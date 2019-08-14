Business
Cyber attack’s surge blamed on third party service providers
Culpability
Fintech firms don’t invest adequately in anti-fraud controls
There are indications that the increasing number of third party service providers in the electronic payments processing chain may be responsible for rising cyber-attacks on the nation’s banking industry in recent years.
According to the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation’s (NDIC) 2018 annual report released a few weeks ago, the banking industry lost N15.15 billion to cyber-crime and forgeries in 2018, an amount, which is 539 per cent higher than the N2.37 billion recorded in 2017.
The corporation also stated that the total amount involved in fraud last year stood at N38.93 billion compared to N12.01 billion in 2017, adding that a total of 37,817 fraud cases were reported in 2018, compared to 26,182 in 2017.
It attributed the increase in fraudulent cases to: “the increase in the sophistication of fraud-related techniques such as hacking, cybercrime as well as increase in IT-related products and usage, fraudulent withdrawals and unauthorised credit.”
In fact, the study showed that Internet and technology-based sources of fraud had the highest frequency, accounting for 59.2 per cent of fraud cases and 42.83 per cent of the actual total loss suffered.
Although the NDIC also provided data in the report showing a consistent increase in the number of bank staff- especially contract workers- involved in fraud, advising lenders to address the issue, New Telegraph, however, gathered that the problem may not be the responsibility of the banking industry alone.
According to industry experts, the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s e- payments system in the last few years has resulted in a lot of Financial Technology firms (Fintech) and their agents now actively participating in the e-payments space and having access to sensitive data, which was hitherto restricted mainly to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs).
Indeed, in a phone chat with this newspaper, an Information Technology (IT) expert, Mr. Chike Dunor, attributed the surge in cyber attacks on the banking industry to the activities of third party service providers who, according to him, now have the opportunity of playing a more active role in the e-payment process due to the rising number of Fintech firms that are licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to provide certain financial services.
He said: “Access to the data on bank customers debit and credit cards used to be restricted mainly to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) until about five years ago. However, with the rapid growth of e-payments in the country, many fintech companies, including e-commerce firms and their third party service providers can now access the data on bank customers’ debit and credit cards.
“Unlike in the banking industry, where you still have relatively tight controls regarding who handles such data and how it is handled/ stored, the third party providers usually have less stringent controls. So the result is that somewhere along the chain, fraudsters can get hold of someone’s card data and use that information to hit his/her bank accounts,” he added.
Mr. Dunor also pointed that apart from easy access to debit and credit card details, fraudsters, these days, are able to access bank account statements of companies and individuals in places such as embassies and tax offices.
He explained that the information obtained from the bank account statements makes it easier for the fraudsters to plan an attack on a victim’s bank account.
He said: “It is true that you have fraudsters everywhere – in the banks, all sectors of the economy. But the fact remains that even the major fintech companies don’t invest the kind of resources that banks invest in securing their IT systems and e-payments channels. For instance, I’m aware that some of the fintech firms buy open source software which is cheap but will not allow you to build a highly secure IT system.”
Also commenting on the issue, the Head of the IT department of a Tier 1 bank, who did not want to be named, said that although cyber criminals were very active all over the world, bank customers’ carelessness and ignorance was the main reason why the fraudsters tend to be so successful in Nigeria.
According to the bank official: “Despite all the appeals banks make to their customers not to divulge their PIN to anyone, even to their children and spouses, and to ensure that they always keep their card details in places where strangers cannot easily access them, you still regularly hear stories of people giving their debit cards to friends and relatives to help them carry out some transactions.”
The official argued that while banks need to step up their investment in infrastructure that will protect their e-payment channels, a lot of customers can defend their accounts against fraudsters by ensuring that their card data is not easily accessed by third parties.
Analysts point out that there has been a steady growth in e-payments since the CBN launched its cashless policy in 2012.
For instance, according to a recent NIBSS report, e-payment services recorded N56.85 trillion worth of transactions between January and September 2018, representing a 28.84 percent increase compared to the N40.45 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2017.
Business
Rethinking proposed 5% e-commerce tax
Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) recently announced plans to enforce payment of five per cent tax on e-commerce transactions from January (next year). While this is aimed at augmenting Nigeria’s revenue, stakeholders are worried that the policy would reverse the progress the country has made in e-commerce and cashless policy. SAMSON AKINTARO reports
If the words of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Chairman, Babatunde Fowler, are anything to go by, Nigerians will from next year pay extra to shop online. Specifically, the tax is targeted at buyers who use cards as opposed to cash for transaction payments. According to the FIRS boss, banks would be instructed to deduct five per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) from any buyer that wants to pay with card.
