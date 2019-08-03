Features
Curious boys attack hermaphrodite, Okeke, try to view genitals
AFTERMATH OF SATURDAY TELEGRAPH’S STORY
Mixed reactions have trailed the exclusive report published last week by Saturday Telegraph on Afam Okeke, a 25-year-old hermaphrodite, who last week revealed her worries and experiences over her intersex condition. It was reported that the Enugu-born grew up as a man but gradually developed feminine traits at adulthood.
In our exclusive report last week, Okeke said: “My body wasn’t really male or female. I was born with mixed features; people didn’t believe when I told them. What I was raised up in/living in, isn’t really the gender I identified with. Everyone could see in my body language, mannerism, and even in my looks, I am more of a girl/lady.
As a result, I stopped going outside. As for my genitals, it is complicated. I hate it when people ask me “do you have this or that?” It’s derogatory and annoying.
“I hide myself, trying to conform to a male gender so no one could tell I was different and I don’t get discriminated, bullied or lynched by the ignorant society I live in. I was always covered in baggy male clothes to hide my body.
The reason why I continued living as a male even though I didn’t really conform was because switching over to the female side was going to be difficult for lot of ignorant people in the society I lived in to come to terms with or learn to accept my intersex transition. Finding out I was intersex, I went through lot of trauma, self-hate, isolation, depression and suicidal thoughts as well I contemplated suicide on several occasions just to end it all.
Last year, I took rodent poison due to depression. When I took it, I felt weak and managed to enter the kitchen to drink palm oil after thinking otherwise. For five hours, I was unconscious and when I woke up, I felt tired and weak. I drank plenty of water and milk. I guess because I took the palm oil early, it helped. I got better the third day but started stooling and vomiting. It was tough, close shave with death.
“I felt I was punishing myself for a condition I had no control over and I did not bring it on myself. I felt so odd and unwanted; I didn’t even feel human anymore. I had to cut ties with all friends and family because no one knew or understood what I was going through and I didn’t know how to explain this to anyone.” After the report, some boys around where Okeke stays who could link him with the story laid ambush for him and attacked him on Monday evening in the Garden City. About six of them ran after him and demanded to see all he had ‘under’ him.
He fell in the process and was lucky to escape as some other people who heard him screaming came to his rescue. Okeke narrated his ordeal: “I was attacked by some guys who have been suspicious of me, and the story they read gave them an idea of my intersex condition. I expect they should mind their business but rather, they ran after me and they were actually beating me; remember the time some guys attacked me on the road and trying to find out if I was a man or a woman. It was scary.
They even tried to pull down my trousers to see my genitals. I thought that could be my last day and so I fought for my life. Some people who heard me screaming emerged from nowhere and the guys disappeared. I had to move out of my friend’s place and I’m now in the custody of a Non-Governmental Organisation in Port Harcourt. After the incident, I could not report to the police because this could further aggravate the issue.
“And on Tuesday, I also witnessed a sad incident in the bank when I when to collect money via Western Union and the cashier was asking me what gender should he fill for me in the form. Male or female or what? I was so humiliated. This was not due to the report but I guess it was my look. Even when I go to market, everyone there will be staring at me laughing and wondering whether I am a male or a female.
The societal effect on my current situation is very annoying. I did not do this to myself and people look at me as if it is my fault. It is really frustrating. “I talk about the society, what about my uncle?
My own blood who forced me out of his house, saying I was a witch. He said I was possessed and banned me from coming to his house or seeing his kids. That was after he took me to churches and no pastor said anything negative about me. They only asked about my parents and my background.”
There are however positives for Okeke after the exclusive report last week. Some individuals have responded with the intention of assisting him to overcome the current situation. “They demanded my PayPal account which I do not have but will find a way round it. I pray I have more responses because I wish to sort this issue out quickly and move on with my life. It is really tough but I will be strong to pull through.
Many people are also talking to me through my Facebook page ‘Sherry Rai.’ Okeke stressed that there was serious need for education in Nigeria about hermaphrodites. She argued that it was a condition and not a disease.
“People have HIV Aids and walk around normally but people stigmatize hermaphrodites and call them all sorts of derogatory names instead of trying to help.
I belong to so many groups on the Internet and I have learnt so much, on my Facebook page, I try to educate people and some of them talk to me directly. “I was born a man and I developed feminine traits along the line. It can be corrected and all I need is to undergo the necessary tests and surgery, I will be fine,” Okeke said.
Dr. Bola Adeyemi, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, All Souls Hospital in Lagos, spoke on the way out for Okeke.
“There is need to determine many things through tests and investigation. Does the person have uterus, ovary and other feminine attributes?
“In this case, Okeke is comfortable as a female and so if she does not have vagina, she could go for Vagina Noplatic. It is being done at the University Hospital in Ibaban (UCH). With investigation, we should have other places in Nigeria. We have competent hands in the country to handle all medical cases but people do not respect doctors here. It is unfortunate.
“The case here is redeemable through several tests and surgery and the person will live a normal life,” Dr. Adeyemi explained Okeke is now considering to relocate to Lagos to avert further attacks and embarrassment. “I learnt Lagos is a free place where people mind their business no matter your condition.
Other places are not like that and it is sad,” he said. Interestingly, the hermaphrodite had a relationship with a white man who also has intersex condition. “
“He is white and we met in Abuja but somehow flashback from his past and some other personal issues affected our relationship. We were planning to get married but it did not work. I was the female in the relationship,” he said.
SUSPECTS WHO DRUG DRIVERS, STEAL THEIR CARS: We target only greedy cab drivers who like free beer
Operatives of the Inspector- General of Police (IGP) Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), have arrested two members of a syndicate, who allegedly specialised in drugging cab drivers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, in order to steal their vehicles.
The syndicate came under IRT radar after it drugged a serving soldier to death, quickly buried him to conceal their crime and then stole his Peugeot 406 saloon car. The soldier, Sergeant Richard Akaeze, was said to have been using his car as cab during his off-days to augment his salary.
When his colleagues couldn’t find him, they petitioned the IGP, who then instructed IRT unit, headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, to find Akaeze and those behind his disappearance.
The search for Akaeze, led to the arrest of Sanusi Bala and Nurudeen Ibrahim. A police source said: “The syndicate used to lure their victims to drinking joints around the FCT, where they drug their drinks or food before leaving with their vehicles. The syndicate made a mistake when it caught sergeant Akaeze in its web and ended up giving him an overdose that eventually killed him. The suspects buried his corpse in a yet to be disclosed site. They made away with his car and phone.”
The IRT operatives, while tracking Akaeze’s stolen phone, discovered that it was being used by one of the suspects, Bala. Incidentally, Bala owns a car stand in Kaura Local Government Area of Zamfara State. He is also a worker with the local government in the state.
The source said: “Bala confessed after his arrest that his friend, Ibrahim, based in Abuja, gave him the phone when he brought a Peugeot 406 car for him to buy. He said that he didn’t buy the car because he had no money at that time. Bala said that aside his car business and working as a clerk with a local government, that he has taken part in several car thefts with Ibrahim at the FCT, where they drugged victims before stealing their vehicles. He, however, denied taking part in the operation that led to the death of Akaeze.”
It was further gathered that Bala assisted IRT operatives in arresting Ibrahim in Abuja. Bala told the operatives that the targets of the syndicate were greedy cab drivers, who enjoy free drinks. Bala (37), who is married with eight children, said: “I’m a civil servant. I work at the finance department of my local government as a clerk.
I have a friend, Nurudeen Ibrahim, who went to the same secondary school with me. He called one day, to tell me that he has a Golf 3 Saloon Car for sale. I bought it from him for N220, 000. Three months later, he called again and asked me to buy a Honda Civic car for N230, 000.
Five months later, he called again and sold a Peugeot 206 to me. Last year, he called and asked me to join him in stealing cars since I was just enjoying the sales. I accepted.” Bala said that when they got to Abuja, they bought a drug, Tributan. Disclosing the modus operandi of the syndicate, Bala said they pose as passengers to pick a cab.
While in the cab, they would deliberately engage the driver in a conversation. They try to be friendly with the driver, and in the middle of the friendly chat, would invite him to a bar to share a drink with them. Bala said: “While in the bar drinking, we would ask him to get us something we left behind in his car. When he leaves, we would drug his drink or food. He falls asleep after drinking or eating the food.
We would take him in his car and dumped him on the outskirt of the town. We than disappear with his car.” Recounting his first operation with Ibrahim, Bala said: “My first operation with Ibrahim was the stealing of a Peugeot 406 wagon. We picked the cab from Nyaya and took the driver to a popular garden in Gariki area of Abuja. We got him drugged and made away with his vehicle. I sold the car for N320, 000 and gave my friend N160, 000.”
He said that in the second operation, they went to Dutse Alhaji, where they picked a Golf 2 saloon car after they had negotiated with the driver. They took him to a bar, where they bought him drinks and pepper soup.
They drugged his pepper soup and left him sleeping in the bar. They made away with his car and sold it for N160,000.” Bala said that three weeks later, he discovered that Ibrahim did a solo operation. In that operation, Ibrahim stole a Peugeot 406 Saloon Car, which he later took to Bala and urged him to buy it. Bala said: “I told him that I wasn’t interested. He took the vehicle away and sold it to someone else in Zamfara State. But before he left with the car to Zamfara, I searched it and found a small phone. I told him that I needed the phone.
He gave it to me. I took the phone to Kano and gave it to my friend, Lawan. Two weeks later, Lawan called and told me that he was in Zamfara to see me. I didn’t know that he came with policemen. When I went to see him, I was arrested.” Nurudeen Ibrahim (42), married with two children, claimed that he joined crime because his elder brother, a Brigadier General with the Nigeria Army, drove him out of his farm where he was working. He said: “I was a supervisor in his farm. He even married a wife for me and I had two children. When we started having issues, I left the farm.
Since I had no means of feeding my family, I went to a friend, Abdulrasheed, who was into the business of drugging cab drivers in order to steal their vehicles. I called and informed him that I was jobless. He asked me to join him in his business. In our first operation, we stole two cars, Nissan Almeria and Opel Vetral. I was ar-rested after that operation.
I went back to my village; but after a while, I came back and began the business of drugging cab drivers to steal their vehicles. I stole four cars, Honda Civic, Toyota Avensis, Golf and Peugeot 206. I sold the vehicles to Sanusi.”
Ibrahim said that he invited Bala to join him in the business because he felt that the job would be easier if they were two. “Whenever we have a target, who is usually a cab driver, I tell him that he might have to stop for me to buy something in a big super market. My partner would then tell the cab driver that I was very rich. He would also tell the taxi driver that I enjoy drinking beer.
