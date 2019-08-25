Body & Soul
David, Faith Oyedepo celebrate 37th wedding anniversary
I
t was a great excitement recently for the Founder and General Overseer of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo and his wife, Faith, as they witnessed their 37th wedding anniversary together. The love birds got married in 1982 and have four children together and many grandchildren.
David and Faith who could not conceal their excitement took to their social media pages to express beautiful thoughts.
Celebrating his wife on social media, Pastor Oyedepo wrote: “Happy 37th Wedding Anniversary to my beautiful wife, Faith Abiola Oyedepo! Life could never have been any sweeter than it is with you. Thank you for not only letting me follow Jesus so hard but for also doing the same. I look forward to forever with you. I love you.
In her words, the wife wrote: “You are the most daring, fearless, thorough, humorous, visionary, energetic, passionate, generous, spiritually depth-filled and diligent man I know and I celebrate you with passion! I am so privileged, blessed and honoured to be such a part of you; and I am ready for what God has for our forever together; with all my love and deep appreciation, Faith Abiola Oyedepo”.
David and faith Oyedepo have used their marriage has been exemplary as many of their congregation endevour to follow in their footsteps.
I’m driven to support underprivileged widows, children
Chinwe Bode-Akinwande is the founder of Chinwe Bode Akinwande (CBA) Foundation. She is also the
Head, Digital Marketing & Innovations at First Bank Plc. The quintessential top banker is a compassionate fellow who devotes her time, talent and treasure to extending hope to underprivileged widows in Nigeria as well as support their vulnerable children through her foundation. With over 20 years professional experience and expertise in branding, management and consulting with international certifications, she is a valuable resource to empower and make impact in her sphere of influence. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, Chinwe reveals all that makes her foundation tick
Tell us about CBA Foundation.
CBA Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to promoting the protection of widows in Nigeria and their vulnerable children. The foundation promotes immediate and lasting hope, confidence and courage in their lives through various activities not limited to grants, provision of relief materials like clothing, food supplies and importantly economic empowerment.
What inspired you to create an organisation like CBA Foundation?
The inspiration is a couple of many things, first of all I felt led by God, and secondly the foundation is rooted in kindness. Kindness driven to put a smile on the faces of women that thought they had lost hope and thirdly, I know there are couple of NGO’s around the country but I have realised that less attention is paid to under privileged widows and I am very specific with the term ‘under privilege’ because there are widows that are privileged so apparently their husband left something for them, then I have heard from my friends who are victims of what they have gone through from the hands of the family they got married to as a result of them being widows. They have been thrown out of the house, their kids were sometimes taken from them, and some of them would go with their kids but must drop the last name, which is the name of their husband.
There was just quite a lot of dehumanisation going on, injustice, while they are still at the brink of taking care of the kids, asking questions such as, ‘how do I start my life having lost my husband?’, there are families asking for travelling documents, asking for papers of the land and all that, so I felt I should bring my little quota to this as a self-less act to what they are going through. Also having done this for over four years, I have realised that we have over 600 profile authentic widows and the truth without exaggeration is that about 90 per cent of their kids are out of school. When you talk to them, they keep telling you, ‘madam make I chop first, make my children chop first before we think of school’. So that drives me; even if it is the basic education with the support of people to send them back to school; at least they should get the basic knowledge of primary and then maybe another organisation takes up their secondary education.
Was there any childhood experience that inspired you to do this?
I always start any interview with this narrative, my father is still alive and my husband is still alive so it means I am not a victim of widowhood. I am favoured; it is not by my power or my own doing, it has been God. Like I said earlier on, I have watched closely what happened to this people in our society, I have also listened in and run through research, my friends have been victim of such, I have one friend that the only thing they could not take from their house is the carpet because it was glued to the floor, the family moved in and the mother was at the corner of the house crying and they packed everything in the house.
What are the major tasks of your organisation and who has benefited from your programmes?
The task of CBA Foundation is enormous and very encompassing. As much as we are focused on the unprivileged widows and their children, the multiplier effects of our impact have been far-reaching beyond our target beneficiaries. Interestingly at CBA Foundation, we categorise our beneficiaries into two groups: the direct and indirect; the direct being individuals that are impacted at our event, they are the primary recipient of our impact. The indirect are what we call secondary recipient(s) of our impact. They are those that are impacted by our primary beneficiaries. So from these, you would agree with me that the society at large has benefitted from our outreach programmes.
