Cultural diplomacy: NCAC hosts 36 diplomats in Abuja

Prince Adetunji Femi Fadina is the founder and chief executive officer of Jethro Tours International and DINAT Consulting Incorporation; a destination marketing firm and presently the chairman of Odo Ado/Ota Local Government Tourism Committee; whose mandate is to transform tourism business in the local government council. As part of achieving this mandate, the committee is set to formally unfold Agenda 2030 next month. He spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on his sojourn in the travel industry and determination to put his local government on the Africa tourism map

Background

Prince Adetunji Femi Fadina is of the Awori royal linage from Ijemo Royal House, and the last child of the late Oba Timothy Oloyede Fadina, Olota of Ota Olagunorioye II (1947-1954). He was born in Lagos and spent his early days in the city, schooled at St John Aroloya Lagos before he moved to Ibadan to attend Loyola College Ibadan. Years later young Prince Fadina sojourned to the United States of America where he attended Miles College Birmingham, Alabama for his form Sixth and Samford University Alabama where he obtained a BSc in Business Administration.

How did you begin your travel business?

From my bedroom in Lagos (Laughter). I later moved into Landmark Virtual office in Victoria Island, Lagos and then to a rented 100 metre space in Opebi, Ikeja and other offices in Ikoyi, Ota, and Abuja. We also have a branch in Tel-Aviv, Israel in collaboration with an Israeli tour operator. Our Abuja office has been closed temporarily because we lost our coordinator, Tinu Kanma, to cancer. Painful but she played a very instrumental role in our collaboration and the birth of Jethro Club, our youth development Initiative.

What inspired your sojourn in the travel business?

Honestly, my parents inspired me but I did not know the value of the sector then. I saw my father then as a very powerful dresser; dressed in traditional Damask shoes to match. A wonderful business- man who brought much development to Ota.

My mum was another interesting character too in terms of dressing and a major distributor to Nigerian Breweries Plc, Guinness and Coke Cola. One classic experience I had was of a group selling a package to my wife, the family arrived at the destination and no pre-arranged accommodation for them. My children were still young then and I said to myself that I must find a solution to this mess and that was history. A few months later I started my tour company, Jethro Tours. A few years later I became the deputy president of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP). Another inspiration was Jethro children’s tour to South Africa, my first, honestly, it was a costly experience too.

Nigeria Ambassador to South Africa, late Gbenga Ashiru’s advice was one I can never forget because the local operator in South Africa saw that I was an intern (A rookie). But after the tour, I must say we learnt 35 mistakes that today have been reduced to three and those three is because you must learn not to be everywhere all the time. We have now diversified into product development and destination marketing.

What are some of the challenges encountered by you and how did you cope with them?

I am a very focus person and at times to a fault. I learnt from my friend, mentor and my father, late Oba timothy Oloyede Fadina, that ‘when you are in the market focus on what you are buying.’ The very costly but interesting lesson was the failed airline venture; Intercontinental Airways; that was a painful experience for me in terms of partnership referral and losing such a huge investment. Having to start all over again was by God’s grace. I believe God’s mercy and grace found me in my setback. I want to make heaven so I learn from experience to avoid minefields of life now. By God’s grace I am where I am. How would you describe your journey in the travel business so far? Interesting, educating and memorable experience.

What has been the most inspiring moment of your journey as a travel business operator?

My trip to Israel at the time with our Christian Pilgrimage Technical Committee led by Bishop Sunday Makinde. At our meeting with the Israeli tourism minister, Isaac Herzog, whose famous phrase was: ‘When you are in Israel your prayer line is a local call.’

It was a lifetime education for me. Secondly, my trip to The Gambia during the Bellview Airline operations was another experience because getting to Banjul was for me a fulfilled journey. I had always wanted to visit The Gambia and I ended up having friends and I still have a lot of good friends there. I later packaged the first destination wedding by any African tour operator to The Gambia with 470 guests. It was by my company, Jethro Tours, and very memorable too. It was the wedding of a prominent pastor and then later the Virgin Nigeria maiden flight into The Gambia was another memorable event too.

Also, my visit to Cairo, Egypt was educating when you have over 70 tourists from the Northern part of Nigeria as clients and you witness a riot that later shook the nation of Egypt.

I was scared and that was one fearful but memorable experience in terms of products; rich tradition and historical products. I realised that they have tourism police to monitor their tourists.

How would you describe the state of the Nigerian tourism sector?

We could do better. The fact that there is no tourism ministry in Nigeria clearly shows that the government does not rec-ognise the role that the sector plays in the economic development of our nation. I believe the government by now should have stakeholders to look into the tourism master plan and implement it but honestly, it is sad we are losing over $579 billion through leakages in tourism. What are some of the challenges affecting the development of the sector? Tourism is a local content product and must be driven local wise, and managed by the state.