The move to shore up the country’s revenue from e-commerce is however, antithesis to the cashless policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) about six years ago. While the cashless policy is already gaining traction in the country with increase in use of card for payments as opposed to cash, stakeholders say the new FIRS policy would reverse the gains of the last six years.
Revenue drive
Announcing the plan to enforce the new tax from next year, the FIRS Chairman in a recent interview stated that the agency was extending VAT collections to online transactions as part of measures to meet revenue target. Fowler further stated that the FIRS would rely on multiple sources of information to widen the tax net and effectively capture all VATable transactions.
Specifically targeting digital economy, Fowler said the country had been working on a solution to get the market captured. We will address the issue of the digitalised economy very soon. There is no global solution to a digitalised economy. Different countries have taken different solutions to address the problem. Nigeria has not taken a position yet. But, we are meeting to see if we can come up with a global solution that we can all adapt to,” he said in the interview.
On the five per cent e-commerce tax, the FIRS boss disclosed that deduction of the tax would be automated right at the point of payment, in conjunction with banks. “With the existing laws in Nigeria, we can appoint the banks as agents. First of all, all those who make payments for purchases online using bank cards and instruct their bankers to pay, we will tell the banks that, going forward, everyone who gives instructions for service for purchase online, they should deduct five per cent VAT,” he said.
Nigerians kick
The move has, however, sparked anger and condemnations among Nigerians who felt the government would be discouraging people from patronising e-commerce platforms through the policy. Many believed most of the items sold on e-commerce, for instance, are tax inclusive and extra five per cent for card purchase online will amount to extortion.
A Nigerian lawmaker and businessman, Akin Alabi, said the government should come up with policies and actions that would support the digital space and not taxing them out of business. “The tech industry is one of the few bright lights in Nigeria in the last 10 years or so. “Our government (states and federal) must come up with policies and actions that will aid and support them to grow, not just taxing them. It’s not hard to help them. Trying to copy the US system of 5% online sales tax is wrong. We only try to copy when it’s about squeezing revenue from entrepreneurs. We don’t copy when it comes to helping them grow,” he said.
According to Chief Executive Officer of Aliens Media Limited, Mr Segun Awosanya, introduction of the tax is another demonstration of policy somersaults that have characterised governance in Nigeria. “How can you claim to be creating means to ease of doing business while you are bent on destroying a working cashless policy created by previous administration? How can you continue imposing hardship on the people when you give nothing? I believe the plan is to further tighten the noose around the neck of the people. Our adaptive nature of normalizing evil is being put to test. This madness only ends when the people decide to say enough in unity,” he said.
Condemning the policy, Nigerians on the social media app, Twitter, argued that directing the banks to impose VAT on online transactions could result in a number of unintended effects, as it appears to impose additional obligations of monitoring and tracking various e-commerce transactions on banks. They added that this could also expose the banks to tax audit risks, as the FIRS would seek to ensure compliance and proper remitting of the VAT imposed. “Collection of VAT on such transactions by banks could amount to double taxation where the supplier of the good/service has already charged and remitted VAT on same transactions given that the VAT Act imposes the obligation to charge and remit VAT on the supplier of VATable goods/services,” one Twitter user said.
Meanwhile, as part of the modus operandi of e-commerce platforms, there is room for return of products paid for and full refund if a customer is not satisfied with the product after receiving it. With the FIRS’ tax plan automated at point of sale, it means deductions will be done when payment is made. This means that customers may be paying taxes and losing money on products they have to return.
E-commerce tax vs cashless policy
If implemented as planned stakeholders fear that the five per cent VAT is capable of hindering the country’s cashless policy. as customers would opt to pay cash by opting for Pay On Delivery anytime they shop online. According to industry analysts, the government should be considering how to grant tax breaks to eCommerce firms such as Jumia and Konga whose operating costs are over the roof rather than planning to tax their customers, which cut across Nigeria.
Introduced in 2011, the cashless policy is the brainchild of the CBN that aims to reduce the amount of cash in circulation by encouraging more people to use point of sale (POS) terminals and online platforms for transactions. Among other things, the policy was designed to reduce the cost of banking services and increase financial inclusion.
The impact of the policy has been evident in multiple ways. For instance, in 2012, the volume of POS transactions stood at 2.59 million, that figure grew four times to 9.42 million in 2013 (PDF). By 2018, the volume of POS deals in Nigeria stood at 285 million. The value of POS transactions in 2018 was N2.3 trillion (PDF), rising from N400 million in 2012. This number is set to rise by the end of this year, with statistics showing that over N1.4 trillion worth of transactions had been made so far in 2019.