How is CBA Foundation funded?
The bulk of our funding is through donations from friends, colleagues, members of the society as well as corporate organisations that have over the years partnered with us due to the their belief in us not just our impact but what we stand for. We reach out to this individuals by telling them that this is the email address if you need us to send you receipt we would do. That is our transparency. We allow you to know what your money is being used for. We are grateful to them for their support and implore many more to reach out to us as indeed we cannot do it alone.
In what ways can Nigerians and the world at large contribute to CBA Foundation?
Our website; www.cbafoundation.org provides all information on contributions and partnerships. In addition, by attending our events and following us on the social media. Our Instagram and twitter handles are cbafoundation_ and @cbafoundation respectively.
What do you think the government can do to support NGOs like this and what steps have you taken to attract such support?
Primarily, it is sad that we are in a society that doesn’t recognize the role of women in impacting the nation, especially the economy. In this regard, I would say that is the starting point. Once the gender inequality gap is addressed, identifying with widows won’t be a far cry. There is so much to do, it’s not just about giving money to these women but showing them how to economically use the money.
Also, there is a Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP) which the act itself have the protection for the widows but the government should please do more. One thing is to have the policies and another is to have the act, but when it is not being enforced it lies in vacuums, it lies in isolation, and nobody uses it. So it is just doing more of advocacy letting this people know that there is a law out there that can protect them, they should push it the more and support, and that is all we are asking for.
What measures do you employ to ascertain that the beneficiaries are genuinely those in need of such intervention?
We have a team that carry-out intense background checks on these women. In addition, our partnership with the traditional rulers – Kings/Baales, Churches and Mosque leaders who already have them in their database provides relief on our identification.
We profile the widows to know about what they do, to even ascertain if they are truly under privilege widows not that you just come around and take food, clothing and not letting it go round for those who have nothing. We go further to research, we visit where they live. We listen to business idea from these widows and set up the business for them in the location that is suitable for them, we don’t want to do more of cash because there are needs you can just spend it on immediately.
Most importantly for us, we like them to go through check-ups, their health is key before running a business, we educate them on the fact that they need to live so this could only happen if they go through the series of check-ups and use their medication. The sustained part of this is that we go back to that community to enrich them. When we started this initially, they thought we are from a political party coming to solicit for vote.
How can government reduce poverty level in the country knowing that such will make the task of your organisation easier?
That is by frowning at gender inequality. With the employment of more women, poverty would largely be a thing of the past and I agree with you that such would ease our task a great deal.
However, on a holistic scale, the government must ensure that the opportunities to stimulate employment generation are readily available. Opportunities like regular and effective power generation, good road network.
Also, the government needs to step up its attention on the education sector. It is indeed a shame that Nigeria is far from meeting United Nation’s 26% limit of National budget that should be used for education. In 2017, it was reported that 7% of the national budget was allocated to education.
Skill acquisition is one other way. The unskilled segment of the society is enormous, largely due to the education gap. So I see this as a very strategic way of bridging the poverty gap.
Does the current state of the nation, especially as it relates to insecurity have any direct impact on your activities as an NGO?
Yes, it does have an impact. Security issues limit our free movement, security issues make us reconsider our spread to certain locations across the nation and if we do have to go there – the IDPs in the North East for example, it would mean spending much more on logistics.
So the security hitches I would say is venom that needs to be contained and treated with the greatest attention.
Do you have any words of encouragement to the widows and those in need of help and support?
I encourage everyone not to lose hope nor give up. As a believer, the grace of God is sufficient as indeed when there is life there is hope.
I charmed a madman!
A
dele had posted her leg in cast in the WhatsApp group her children created years ago so they could be in touch with her. They named the group, Mum’s Room. In there, they talked about everything, from a kiss to academic challenge. They laughed, cried, fought, aligned and realigned. Above all, they discussed family issues…and the one they were discussing now was a vexing one. Vexing enough for them to want to talk on the phone!
Her first son had initiated a conference call after two days of convo in the group. Her children had grown! They were no longer the malleable kids she’d tended from birth. They had grown into adults with minds of their own. Anger was too soft a word to describe their feelings right now.