“He would tell him that whenever I was drunk, I used to give cab drivers any amount of money they asked for. A greedy taxi driver would fall for this trick; he would follow us to a bar, where we would drug him and then steal his car. Those that are not greedy usually wouldn’t fall for such tricks.
I had a partner that was working with me, but he died of HIV/ AIDS. I had to bring in Sanusi. We stole three cars, a Toyota Avensis, a Golf 2 and Peugeot 406 Wagon. Sanusi bought all the cars and we shared the money. Later on, I went on to do three operations; I collected a Peugeot 406 saloon car from Maraba, a Mitsubishi car from Jabi and a Honda UK, from Garki areas of Abuja.
I sold the Honda UK and the Mitsubishi in Kano for N320, 0000. I wasn’t the person that drugged the missing soldier. I didn’t take the Peugeot 406 Saloon car to Sanusi. Sanusi is the only person who can explain where he got the phone. I have also been a victim. There was a time I tried drugging a victim and erroneously took the drink. I got high and slept off in the bar. The cab driver, who I was supposed to rob, stole all the money in my pockets.
He also stole my phones and disappeared with them.”
SUCCESS: It’s all empty promises –Mum
Success Adegor, remember her?
The wonder kid from Sapele, Delta State, who literally set the internet on fire with her “u go flog, flog and flog until u tire” viral video in March. She did not only highlight her desire to be educated but somewhat exposed the rot in the country’s educational system. As expected, her outburst caught the attention of the state government, officials of her local government as well as notable individuals, especially from the Nollywood sector of the entertainment industry.
There were flood of promises in cash and promises to send her to the best school anywhere in the world that could help realise her lofty dreams in life. Incidentally, those promises have now become her family’s burden somewhat. The family, the mother said, now live in perpetual fear against all expectations, instead of the incident lifting her and her family as many anticipated. Threats have been pouring in their way in torrents of late in place of deserved accolades.
Aside that, the Adegor family house has somewhat become a mecca of sort as many visit to beg for unrealistic favour. This has heightened the fear of possible kidnap by those who perceive the family as swimming in millions.
The life of Success, according to her mother, Vera, has been everything but successful since the episode. Vera said: “People who made promises to us are yet to fulfill them. But some of them have been going about announcing that they had redeemed their promises and putting us in great danger with such careless talks.
“You can’t believe we’ve not heard from honourable Kelvin who promised publicly that he will provide accommodation for us. Unfortunately, many believe he actually bought a decent house for us.
There are also those who are peddling rumours that she has been given visa to travel abroad to further her education while others continue to broadcast that Success received millions of Naira from those who publicly promised to take us out of poverty. “The one that surprised me the most is that of the commissioner and the local government chairman. They came with journalists and promised before everyone that they would provide work for us.
The commissioner in particular promised to buy my husband Keke Napep (tricycle). All these meant trouble for us as people believe that we have become rich overnight.”
Vera, who told Saturday Telegraph in a telephone interview that their lives are in danger for the wrong perception people now have about them since the Success saga, said the family needed help. She said: “I want people to know that what they think is not the truth so that we can walk the streets free like we were used to.
“The only good thing about the Success story is that the government relocated the pupils of her school and renovation is ongoing in the hitherto dilapidated school as we speak. Most people are also happy with her for bringing the town to limelight. “The state government has also suddenly realised that people exist in that part of the state.
To me, that is something to be happy about. At least, history will forever be kind to her whenever the school or the town is mentioned. That is quite satisfying as parents,” Vera further said. She also revealed that Success who was promoted to primary four, took first position in her last promotion examination.
“We are very proud of her because she is very brilliant. In spite of her outburst, she has maintained cordial relationship with her classmates and teachers. Although some of the teachers may not be happy because she indicted them,” she said.
The seven-year-old Success, a pupil of Okotie Eboh Primary School, Sapele, Delta State, became a star after she featured in the short video, “Dem go flog, dem go tire”, which went viral on social media. She was sent home from school for not paying N900 examination fee. “I was angry.
It was not the first time and my favourite subject mathematics was about to commence then. I left the school premises and I was complaining when l met an auntie (neighbour) whose son had been sent home too. “She said she could take me back to school to plead on my behalf but l refused.
Bitter about being sent home and complaining, the neighbour kept pointing her phone at me while I kept expressing how angry I was,” the little girl said. Stephanie Idolor, the lady/neighbour, who did the recording, recalled how she saw the little girl grumbling.
Idolor had said: “Success was acting funny. She was a neighbour’s daughter and I recorded her with my phone. I never thought the video would go viral. Though I knew the video was funny, so, I shared it on WhatsApp and the next thing, it was on Facebook, Twitter and calls started coming in from all part of the country.”
Inside Anambra cattle farms
In the run up to the last presidential election in the country, the state of the economy was high on the agenda of the presidential candidates.
The presidential hopefuls went about town campaigning for a new point of departure and a way forward towards salvaging the country’s economic predicament.
However, it is clear that the efforts to get the economy kicking again through agriculture is facing serious challenges with the South failing to leverage on palm oil, rubber, cocoa and other resources, while the North abandoned its groundnut pyramids contending that cattle farming is now the main stay of the Northern economy.
But due to climate change, the Northern vegetation has been depleted and the so-much pressure on what is left of its vegetation has been reduced to a near desert encroachment and deepening its situation is the close extinction of the Lake Chad Basin.
This led to the mass exodus of the Fulani herdsmen down South, which still has a lot of arid land for their cattle to graze on which has thrown up another problem – frequent clashes between the farmers and cattle rearers.
This fresh problem has forced the issue onto the front burner with various ideas springing up on how to curtail it.
Economic concepts such as cattle ranching, cattle colony and now Ruga have come into the picture with the South East area through its apex socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo insisting that its vast rich vegetation cannot be surrendered on the altar of national unity.
And now in a bid to reduce its dependence on cow meat by the Igbos of the South East the area have now recalled that they at some point had their own cattle known as Efi Igbo or Evi Igbo.
Today almost all parts of the South East have embarked on Igbo cattle farming hence vindicating the agrarian policy of the former East Central State propounded by late Michael Okpara the then Premier of the Eastern Nigeria.
Before the Nigerian Civil War, cattle farming was executed in commercial quantity along with goat and sheep herding and virtually every home stead can boast of 10 to 20 Igbo cattle.
Efi Igbo was revered and its consumption was highly celebrated. Efi Igbo is only slaughtered when a great man of accomplishment is taking a title or is being buried.
Areas in the South East such Imo and Abia states also celebrated Efi Igbo which is also used for cleansing when the land is desecrated ordinarily the people of Imo and Abia state prepared stock fish known as Okporoko in Igbo parlance.
The stock fish is never missing in the pot of every Igbo woman and the man of the house must have Okporoko in his strategic reserve in anticipation of a special guest or a great friend visiting.
Sad as it may appear, the civil war did not help matters as the war sent most of the Efi Igbo cattle ranch and farms to near extinction.
According to Prof. Arinze Ezekwe of the Department of Animal Science University of Nigeria, Nsukka: “It is regrettable that the Civil War was one of the major factors that affected the Igbo cattle when soldiers on both sides of the war sacked communities and killed the cattle which they used as food.”
He lamented that in the present day Igbo land, Efi Igbo are only being kept by older people insisting that the younger generation most show interest in sustaining the animals otherwise they would go into extinction when the older generation pass on.
Still on the Nigerian Civil War, the economic blockade introduced by the then regime of General Yakubu Gowon against the then Bite of Biafra banned with heavy sanctions the importation of stock fish which Ndigbo preferred to the Fulani cattle and ultimately compelled the area to choose it as the only alternative and with the erosion of time Ndigbo abandoned even the local Ewu Igbo (Igbo goat) and Atulu Igbo (the Igbo ram) for their Northern species hence sentencing most of the Igbo race to eating beef from cows brought from the North.
However, this current consciousness has given impetus to the diversification of the South East economy from normal buying, selling and manufacturing to the Efi Igbo farm business.
Already three Igbo business moguls have acquired several hectares of green vegetation for their cattle ranching.
In Ebonyi State cattle ranching has been there for ages with private farmers managing their business with relish.
But Anambra State appears to have injected the much desired impetus for the rearing of Igbo cattle and Governor Willie Obiano is not making any mistake about this project.
Agriculture on the inception of his first term in office was one of the pillars of his administrations’ five point agenda and enablers.
His success story in Ugu; vegetable cultivation and bitter leaf,
Olugbu is already a commodity for export in the last five years.
Today his administration has commenced the rearing of Efi Igbo in commercial quantities and farm settlements are bound in Umuchu, Umunze and some parts of Omabala coastal region in Anambra South senatorial zone.
There are private Efi Igbo farms in parts of Ogbaru Local Government Area and also in some parts of Idemili North and South council areas.
When this reporter visited Agulu town in Anaocha Local Government Area over 80 head of Efi Igbo were seen grazing and at night to all come to settle at the Nkwo Agulu village market till dawn.
Ironically the Efi Igbo do not stray onto peoples’ farmland to graze rather they visit the wild areas to graze without any herdsman shepherding them.
Pa Cyril Amaobi aka Uwadiegwu is a Dibia meaning a traditional priest attached to the Agulu Deity called Haaba.
He took Sunday Telegraph round the unfarmed areas where the Efi Igbo were grazing and he told the story of the Agulu cattle.
“We use to have Efi Igbo in our homes in the past but some people complained that the cows use to destroy things so in 1980 Agulu banned the domestication of the cattle. These cattle that you see are a mixture of private cattle and cattle belonging to Haaba.
“If you desecrate the land or there is taboo on the land you must provide Efi Igbo to Haaba for cleansing along with some other things. Some people that own Efi Igbo also allow them to graze and move along with the Haaba cattle and you use a certain mark to identify your own so that you do not commit yourself by mistakenly killing the ones belonging to the deity,” he explained.
Amaobi noted that an average size of Efi Igbo is sold at N150,000 each while a full grown one could cost as much as N200,000 to N250,000.
“We have over 80 of them in Agulu and they do not harm anyone and they do not go to people’s farm lands. They do not have herdsmen controlling them. They go into the bush to graze unlike the ones owned by the Fulani people,” he added.
He further explained that the Efi Igbo farmers also interface with their colleagues in other parts of Igbo land noting that at the moment there are plans on to form a kind of association to encourage the business.
At Umuchu community in Aguata Local Government Area, a silent revolution is indeed taking place as regards Efi Igbo.
Prince Ugochukwu Okpalaeke the CEO of Eagle Food Processing Industries in Umuchu has been one of the propagators of Efi Igbo rearing and he is currently partnering with the Anambra State government.