The growth is largely due to the efforts of the CBN to open up the financial sector and the arrival of disruptive fintechs and other mobile services. However, the FIRS’ proposed VAT could significantly affect the adoption of these services once its implementation begins in 2020.
Last line
Currently across sectors, issue of multiple taxation is a major challenge and extending it to a market that is still at its infant stage may lead to collapse of the market. While it is understandable that the government needs more revenue from different sources, as cost of servicing debts rise, it may have to rethink its decision on e-commerce and online payment, taking into cognisance the implications.
Business
Revenue formula: Burden of objectivity on RMAFC
Hopefully this week, the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) will be inaugurating a standing committee to kick off the process leading to the production of a new revenue formula. Having obtained key parameters prior to now, the Commission is expected to produce fair, equitable and a just revenue formula carried out in transparent atmosphere, Abdulwahab Isa reports
Agitation for the review of revenue formula is back in the front burner. The tempo had gone down with the lull in activities at the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) due to absence of a board.
A new administration comprising Executive Chairman, Engr .Ellias Mbam, and 36 Commissioners resumed duties weeks ago following inauguration of the board by the President, Muhammadu Buhari.
The commission is the custodian of indices for sharing revenue accruing to the federation account for onward sharing to three tiers of governments: federal, states and local government councils including a percentage of derivation due to oil producing states.
Subsisting revenue formula in focus
The current revenue formula was designed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo. It gives Federal Government 52.68 per cent from the Federation Account, 36 states allocated 26.72 per cent while the balance of 20.60 per cent is given to the 774 LGAs.
In addition, the nine oil producing states of the Niger Delta receive 13 per cent revenue as derivation to compensate for ecological damage in the region.
Subtle agitation for a review of the existing revenue formula began way back in 2009. Some interest groups frowned against what they perceived as a lopsided formula favourably tilted to Federal Government. The idea sprang from the states.
They demanded for a review of the formula, premising their position on enormous responsibilities they are catering; a burden they claim towers far and above the government at the centre.
With persistent demand for review, RMAFC, in 2013, resolved to undertake a review to achieve a balanced development for the country.
To arrive at what the commission proclaims as fair, transparent and objective new revenue formula, it embarked on a nationwide consultation to the 36 states. It also, in the course of extensive tours, met with notable persons, including traditional rulers on the issue.
By December 2014, the commission came out with a proposed new revenue formula, which was submitted to the immediate past administration. It, however, didn’t see the light of the day.
Shortly after, the tenure of the former board headed by Mban ended. The commission was under the supervision of an acting CEO, and lacked the requisite quorum to take decision on sensitive matters.
Factors shaping sharing formula
Whenever fund is at the heart of a subject matter, different interests are thrown at it. RMAFC has repeatedly given assurance of producing fair, objective and transparent revised revenue formula. One of the key stakeholders in the federation team, the states, have adopted a suitable figure.
Unconfirmed report alludes that state governors may demand 42 per cent of the allocation as against the 26.72 per cent they currently get. In addition, governors are said to be canvassing for a slash on the share of Federal Government from the current 52.68 per cent to 37 per cent; and may be requesting further that the share of local governments be increased from the current 20.60 per cent to 23 per cent.
These are permutations from one side of the divide. The Federal Government is yet to take a position on the matter. The same goes for oil producing states. The number of oil producing states may increase, with Lagos state as newest in the list.
The states governors have advanced reasons for craving higher adjustment. They cited increase in salary benchmark and high level of insecurity.
To pay the minimum wage, tackle insecurity and the decaying infrastructure in their domain, governors said they need more resources to tackle them.
A new twist was added to the agitation last week as the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) group called on Federal Government to revert to the revenue sharing formula of 1960s where 50 per cent went to the producing states and 20 per cent to the central government.
IYC President, Pereotubo Oweilaemi, Esq., in a statement, lauded the Federal Government on proposed review of the revenue sharing formula, saying President Muhammadu Buhari would be etching his name in gold if it returned to the sharing formula of the 60s.
“As the Federal Government is proposing to review the revenue sharing formula in the country, IYC, while commending the government for the gesture, demands an upward review of the 13 per cent derivation to the oil-producing states. We demand that the revenue committee should be guided by what it used to be in the 60s,” he proposed.
Standing committee
Barring any last minute change in plan, management of RMAFC will be inaugurating a standing committee today. The committee will be saddled with the task of charting the course for new revenue formula.
Speaking with reporters last week in Abuja, Mbam said : “We are going to constitute a standing committee by next week and they will start work.”
He didn’t elaborate on the scope and terms of reference for the committee. However, the committee isn’t going to start the process afresh. All the legwork, visitation and indices, land mass had been concluded by Mban-led administration in his first tenure appointment. In fact, what should have been a revised revenue document was submitted to last the administration.