“Mom, I really feel for you. How do you go through your day? Do you find reasons to laugh at all? You need to find something that makes you happy and engage in it. Dad is bad news for you and us. We don’t want you slipping into depression,” Junior said.
“My thoughts exactly. Mom needs serious distraction to keep her mind off the horror that dad has become. I know what mental woe I’m going through right now on account of mom’s ordeal. You can imagine what mom is going through. I wish you could come over and spend time with us,” her only daughter said.
“I’m going to Nigeria. I’m getting my ticket. Dad needs to be taught a lesson. He obviously didn’t learn how to treat a lady. I’m going to teach him just that,” Baby Boy, as they call their last born, said.
Baby Boy, or BB for short, wasn’t really the talkative type. He was the one that took after Adele. He would speak only when it was important. He could be in a noisy, crowded room and be reading his textbook with understanding. He had a way of shutting out people and living in his own world.
“No BB, you can’t go yet. You have to write your final exams. I’ll work out something. But mom has to come and spend her vacation…” Junior said.
Adele smiled. Her children had that effect on her. No matter what she was feeling at any moment, her children had a way of swaying her mood to the positives. She was going to Dubai the following evening. She was going to spend five days with the man that had so much love for her.
“I’m actually going to the UAE tomorrow evening,” she told them.
“We ain’t talking about business travel mum. We want a vacation for you. You need to go on vacation and relax your mind. You deserve it mum. You’ve been working all your life in order to take care of our needs. Now we’re grown up and can take care of ourselves and you,” Junior said.
“Yes mum. Junior is right. It’s time for you to relax and allow us take over. We’ve saved enough for BB’s Masters degree tuition fee and other expenses. We didn’t want to tell you all this while. We wanted to spring a surprise when it is time for his school fees but I don’t think we should allow you continue to work your fingers stiff and worry yourself to death over his school fees,” her daughter said.
“I’m going on a five-day vacation. It isn’t a working trip. I’m going to explore the beauty of the UAE without a worry, my children,” she told them.
They squealed in glee.
But Adele mulled over what her children just told her. She had been working to make everybody comfortable all her married life. But was she happy? Not really. Only her children and her job gave her joy and the reason to live…until she met him. Yes, until she met him. She smiled.
She really didn’t have to work so hard again. She had some investments here and there and properties she could live on. Who said one had to work until the back was bent and the knees creaky before one could retire? She smiled. It was time to start thinking about retirement. She smiled again, for she was happy, really happy.
After the conversation with her now elated children, she threw a pair of Jeans and a top into her hand luggage. Those were the only items of clothing she would travel with. She would shop to her heart’s desire.
For the first time, she would enter Bolan’s kitchen to prepare his dinner. She smiled again. Bolan was due back home in less than three hours. She had enough time to prepare his favourite…
“The most suitable is not that person who shares your every taste, but the one who can negotiate differences intelligently; that person who is good at disagreeing to agree – the one with the capacity to tolerate differences with generosity.”
Adele laughed out loud: that was Bolan’s belief. She couldn’t agree more, for according to him, compatibility is an achievement of love and mustn’t be its precondition.
She walked into the kitchen…
*******
Jay took the stairs two at a time as he raced downstairs. What he saw in there was indescribable. He heard footsteps behind him and looked back: his PA was hot on his heels. He jumped the few remaining steps and crashed on the ground, panting.
“Sir what is it? What’s the problem sir?” She asked, panting.
“Nothing Meg. Please get me my car keys from my table,” Jay said, trying to catch his breath.
Meg looked back fearfully and turned to her boss who was trying to pick himself off the floor.
“Sir, if I know why you raced out of your office, I’d know whether I’d go back in there,” she said.
“Nothing wrong. I need to get somewhere fast,” he said.
Maybe there was really nothing to worry about. Maybe his mind made up whatever he thought he saw. Maybe…just maybe.
Meg looked at him. She had her doubts though. She had never seen him like this before. She thought she saw fear in his eyes. She sighed.
“You need help?” She asked him.
He seemed to be having difficulty getting to his feet.
“No, thanks,” he lied.
His ankle ached.