Recently the Anambra State Commissioner for Agriculture Mr. Nnamdi Onukwuba paid a working visit to the farm where he announced that Governor Obiano’s administration is desirous of providing aids for farmers to go into full scale cattle rearing with emphasis on breeding Igbo specie of cows.
Before now Prince Okpalaeke, who is also Chairman of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) the founder of Osimirri Farm Located at Umunze in Orumba South Local Government Area of the state, called on the governors of the Southeast State to provide farmers with strong support capable of inspiring and motivating them to do more in the business of cattle breeding more especially breeding the Igbo specie cattle known as Efi
Igbo.
He, however, lamenting that rich men are acquiring lands in Igbo land against the pressing need to develop agriculture.
Prince Okpalaeke told the governors that farmers have the intention and also capable to breed cattle but they are nowhere near what it takes to do the business in terms of facilities like land, man power and funding lamenting that rich men in virtually every place in Igbo land are acquiring lands for other businesses against the interest of all important agricultural development at this point in time.
He maintained: “As a farmer I can assure that it is possible to breed cattle in Igbo land but the problem is that we don’t have land. Those that have money among us are buying every space to build markets, business plazas, housing estates and petrol filling stations and never show interest in developing farm lands. I appreciate the efforts of our Governor, Chief Willie Obiano towards the improvement of agriculture in Anambra State.
“Obiano is very friendly with farmers and that inspires and motivates agricultural production in Anambra. Other Commissioners before Onukwuba never visited us here and that is to prove that the governor is in touch with farmers. We have started breeding Efi Igbo with support of the governor, but we need more aids to go further for mass production.
“My fear remains availability of land because these traders are buying off everywhere and the state has to take note of that. Also in response to the governor’s clarion call on the breeding of Efi Igbo the Children of Farmers Club (CFC) led by Christopher Okwuosa has a settlement ranch at Ogbaru River Niger coastal line and are currently at work awaiting government patronage.”
Similarly, Nze Okee Igboegbunam in a memo to the state government posited that: “Let the present governments of the Southern states formulate policies that engender mechanization, the Zik/Okpara post-independence Obudu Ranch approach, later up scaled by the government of Donald Duke or, the 1964 Mokwa Cattle Ranch techniques of then North West State, with arrangements for feeder molasses from off the sugar factories at Jebba.
“Except efforts are geared to reinvent the Obudu ranching stratagem or, the North West/German management of MCR (of a 21st century setting), the farmer vs. herdsmen clashes may not abate.
“The states Houses of Assembly must as matter of urgency start tampering their current allocations to accommodate cattle ranching intervention.”
How to checkmate insecurity, by 101-year-old World war II veteran
A
t 101 years old, his faculties are intact, neither has his strength abated. Adama Aduku made history recently when the Nigerian Army honoured him as the only survival and veteran of the World War II from the country. For one year (1944 – 1945), he saw action in Egypt, Karachi, Bombay and Bogota.
Born in 1918, Aduku from Abejukolo, Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State, said he joined the army out of patriotism and the need for vengeance for the king of his domain who, was molested by a uniform man. The eldest of his mother’s three sons, Aduku also said that he joined the military out of personal decision and his father encouraged him.
“In our time, patriotism was at the heart of our service, unlike the present crop of officers who were motivated by filthy lucre. “A black soldier called Ochanikawan came to our village and beat up our traditional ruler; nobody could stop him, because he was wearing army uniform.
“I was older than this soldier that angered me. If it were it not because of his uniform, I would have beaten him up. People were scared of him, that prompted me to join the military,” he recalled.
His well to do maternal grandmother tried to dissuade him. This she did by giving him some money to start a business of his own. However, he turned it down. “That same night, I ran away from home to Makurdi in 1941 to join the army, but I was not enlisted until a year later.
“We were many that joined the army; they were taken from different tribes. We were taken to Kaduna. We were trained for two years on how to match and fight in the war. Then we were sent to Ibadan on foot as part of the training, we got to Ibadan in 1944. The British recruited us because they cannot walk long distance in the bush.”
He gave an account of how he and his co – travelers made it to the war front. “We were driven from Eleiyele in Ibadan to Lagos to board a ship at Apapa. We had no water to drink, but we persevered, until we arrived in Egypt, where we collected water and sailed on through the Red Sea to Bombay in India. We got to Bolgotha and went to a village I cannot recall the name of the village again, we started to fight. We went to the capital of Japan (Tokyo) and there the war ended.
“I fought on land walked in Egypt, Karenchy, Bombay, Bolgotha, the Indians were on our side, Russia to fight Japan, our Commander, was a European, Major Hammer.”
On how they perceived their enemies during action, he said: “During attacks, we saw them as they shoot at us, we shot back at them. I shot my enemies with my gun. We trekked, we did not feel it because of the training we had. In fact, the reason why the British took us to the war was, because the white people could not trek long distances.
“The British were good to us more than the Nigerians. All the villages we went on foot, we had beautiful experiences. We did not feel any harsh weather or came across any of these dangerous animals in the bush. We were fed with spaghetti and we used stick to eat the spaghetti, meat, we had everything in abundance. The British are better than the black man; they took good care of us.”
“Throughout four years the Second World War lasted, no one died, except one of us who died in the ship as a result of illness.
“We came back in 1946 and arrived at Ikeja, the place was grown with bush. We cleared the bush. That was where we were paid one pound two shillings after returning from the Second World War.”
On how he spent the money paid to him, “I used it to buy a bicycle for seven shillings. I rode on the bicycle to Idah the headquarters of Igala land, to collect my seven shillings gratuity my country was paying me, but the gratuity was for five months and it was stopped .
“Twice during the Civil War, Nigerian soldiers approached me to join the war I refused, because then, they were looking for experienced soldiers that fought in the Second World War, but my colleagues went to join the Civil War. I did not go because after killing the white people in the Second World War I cannot kill my fellow blacks.”
His romance with his grandmother: “My grandmother insisted again that I should not go to Civil War, I had to honour her and she gave me money to start my own business. I was dealing on beads and other wares. I bought beads for two shillings and sold it for two shillings and six pence. I will travel to Lagos, Tinubu Square to buy wares back to Ikogi.
“But when they stole my 100 pounds and discharge book that I kept in my bag, I ran to Zaria to join the army in 1950. But I finally left the army in 1957.
He said that his immrdiate challenge was: “I have not been paid pension till date. I have not had any opportunity to travel outside country since I retired from the army. What I did was to go back to farming.”
He decried the fact that none of his children nor grandchildren want to join the military: “All my children refused to join army and six are graduates, even my grandchildren too do not want to join the army.”
According to him: “We were denied access to women. The British told us that the black man have two penis, but when they investigated that black man has one penis, we were allowed to have access to women, and these Indian women were beautiful,” he roared in laughter.
The secret of his longevity, he went on to say: “Do not smear your hands with evil; God is good while the devil is evil. Please the younger generation should refrain from evil. I don’t beat my wife, I do not commit adultery.
“My father Aduku had two wives and ten children, my mother had three, I am the eldest of the three with only sister. My mother died in 1947.
“My father was a famous hunter and farmer; he killed the buffalo that used to terrorise our village. A report came to him that a buffalo killed his brother’s, wife, my father held the buffalo by the two horns and asked his brother to cut the legs of the buffalo and the buffalo was killed.
“I did not go to school; the English I speak now was as a result of the military training I obtained both home and abroad during the Second World War.
“I got married in 1947 and had my first son in 1949, my wife died and I remarried, I have two wives with 11 children altogether 12 children and many grandchildren.”
For his exploits during the Second World War, the Nigerian Army recently honoured him along other veterans. They were given medals, plaques and N2 million cash each.
At the presentation ceremony during the Army Day Celebration held at the Ikeja Cantonment, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai said the Federal Government would pay them their entitlements. “The government is yet to fulfill the promise it made through the COAS. The president promised the veterans of both the Civil and Second World war, in fact, he said that was the purpose of bringing us together on the Nigerian Army Day Celebration, (NADCEL), held on July 6th.”
On how he heard about the awards, “I was in the village and heard about the celebration on radio and I called my son in Lagos informing him of the information about the retirees. I left my hometown for Abuja and we met the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo in May in Abuja and he promised that our entitlements will be paid to us in due course.
“During the meeting with the the Vice President, we were asked who among us fought in the Second World War; I was the only surviving soldier that came out in the whole federation. All the other soldiers had died. That was why they took special interst on me.”
His nephew and Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Rest and Joy Nigeria Limited, Mr Jibrin Okelewu said of his uncle: “My mother is the elder sister to him and we are from the same village. I have always known him as a full time farmer and industrious before he joined the army.
“Throughout the second world war I was not born. He told me his experience in the war , I was born in 1957, the way he does his things in the village is different from others . When I finished secondary school in 1979, I joined Nigerian Custom Services (NCS) in 1979. So what I learnt from him helped me in the paramilitary days in the NCS.
“All our parents in the village including the young ones go to him for an advice. I respect him a lot, whenever I use to go to the village, I rode on motorcycle to the farm to be with him for an hour or more just to listen to him.
“The experience I garnered from him is helping me in my life. On coming to Lagos, he had visited other army units like the 81 Division Nigerian Army and 9 Brigade Ikeja cantonments, for a proper documentation on him, and he ended up admonishing the officers.
We are trying to emulate him, because of the type of food he eats is different from ours. “The secret of his longevity is, if he eats, he does not drink water. Instead, Baba will drink Lipton tea with sugar on every meal each day. As sugar is a problem to us now, Baba still takes sugar at his age.
“Sugar to him gives him good health, he said without sugar he would not have stayed this long on earth. So his longevity is a gift from God. Since we grew to know him, Baba has never fallen ill or being rushed to the hospital for admission. All his siblings are very much alive and he does not depend on us to feed rather the young ones depend on him to feed.”
On how to checkmate insecurity in the country, he suggested that proper training of the troops would go a long way in tackling it.
“The British were able to win World War II because of the sufficient training they gave their troops. We should be able to do the same now. I’m sure if they (troops) are properly trained and motivated then we should be able to end the war.”
Another suggestion he made was to recruit the same number of soldiers from each state of the federation and after proper training should be deployed to the borders in order to check the illegal influx of ammunition and weapons into the country.
DR. OLUROTIMI BADERO: Nigerian who’s the FIRST and ONLY heart, kidney specialist in the world
Olurotimi Badero learnt from an early age to set his own standard. Even though he was remarkably brilliant in school while growing up, his father instilled in him the need to be exceptional in all areas.
That would motivate Badero to practice medicine even in the face of doubts from colleagues and still make a difference. Born in Lagos, Nigeria and currently living in the U.S., Badero is now the only doctor in the world to have full specialist training and certifications in both cardiology and nephrology. In other words, he is the first and only person in the world to become a combined heart and kidney doctor.