Solution to revenue quagmire:
While the states are entitled to every financial right due to them, relying mostly on federal allocation is the least ingenuous way of tackling legion of financial woes. They have to be innovative, looking inward by boosting their internally generated revenue.
RMAFC as a commission could be helpful by mentoring the states on the need to imbibe revenue diversification ethos.
Mbam said this was part of his agenda on his return leg as head of revenue commission.
“I would like to expand the cake that we are sharing so that people will get reasonable quantity. I intend to do this through diversification in areas outside oil and gas and that include solid minerals, agriculture and manufacturing. So we encourage states, we carry out advocacy for people to know what is available outside oil and gas.
“We usually have advocacy visits to states, to political zones, to let them know what is available outside oil and gas and that they can develop this aspect of the economy in their own benefit,” he said.
Last line
With eyes on direction of the revenue commission saddled with the task of producing revised revenue formula, the onus lies on the commission to be just, fair and be transparent in carrying out its national assignment.
Business
Telecoms: Inactive GSM lines rise to 84.7m
Despite the monthly growth in subscriptions across the GSM networks, 84.7 million mobile lines have become inactive, New Telegraph has learnt. This means less revenue for the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) amidst aggressive push for SIM sales.
According to the latest data posted by Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), telephone lines so far sold by the MNOS hit 258.5 million as at June this year.
However, only 173.7 million of the 258.5 million mobile lines are still actively being used by telecoms consumers to access voice services from their respective operators, leaving over 84.7 million redundant. With this, the MNOs are able to generate revenue from only 67 per cent of SIMs sold to their customers.
A mobile line is said to be inactive if it is not used by the subscriber to make or receive calls and/or access data services for a period of 90 days, at the minimum. Such lines are separated from active lines as they generate no revenue for telecoms operators within the stated period.
Industry watchers have attributed the increasing number of inactive lines to the fact that SIM cards are now easy to acquire and dump.
According to them, the MNOs are also contributing to the increase through their aggressive marketing through which they give out SIMs for free.
Analysis of the subscriber data showed that as connected lines are increasing, number of inactive lines is also rising.
For instance, the number of connected lines grew from 249.2 million in January to 258.5 million in June, indicating that additional 9.2 million lines were connected within six months. Inactive lines also grew by same margin, 9.2 million, rising from 75.5 million to 84.7 million within the same period.
In the six months period, active subscriptions on the mobile networks only grew marginally from 173.6 million in January to 173.7 million June, indicating that the operators were only able to gain about 100, 000 active users.
However, speaking in a telephone interview with our correspondent, the President of Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr Olusola Teniola, noted that the situation was still normal since the active lines for the GSM operators are more than the inactive lines.
According to him, loyalty of prepaid customers to their networks is minimal, hence, it is easy for them to drop a line and go for another one.
He said: “With increasing migration of pre-paid subscribers, from a usage basis, this means that there is far less loyalty to remain with an operator and easy for expats and mobile road warriors to dispense with SIM cards and return to obtain another SIM card when they return to Nigeria. So it is still okay that number of active SIM cards exceeds the number of inactive SIM cards. If it happens otherwise, it signifies saturation or heavy churn due to alternative offerings over Wi-Fi or other non based SIM devices.”
He, however, observed that the telcos needed to win more post-paid subscribers to reduce the number of inactive lines.
“With more post-paid accounts the number of inactive SIM cards should decrease, as the SIM is usually provisioned subject to a tenured contract being in place” he added.
Meanwhile, with the new number management policy recently introduced by NCC, subscribers, whose lines have been inactive for 12 months, would forfeit them. In a recently released numbering plan regulation, NCC said it would henceforth withdraw inactive lines after 12 months.
“Subscriber numbers that have not generated revenue by originating calls will automatically be recovered after 12 consecutive months,” part of the new numbering plan read.
In the new plan, NCC said it would conduct regular audit in order to ascertain the level of utilisation of numbers assigned to operators.
“The numbers issued will be categorised as follows: Assigned i.e. total number assigned by the regulator including operator codes; Quantity of numbers already assigned and sold to subscribers (SIM cards); Quantity of numbers in trade channels i.e. numbers with assigned SIM cards but not yet sold; Revenue generating subscribers during the preceding 90 days prior to the reporting period; and Quantity of numbers in quarantine,” the commission said.
Describing the numbers as scarce resources that must be well managed by the regulator, NCC noted that recent developments in the global telecommunications industry, such as machine to machine (M2M) communications, the internet of things, over-the-top services and other service made possible by fourth-generation networks and the futuristic 5G/6G technologies, necessitated a review of the country’s numbering plan.
