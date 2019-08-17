Dancing has taken me to at least 60 countries across the world – ‘Dayo Liadi

Dayo Liadi stunned Nigerians as a professional dancer long before the likes of Kaffy even came on the scene. Since featuring impressively in the video of the popular song, “Olori Oko” by Infinity over a decade ago, Nigerians have forgotten about him. In this interview with ADEDAYO ODULAJA, the talented choreographer said it is very unlikely he will dance in another video

How right is it to say dancing is your comfort zone?

I have done so many kinds of stuff; I have worked with so many artistes all over the world. I have done contemporary dance forms, musical dance forms, African modern dance forms and creative dance forms, among many others. I don’t think I have a comfort zone when I am working because I experiment a lot and try different things and different kinds of stuff in what we regard as performances.

How do you determine the dance form to perform at an event?

Generally, we have dance forms from different parts of Africa and they are created from North Africa, East Africa, West Africa and all other places. What we do is to infuse them into the event we are organising.

Noting your training and life of dancing, how long have you been involved with it and would you say it is your means of livelihood?

I have been dancing for 30 years.

The first five years was for training. So, professionally I have been dancing for 25 years.

This is all I do; I don’t do anything else apart from dancing. It must have sounded strange that a man settled for dancing as a means of livelihood.

What’s the story behind it?

I am from a dance family. My dad was a beautiful dancer; my mum was a dancer too. I found myself in a family where my parents were dancers.

When we had parties in my family, it was like a competition between me and my brothers and sisters.

The boys competing with the girls and the girls competing with the boys. It was fun. I am from a fun-filled family.

When it comes to remuneration, what is it like for dancers?

I wouldn’t want to talk about how I am being paid for security reasons, but I am grateful to God. I have been to 67 countries around the world since I started and I am well paid. I don’t do small shows. I only do it to encourage young artistes; I love encouraging young artistes to help them boost their stuff.

What is the story behind your discovery a professional dancer?

I was discovered at the age of 16 by some foreigners who came to Nigeria.

Immediately after my secondary school education, I got a scholarship to go and study dance in France at Centre Choregraphique National De Nantes (National Choreography Cen- ter of Nantes).

After that, I got another scholarship to study dance at the International School of Dance and Choreography in Senegal. Upon completing that, I got yet another to study in Danceweb in Vienna, Austria. I got so many really but the last one was almost 10 years ago when I studied at a university in Korea.

Would you prefer to dance live or in a music video?

They are both memorable. I only did one music video because I am not a music video dancer by training. I did Olori Oko because I wanted to prove a point to music video dancers.

Was the point about challenging stereotypes or seeking a new terrain?

The point was that you can take dancing away from the ordinary.

That was the reason I accepted to appear in “Olori Oko” and it was a highly experimental dance routine. I just wanted to prove a point and it was well accepted by Nigerians and Africans alike.

So would you be willing to feature in another music video like that?

I wouldn’t want to do another music video like Olori Oko.

I would rather be a dance consultant for any other music video and help them achieve it as a dance consultant and a dance director. I am not a music video dancer.

My training is to perform live and conceptualize different dance ideas around the world, in Africa and in different countries. I love music videos but only if I am well paid. Musically, videos don’t give good money and that is the major reason why I don’t go for it. I go for mega projects.

Knowing it helps one’s fitness and all, does your kind of dance have any health implications? If you don’t take care of your body, it will fight back. When you are dancing, you have to be careful, don’t dance with everything, but use everything.

You have to dance with care.

Which other dance forms and routines have you toured the world with?

I have toured “Ori, When The Gods Go Crying” and “In Imagination”.

Some are my own choreography concepts while I co-choreographed others with other choreographers from abroad. I do a lot of co-choreography projects between Europe and Africa, most especially, South Africa, Uruguay France, Germany, and several others.

How would you rank yourself in Africa?

I would say that I am one of the best. We have so many great dancers in Africa.

Some are my senior because they trained me.

There are legendary choreographers in the world and I always see them as my inspiration and mentors. With all you have seen and done, is it likely to get to the time you retire? Dance is my life, so I am not thinking of quitting now or in future.