“Okay sir,” she said and turned to the staircase.
She took some steps and turned back.
“Em…er…er…em…madam is in your office sir,” she said hesitantly.
“Madam? Which madam?” He asked.
It was a foolish question but he had asked it anyway. Her response was not foolish though.
“Madam Debola sir. She told us all to address her as madam,” Meg said.
“She’s in there. She won’t stop you,” he said.
As she climbed the staircase, he winced as his ankle ached.
Meg met him outside when she came down with the car key.
“Let me know when she leaves here,” he told her as he entered the car and drove out.
He might need a painkiller for his aching ankle, he thought.
From his side mirror, he noticed an unkempt man leaning on the wall, near his gate. He reversed and honked the horn. The security man came out.
“What does that man want? Why is he there?” He asked the security man.
“Sir, he’s been there for some time. He’s not normal. He won’t leave that place. I chased him away from the gate and he went there sir,” the security man said.
“Keep an eye on him. Robbers could feign madness. Be on your guard,” Jay told him and drove off.
*****
When the timid knock came on the door, Debola quickly sat on the visitor’s chair. She knew it wouldn’t be Jay for he wouldn’t knock.
She watched and said nothing as Meg picked Jay’s car keys from his table. She still didn’t understand what happened a while back. The wise ones had assured her that once she used the black soap to bath and applied the eyeliner, Jay would be following her like ant on the trail of nectar. She did just that and it seemed to have a contrary effect on Jay. She saw what was akin to fear and repulsion in his eyes!
Did she misuse the charms? She was sure she didn’t. She bathed very well with the black soap and made the necessary prayers while applying the eyeliner before alighting from the cab!
Tears filled her eyes. She picked her phone and dialed aunty prophetess’ number.
“Aunty, that charm repulsed Jay and he left me in his office and ran away. It didn’t charm him,” she wailed.
“No. The wise ones don’t fail. Maybe you misused them,” the aunty said.
“I didn’t misuse it,” Debola insisted.
“Where are you?” The prophetess asked.
“I’m still in his office ,” Debola said.
“Where is he?” The prophetess asked.
“He left me here and went out,” she said.
They agreed that she should go back home first.
Immediately Debola stepped outside the gate, the unkempt man slouched on the fence looked up, smiled and straightened up. Debola looked to her left and made eye contact with him and his face spread into a full smile. He beckoned on her to come close to him. Debola moved some steps away. He moved sideways like one dancing on a slide. She noticed the madman coming towards her and trotted away. The madman smiled and increased his pace. Debola kept moving and the madman kept following her.
Worried, she dialed prophetess’ number on her phone.
“Aunty, I don’t know what is happening here. A madman has been following me since I came out of Jay’s compound,” she said.
“Haaaaaaaaaaa madman ke? Where did you see him?” The prophetess screamed.
“I saw him for the first time when I alighted from a cab in front of Jay’s office,” Debola said.
“Have you used the eyeliner then?” The prophetess asked.
“Yes. I used it shortly before getting to Jay’s office,” she said.
“Haaaaaaaaa! Debola!!! You have killed me o. Jay was supposed to be the first man to see your eyes after applying the charm on your eyes! Look, find your way out of that place immediately. You’ve charmed a madman,” the prophetess screamed.
Fear galvanised Debola into action. All the while she was talking on the phone, the madman held a stick to his ear, mimicking her.
Debola looked around her. It was a very quiet street. Most of the gates to the houses there were locked. Suddenly, she broke into a run and the madman, smiling, ran after her…
********
Let’s continue this journey on Sunday!
#####*#########*
Send your observations to: julietbumah@gmail.com
I’m taking concierge to new level in Nigeria –Bisola Lawal
Beautiful Bisola Lawal is the creative owner of NattyLaw Concierge, a fast growing event management and luxury lifestyle organization. Bisola is an entrepreneur who’s big on etiquette, personality and lifestyle management. Her passion for what she does is infectious. She takes VANESSA OKWARA through her brokering and concierge world and her desire to showcase African luxury to the world
What do you do at your company, NattyLaw Concierge?