“Also, the near total collapse of the fixed network in Nigeria calls for a review of the numbering plan in order to free up resources that are assigned to non-existent users,” it said.
Business
NCC backs Nigeria Innovation Summit
Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has thrown its weight behind Nigeria Innovation Summit (NIS). The Commission, in a statement, said its support for the Summit is in line with its commitment to promoting ICT innovation and investment opportunities and facilitating strategic collaboration and partnerships to grow the economy.
According to the organisers, the collaborative Summit is a unique annual event that focuses on the need for the country, businesses, organisations, entrepreneurs to become more innovative and use innovation to drive sustainable development. “The Summit, which is open to participation and sponsorship by Federal and State Government Agencies, indigenous and international organisations and individuals, helps Nigeria embrace innovation and move in the direction of digital transformation through the use of Emerging Technologies and Trends, Research, Development, Commercialization, Entrepreneurship and Investments as the key drivers of an innovation ecosystem. This platform creates awareness on the need for Open Innovation in Nigeria, and challenges Nigeria to leverage innovation to become more competitive in the global economy,” the organisers said.
Speaking on NCC’s partnership, the lead convener and Founder of Emerging Media, Kenneth Omeruo said, “we feel elated by NCC’s visionary approach in terms of supporting innovation in the country. Just recently, the Commission doled out millions of Naira to support Universities to conduct R&D. This is what the country needs, especially to lift the economy from the quagmires of yesteryears”.
Confirmed speakers for the event include Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, EVC/CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); Obinnia Abajue, CEO, Hygeia HMO; Bruno Woeran, European Union Affairs Manager, Merinova Technology Centre (Finland); Tosin Faniro-Dada, Head, Startups (Lagos Innovates), Lagos State Employment Trust Fund; Prof Nii Quaynor, Africa Internet Pioneer, among others.
Business
AfCFTA: Nigeria, others record 5.6% imports
There are indications that Nigeria’s volume of trade in terms of total imports coming from African countries in the last 10 years was only 5.6 per cent, a survey emanating from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has revealed.
Particularly, the MAN report explained that the country’s trade integration within Africa was so small compared to bilateral trade with other countries, thus signifying that the recent passage of African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) needs policy framework to achieve the proposed trillion dollars continental trade revenue.
Precisely, the MAN report, which was cited by this newspaper, indicated that Nigeria had the least import penetration in the continent from African countries, averaging about 20 per cent within the period analysed in the study.
Consequently, this obviously makes the country an export target for many African countries in the trade agreement.
The MAN report showed that Nigeria is ascendingly trailed by South Africa, Tanzania, Cameroun and Egypt in the same level, recording about 30 per cent import penetration.
Also in the report, MAN explained that the leading supplying African market of Nigeria’s import of manufacturing goods was South Africa, accounting for 34.7 per cent of Nigeria’s import from African countries in 2017, while five out of 15, leading African supplying markets including South Africa, Morocco, Côte d’Ivoire, Swaziland and Egypt account for 79.3 per cent of Nigeria’s import from Africa in 2017.
A breakdown of the continent’s trade showed that South Africa (37 per cent), Togo (19.6 per cent), while Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, Cameroon, Ghana, Egypt, Benin and Niger Republic import from Nigeria are at least above one per cent.
Therefore, the AfCFTA agreement is expected to provide Nigeria ample opportunity to look towards these other African countries in the region for increasing and diversification of its non oil exports.
In addition, the report revealed that Nigeria is likely to face severe product competition in countries like Angola, Senegal, Morocco, Mozambique, Egypt and Guinea, especially in products like toilet or facial tissue, parts suitable for use solely or principally with spark-ignition internal combustion piston, sanitary towels, plates sheets, film, foil and surface-active preparation among others.
Also, it is likely to face less competition in Niger, Benin and Ghana across products like electric energy, sweet, fresh or dried potatoes, bars or rods, of iron or non-alloy steel, cold-formed or cold-finished & further worked, casks, drums, cans, boxes & similar containers, oils & oils obtained from bituminous minerals, crude and water tube boilers with a steam production exceeding 45t per hour.
This is because Nigeria manufactured products represent the major market in the latter countries and insignificant market in the former.
The AfCFTA agreement is expected to provide Nigeria ample opportunity to look towards these products and countries with less competition, especially from other third party countries.
However, the MAN survey explained that there was need to call for the revision of the 90:10.
It stated that in view of the high cost of manufacturing operating environment prevalent in Nigeria (well over and above the continental average), AfCFTA would have overwhelming negative impact on the manufacturing sector, even though in differing magnitude.
