdsmen said if subsidised for them, they will buy it between N1, 500 to N2, 000.
He also identified shortage of nomadic teachers in Fulani nomadic schools as one their major problems and advised government to employ more teachers and supersize them to ensure that they are attending the schools regularly instead of attending the school once in a week as it has been happenings now in many nomadic schools.
He thanked the state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed for pledging to implement the newly introduce Ruga programme by the Federal Government and assured him of their support for the success of the exercise.
The chairman advised Bauchi State Government to emulate Jigawa State Government by demarcating 50 meters at cattle route from the main road and assist them to reduce their vital problems as pledge by the governor during electioneering campaign.
INEC, ECOWAS discuss election legal framework
he Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC), the umbrella organisation of Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs) in West Africa, will on tomorrow hold a symposium on legal frameworks and desirable practical steps to enhance the participation and representation of women, youth and Persons with Disability (PWDs) in the electoral process in West Africa.
The symposium would precede the 6th biennial General Assembly of ECONEC where the next president of the electoral body would be elected.
ECONEC, which was founded in 2008 to promote free and credible elections in West Africa is funded by the European Union (EU) and the German government.
ECONEC’s Head of Communications, Paul Ejime, explained that the fortune of the electoral body was turned around at its 5th the General Assembly in Cotonou, Benin Republic in 2017 thereby “raising its profile and visibility with demonstrable implementation of impactful activities.”
President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to declare the meeting open.
Wike warns against ‘Revolution now’ protest in Rivers
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has warned those planning to organize the Revolution Now protest in Rivers to desist from such. He stressed that the state has nothing to benefit from the protest.
The governor, who issued the warning in a statement signed by his special assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, directed security operatives and council chairmen to be at alert and watch out for such protesters.
He particularly directed security operatives to take measures to first arrests such protesters and equally prosecute such persons.
The governor said: “Rivers State does not subscribe to what the RevolutionNow protest represents and Rivers State is not part of the protest”.
Wike urged parents to ensure that their children are not misled by agents of the march to participate in the illegal protest.
“All council chairmen are directed to be at alert. If they suspect any illegal gathering, they should report to the security agencies for immediate action,” Wike said.
Meanwhile, the governor has reiterated the key role traditional rulers could play in ensuring peace and sustainable development in the state.
The governor, who spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt during a peace and security conference/reconciliation convened by King Disrael Bob-Manuel, Amayanabo of Abonnema in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of the state, noted that government alone cannot provide security.
Wike, represented by Dr Tammy Danagogo, Secretary to the State Government said that the state would continue to encourage and support peace building efforts by community leaders.
He expressed concern over the absence of major political gladiators during the last election in the peace and security conference that was aimed at achieving reconciliation.
“The discussion of peace and security cannot be complete without the involvement of all, especially the political class in local government areas.
“During the last elections, Akuku-Toru LGA alone had up to 10 governorship aspirants whom I expected to see here with their supporters contributing to the issue of peace, security and development of the local government.
According to Wike, security agencies such as the military which played a vital role and increased the tension and crisis in the area during the last election were not also represented.
“If we must x-ray what went wrong in the last election, any discussion that does not highlight the role of the military is cowardly as we must face reality to make progress.
“The conference’s intention to see youths shun cultism, political/election violence, use of illicit drugs, thuggery/rape should as well be extended to the security agents that caused mayhem in the community,” he added.
Sokoto lawmaker lauds Buhari over nomination of Dingyadi as minister
L
eader of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Alhaji Bello Isa Ambarura has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the choice of a former Secretary to the Sokoto State Government, Alhaji Muhammdu Maigari Dingyadi as a minister.
Ambarura, who represented Illela Constituency, made the commendation yesterday when he addressed newsmen on some local and national issues.
The House Leader said that with Dingyadi as a ministerial nominee, Sokoto State had gotten the right choice, saying, “the Katukan Sokoto deserves the appointment.
“President Muhammadu Buhari needs to be lauded for taking his time and choosing the right caliber of Nigerians of proven integrity as the members of his new cabinet .
“Katuka and all the other nominees have previous beautiful track records of diligent, patriotism and selfless service to the nation.”
“They are veteran technocrats and professionals who are tested and trusted. They are all men and women of mission and vision.”
The House Leader further said that the APC members of the State House of Assembly would synergize with their leaders to attract more federal presence to the entire state .
Ambarura further stated that the APC led by President Muhammadu Buhari and its leader in the state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko would leave no stone unturned to develop the state and Nigeria in general .
He explained that the synergy would be used to attract more federal presence to the state as well as employment generation for the unemployed youths from the state .