NattyLaw Concierge is an Event Management and Luxury Lifestyle organization where only royal services are showered on our esteemed clients. We are your one-stop concierge and lifestyle management organisation. We offer different services to help people to reach their major targets as we take care of their needs. We take care of things for you while you focus on your main business, so at the end of the day, you end up exceeding your target. We do that from your home, business to your personal things. It could be a gift or you just want to say thank you to a client, we will help you to do that. We also take care of travelling arrangements, tours, moving house or you want to handle events, you want to have a treat or to treat someone special, we handle all of that for you. We are just like the professional arm you can hold responsible for things and we can assure you that you will come asking for more.
When and how did you start this business?
We started like six years ago when I was living in Abuja. I noticed that a lot of people were going out to eat more of fast foods. I did a feasibility study to know why people rushed out to eat than at their homes. I found out a lot were working class people who don’t have their families with them; most don’t have the time to cook at home. So I came up with an idea and named it the Errand Girl. I started The Errand Girl when I did my National Youth Corp.
The Errand Girl is like a unique grocery shopper, when the client begins to trust you; they ask you to get housekeeper and other things for them.
Also, 99% of my friends live in the diaspora, then I just love running errands for their wedding and I didn’t charge. I was just happy to help in making their day special. I do from the Aso Ebi, to the cars used on that day and every other arrangement for that day. I also organise the Bachelorette or the Hen Night for the bride. When they saw how good I organise these things, they advised me to actually earn from it. If they have friends coming to Nigeria for their events, they recommend me to them and that’s how I started.
When it comes to lifestyle, what do you do for your clients?
We do more of protocol services, and VIP services as well. We take care of the running around for you such as a tour guide, get you to nice restaurants, organise exclusive parties for you as well and so many other things you may wish to do. We arrange VIP seats for famous events, shows and concerts. Our experienced specialists can help you skip the regular queues at some of the best bars and nightclubs around the world, all you need do is just walk in majestically as royalty; we take care of all to ensure you have such beautiful experience.
We plan exclusive activities like elite spa treatments, sky – dinner, underwater birthday celebrations, hot air balloon surprises, island holidays, jungle adventures, etc.
How do you pick your clients?
Actually for now, it’s been through referrals.
So how’s the business so far, are you making good money?
We are doing well but not like expected but we are optimistic that it’s going to get better. We noticed that Nigerians are more about sending their work to an ‘Iya Basira’ rather than giving it to a professional but people are becoming more aware about their insurance, safety of their family, especially with all the happenings we hear of house helps and how they collude with others to cause problems in the home. So I believe people should be more concerned about who they allow into their homes by engaging professionals who will be held responsible and accountable with whatever happens.
You also get domestic staff for your clients?
Yes, house helps, drivers etc. That’s because we do security check on the people we employ for our client; it not just anybody coming in to your house. This is to avoid kidnapping of children or the owner of the house. We are a bit extra careful. We give them training and etiquette as well.
Do you also handle things for corporate offices?
Yes we do. We handle their events, exhibitions, etiquette and mannerisms. I love that a lot; I’m so passionate about etiquette and mannerisms in our country. I’ve noticed that we have a lot of reactive people in our nation. Maybe it’s the environment or the economy but a lot of people get angry unnecessarily. Some people are called stars or celebrities, yet you’re shocked about the kind of character they exhibit and how they talk.
So what do you offer to people in terms of etiquette?
I do more of mentorship. We have professionals that handle that. One of them is a Zambian lady, Rose Sibisi, she’s simply amazing. She has a program on DSTV channel where she has a talk show. She’s the main person we engage as one of our coaches. We help you with the right style and how to project yourself. It’s just like branding you: how you talk, sit, and react based on you are. Just like the new Duchess when they accepted her into the royal family, she had to go through etiquette classes. We are also looking at the organizational side of it, how you project your company’s image, be an ambassador of the company anywhere you go, project the core values so you are the brand anywhere you go.
Do you handle weddings too like a wedding planner?
The ones I’ve done are collaborative ones and we are looking for more clients and I can assure you how wonderful it’s going to be because the energy is there and the great ideas we have too. We are here to make those happy moments become a reality. You will remember it 20 years later and still smile.
What was growing up like for you?
Growing up was fun. I grew up in a family of six. I grew up here in Nigeria and schooled to University level but I do travel outside the country often. I’ve friends that didn’t grow up here in Nigeria, they just come for vacations. We are focusing on Nigerians in diaspora too. We want to be able to let them come home; let them understand that we can build this nation on a collaborative effort.