Recently named among the top interventional cardiologists in the United States, the Nigerian genius currently holds certifications in six different specialties in medicine. “By training, I specialised in internal medicine, cardiovascular medicine, invasive & interventional cardiology, nephrology and hypertension, interventional nephrology & endovascular medicine, nuclear cardiology as well as peripheral vascular interventions.
Putting all that together, I would like to think of myself as an interventional cardio nephrologist as well as a peripheral vascular interventionalist,” Badero told Financial Nigeria in an interview recently.
The 47-year-old’s journey to the world of medicine began in Nigeria at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Osun state, where he first studied medicine. After completing his undergraduate studies at the University of Ife, he enrolled in the school’s medical programme and graduated in 1997.
He subsequently moved to the United States to attend the State University of New York, where he completed specialty training in internal medicine in 2004, according to Rising Africa.
Two years later, he earned his specialty degree in nephrology at Emory University in Atlanta. But as he began to treat patients in this field, he realised that he wanted to do more than that. “While I was in training at Emory University School of Medicine as a kidney specialist…
I quickly found out that the commonest cause of death for the patients that died was heart disease and not kidney diseases. And we were doing a great job taking care of these patients but ultimately they died from a disease I didn’t have much control of as I would have loved to. That was a challenge I had to embrace being someone, whose decision to be a physician was to make a difference.
I realised it was very difficult for me to make that difference, albeit we were taking care of patients and they were living longer. “So that set the stage for me to decide if I wanted to explore ways of becoming more effective. I started toying with the idea of going back to specialise in cardiology because I really wanted to get to the bottom of the problem,” he told Financial Nigeria. Thus, Badero returned to SUNY to earn his specialty degree in cardiology in 2009.
Three years after, he was accepted into Yale University, where he earned three more specialties: interventional cardiology, peripheral vascular medicine and peripheral vascular convention. “Altogether, I spent 10 years of continuous postgraduate medical training, which I later found out was unprecedented,” he said.
With these qualifications, Badero has now become one of the interventional cardiologists to reckon with in the U.S., a field in medical practice, that has fewer African-Americans and blacks.
His achievements have also caught the eye of many medical organisations, including the Association of Black Cardiologists, which presented Badero with an award for excellence in cardiology in 2008.
The cardio-nephrologist, who is currently on the editorial board of the International Journal of Nephrology & Renovascular Disease, was also named one of Jackson, Mississippi’s best surgeons.
He had, after his training from 2001 to 2010, accepted a position as an interventional cardiologist at Central Mississippi Medical Centre (CMMC) in 2011. There, he performed the first radial coronary angioplasty in CMMC history and treated nephrology patients for two years without additional pay, according to Rising Africa.
That same year, he did a one-year fellowship in interventional nephrology and dialysis before forming Cardiac, Renal & Vascular Associates in 2013. Today, Badero is the Executive Director of Cardiac Renal & Vascular Associates, the Medical Director of St. Joseph Hospice, and he is on the global Advisory Board of the therapeutics experts on Thrombosis and Atherosclerosis, Merck Pharmaceuticals U.S.A.
Badero would never forget how challenging it was when he first moved to the U.S. and decided to pursue medicine. Having to survive, he had to join his uncle’s cab driving business as a driver while many laughed at his dream of wanting to become a doctor in the U.S.
“I drove the cab during the day, and I prepared for my exams at night. I did not have money to buy books, but I used the library. I remember a time I had to eat only bread for 3 days. “It was tough, I wanted to leave America, but I said come what may I will sit for that exam.
I could not afford remedial classes, and this was an exam of three parts that people fail regularly and normally retake several times. The failure rate then for that exam was about 90%”, he was quoted by Nigeriandoctors.
Badero persevered and today, he is using his exceptional skills to improve lives in his community. “I learnt very early in life that a goal without a plan is only a wish and that there is no testimony without a test.
The only time that success comes before work is in the dictionary. I also learnt from my dad the value of hard work, as well as, perseverance and not letting the moments define you but defining the moment by embracing the challenge,” he said.
Credit: Face2faceAfrica
OKEKE, 25-YEAR-OLD MAN: I drank rat poison due to my feminine features
- Suffers self-hate, depression, societal stigma
- Undergoes series of tests, seek help
Fate has a way of affecting the life of people positively or otherwise. People talk about luck in all spheres of life and it could work for or against. For 25 years old Afam Okeke, fate or life itself has been cruel. Growing up stage was smooth as a little boy but gradually, feminine traits developed in his body like hips and breasts.
For the purpose of this piece, Okeke popularly called Sherry by friends will be referred to as a lady with feminine pronoun. She said: “I was naive and didn’t know about myself. I was born with a functional penis and scrotum, raised up as a boy and had boy looks too as well as boy’s voice. But I felt so much like a girl and preferred f e m i n i n e things, feminine oriented movies, clothes etc.
My body language: walking, sitting, standing, bending all read female so people used to make fun of me that I was acting like a girl. Sometimes, when I talk, people will hear a girl’s voice, sometimes when they see me, they tell me ‘I look like a girl. I didn’t know what all these meant.
My friends tell me I catwalk like a girl. I didn’t know what all these meant. I wasn’t really close to my parents or siblings. We are three boys and I am the second. My mum used to tell me nothing is wrong with me and I should not worry about what people were saying.
I believed her but sometimes, when I look at myself in the mirror, it seems it’s a girl I am seeing both in face and body. With hips, curves, thighs, girl structure, I was confused because I thought I am a boy and boys don’t have these features.
As puberty came, I started getting sexually attracted to boys. I couldn’t believe it because I watched other boys liking girls. I hide it and tried to fight it out but the feelings were still there. I didn’t tell anyone these things happening to me. I continued faking to be a normal boy but of course people suspect something is wrong with me from my behaviour.
They call me a gay, bullied me and keep away from me. I thought at some point that I was a gay bec a u s e I like b o y s , so I joined g a y group in an online s o c i a l m e d i a , a d d e d gay people, even on Facebook. They told me I am the feminine gay type.
I met the feminine gay type, chatted with them but I couldn’t really relate with them.” Okeke’s case is intersex/ bisexual condition. Intersex is a general term used for a variety of conditions in which a person is born with any of several variations in sex characteristics including chromosome, gonads, sex hormones, or genitals that do not fit the typical definitions for male or female bodies.
Bisexual or intersex is more prevalent in animals than man according to the Encyclopedia Britannica. It means having physical characteristics intermediate between a true male and a true female Intersex/ bisexual anatomy doesn’t always show up at birth. Sometimes, a person isn’t found to have intersex anatomy until he or she reaches a certain age or finds himself/herself an infertile adult or dies of old age and is autopsied.
Some people live and die with intersex anatomy without anyone (including themselves) knowing. intersex persons may also be assigned and raised up as a girl or boy but then identify with another gender later in life. (this is the case of Okeke), while some continue to identify with their assigned sex at birth.
Intersex conditions/trait or difference of sex development (DSDs) may include, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, five-alpha-reductase deficiency- androgen insensitive syndrome, gonadal dysgenesis, Turner syndrome, Klinefelter syndrome, mullerian agenesis, aphallia, ovotestes etc.
A medical Doctor and the Chief Executive Officer of All Souls Hospitals in Lagos, Dr Bola Adeyemi, said Intersex or Bisexual condition was complex but there are solutions in Nigeria to deal with it.
He noted that many illnesses people rush abroad to treat could be handled by competent doctors in Nigeria. Dr. Adeyemi noted that dealing with intersex issues would start from which sex the person involved thinks he/she belongs. In the case of Okeke, after growing up as a boy, she developed feminine traits including full-grown breasts and she feels more comfortable as a girl than a boy especially because she is attracted to a man sexually.
“There is need to determine many things through tests and investigation. Does the person have uterus, ovary and other feminine attributes? “In this case, Okeke is comfortable as a female and so if she does not have vagina, she could go for Vagina Noplatic. It is being done at the University Hospital in Ibaban (UCH).
With investigation, we should have other places in Nigeria. We have competent hands in the country to handle all medical cases but people do not respect doctors here. It is unfortunate.
“The case here is redeemable through several tests and surgery and the person will live a normal life,” Dr. Adeyemi explained. Okeke, currently in Port Harcourt has undergone a series of tests to determine her status sexually but money has been the handicap for her to achieve it. It was tough for her in her later stage in school and she barely managed to graduate at the Rivers State University of Science and Technology. She read Chemistry.
The stigma in the society has been a strong issue she faced over the years. She added: “I have been hiding my intersex traits for years now pretending to conform to the binary norms. I was scared to come out due to the ignorant, hateful, judgmental and cruel things I read and hear people say when they are talking about intersex.
I picked up courage and decided to come out public to be able to educate people as much as possible and help spread awareness on this issue, to reduce the hate, ignorance, confusion and bullying people like myself go through.
“As a result of my intersex traits, I have been exposed to all sort of public ridicule and hostility by ignorant and intolerant people, since we live in a very shallow and judgemental world; although I knew I was weird, I didn’t really know what it was. I used to think that intersex people, also known as Hermaphrodites, are people born with both genitals until I met lot of informative and inspirational people in intersex groups, who taught me that intersex is varied with a lot of classifications.
It doesn’t just deal with genitals alone. “My body wasn’t really male or female. I was born a mix, people didn’t believe when I told them. I was raised up in/living in, isn’t really the gender I identified with.
Everyone could see in my body language, mannerism, and even in my looks, I am more of a girl/lady. As a result, I stopped going outside. As for my genitals, it is complicated. I hate it when people ask me “do you have this or that?” It’s derogatory and annoying.
“I hide myself, trying to conform to a male gender so no one could tell I was different and get discriminated against, bullied or lynched by the ignorant in the society I live in. I was always covered in baggy male clothes to hide my body.
The reason why I continued living as a male even though I didn’t really conform was because switching over to the female side was going to be difficult for a lot of ignorant people in the society to come to terms with or learn to accept my intersex transition.
They won’t understand. My intersex situation affected my health and I had to deal with lot of illnesses such as asthma, depression, mood swings, severe acne, weight gain issues, low libido, cramps etc.
Finding out I was intersex, I went through lot of trauma, self-hate, isolation, depression and suicidal thoughts as well contemplating suicide on several occasions just to end it all. Last year, I took rodent poison due to depression.
When I took it, I felt weak and managed to enter the kitchen to drink palm oil after thinking otherwise. For five hours, I was unconscious and when I woke up, I felt tired and weak.
