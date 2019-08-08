Metro and Crime
Cybercrime: EFCC arrests 29 suspects in Ibadan
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested 29 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State. Acting Head of Media and Publicity, EFCC, Mr. Tony Orilade, said the suspects were arrested yesterday by operatives of the Ibadan zonal office.. Orilade said:
“The suspects were arrested at Akoto Estate, Elebu area in Ibadan during an early morning raid carried out by operatives of the Commission. Earlier, the team had conducted series of surveillance, working on strings of intelligence gathered on the activities of the suspected ‘Yahoo Boys.’ The preliminary investigation was found to be credible, leading to the sting operation. Among the items recovered from the suspects are eight exotic cars, many costly phones and laptops, as well as documents suspected to be used for their illicit dealings.”
Metro and Crime
Rivers: Teenage kidnapper killed in shootout with police
Policemen working in collaboration with vigilantes yesterday shot dead a notorious kidnapper terrorising the Emuoha axis of the East-West Road at Ndele community in Rivers State.
The suspected kidnapper, Sunny Wovodo aka Abacha (19), had been declared wanted by the state government and a bounty placed on his head alongside 31 others following the 2018 New Year Day massacre at Omoku community that was carried out by Don Waney.
Wovodo and two of his comrades in crime were found in a taxi armed and heading to Port Harcourt but were intercepted at Ndele Junction on the East-West Road by Rundele Odege Security Planning Advisory Committee (ROSPAC), a vigilance group working with security operatives to provide security for travellers.
A source said that after the vigilantes found Wovodo, who had been in hiding following the war against kidnapping launched by the Emuoha Local Government Area, they alerted the police.
The teenage kidnapper was reportedly killed during an ensuing shootout between his gang and the police.
A resident of the community disclosed that Wovodo had carried out some major kidnappings along the Emuoha axis of the East-West Road and had moved about freely without fear of arrest until ROSPAC emerged.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the killing, said that the kidnapper was killed yesterday morning by policemen at Ndele Junction on East-West Road.
A few days ago, kidnappers attacked a bus load of passengers at Rumuodogo on the East-West Road but three of the kidnappers were shot dead and the passengers rescued by security operatives.
Also, last week, security operatives killed another notorious kidnapper, Goodluck Ovouna at Egamini, at Ndele on the East-West Road, while some of the kidnappers that made travelling a nightmare for passengers have taken flight due to manhunt by security operatives.
Governor Nyesom Wike recently launched Operation Sting to fight criminal elements and reduce crime, including kidnappings, cult clashes, killings, armed robbery.
Government’s attempt to launch the Neigbourhood Watch to fight insecurity was stopped by the Nigerian Army.
Metro and Crime
Abductors free Enugu traditional ruler, wife
Traditional ruler of Obom-Agbogugu in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, HRH Igwe Sunday Orji, and his wife, who were kidnapped, have regained their freedom.
The news of their release caused wild jubilation around the area on Wednesday evening.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the release of the kidnapped royal father and wife, did not give details of what transpired.
He, however, said that police were still on the trail of the suspected kidnappers.
But a close family source, who did not want to be mentioned, said that ransom was paid for their release.
When pressed by journalists for more details with regard to how much was paid, he said, “our traditional ruler has been released, we are so happy. Though ransom was paid, I’m not in position to tell you how much was paid”.
Metro and Crime
79 suspected kidnappers, bandits arrested on Kaduna-Abuja Expressway
Police in Kaduna State yesterday said they had arrested 79 suspected criminals at Rijana on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.
The suspects include kidnappers, bandits, armed robbers, cattle rustlers and others. The police, yesterday, presented the suspects to journalists.
Among the suspects was a former soldier, Khalid Mohammed, who was dismissed from the Army for shooting his commander and arrested for armed robbery.
Khalid, a father of two, was arrested for robbing an apartment in the Malali area of Kaduna metropolis.
The state Commissioner of Police, Ali Aji Janga, disclosed that 35 guns and 439 cattle were recovered from the suspects. Janga said that the suspects were arrested at various locations within the state in July alone.
He said: “The gallant determination of our crack operatives such as Special Anti-Robbery (SARS), operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), and other units have again recorded some successes with the apprehension of 79 suspects for various crimes such as criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, cattle rustling, culpable homicide, shop breaking, theft, impersonation and receiving stolen property.
“Pursuant to our collective resolve, high sense of commitment and relentless determination, the command has sustained a serious manhunt on bandits and other perpetrators of crime within the state with a view to arresting and bringing them to book.
“I’m also glad to inform the general public that we are currently reviewing our structural deployment on Kaduna-Abuja Road, Kaduna-Zaria Road and Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road with a view to making the highways safer for commuters. This is even as efforts to rid the command of banditry and other violent crimes continue.”
