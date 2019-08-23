Cultists behead one, kill ex-police officer, three others

A suspected cult gang yesterday morning killed at least five people at Ilile community in the Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

Sources from the community told New Telegraph that those killed included a retired police officer, the immediate past President General of the community, Napoleon Amadi, a member of the local vigilance group, Uwagwu Eze, and two others.

One of the victims was reportedly beheaded.

It was learnt that several others received gunshot wounds and were hospitalised.

The gunmen invaded several houses, shot their targets and fled into the dark.

A source said: “As we speak, five persons have been confirmed dead. Among the dead are a retired police officer, Mr Ukpabi, the immediate past President General of our community, Napoleon Amadi, a member of vigilance group in our community, Uwagwu Eze, and two others.

“Three persons died on the spot while two others died in hospitals. Several others are in critical state. They invaded their houses about 3a.m., shot some and hacked others to death. They killed the victims in their houses in the presence of family members. They visited them one after the other in their homes. It was a premeditated attack.”

The source, however, said the killing was cult-related.

“I don’t know the names of the warring cult groups but it was pure case of blood cuddling cult attack.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikeokwu, said three persons were killed.

Ikeokwu, said that he could not confirm if the killings were cult-related.

He, however, said that the state Commissioner of Police, Rabui Ladodo, had ordered a full investigation into the matter with a view to bringing the killers to justice.