I drank plenty of water and milk. I guess because I took the palm oil early, it helped. I got better the third day but started stooling and vomiting. It was tough, close shave with death. “I felt I was punishing myself for a condition I had no control over and I did not bring it upon myself.
I felt so odd and unwanted; I didn’t even feel human anymore. I had to cut ties with all friends and family because no one knew or understood what I was going through and I didn’t know how to explain this to anyone.”
A psychologist to the Nigerian national football teams, Mr Robinson Okosun, said the situation of Okeke requires so much guts and self-belief. He explained that it was difficult for the society to embrace a strange situation and so the onus is on Okeke to brace up, confront and fight the odds.
Okosun played a key role in the life of a former national female team player, Iyabo Abade, who came out to confess her hermaphrodite status. “It was a difficult situation but somehow she was strong and now after surgery, Iyabo is now James Johnson, a man.
This case can also be handled following all medical processes and she needs a trained psychologist to be talking to her constantly. It is not easy but she must be strong and bold to face the circumstances around her,” Okosun said. Another medical doctor, Enitan Philips, said it was difficult to determine a bisexual case at tender age but added that the case of Okeke could be blamed on the parents especially the mother. The doctor said: “There are certain features you will see as being strange even from the tender age.
As parents, there is need to take good look at the children. Today, parents leave the care of their children to house helps or their relatives. If Afam Okeke enjoyed adequate care from the mother, some of the features would have been detected early enough. “The earlier this issue is tackled, the better. I have seen many cases and after surgery, they live normal life.
I advise Okeke to move fast on various tests to determine her status and the hormones prevalent in her system. People travel abroad for surgery but I am sure it can also be handled in Nigeria but it will cost so much because many doctors will come together to handle it.” Abade, now James Johnson, also spoke to our correspondent about her travails. He explained that it was tough for him.
He became male in 2004 after an operation at Midway Hospital (now the Olympia Medical Center), Los Angeles by a team led by Dr Gary Alter. The operation cost N5.9m ($29,000) and was funded by the Municipal Affairs Department of the Ministry of Federal Capital Territory.
In 2009, he went for second surgery courtesy of the family Worship Centre in Wuye, Abuja “I was able to get help here and there including a church in Abuja. When I was asked about my preference, I was already aware that I had more of male hormones. The female genitals in me were blocked and the breasts were also injected and my penis grew, so I became a man.
“Today, I can make love to a woman normally but I still need help to complete the surgery so that my sperm can raise children. I am yet to achieve this. It is complex but not impossible. I still need money for my final surgery abroad,” James Johnson explained. Okeke is optimistic of coming out of this precarious situation well. “I am strong and all I need is money. It is not compulsory I travel out. I took some tests in Port Harcourt recently and so much money was spent.
I need my life back as a normal person free to do anything like every other person. “It is a tough call but I seek help from Nigerians and with their help, I am hopeful all will be well very soon.”
My wife’s killers won’t know peace –Funke’s husband, Idowu Olakunrin
Babatope Okeowo Akure The husband of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio-political group Afenifere, Idowu has rain curses on the killers of his wife and those responsible for kidnapping, banditry and violent crimes in the country.
Idowu who spoke with Saturday Telegraph said those who prevented his 58 years wife from living long enough to bury her nonagenarian father, Pa Reuben Fasoranti will never know peace until they leave the earth. The bereaved husband said the dream of his wife was to give her father befitting burial whenever he joins his compatriots who had gone before him.
His words “Her major unfulfilled dream is her inability to bury her dad. That’s had always been her prayer. All the time that we were together she was praying that God should give her long life to bury her father, it’s a dream unfulfilled.
“My wife was a survivor, she survived a big accident, she survived cancer, and she beat diabetes. Why I said she beat diabetes, there was a time her blood count was between 400 and 500. I am happy for her because she was able to see her grandchildren, she just came back from the United States of America to celebrate the first birthday of her granddaughter and I am happy that she saw and held her grandchildren.
Her unfilled dream was to see Nigeria of her dream but can we see the Nigeria of our dream in our time? That is the question that concerns all Nigerian.” Idowu said there was nothing to live for as his companion, wife, sister, friend, and mother has left him. He, however, said those who were responsible or complicit about the insecurity in the country would not know peace.
He said “It is shocking and it shows poor security situation in our country. For people to suddenly jump out of the bush to the road and start attacking people, it shows Nigeria is heading towards disaster. I am not going to say that Nigeria is going to break down. But the people in charge must take responsibility for the security of the people.
“I must say the lukewarm attitude of President Muhhadu Buhari is encouraging these herdsmen. There are stories here and there that if they are arrested, there is always an instruction from the above that they should be released.
“Unless the President must come out to say he is not in support of these killer herdsmen in any form and allow the security agencies to perform their duties and give them the maximum support that they need, this situation will continue.
“They have killed my wife now, it is painful, I don’t care if they come after me, but the truth must be told that President Muhhadu Buhari by his action and inaction is encouraging these killings, banditry. If Nigeria breaks up today, as far I am concerned, he should be held responsible. When you prefer an ethnic group above other, we have history, history will judge you.
“If you say you are above the law and nobody can judge you, you are a Muslim and you believe in karma, you believe in Allah, I leave you in their court, they will judge you accordingly. They know me, you know my address, you can direct your men to come and kill me.
They have done what they could. They can’t do worse anymore. “This woman has a 93-year-old father; they want to see him suffer. Those who are responsible for this suffering will never know peace. They will forever suffer. Those who know something about it will never know peace. If President Buhari is responsible by his action or inaction and he is encouraging these Fulani herdsmen to kill, he will never know peace.
You pray to God every day, you go to the mosque every Friday, you rule a country only for people to be slaughtered like a chicken, you keeping quiet and not doing anything about that, well, I don’t care, you will never know peace.”
Describing his wife in a glowing words, Idowu said “I had a very good and beautiful wife, she was a neatness freak, kind generous, lov ing, caring, selfless but my happiness is that she left a very good legacy behind because she touched so many lives, irrespective of your religion, Christians, Muslims, Easterners, Northerners, in short, she was Nigerian personified, she would never discriminate, very hardworking woman who was very loyal to her bosses.
“She abhorred corruption; she would never touch anything dirty, she was mindful of her background. The Olakunri is well known in Nigeria, so also the Fasoranti, so it was as if she was carrying two burdens and she tried as much as possible to make sure that the names of the two families were never tarnished.
“I don’t know how to cook, I don’t know how to boil water, I don’t know how to buy things, she did everything for me, she was my mother, my sister, she was my confidant, but what can I say, they took her away, but those who did it, those who are complicit through their action or inaction will neve r know peace.
Since the incident happened, that has been my prayer, that those who participated or those who their action or inaction and are complicit will never and never know peace.” The father of the deceased, the 93-year old Afenifere leader said he would miss the warmth of his daughter.
Fasoranti said “ I will miss her warmth, her openness. She was friendly with everybody and she was a goal-getter. She was good at her job. She was very good. She was not interested in public affairs but she was very keen there should be peace.”
The daughter of the deceased, Feyisike described the late Olufunke Olakunri as a caring mother, selfless and upright in her dealings.
Feyisike who sobbed intermittently as she spoke about her mother said “my mum was selfless, she likes to be in everybody’s business, she was everybody’s hero, and my children’s superhero, everybody loved her, she was hardworking and a great woman, she didn’t deserve to go like this at all, not even this young.” According to her, the late mother wanted to do something with the government to make a change.
She said her mother was coming to Lagos to prepare for her daughter one year birthday when she met her untimely death.
Feyisike said “My daughter was supposed to turn one soon, she was coming to Lagos to help me plan the birthday. I will miss everything about her. What’s there not to crazy, she was obsessed with him, my mum was a good woman and I hope her memory doesn’t die, she touched a lot of people, I am proud of her even in death, I am proud of her and will always proud of her.”
Suspect: We were told my brother’s skull would be vomiting money
Mr. Samuel Olaniyi (65), who was arrested for exhuming and beheading his late brother, has told the police that he did it after a native doctor convinced him and his friends that the skull would vomit money, making them rich beyond imagination.
Olaniyi and his cronies were arrested by operatives of the Inspector- General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Lagos State arm, for attempting to use his late brother’s skull for money ritual.
Olaniyi was arrested along with Uchenna Olewunna and Sunday Mathew after they exhumed late Idowu Jimoh’s corpse at Ato area of Ogun State. Olaniyi, a palm wine tapper, alleged that it was his friend, Mathew, desperate to be rich that got him involved in the money ritual scheme. According to Olaniyi, Mathew, a logger, first approached Olewunna, a native doctor, who treats people, but has no idea of how to carry out money making ritual rites.
Olewunna linked Mathew to another of his colleagues in Sango area of Ogun State, called Baba Cele. The man asked for a human skull in order to complete the ritual. Baba Cele insisted that the skull must be that of someone close to one of the wealth seekers. Olaniyi: “It was my friend Mathew that got me involved in this mess.
When we met Baba Cele, he told us that we needed a human head. The head must be that of a person we were familiar with. That was the reason we opened the grave and took the skull. I was hoping to become very rich.
Baba Cele told us that money would be coming out of the skull regularly. He also said that he would take a share of the money, while we keep the rest. Matthew promised that when he succeeds, I would take a large chunk of the money. I took Mathew and Olewunna to my late brother’s grave, exhumed his corpse and removed its head. Mathew (52), who is a farmer and a logger, married with three children, said: “This is the first time I would be getting involved in human parts business.
I have a native doctor friend, Uchenna Olewunna, who I used to patronize. I even used to refer sick people to him for treatment. There was a time I told him that I had no job and wanted him to help in preparing a money making ritual for me, he asked me to get a human head, that he knew a native doctor would help in making me rich.”
He further said: “When I got home, I told my friend Samuel. He asked me if I had confirmed from the person that would perform the charm, I said no. We went to Uchenna and he took us to the main native doctor. The native doctor confirmed that he could do it and had been doing such for long.
The native doctor even told us that there was a time someone was arrested by police for being in possession of human parts, that he went to the police and retrieved the parts.
Some days later after we got this confirmation, Samuel called to inform me that he has found a place where we could get a head. I informed Uchenna and three of us went to the gravesite on a motorcycle.”
Mathew said that on the fateful day they went to the gravesite to exhume the corpse of Idowu, he acted as the lookout, while Uchenna dug open the grave and Samuel held the torch.
Mathew recounted: “After we took the skull, we gave it to Samuel, who is a security guard to keep in an uncompleted building. We went to inform the native doctor, who asked us to go and bring N48, 000. We got N16, 000, which we gave to Uchenna. He promised to add N10, 000 to make the amount N26, 000.
Uchenna informed us that the native doctor asked us to come with the skull and a charcoal. On our way, we were arrested by the police.”