Exhibits recovered from the suspects include nine AK47 rifles, one unserviceable LAR rifle and 11 locally-made rifles and pistols.
Janga said: “One Pump Action rifle, three Dane guns, 954 rounds of life ammunition of different calibres and 24 life cartridges, one knife, one hacksaw, N30,000, two handsets, one face mask, two pairs of canvass, four and half (41/2) bundles of brocade materials and 11 caps were recovered from them.
“We also recovered one KIA Serato vehicle, with registration number TT 547 AA black in colour, one Toyota Corolla car with registration GWA 872 FM, one unregistered Mercedes Benz C350, 439 cattles,18 sheep, eight donkeys, one tricycle marked MKA 248 WY, six motorcycles, eight Plasma television sets, one HP laptop, one Tiger generator and four cutlasses.
“I’m calling on the good people of Kaduna State to feel free and go about their normal businesses as the command has appreciably reduced the rate of crime within the state.”
Metro and Crime
Jukun youths waylay, kill five Tiv travellers
Armed youths believed to be from Jukun extraction yesterday mounted a roadblock on the Wukari-Jalingo Road, Taraba State and allegedly killed five people.
Those killed were said to be returning home to Jalingo, the state capital from a trip when they ran across a barricade mounted by the Jukun militia gang who killed the Tiv travellers in the process.
The killings came barely one week after governments of Benue and Taraba states held a joint security council meeting at the Government House in Makurdi and called for immediate cessation of hostilities from the warring sides to end years of fighting.
The meeting, presided over by Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Haruna Manu, and his Benue State counterpart, Benson Abounu, also empowered the states to put a stop to rampant cases of banditry and kidnapping in addition to the massive deployment of security personnel in affected communities to facilitate return of displaced persons to their ancestral homes.
But the two states appeared to have dillydallied in the implementation of their resolutions as there has been virtually no indication of such action, thus prompting the fresh attack.
A source from the area said the attack and killing took place at a settlement called Byepi, adding that dozens of people had since fled the area.
“The killings happened at a place called Byepi. However, as a Tiv man, it is difficult to get the details about the exact number of casualties but for now five people have been killed,” the source said.
Metro and Crime
Senator Kashamu’s mother dies at 96
The mother of the immediate past Senator (Ogun East) and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Buruji Kashamu, has died at the age of 92.
Madam Wulematu Kashamu was said to have passed on on Wednesday afternoon in Lagos.
Kashamu’s media aide, Austin Oniyokor, confirmed the death of the nonagenarian on telephone Wednesday.
The cause of death of the late aged woman was not made known.
Oniyokor, however, stated that the deceased would be buried on Thursday in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State according to Islamic rites.
Metro and Crime
Edo CP: We have chased kidnappers from Benin-Sagamu Expressway
Edo State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Abubakar, said Wednesday that strigent measures taken by operatives of the state command have forced dare devil kidnappers to flee from the Lagos-Benin Expressway.
He pointed out that one major feat devised by the command in collaboration with other sister security agencies had been the clearing off forests that before now served as hideout for criminal elements, particularly kidnappers, terrorising motorists and travellers along the highway.
Speaking with newsmen in Benin, the Edo State capital, the Commissioner of Police disclosed that other strategies also put in place have helped the force to contain the criminals.
According to him, no kidnapping incident has occurred on the Benin-Sagamu Expressway since the forests were cleared, adding that he took the battle to the hoodlums because the popular highway is too strategic for hoodlums to be allowed to operate.
“I, as Commissioner of Police in Edo, will not sit back and allow hoodlums take over the Benin highway. That is why we mobilised and went after them. We have followed and engaged them in a number of shoot outs and rescued several persons from them,” he said.
Metro and Crime
Police arraign four over #RevolutionNow protest in Ogun
Ogun State Police Command on Wednesday said it has arraigned four persons in connection with the “Revolution Now” protest before a magistrate court sitting in Abeokuta.
Those charged to the court include Daniel Abraham, 29; Afofun Festus, 18; Kolawole Seun, 25; and Okoro Romeo, 38.
They were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful assembly and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arraignment in a statement made available to reporters in Abeokuta, said the four persons were arrested during the “Revolution Now” protest.
Oyeyemi stated that their offences were punishable under Section 516, 70 and 249 (D) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State.
The four suspects, according to him, pleaded not guilty when they were arraigned.
The PPRO, however, said they were admitted to bail and the case adjourned to August 15, 2019.
Metro and Crime
Eid el Kabir: Lokoja Council Chair reconstructs prayer ground
Ahead of this year’s Eid el Kabir, the Chief Administrator of the Lokoja Local Government Area, Hon. Mohammed Danasabe Mohammed, has commenced the reconstruction of the prayer ground.