AfCFTA would also have enormous negative effect on employment, investment and manufacturing output arising from heavy import surge.
Business
ICT devt: NITDA sets stage for e-Nigeria, GITEX
The National Information Technology Development Agency, (NITDA) has put machineries in place to chart new course for technology development in the country. This, the agency said, would be driven through the country’s participation at the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition, (GITEX) 2019 and its annual e-Nigeria conference.
To achieve maximum results, NITDA inaugurated the Local Organising Committees, (LOCs) for the two events. The e-Nigeria Conference, Exhibitions and Awards is NITDA’s annual flagship event that brings stakeholders together in the Nigeria IT ecosystem while the GITEX is the biggest technology show in the Middle East and third biggest technology show in the whole world that creates platform for countries to share knowledge and experience and also provides space for start-ups to meet Venture Capitalists and Angle Investors.
Inaugurating the committees at the NITDA Corporate Headquarter, Abuja, the Director General and the CEO of NITDA, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami FNCS, FBCS, FIIM challenged the committee members to come up with disruptive ideas that will challenge the successes recorded in the previous years. “I have directed my colleagues at NITDA to look at disruptive ideas; we have to challenge our successes after 365 days and do what will surpass the achievements recorded last year, I therefore hope these two committees will do intensive and extensive works to see to the successes of these national assignments,” he said. On e-Nigeria, the DG specifically tasked the LOC to consider it as national assignment and put in their best efforts with the view of ensuring a successful outing at the event.
He said; “e-Nigeria is very dear to us as IT stakeholders and as a nation because of the importance the leadership of the country attached to the development of IT sector. I advise you to see it as a rare opportunity to serve in the committee that has attracted presidential present in two consecutive years within his first term in office.” He added, “apart from budget presentation that the President attends every year, its only e-Nigeria that can boast of playing host to the president on two successive occasions.
While briefing the committee members on the theme of this year event-“Leveraging Technology and Indigenous Innovation to Attain Sustainable Development Goals, (SDG),” Dr Pantami advised that members can come up with other suggestions that could address Nigeria’s IT challenges. “Nothing is casted on the stone, if you have a strong conviction that this theme should be amended please do not hesitate to suggest another one to us.”
On GITEX, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami charged the committee members to improve on Nigeria’s presence at the annual Technology and Investment gathering of over 200, 000 people from more than 145 countries. He said the committee must explore new ways through, which the country can leverage the opportunities in GITEX to bring the much desired benefits and goals for participating in GITEX.
He urged members drawn from across sectors to think out new ways of bolstering the country’s image globally and seeking investments in the technology sector where Nigeria and her growing number of startups have demonstrated great potentials.
Meanwhile, the Director General disclosed that by the year 2020, the annual e-Nigeria Conference, Exhibition and Award would metamorphose into African Information Technology Conference and Award with the objective of integrating other African countries to the conference.
Dr Pantami explained that the Management of the Agency is discussing with the NITDA Governing Board to consider the proposal of coopting other African countries to the conference and make it a continental events. “We have a lot to learn from other African countries that are doing extremely well in IT sector. This will create a platform for peer review between Nigeria and some other selected African countries such as Kenya, Rwanda, Morocco, Ghana, Botswana and host of others’, he said.
Business
Telcos kick against NITDA’s regulations
Telecoms operators in the country have expressed dissatisfaction over recent regulations put in place by the National information Technology Development Agencies (NITDA), noting that the agency’s move to regulate communications was out of place.
The operators expressed worries that with the existence of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) as the telecoms regulator, NITDA would be adding to the problem of multiple regulations in the sector through its recent instruments.
The operators under the aegis of Association of License Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) in a letter to NCC, a copy of which was seen by our correspondent, called the attention of the commission to recent enactment of regulations, frameworks and guidelines by the NITDA, which border on communications matters within the regulatory purview of the NCC.
Specifically on framework and guidelines for Public Internet Access (PIA) 2019, the telcos said: “The framework sets out rules for the provision of Public Internet Access without regard to the powers of the Commission and extant competition considerations. We note the Framework empowers NITDA to license a Public Internet Access Provider (PIAP) which technically is a provider of data services and prescribes minimum quality of service for such providers. The key concern is that NITDA appears to be assuming the role of a parallel regulator for data services.”
The letter addressed to office of the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC further states that through its ‘Framework for Data Centre Facilities,’ NITDA had written telecom operators in July stating that it had commenced registration of data centre facilities in Nigeria and requested that they initiate the registration of their data centre facilities with the agency.