Olewunna (49) said: “I’m a native doctor and also a farmer. I prepare herbs for sick people. It was Mathew that brought the idea of money ritual. I told him that I didn’t know how to do it. I told him that I have a friend, Baba Cele, who once told me to look for anyone who wanted to perform money ritual. I called Baba Cele and told him about Mathew. He said that I should bring the people involved.”
Ndukwe Osogho-Ajala: The child labourer-turned-billionaire
A review of Soulmate & Ndukwe Osogho-Ajala: The Uncommon Story of a Nigerian Entrepreneur by U.K. Eke MFR
Soulmate & Ndukwe Osogho-Ajala: The Uncommon Story of a Nigerian Entrepreneur, is a biography, published by Kraft Books Limited, Ibadan Oyo State, Nigeria in 2018. It has 332 pages. It is the masterly work of Onyekwere Okpara and Ezechi Onyerionwu, with contribution from Uwadiogbu Soni-Ajala.
By way of credentials, Onyekwere Okpara is a media expert, scholar, biographer, teacher and education administrator. Today, he is the Acting Rector, Abia State Polytechnic Aba.
Ezechi Onyerionwu is a literary scholar, teacher and writer. Uwadiogbu Soni-Ajala, PhD is a legal practitioner, public policy consultant and literary analyst. He is Ndukwe’s immediate younger brother.
The book attempts to demonstrate the power of character, the essence of integrity, the end-product of purposeful leadership and most importantly, the irreducible centrality of God in fulfilling destiny. On the last point, it nullifies the relevance of god-father, except one comes prepared, with determination, honesty, hardwork, diligence and focus.
There is a lot of story-telling, which the authors deliberately employed to hypnotise the reader, drawing full attention to the challenges which adversity, lack, deprivation and denial can pose to advancement and self actualisation. Yet, we are reminded that every person is accountable for God-given talents.
So, the book is easy to read.
Chapter One introduces the subject’s father, Osogho, a product of the home of an avid traditionalist, Ajala, with 7 wives, yet accommodating of Christian tendencies. Osogho’s quest for education was truncated by the withdrawal of the sole teacher in Apanu Item. He was admitted into the sacrament of baptism and confirmed by The Methodist Church. Dropping “Phillip”, his baptismal name was beyond exuberance as the authors volunteer.
Item is presented as a fertile land. The odyssey of the people is profoundly recounted. The elusive search for “akom”, a special pre-historic stone used in manufacturing knives, hoes, spears and other defensive weapons, the dependence on their deities and yet hiring of mercenaries to ward of attacks, a show of a peace-loving people, unlike their warlike Abiriba and Ohafia neighbors.
Osogho, the apprentice at the shop and steward at the home of his master, Nmaju Igara, reaped nothing after his service years due to collapse of Nmaju’s business. At 18, he took charge of his destiny, starting a business at Akpoha. His staying power and courage are recounted succinctly with 2 profound events—drowning a hippopotamus that attempted to capsize their boat and the rare feat of paddling a canoe across the Calabar ocean to Mamfe Cameroon, earning the title “Oji akpara aga anyim,” meaning one who traverses the ocean with a mere paddle. The relative success and comfort he enjoyed was shattered however, when his boat-load of merchandise, largely tobacco, was confiscated by Customs, rendering him bankrupt.
Relocating to Jos at the invitation of his maternal uncle, Emma Chukwu, opened another vista, first as a bus conductor, to deploy the wooden wedge, not the fare collector, and then ultimately starting business, with coconut and cigarettes as stock in-trade. Marriage at 28 in 1953 to the resourceful maiden, Ogbonne Eleke Oteh Adana, was a feather on his hat. Here, we are introduced to the products of the union, 3 boys and 3 girls, Ndukwe being the 4th child.
The defining essence of Chief Osogho Ajala is accentuated in the depiction of Ndukwe, who is discussed in chapter 2. This is best summarised in the words of the authors and I quote “…an in-built strength, confidence and belief in one’s ability, an incredible never-say-die attitude, uncommon bravery, courage and resilience, inch-perfect accountability and integrity and above all, an unshakeable belief in the Almighty “.
Born in Jos on the 16th day of March 1964, his earliest memories of life are woven around parental love, kindness and care, coupled with absolute devotion to siblings and family, without compromising discipline.
Ndukwe recounts the dark period of our history when the pogrom, a deliberate, organised and systematic massacre of his Ibo stock in 1966, forced the family to flee Jos in over filled trains, 16 years after his father settled in a place he considered home. The author recounts events across the country at the time, from the pogrom, crisis in the western region, jailing of late Obafemi Awolowo, the population census conundrum, Tiv uprisings and the first military coup d’etat which effectively ended the first republic and set the stage for the counter coup.
The horrific and traumatic experiences of the family, leading to escape to Aba are told by Pa Osogho-Ajala of blessed memory, the wife, Ogbonne and Dr. Soni Ajala in the most graphic ways, ending with an affirmation that Pa Osogho-Ajala abdicated his Jos residence without a pin, meaning that life was starting completely afresh at 40 years.
Surviving the fratricidal war and the dreaded kwashiorkor was divine, a product of Pa Osogho-Ajala’s ingenuity and provisions that were supplied by Ajala, Ndy’s eldest brother who was with the Biafran para military force. The hallmark of the losses and anguish, as chapter two ends, is the burning of the family house at Item and total loss of the property therein.
In Chapter Three, aptly titled “Surviving After the Survival” the devastation that attended the 3 years Biafran war is revealed so poignantly, even as Ndukwe’s family settled to a new normal in Aba.
Soni introduces us to the mercantilist and entrepreneurial tendencies of Ndy, as both Soni and Ndy hawked used clothes at the army barracks, always returning with bare metal hangers as proof of their prowess, to the excitement of their dispatching parents. Talk of Ndy, the hawker at 6 years.
The authors evoke emotions, recounting the ordeals of returning Biafrans, with tales of abandoned property, forfeiture of bank deposits in exchange for £20 and displacement from their work places.
Ndy’s first post-war claim to civilisation comes with his unplanned acceptance into primary 2 class on account of space constraints in primary 1. Yet, limited resources meant that his parents could not afford to pay his school fees whereupon he was turned over to an uncle who converted him to a veritable money making asset. In Ndy’s words, “when I hear of child labour today, I remember my childhood experience”. Yet, he was thoroughly deprived of food at the early stages of life. Again, hear Ndy “I was fed simply to remain alive and labour, to make money”.
Poetically, perhaps lovingly, Ndy submits that he would not have become who he is today without the unsolicited training in anguish he was subjected to and therefore holds no grudges against any body on account of his experience.
Arguably, the most astonishing account of this chapter should be Ndy’s near-miss of his common entrance examination due to over-load of domestic work, arriving late to the centre in extreme hunger, having been denied a meal and the helping hand extended by Ola Imaga, a classmate who volunteered 3 pence that fetched him “mgbadume” (a local bread, baked hard on purpose in order to immediately satisfy hunger). His success at the exam elicited hate by his uncle and his posting letter was confiscated and sold. By divine intervention, his father got to know. His instant reward was outright dismissal by his uncle and return to his parents, with ignominy. Clearly, these hardship and experiences laid the foundation for his later years’ philanthropy and indomitable character.
The contradictions of our nation-state are laid bare in Chapter Four, particularly in the context of overflowing earnings from oil and the absence of a deliberate policy on educating the children of the eastern region, post the civil war. As it affects the subject of this book, the Ajalas were yet to recover from the socio-economic lacerations of the war when Ndy gained admission into Wilcox Memorial Comprehensive Secondary School, Aba. At the minimum, the authors contend, a free education scheme for the South Eeast should have been embedded in the reconstruction, rehabilitation and reconciliation policy of that era. For Ndy and his siblings,“the largess of the boom came and went unnoticed”.
The unbelievable sacrifice of Ogbonne, their matriarch, for her children’s progress comes full cycle here as we read of the sale of one of her only 3 wrappers, to enrol Ndy into secondary school, leaving her with just 2 wrappers, one for church services and special occasions and the other for the market and home. Gratefully, additional support came from a relative, Ndukwe Okorie, who pledged to pay his tuition fee.
Notwithstanding, the basics, including shoes and sandals were still lacking, creating restricted association and social interactions, ultimately influencing his character today as an introvert. In his words “I didn’t really have many friends as there was no time to play and hang out with them and secondly, my poverty was so significant, no good clothes, books, choice provisions to share”.
The good, excitement and plenty that the world offers were what Wilcox presented, saving him from becoming a total social misfit. Here he mingled, socialised and carried out tasks with others, including participating at march-past competitions where the school always emerged the clear winner. Ndy confirms to us here that his discipline and efficient time management could only have come from the regimented and regulated activities the school implemented with exemplary fecundity.
On page 70 of the book, Ndy regales in excitement of the healthy academic competition his core friends provided, ensuring that he always aspired to get better. He is generous enough to mention yours truly, Urum Kalu Eke, as one of such friends.
In Chapter Five, the authors narrate the inflexion point, the rekindling of hope of university education sponsorship offered by Chief Ogbonnaya Maduka, a wealthy businessman to whom Ndy was offered as apprentice. The excellent WASSCE result was sufficient to trigger a promise of university education instead of learning the clearing and forwarding business.
The young Ndy picked up casual labourer jobs at Lever Brothers, Nigeria Breweries and finally settled at Dubic Breweries as a laboratory assistant, waiting to write the JAMB examinations.
Excitedly, the family now had Ndy available to support Ajala, the elder brother, to cater for family needs. Life was “good” at Dubic but not even the tempting offer of accelerated promotion and training in Germany will sway him from university education.
The authors take the reader on an intellectual excursion, citing with deliberate alacrity, the works of Rick Pitino, David Niven, Jim Davidson, Stephen Covey and Joel Osteel, to expound the power of dreaming, visioning and sense of purpose. Ndy’s life is said to be centred around always daring to be different, outstanding, unique, peculiar and attempting something never attempted and subscribing to constructive rarity while refusing to be a crowd-pleaser, a people’s man, a spell-binding orator or a charmer.
Nothing more could move the reader to tears than Ndy’s account of how he stopped his father from borrowing to pay his university tuition fee, preferring instead to write the Item Community Development Union for a loan which was ultimately declined, leaving him with no choice than to secure part time jobs at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, library, working at the cafeteria to pack and wash fellow students’ plates, supporting that with carrying loads for travellers at the motor parks. These incomes were augmented by Soni Uwadiogbu’s remittances, who even as a secondary school student, set up a barbing salon to support Ndy and the family.