The tourism master plan must be interpreted state wise and implemented locally while the national carrier must be revisited, rebranded and repositioned to project our brand internationally.

Our local products must get brand alliances with local brands like the Bank of Industry (BOI). We need to have exhibitions in the South-West and South – East windows. Abuja has been known internationally as a business destination, Calabar as a festival destination while Lagos to me is still finding it feet in terms of product development but I will advise on the boat regatta.

What solutions would you proffer to both the government and private sector towards solving the problems of the sector?

To look within not without. We are confused by the slave mentality as we look at most of our travel professionals as none performers and we treat them as if they are second class citizens in their land. Well, we do have some bad eggs, but honestly, we have good professionals who can transform the sector. I was glad when my brother, Wale Ojo-Lanre, was appointed by Governor Kayode Fayemi to turn Ekiti cultural product around.

My advice to our industry stakeholders in NATOP is that they should be selling our local products more than outbound and encourage capacity building. They need to be encouraged to sell inbound and develop local products. The amount of money we spend selling other destinations is alarming. We need more exhibitions in the South- South, South – East and the South – West.

Honestly, I believe in my country Nigeria, I believe it will get better. You are from Ado/Odo – Ota Local Government Area in Ogun State, could you describe the locality? We are a border community with Lagos State and Seme in Benin Republic.

This is a land of commerce and we have a wonderful and understanding royal father; Oba Alayeluwa Abdukabir Adeyemi Obalanlege, the Olota of Ota, with knowledge of the signs of time. This is the largest industrial town in Nigeria with 80% revenue being generated for the state. Sadly, the last governor was vindictive and ill – advice by both our brothers and the fifth columnist. I sincerely look forward to Lagos/Gun Border Initiatives and the Developing Agenda for Western Nigeria Tourism (DAWNT Agenda ) been fully implemented then we can benefit from Lagos and other western states.

What is the present state of tourism business in the local government council?

We have good marketable products but we have to look diligently into presentations. It is like serving a food wrongly, no one will eat the content except it is well presented. I was in South Africa a few years ago and all they sell is one product; MADIBA.

The Gambia product is a slave product and we in Awori have a festival, traditional products with the largest church auditorium in terms of religious tourism and educational tourism is getting it fair share too but this could be better.

Very soon medical tourism will come into the picture, with a 100 bed state – of the art hospital by a private investor. Awori is blessed and something is about to happen. Be on the watch out for it.

Dubai did it, South Africa did it and by God’s grace we will and because I have a dream that my community will become a preferred destination for cultural and traditional products for tourists.

What mandate was given to the committee and how far have you gone in discharging this mandate?

Part of the mandate is to identify tourism products and potentials existing in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area and to formulate policies and implement the same, as well as provide credible framework towards acknowledging tourism as a leverage for the local government. In the last five years, I have a team on the ground that was saddled with the responsibility to evaluate our products and very soon after the unveiling we shall start on the products interpretation.

By September you will be unfolding Agenda 2030, what informed that agenda and what is the major thrust of it?

The Tourism Committee’s top priority as we took over office last month was to advance a proactive agenda in destination evaluation by focusing on tourism recovery through the implementation of strategies and programmes towards the sustainable product to the community.

With the agenda items being destination marketing, sustainable product development, and capacity building. After we have reached the grace point we conveyed a tourism stakeholder meeting and I must say we have tremendous support from our veterans in the industry. We dealt with issues concerning our sector from security to health and safety.

Therefore, the tourism agenda 2030 is to reposition the tourism product for the consumption of our local habitats. That means we are focusing on developing our domestic products for global consumption. Our doors are now opened to foreigners to explore our cultural and traditional festivals like Egungun Festival, Isese Day, Ijamido Festival and Iganmode Day.

What do you see as a major challenge in the implementation of this agenda?

As a stakeholder in the industry for over a decade or more now, the challenges are both within and without. We must learn that tourism is connecting the dots.

Our strength is our unity in diversity. What legacies would you want to be remembered for as the chairman of the tourism committee?

It is to make the Awori tourism system the most competitive and sustainable by 2030. Contributing to the maximum level of social wellbeing and growing leaders that will take over from me.

When the time comes we shall see the result. I am also into mentorship programmes. Sincerely leaders without good followers are just a waste of God’s potential because God said I will bless you so you can be a blessing to others.

What level of support have you been receiving from the local government and the traditional ruler of the community?

I must say that it has been tremendous support from the Olota of Ota who has accepted to be our grand patron and a former tourism journalist himself, and the Olota in Council and also that of our Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako Oyedele.

Our political leaders are also in support of the project, both past and present senators and members of the House of Representatives are all our patrons.