“According to NITDA, the registration is in furtherance of Presidential Executive Orders 003 and 005 on local content development. However, a careful review of the Orders does not reveal anything specific to the operation of data centres. Additionally, the promotion of local content in the industry which is the bedrock of NITDA’s position is not the Agency’s exclusive preserve, as the Commission is also well positioned to address same for the communications industry,” the operators said.
On the agency’s data protection regulation, the telcos said the rules governing the processing of data contains far-reaching provisions on personal data which includes communications identifiers such as IP address, IMEI number, IMSI number, SIM and Personal Identifiable Information, etc., as well as the procedure for procuring consent from mobile customers and the transfer of data outside Nigeria.
“By implication, it will appear that NITDA has assumed the role of a Data Protection Agency in Nigeria and its Regulation overrides the Commission’s existing provision on data processing in the industry.
“The foregoing developments bring to light the dreaded multiple regulation, which has been a reoccurring challenge for the industry. We recall with delight that the Commission successfully tackled the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) in the past, when the Agency attempted to regulate the infrastructure deployment in the industry without recourse to the Commission.
“It is our view that the current issue with NITDA requires urgent intervention by the Commission to safeguard the interest of market players and preserve the powers of the commission.
“Accordingly, and in a bid to avoid a situation where members are caught in the crossfire of multiple regulation, we respectfully request the Commission’s guidance on how to proceed with the NITDA on the aforementioned Frameworks and Regulation. This guidance will provide the much-needed clarity for the industry moving forward,” ALTON said in the letter signed by its Chairman, Engr Gbenga Adebayo.
Business
Evaluating posers on import duty exchange rate
Members of the organised private sector (OPS) insist that the recent exchange rate for the computation of import duty reviewed from N306/ dollar to N326/dollar at the instance of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is already affecting investor confidence. Taiwo Hassan reports
Virtually in many of the organised fora, the burden of tax imposition by government agencies has been a topical issue among industry operators in the manufacturing sector.
Repeatedly, the private sector has been agitating for the reduction or total elimination of some taxes imposed by government agencies because of their severe implications on the country’s economic growth.
Again, the private sector believes that the country’s economy is yet to recover fully from the last recession, thus making it struggle in all ramifications based on the National Bureau of Statistics report.
However, the foreign exchange market has been relatively calm with stable rates and liquidity ease across the markets based on CBN’s consistent interventions.
But the concerns have been about the multiplicity of exchange rates and the wide gap between CBN’s N305 rate and other rates at N360.
LCCI’s worry
Speaking on the new computation of import duty, the President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Babatunde Ruwase, explained that the review was purportedly done at the instance of the CBN.
He noted that the action would exacerbate the challenges faced by investors and the citizens.
According to him, what the CBN has done is to impose another form of tax on investors and citizens.
Ruwase said: “Coming at a time when the government has repeatedly stressed its commitment to the investment growth and economic diversification, this policy action is a negation of what the present administration professes as far as economic management is concerned. Investors are currently grappling with a difficult operating environment manifesting in the high infrastructure deficit, weak purchasing power, increasing poverty incidence, high unemployment and fragile economic growth. This is not a time to introduce a policy measure that would impose additional cost on investors.”
Ruwase, while speaking further, stated that already, the sharp depreciation in the exchange rate in the last few years had resulted in high import duty across all sectors, including duties on raw materials and intermediate products used in industries.
In addition, the LCCI president said the CBN in its five-year plan presented recently by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, also underlined the imperative of growth, investment promotion and job creation.
He said: “This recent exchange rate review for import duty is not consistent with the aspirations of the CBN as contained in that plan. The loss to the economy and the welfare cost to citizens will certainly outweigh the revenue gains to government.”
Ruwase, however, warned that excessive focus on revenue drive could undermine the realisation of the objectives of the Economic and Recovery Growth Plan, especially from an investment and poverty reduction perspective.
Implications
Some of the implications of the exchange rate review include high cost of raw materials for manufacturers, inflationary pressure on products and services across sectors, erosion of profit margins for investors, negative welfare effect on citizens as general price level increases, capacity of businesses to create jobs is weakened, weaker purchasing power of citizens leading to higher poverty incidence.
On account of the implications, he called for an immediate reversal of the exchange rate increase for the purpose of computation of import duty.
MAN’s stance
On the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN)’s position, the new exchange rate will bring misery to local manufacturers in terms of low per capita income, heavily lopsided income distribution pattern, as the economy will be in a more vulnerable state with the increase.
Its Director-General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, explained that the burden of the new forex regime would be shifted to consumers that are already struggling, even as the economy will experience demand crunch, high inventory of unsold items and some other negative responses.
He added further that this would also worsen the already high unemployment position, which is above 23 per cent as Nigerians currently employed by manufacturing concerns and other businesses may join the reserved army of unemployed and further bloat the unemployment rate in the country.