As the saying goes, “God has a good sense of humour” and He rewarded Ndy with awards as Best Graduating student in his department in addition to winning the FUTO Scholar award in 1986, 2 awards from Nigeria Breweries and Federal Government, then crowning it all with the Vice Chancellor’s commendation and Presidential handshake from Gen. IB Babangida, the Military President and Head of State at the time.
At FUTO, Ndy’s talents and personae were honed and chiselled and in the words of the authors, “the seeds of success as a scientist that had been sown earlier in his life blossomed”, even as he pays tribute to his alma mater.
Chapter Six positions Ndy as a pan-Nigerian. His posting to old Oyo State was for him, an opportunity to build the young students of the secondary school he was posted to, who though eager to learn sciences, found no teachers. This was a reminder of Unachukwu, the youth corper at Wilcox Aba, that assisted Ndy. Beyond this call to help, Ndy recalled the denials and losses occasioned by the civil war, with a contrarian leaning that while other policies may theorise national integration and harmony, the NYSC practices it.
The decision to settle in Lagos instead of Aba post NYSC will prove the turning point of his life. For the first time, he decided to soak less emotional distraction from the family, specifically, to gather momentum that would launch him into the orbit for self actualisation.
Lagos, the less-forgiving city, is painted wholly in Chapter Seven and lives up to its reputation, by offering no job opportunity to FUTO’s best graduating student of Industrial Chemistry, causing Ndy to step down his resume, resorting to his school certificate result, still to no avail. To maintain his sanity and his body, he secured a job as a casual staff in Guiness breweries but augmented the pay check with money earned as a block and cement carrying labourer in a construction company. The authors posit that Ndy was “a helpless victim of the Nigerian socio political process, purposeless leadership and blatantly reckless management of its huge material resources.”
There is a generous chronology of regimes, civilian and military, leading to the introduction of the Structural Adjustment Programme by the IBB regime, the devaluation of the Naira and the de-industrialisation concomitantly, a natural progenitor of unemployment right at the time Ndy was prospecting for jobs. N400 per month at Chemiron was God sent, providing Ndy with an opportunity to sharpen his marketing skills, a move that will ultimately lead him to accepting a job at Emily Millionaire, a cosmetic manufacturing company, paying N500/month instead of at Nigerian Hoestch that offered N12,000 per month. Stupid? Well, maybe not. When one is driven by a sense of purpose, instant gratification gets relegated.
We are introduced to Soulmate in chapter 8, providing context to Ndy’s rampaging entrepreneurial acumen. Disappointment from prospective sponsors and investors, post presentation of his business proposals or feasibility studies did not deter Ndy. Not even a vigilante group that detained him through the thick of the night after a forgettable and failed fund-raising trip to Aba will stop the dreamer. The inspiring and motivating acts of his role-model lecturers, particularly Dr. Unuigboje, Prof Amagh Nduka and John Idiodi were sufficient reminders that “doing humiliating things” were stepping stones to greatness as they firmly established the nexus between theory and practice in entrepreneurship. Ndy also pays respect to Oga Dom, who chaperoned him to buying a Peugeot 404 pickup van, fit for personal and business purposes. Here, he also acknowledges numerous helpers that believed his dream. It is a long list: His father who blessed his foray into private business after Ndy’s letter was read to him 4 times, Uwadiogbu Soni Osogho-Ajala, PhD, Chief Israel Ajala Osogho, Okechukwu Mba who also squatted him, the landlady, Mrs. Adedeji, of blessed memory and her son Adebayo who helped in chores, Samuel Ebiwano, Jude Eze, Emeka Nwachukwu, Imo O. Imo and a host of others.
Chapter Nine reveals the inner workings and philosophy of Ndy’s mind, running through apprenticeship, innovation and the imperatives of deep foundations which shape success. We see an elucidation of the core principles of small beginnings, anchored on well set up processes and efficient organisational structure which ultimately morphs into multinational conglomerates. This model has catapulted Soulmate from humble beginning to a behemoth of global acclaim.
The undeniable shame that failure brings is projected as fickle, compared with the success and recognition that follows, for those that acknowledge their mistakes, endure the power of belief and dare to act. This, the authors argue, is the indispensable principle of the successful entrepreneur and Ndy’s feat at Emily Millionaire aptly confirms this. But if Ndy was seen by others as the talisman at Emily Millionaire, it was for him, the launching pad to revolutionising the hair care products industry in the country and the globe at large, following the examples of the greats before him in the industry like Annie Turnbo Malone, Madam C.J. Walker, Sarah Spencer and Madame Nobia Franklin, not forgetting Milo & Tito Carter and Dr Shawn Bullard. But Ndy remains unique in more ways than one. As the authors remind us in this chapter, Ndy possesses the distinctive advantage of being a scientific entrepreneur with no boundaries for innovation, originality and authenticity. In modesty, again we are told that Ndy shares this rare distinction with the legendary Dr Ronald M. Di Silva, Dr Alan J. Bauman, Dr. Tiffani Bailey Lash and Dr. Tashni-Ann Dubroy.
His place in history is considered cemented through an absolute commitment to quality, details of which are provided in chapter 10, which highlights his trademark laboratory ethics, rigorous research, testing and commercial quantity production competences. For Ndy, a long gestation period before product launch is justified and can only accentuate acceptability and consumer protection. The fact of his direct involvement and supervision of all production processes are attested to by numerous employees.
With pontifical exactitude, the authors state that Ndy is always ready to sacrifice drastic growth and mind blowing turnover on the altar of reputation for quality products which translates to sustainable and enduring growth.
In Chapter Eleven, the character of Ndy is put on the front burner. He challenges the dogma that integrity in business is inconsequential and as the authors note, for Ndy, there is no other way to successful life and business outside the sacred turf of integrity and prudent management of resources, regardless of societal, peer and business pressure, although this has earned him the toga of a perfectionist. He is called out as a stickler for detail and time management. In fact, he is given the rating of the younger version of Nigeria’s Mr. Integrity, Gamaliel Onosode of blessed memory.
His insatiable pursuit of truth and transparency manifests in full disclosure of the constitution of Soulmate’s products and ultimately informs his refusal to brand Soulmate products “Made in USA” which was and remains the general inclination, in the face of competition and unbridled preference for foreign products. This reputation of integrity and trust transcends the domestic scene as Ndy affirms with gusto and pride, the unparalleled access the company has, to lines of credit from suppliers, stretching from Germany, France, India and the USA. For effect, he has never had his cheque returned. As he always says, “my word is my bond”.
We read the raison d’etre for Ndy’s obsession with biographies in Chapter Twelve. The transformational leadership tendencies that characterise his relationship with his workers, tending more towards influencing and inspiring them to be committed to the pursuit of excellence with a shared understanding that they are a family and partners in progress. With confirmatory and affirmative testimonies by numerous workers, his character and obstacle-free information dissemination structures are presented as the critical ingredients he has deployed to consolidate influence over his workers. This is what distinguishes him from the transactional leader.
To foster information symmetry and opportunity to co-create a lasting and best-in-class institution, The Soulmate “Meet the MD Forum” has been institutionalised as an open communication field, ensuring no-holds barred conversation between the MD, the rank and file.
Boldly, there is a resounding adoption by the entire team, of the globe as the target market for Soulmate’s products, anchored on the “raising the bar” mantra which Ndy continues to preach.
Interestingly, this doctrine has also been applied in the reward and compensation practices of the company to ensure attraction and retention of the best talents in the industry.
In this chapter, the reader notes the award of the Officer of the Order of the Niger to Ndy by an appreciative country in 2005 in recognition of his positive contributions to nation building.
In an era of globalisation, dominated by multinational companies, what does the future hold? This question is the focus of Chapter Thirteen. The answer is not obvious from original vision statement of the company, to wit: “our vision is to be dedicated to researching and developing high quality and effective products that contribute to restoring and maintaining the hair’s health and beauty”.
Driven by the popularity and wide acceptance of its products across major African countries, Soulmate has its eyes set on the global stage, with Africa as the centre piece. Ndy does not prevaricate about this aspiration and there is a groundswell of opinion among the management team that this is attainable. According to Ndy, this is not wishful thinking as they are already in execution mode
“Today, Soulmate’s African presence has continued to increase with firmly established operational bases in South Africa, Guinea, Botswana, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Gabon, Cameroon, Liberia, Tanzania, Kenya, etc”.
It is also envisaged that the various departments will metamorphose into autonomous and stand-alone businesses with independent boards and profit and Balance sheet targets.
Away from Soulmate, we see Ndy as a consummate business man with interest in multiple sectors, ranging from Information communication technology, to internet services, CCTV, travel agency, bureau de change, banking, stockbroking, banking, trading and real estate among others, each with different success or failure stories.
Perhaps, key to successful entrepreneurship is negotiation and Ndy in this chapter, provides a lesson to us all as we deal, at personal or corporate levels. For him, “the best outcome from the negotiation table should be “win-win”. He continues, “my philosophy about negotiation is …” we must shake hands”.
The most philosophical underpinning of Ndy’s entrepreneurial spirit is philanthropy and this is the subject matter of chapter 14. There is a clear statement of understanding of his role in the wealth flow process, that of a “mere custodian, a conduit, through which the good things of life can be delivered, are to be delivered, to his society”. For Ndukwe, “if wealth is not ploughed back into society through well-organised, effective and consistent philanthropy, then the aim of attaining the status of the wealthy would be serially defeated.”. He brings a spiritual dimension to the discourse when he asserts that “God could withdraw all He has given if He decides the purpose for the giving has not been realised and shudders at that possibility, praying God should continue to give him the grace and internal strength to consolidate on his giving – back mandate”.
Ndukwe tries as much as possible to create a curious distance between him and those outlining markers and signposts of superior welfare— heavenly mansions, sleek luxurious automobiles, private jets, yachts, ocean view homes,audacious jewellery, and what have you.”.
So what then is the conclusion of the matter? Ndukwe denies himself the good things of life so that he can have enough to give out.
This chapter is replete with details of his philanthropy and generosity, through the instrumentality of the Ndukwe Osogho-Ajala Foundation and Soulmate Foundation and I truly will encourage us to spend time reading this chapter.
Beyond the national honour of OON, the chieftaincy title of Omekaozuo Oha (he who does good for all) of Item, Knight of John Wesley (KJW) by the Methodist Church and more are profound attestation by an appreciative world.
Saving the best for the last, the authors unpack the home front in the final Chapter Fifteen. Ijeoma, the wife speaks of her husband as a thoroughly motivated man. He admires his kids, Kelechi, Ezinne, Onyinyechi and Chinaesom for their luck and is grateful to the Almighty for deeming him worthy of children of such exceptional talents.
Conclusion.