Where do you want to take Natty Law to?
Wow! We are disrupting the concierge world here in Nigeria. We want to bring class and innovation into it. We are taking the concierge business in Nigeria to a whole new level. We are here to promote everything Nigerian; I’m a proud Nigerian.
Describe your own fashion style?
I’m just the normal girl that likes looking good and presentable. I believe it is a personal thing. However personal it is, something good should come out of it. I love looking good.
What is your relationship status?
I’m single.
What kind of luxuries do you project to your clients when they come to you?
Luxury is personal to you. You tell us what you want and we bring it to reality for you. We make your dream or vision become the realty you can experience. Luxury comes in different perspectives. What is luxurious to you might not be to me. It all depends on their needs. It could just be a VIP getaway where you want to be spoilt and have fun. There are a lot great things from Africa that people need to embrace. Our website isnattylaw.com
So at NattyLaw Concierge, we have different professionals ready to take the load off and make life easy and sweet.
How lucrative is the lifestyle and luxury business in general?
These services are really getting on the rise in recent times unlike some years back. I guess people are becoming very busy and need the services we proffer to save time and more especially for security reasons. Folks are seeing the need to engage professional organizations who are efficient and effective in their handlings and dealings so the demand is getting on the rise but still need more awareness and exposure given the right platforms I believe but sincerely it’s getting better and exciting because you are being challenged to do far better because you want to give your client that taste of all round satisfaction so they keep coming back and referring you to others.
High society alert as Gabriel Igbinedion plans superlative 85th birthday
T
imes and events have shown that for those who count themselves part and parcel of the expansive Igbinedion dynasty, the birthday anniversary of the patriarch of the dynasty, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, has become a tradition of sort that is usually looked forward to with great excitement. Meanwhile, as the Esama of Benin, Igbinedion’s birthday anniversary for this year will see him turn 85, a remarkable one, the clan is slowly roaring to life like a grand old flagship wheeled out only for the solemn and remarkable occasion. It is also worthy of note that the high society is on alert towards the event even the birthday ceremony boasts of very high expectations.
The Esama of Benin Kingdom would clock 85 years of age in September and the gears are already turning to make the event one that guests will tell their grandkids about for a long, long time. Indeed, anticipation is already at a fever pitch in Benin and environs. And this is despite the fact that September 22 still seems like another continent away. Imagine how the place would be like a few weeks or even days to Chief Gabriel’s anniversary.
The Esama of Benin’s business empire includes an international property portfolio and a private TV and radio station. He owns a private bank, oil refinery, diamond, gold, marble mines over Africa, a private university (Igbinedion University, the first private university in Nigeria) and a large number of hotels. He previously owned the now-defunct private airline, Okada Air, of over 40 aircraft (planes and helicopters). He has built numerous churches including a Grand Catholic Cathedral, and has set up and owns a number of private hospitals across Nigeria.
While others of his age have toyed with or given themselves up to retirement, the Esama continues to hold forth in public and private. Insiders described him as playing an active supervisory role in most of the companies he founded, although he has left the day to day running in the hands of his dependable Heirs and relatives.
Dating a stingy man is like disease –Toke Makinwa
T
oke Makinwa, vlogger and radio presenter, has come out to say that a relationship with a stingy man is like having a disease.
The television host and entrepreneur, who has been speaking about relationships in recent times, said this in the latest episode of TokeMoments titled ‘Scarcity Mentality is a Problem’.
She spoke extensively about stingy people saying, “Today, much ado about stingy people, miserly people. Dating a miserly man is like a disease, dating a miserly woman is like hell fire. I don’t understand the logic behind people that are miserly. What are you guys so afraid of?” Makinwa asked in the video.
“I used to be afraid of being poor long time ago and even then I was not miserly, it just made me double my hustle. I found out that if you are dating a guy who is stingy to himself is the worst kind of relationship you can be in because you will always be excessive in his book.”
The 34-year-old media personality, who seemed to have a strong aversion for uncompromising standards when it comes to relationship, warned her fans about people that suffer from scarcity mentality.