Experts’ views
A professor of political economy, Pat Utomi, said the lack of investor confidence was slowing the economic growth.
Utomi explained there were enormous investment opportunities in the country but that the country must first be business-friendly.
He stated that some Nigerians were establishing their businesses outside the country due to fear of the unknown in Nigeria.
He called on political leaders to be more visionary in governance, citing that the transformation of Dubai happened because the country had visionary leaders.
Also, a retired Managing Director/Chief Executive of UACN Property Development Company Plc, Hakeem Ogunniran, said insecurity was a major drawback to investing in the country and should be addressed.
Last line
No doubt, one thing the OPS is calling for is the review of the customs duty exchange rate in a bid not to further heighten demurrage at the country’s ports.
Business
Experts: Harvest season to push inflation lower
Afavourable harvest season is expected to further push down July inflation rate, financial experts have said.
The inflation rate dropped to 11.22 per cent in June from 11.40 per cent in May, according to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data. The NBS is expected to release July inflation data on August 16.
Predicting what the NBS is likely to report tomorrow, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) stated in a note obtained by New Telegraph yesterday that “we are forecasting that the headline inflation in July will slide to 10.98per cent from 11.22 per cent in June. If accurate, it will be the lowest level since January 2016. The moderation in the general price level would be largely underpinned by lower food inflation due to favourable harvest.
“Our forecast also points to a 0.16per cent decline in the month-on-month inflation to 0.91per cent (11.50per cent annualized). During our survey in July, we noticed that the prices of most of the commodities in the food basket declined.”
The analysts, however, said: “Even though the projection means the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will be closer to achieving its inflation rate of 6-9per cent target, the probability that headline inflation will fall below 10per cent and stay there is unlikely at this point in time. This is because the economy will be impacted by the high liquidity resulting from the payment of the new minimum wage to grade 1-4 workers as well as the CBN’s effort to boost lending to the private sector.”
They pointed out that although cost push factors were subdued in July despite the adjustments in the exchange rate for converting import duty to N326/$, the impact of the adjustment could be felt in the months ahead.
In addition, the analysts stated that although the payment of the new minimum wage and arrears for grade 1-4 workers, which is expected to increase purchasing power and boost aggregate demand, commenced in July “its inflationary impact was to a large extent mitigated by the output from the harvests.”
Similarly, in a note issued over the weekend, analysts at FSDH Research said they expected the July 2019 inflation rate to decline to 11.01per cent from 11.22per cent recorded in June 2019, “thanks largely to the harvest season.”
They also stated that it was “unlikely” that the CBN will achieve its single-digit rate of inflation target of between 6per cent and 9per cent in the short-term.
Business
Vivo plans expansion to Middle East, Africa markets
Chinese smartphone maker, Vivo, has announced plans to expand into the Middle East and Africa markets, as it moves to launch its latest Y series smartphones in the regions. As part of its global expansion, the company said its products are now available in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Morocco, with Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to follow suit in the coming months.
Building on the success of the wildly popular V15 and NEX in markets across Asia, which has propelled its return to the world’s top five smartphone makers, according to IDC, Vivo said it is continuing its mission to bring innovative and stylish products to more consumers around the world. According to Counterpoint Research, the smartphone market in the Middle East and Africa has increased by 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q1 2019, while the feature phone market decreased by 6 per cent (YoY) during the same period, which demonstrates a growing demand for innovative smartphones in the region.
“Since our first entry into international markets in 2014, we have been dedicated to understanding the needs of consumers through in-depth research in an effort to bring innovative products and services to meet changing lifestyle needs,” Senior Vice President of Vivo, Spark Ni, said. “The Middle East and Africa markets are important to us, and we will tailor our approach with consumers’ needs in mind. The launch of Y series is just the beginning. We look forward to bringing our other widely popular products beyond Y series to consumers in the Middle East and Africa very soon,” he added.
Trending
-
News11 hours ago
Taraba killings: Policeman arrested in Bauchi over army revenge threat
-
Metro and Crime18 hours ago
Police: Soldiers order doctor out, stab patient to death
-
News21 hours ago
Buhari renames Makurdi varsity after J.S Tarka
-
Metro and Crime9 hours ago
Businesswoman loses 6-year-old marriage over adultery, jealousy
-
News21 hours ago
Enugu abattoirs close business over Miyetti Allah’s tour
-
Politics6 hours ago
Audu to Bello: You are most favoured governor
-
Metro and Crime6 hours ago
Makinde appoints, assigns portfolios to 14 Commissioners; inaugurates 14 Perm Secs
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
Robbers attack Catholic convent, steal bus