What do I make of this work? This is an epic account, akin to the proverbial rags to riches story, written in flowing English which makes it difficult to put down once you begin to read it. Despite the pressure of my work, I completed it in less than 10 days. It is a must read and I strongly recommended everyone to grab a copy and read it, to understand life.
The book is gripping, intriguing, engaging and beautifully written, devoid of grammatical and syntax errors. The authors demonstrated scholastic rigour through well researched analysis and sequencing. As proof, they referenced over 70 publications by motivational speakers, renowned authors and pastors. They also referenced the bible at several junctions, to suggest a spiritual or divine alignment to Ndy’s odyssey.
There is therefore, I have to say, no better way to motivate the youth, particularly of Africa, who daily, evaluate difficult options, including crossing the deadly desert or seas in an attempt at escaping the reductionist policies of the state. The book reminds us that life is always about the choices we make daily and that the circumstance of birth is not sufficient. For as Cassius, a Roman nobleman told his friend, Brutus, in Shakespeare’s play, Julius Caesar, “the fault dear Brutus, is not in our stars/ But in ourselves, that we are the underlings”. In simple english my dear friends, we can only be limited by our character. To a very large degree therefore, I must say that the purpose of the book was achieved by the authors.
Mr. U.K. Eke, MFR is the Group Managing Director, FBN Holdings Plc.
ABA COMMUNITY SCHOOLS’ LAND CRISIS Maintain status quo or be consumed by what you don’t know –Village head
Religion and education are two of humankind’s most ancient endeavours. They have long had a close relationship right from the colonial days in Africa with both playing big roles in nurturing and inculcating learning and character into humans.
Emmanuel Ifeanyi reports the complaints from the Eziukwu Community, in Aba South LGA, of Abia State, on how a popular church allegedly encroached on schools built on their ancestral land without permission.
Stories of the good old days usually tell of how early missionaries founded schools which in turn helped their religious teachings as many persons became literates thus making the reading and understanding of Bible easier.
But the events of nowadays are surprisingly turning the hands of time negatively as churches are now being alleged encroaching on schools, seeking to expand the worship places at the detriment of the academic centres as being alleged at City Primary School and the Township Nursery and Primary School, Aba. The two schools as gathered were established in the 1940s, which prompted the christening of the road where they are located as “School Road.”
The two schools located opposite the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA), at 1, School Road, Aba, had the largest piece of their land recently allegedly encroached upon by the SDA, which quickly erected a fence within, cutting the school premises into two with the aim of taking over one side.
The original owners of the land where both schools occupy, the Eziukwu Community, while reacting to the incident, called on the SDA to stop the ongoing encroachment, stressing that it had no right to do so. Sources within the communities told Saturday Telegraph that the church on one fateful Sunday morning allegedly broke into the school premises and started erecting a fence in-between the school buildings They said the SDA in its action, took over a larger portion of land where a football field, staff quarters and agricultural farms are located.
One of the sources said it took the efforts of the community leaders and youths to prevent the church from fulfilling its mission, which according to the source, the church tactically did on Sunday, knowing full well that the management of the two schools would not be on ground to challenge it. Speaking to Saturday Telegraph on the matter, the village head, Eziukwu-Aba Community, High Chief Chidi Nkire, said that his people gave out lands to the schools and the church in two separate parts of the road, which makes it unacceptable for one to encroach on the other. “That school land belongs to Eziukwu- Aba. Even that land where the church is standing today belongs to Eziukwu-Aba as well.
“That place where the church stands today was given to it so many years ago and likewise, the schools were also given theirs from the other side of the road. “That road that divides both the church and the school has been there before the church and the school were built.
“There was never a time the land given to the SDA crossed the road to the other side given to the schools. Similarly, the school land didn’t cross the road to church as well. “The tarred road separated their lands and none of them have right to encroach on each other’s except if it’s this current day politicians that are trying to put things where they necessarily do not belong. “Any iota of encroachment by SDA on the school premises is unacceptable and improper.
“The land was given to the school by our community leaders in the 40s and any group of people who came up today to take that land and hand it over to the SDA is planning to close that road. “They should remember why it was called School Road.
That name was because of those schools and it has been there before the war, very close to the Eziukwu Market, which came later after the war.” On what should be done, High Chief Nkire said: “I want them to leave things the way they are. They shouldn’t tamper with what was done there because it may not go down well.
“I’m telling SDA to stick to its boundary and the schools to also remain within theirs. Nobody should encroach. “All the pastors, Bishops, headmasters,teachers in the church and schools, none of them was there when those lands were given out. They contributed nothing. “Everybody should go home and relax and let things be. Our children are there.
They should leave what we did the way it is to avoid getting consumed by what they know nothing about,” he warned. Mr. Ebenezer Nwaogu, a member of the neighbouring Obuda community, which is also very close to Eziukwu alleged that the “smoke behind the fire” is the Abia State government, stressing that no church would dare encroach on a land without government backup “The problem in Abia is that we don’t say the truth until it’s too late.
When the church encroached on the schools’ land, I told my people that the state government is aware of it and that’s the truth until they prove otherwise. “They claimed they’re building model schools, but are now busy giving out the lands of schools that trained most of them to a church without making any formal announcement on that.
“I must not fail to tell you that there are many churches in this country, but few Christians. I said so because a good Christian should have known that taking that huge portion of land will eventually kill the two schools. If the church wants to expand, why not buy those small buildings behind it and get more space? “There are about three or four old buildings such a rich church can buy to expand, but they rather seek for cheap alternative, which is using their connection with those in power to grab the land of a school that’s been yearning for attention over the years. “I don’t understand why someone will believe that depriving those chil-dren of their playground, staff quarters and agricultural farm and giving it to a church will gladden God.
“Will God accept such a gift or will he frown at it? I’m not God, but you need to go to that school and see the neglect, and the only thing government can do for them is to give out the largest part of the schools to a church. “I always tell people about the folly of religion. Whenever a religious organisation benefits from something that’s wrong, you see them keep mute. “Just imagine government taking over church land and giving it out for the establishment of a school? They’ll tag the school a centre for Anti-christ.
“They’ll organise crusades, prayers and all kinds of spiritual warfare between whoever did it and God as though they have power to tell God who to kill. “We must realise that those who built the primary and secondary schools left those spaces for future development. Why are we now allowing government to be giving school lands out for a church, market and even private residence? Some residents who spoke to our correspondent also alleged that the SDA did what it did on that land because they believe it owns the current administration in Abia State. One of the residents of School Road, Chigozie Iwuoha, said he was not happy with what the church did because it was meaningless to shrink an academic centre just to expand a religious centre.
“You know that since inception of the incumbent government, a lot of things have been going the way of the SDA Church. The state governor as I learnt is a member of the church although not worshipping at that School Road branch.
“The Abia State environmental sanitation exercise, which usually comes up on first and last Saturday of every month had the commencement time shifted from 7am to 9am just to allow the SDA members to move freely and be in their churches while the clean-up exercise will be at 11am. “It used to start by 7am and end by 9am, but now it’s 9am till 11am, which was just shifted for them. Now, see what they want again.
“My anger is that they even have their own school on their own premises called: ‘Adventists Model School’, but want to take over the land of a public school that doesn’t belong to them. “And the state government cannot do anything.
Probably, it is even the state that gave them the land. “That school is the primary school I attended and there was never a time I heard that the SDA had business with that land.” Another resident, Mrs. Geraldine Uzoma, lamented the ongoing trend of taking away school premises for other uses.
“See, the problem is now between church and markets. Abia State government is just a huge joke. I don’t know what the people we call leaders are doing. “Go to School Road Primary School, which is just a stone’s throw from Town-ship and City Primary School you’ll see how they’ve divided the land into three.
“They gave away the portion from Ochefu Street and Weeks Road to some mechanics who are now using it as their workshop. I think it’s one of the largest vehicle mechanic centres in Aba now. “They also took the portion from Eziukwu Road, which used to be the Agricultural farm, and turned it into huge market, which is an extension of the Eziukwu Market, thereby shrinking the school in between the mechanic centre and the market.
“Maybe the church borrowed a leaf from what happened at School Road Primary School and decided to move forcefully into schools’ land. “I also heard that the state government wants to give out some schools to churches, but the SDA already has its own school inside and even if the church want to take over the schools, it shouldn’t be done without due process or in such a suspicious manner of erecting a fence overnight.
“That attitude looks suspicious and unreligious and should be condemned. I don’t know what future we are building for our children when we are allowing churches and markets to take over schools’ lands.
“Nobody is thinking of expansion of schools, but only expansion of churches and markets. The future holds nothing if we continue that way.” When contacted, the first elder of the Seventh Day Adventists Church, School Road Branch, Elder Christian Nwaosu, said that the land was owned by the government. He directed our correspondent to ask the Ministry of Lands and Education for explanation on what is happening on the schools’ land. Nwaosu said that the community should also be consulted to inquire about the land while still denying that his church had a hand in annexing the schools’ land. “The complainants went the wrong way. They should have complained to the owners of the land. The land belongs to the government.
“They did not go to complain to the government that some people are encroaching on their land, they came to speak with the press. Do they mean well at all? “I have no other explanation. I cannot go to court to answer for a suit without a lawyer. Try and see if you can speak with the governor or his men to get explanation for the land. Call Aba Ukwu people, Obuda people and Eziukwu people. “If you go there now, you will not see our sand there.
Have you found out who tried to build a fence there and they said it is our church? Nobody takes another person’s land without the government supporting it,” Nwaosu said. A former Aba South Education Secretary, Mrs Ngozi Nwaogwugwu, who was in charge at the time, said she heard of the effort to take over the school compound by the church. She said that she inquired through the former Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ikechi Mgboji, who said the land had been given to the church by Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu although she did not receive a letter to that effect. When Saturday Telegraph tried to get official government reaction on whether the government handed the school over to the SDA or not, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Onyebuchi Ememanka, urged the complainants (the community) to activate official processes.
“No such report has been received by the government. I will advise the people making these allegations to take appropriate steps to bring their complaints to the relevant offices and departments of government. “We have a Ministry of Education and the Abia State Universal Primary Education Board.
These agencies are in charge of issues that have to do with primary schools in Abia State. Government is not run based on rumours. “If the report gets to the relevant offices, of course, the government will respond. The government of Abia State has before now, handed over schools to missions to manage.
“Government will still consider more applications once the correct procedures are activated. It is therefore strange to hear that a school was invaded and broken into simply because there are plans to hand it over to a church for management. “It becomes even more intriguing when the claim is that the church that seeks to take over the school is the alleged invader.
Let the complainants do the right thing and an appropriate response will come from the government.” Meanwhile, when our reporter visited the school, the fence erected by the church was still there as well as the wall pulled down to take in materials used in erecting the fence.