Ambarura said,” APC at the national level has good plans to consolidate on its gains from 2015 to date. We will provide credible and adequate representation to the people of the state.
“As APC members , blessed with the majority at the assembly, we will not waiver in jointly working with our colleagues from the other parties, the executive and judiciary arms , to ensure the even development of the state.”
OPL 245: EFCC’s case against me mischievous, says Adoke
A
former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN), has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately withdraw a case it filed against him over the OPL 245 transactions at a Federal High Court in Abuja. He said that was because of the ‘damning revelations’ coming from the ongoing trial of Shell and ENI in Italy.
The former AGF made the demand in a press statement he issued in response to media claims by the anti-graft agency that it had established a prima facie case bordering on corruption against him on the OPL 245 transaction.
The Acting Head, Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Tony Orilade, had in a statement alleged that Adoke abused his office in granting OPL 245 to Shell and ENI in 2011.
However, in his response, the former AGF dismissed EFCC’s claims that proceedings in the Italian court were of no relevance to the criminal charge filed against him in Nigeria.
Adoke argued that it was nothing but unadulterated mischief by the EFCC to say he was being tried for granting an oil block to Malabu when it was not a hidden fact that all oil blocks were awarded by the President on the advice of the Ministry of Petroleum.
He said: “The ongoing trial of Shell and ENI officials in Italy has exposed the lies that EFCC has been cooking up against me. Mr. Ednan Tofik Ogly Agaev, a former Russian Ambassador, said in court that he mentioned my name as one of those who benefited from the OPL 245 deal because of pressure from the FBI.
“A few days later, Mr. Vincenzo Armanna, former ENI manager, told the same court that I confronted ENI officials that if any one gave bribe, they would be arrested and prosecuted. These statements were made in the open court and reported by the media globally. Yet, the same EFCC, in a strange press release said the statements in the Italian court are of no relevance to the criminal charge against me in Nigeria.
“Ironically, the EFCC had used the same case in Italy as evidence that my trial in Nigeria should continue contrary to the advice of the office of the AGF. Suddenly, the trial in Italy is of no relevance again because it does not fit into their predetermined agenda against me.
“OPL 245 was not even awarded to Malabu Oil & Gas Ltd by President Goodluck Jonathan, under whose administration I served as Attorney-General. It was awarded by Gen. Sani Abacha in 1998. It was revoked by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who later decided to return the oil block to Malabu after an out-of-court settlement. The only thing I did as AGF was to advise President Jonathan that legally speaking, the consent judgement reached by Obasanjo was valid and subsisting and should be respected.
“At the time, Shell was making an arbitral claim of $2 billion against Nigeria over President Obasanjo’s decision to return the oil block to Malabu in 2006. Ordinarily, I should be commended for helping my country avoid such a huge fine.
“Nevertheless, it is nothing but unadulterated mischief by the EFCC to say I am being tried for granting an oil block to Malabu. Even a primary school pupil knows that the Attorney-General does not award oil blocks. All oil blocks are awarded by the President on the advice of the Ministry of Petroleum. It is part of the evil agenda and vendetta against me that I would be accused of awarding an oil block, as the EFCC shamelessly claimed in their bizarre press release.
“JP Morgan, which made the payments to Malabu did not mention my name in court as one of those who authorised the payment. These are now public documents. I was not a signatory to the account. I had no powers to order payments. All I gave was legal advice on the letters of the Resolution Agreement, but EFCC’s puppet masters were so desperate to come after me that they painted me as corrupt and attributed all the powers I didn’t have to me.
“The Federal High Court under the Hon. Justice Binta Nyako ruled that I was not liable for carrying out lawful presidential orders, but the EFCC has now assumed the role of interpreting the court judgment as it suits their whims and caprices, even openly showing absolute disrespect for the office of the AGF.
“It is shameful that vultures have taken over the system and are now lording it over the constitution in a democracy that thrives on law and order.”
“How can EFCC say I absconded to Europe? I was already out of the country studying at the University of Leiden in the Netherlands when the persecution started. So, how can they say I ran away? Was there any pending case against me? I left Nigeria in June 2015 for further studies. Mr. Ibrahim Magu, who is being manipulated to fight me, assumed office in November 2015. How then could I have run away from him and his collaborators five months ahead? Did I foreknow that my traducers would put their stooge as EFCC Chairman?
“The most ridiculous aspect of this joke is that the EFCC case of money laundering filed against me over a mortgage account I never operated was not about Malabu. Nigerians have been given the impression by the EFCC spin masters that I was charged to court for money laundering over OPL 245 and Malabu.”