The annual Muslim prayer ground along Felele Road in Lokoja, has been in existence for over a decade without any meaningful renovation work carried out on it.
But the present local government administration under Hon. Mohammed has deployed laborers to the site for the reconstruction of a befitting prayer ground before the festival on Sunday.
Part of the reconstruction includes building and roofing of a section where the Chief Imam and other top dignitaries sit to perform their annual worship.
Hon. Mohammed, who was at the project site on Wednesday, said the intention of his administration was to provide a conducive worship centre for Muslim brethren ahead of the coming Eid el Kabir.
Metro and Crime
Hit the ground running, Ihedioha charges new commissioners
Imo State Governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha Wednesday inaugurated members of his State Executive Council with a charge to them ‘to hit the ground running’ and key into his rebuilding agenda designed to reclaim the state from ruins.
The governor, who performed the ceremony at the expansive Imo State Trade and Investment Centre, New Owerri, explained that it took him some time to choose the commissioners to ensure that round pegs are put in round holes to move the state forward.
Prominent among the commissioners sworn in is a former Minister of State (Foreign Affairs) and later Education Professor Viola Adaku Onwuliri, who takes charge of the Education Minitsry and a former Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chief Chuma Nnaji who will be in charge of the Ministry of Public Utilities.
The governor, who decried the state of decay of infrastructures in the state, blamed his immediate past predecessor for unduly proliferating ministries, 31 in all, many of which he said bore no relevance to the yearnings and aspirations of the people even when pensioners and workers were not paid.
Expressing his resolve to put smiles on the faces of the embattled pensioners, the governor pledged to commence aggressive road construction and where necessary rehabilitation in all parts of the state as soon as the rains cease.
Metro and Crime
Man guilty of murdering 8 people, including 5 children
A man has been convicted of murdering eight people including five children in a ‘carefully planned’ house fire in 2002. Shahid Mohammed, 37, set the Huddersfield home ablaze after a long-running and bitter dispute with the family. He was investigated by police at the time but skipped bail and fled to Pakistan before a 2003 trial in which several other people were convicted for their involvement.
During a four-week trial at Leeds Crown Court, jurors heard the fire at the Chisti family home had followed a grudge which the defendant had been ‘pursuing vigorously.’
Prosecutors said Mohammed, of no fixed address, was furious when his sister Shahida entered a relationship with a man of whom he did not approve named Saud Pervez.
One member of the Chisti family, Mohammed Ateeq-Ur-Rehman, was a close friend of Pervez and played an ‘active part’ in maintaining the relationship.
The court was told that he was probably the target of the attack on May 12, 2002. Petrol bombs were thrown into the property in the suburb of Birkby, lighting up petrol believed to have been poured into the home through a nozzle.
During the trial, Alistair MacDonald QC, prosecuting, said: “This was a carefully planned attack on this house and that those who set these fires knew what they were doing, knew that the house was occupied and intended to cause really serious harm to the occupants of the house.”
Jurors heard how another man, Shaied Iqbal, had driven in the early hours of the morning towards the house, allegedly carrying petrol bombs in the back of the Nissan Micra in which they were travelling.
A witness had later seen the pair, and two other men, running away from the house wearing ‘cream or white latex gloves’.
Iqbal was described to jurors as being ‘very happy and smiling’ as he got back in the car as Mohammed said to him: “Did you see the way it went up?”
Following a trial in 2003 Iqbal was convicted of eight counts of murder while Nazar Hussain and Shakiel Shazad were both found guilty of eight counts of manslaughter.
Mohammed, who is due to be sentenced tomorrow, only returned to the UK last year following an extradition request by the UK government in 2015.
Mr Ateeq-Ur-Rehman, known as Ateeq, died along with his sister Nafeesa Aziz, 35, and her daughters Tayyaba Bootall, three, Rabiah Bootall, 10, Ateeqa Nawaz, five, Aneesa Nawaz, two, and six-month-old Najeebah Nawaz.
Their mother Zaib-un-Nisa, 54, died a week later in hospital after suffering head injuries as she jumped from the burning home, reports metro.co.uk.
Trending
-
Politics23 hours ago
Kogi guber: APC treads Zamfara path
-
Metro and Crime7 hours ago
Senator Kashamu’s mother dies at 96
-
News22 hours ago
N9.9bn fraud: Court freezes Lagos accounts linked to Ambode
-
Metro and Crime22 hours ago
Robbers raid Ondo bank, kill one, injure two
-
News22 hours ago
Buhari swears in 43 ministers-designate August 21
-
Metro and Crime22 hours ago
Four students die as Tafawa Balewa varsity bridge collapses
-
Politics24 hours ago
Power sector: Again, Reps probe spending
-
News22 hours ago
NNPC drags military into re-launch of oil search in Chad Basin