“It is very important that you find out who you are dating, if you end up with someone that suffers from scarcity mentality, you are in trouble for the rest of your life,” she added.
“Those are the people that see you as excess. There is nothing you do that is right. If you want something it is like it’s a want and not a need.”
In May 2019, she had charged single women like herself to pursue their dreams without being inhibited by societal constructs. According to her, only men with nothing to offer run from successful men.
In 2014, Makinwa had married Maje Ayida, whom she had been dating for close to eight years, but got divorced from him after discovering that he had impregnated his ex-girlfriend. She is currently single.
Basketmouth throws hilarious jabs at Big Brother Naija couples on Showmax
R
elationships in the Big Brother Naija house are really heating up and Showmax’s Hot Room host, Basketmouth had some things to say about this on the latest episode of the show.
Fan favourites, Mercy and Ike were first on the target line as the pair couldn’t keep their hands away from each other, as per usual.
“I need you to help me, I’m hot and my pants have to come off,” Ike said to Mercy on one occasion. A request Mercy was only too happy to grant before the pair dissolved into a fit of laughter. But Basketmouth was not impressed by Mercy’s sudden shyness. “Mercy, Mercy why are you shocked? That’s the fruit of your labour, you’ve been working very hard for this thing” he taunted.
Frodd was not spared from the teasing either as Basketmouth threw jabs at him while he and Esther stole glances at Khaffi and Gedoni as the pair cuddled under the sheets.
Catch all the intimate moments from your favourite Big Brother Naija couples and Basketmouth’s jabs on Hot Room showing every week on Showmax.
Uriel Ngozi Oputa: Sassy curvy lady
The Big Brother Nigeria 2017 edition housemate, Uriel Ngozi Oputa is a fashionable and fun loving lady. Uriel Oputa was born and raised in the United Kingdom. She grew up the only girl in a family of five. She’s a graduate of creative writing from Bedfordshire University.
She’s a businesswoman, a nurse, a cook, and an entrepreneur. She is also a brand ambassador for so many top brands in the country. She loves to care and work with the youths. She also loves to care for her mum who’s bedridden.
The first thing you’ll notice about Uriel Oputa is not just her fun and easy going personality or her beautiful voice, rather it’s the fact that she is a curvy woman. This makes a lot of plus size women excited because she pulls off her figure with so much confidence that is refreshing to see.
While she hasn’t gotten to the Icon status yet, there’s no denying that she has certainly become a style influencer with various Instagram posts of lovely outfits. She’s indeed a sassy dresser and we are crushing on her styles.
Body & Soul
Edgy looks for 9 to 5 chic
We’ve noticed that most new organisations and upscale corporate companies are drifting from the normal suit and tie to sophisticated casual-corporate style. Except for strict work dress codes for banks, insurance companies or oil companies that require a certain colour and strict adherence to the dress code, most corporate organisations are allowing their workers to push the boundaries of work fashion with edgy outfits. With that, the work chic can be the centre of attention if she knows how to work her way through!
Take for instance, if Mondays aren’t colourful, make it colourful through your outfit and attitude. Nothing beats a bright, cheerful and confident look on a Monday morning! Simple styles too are classic if you know how to complement your look.
You can bring a bit of sexy to work by knowing how to style an extra crop top hanging in your wardrobe to give you that edgy but sophisticated work look and never leave the house without a statement shoe!
Body & Soul
Rock mixed braids for new look
Being fashionable is not just in the uniqueness of your outfit. Other areas have to be taken into consideration such as shoes, accessories and of course the hair. It also deals with the uniqueness of the hair, as the hair is known to be the glory of a woman.
What really makes a hairstyle unique? Well, the hair length, colour and pattern all add up to make this happen. In terms of colour, a lot of us have come across the multi-coloured braids also known as mixed braids. Lately, the hair trend has been from box braids to crotchet braids and now, mixing braids, also called ombre braids.
Braids are protective hairstyles and part of hair extensions to give us this smart, clean appearance and a very important way to grow your hair.
While some ladies have mixed white and black colours, black and gold, brown and white, others are just experimenting with even bright colours like red, purple and gold! The key thing here is to look for an appropriate hair colour that suits your skin colour. No offence if you go off on this trend; it’s just a way to express your inner personality.
