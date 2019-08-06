Death toll from Texas shooting rampage rises to 22, Trump to visit El Paso

In recent days, several communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been ravaged by flood and others are under threat of being visited by the same plague. The reality is that neither the rich nor the poor have been spared. CALEB ONWE reports

As the popular saying goes, water has no enemy. It also does not have friends and is no respecter of class or social status. When it comes as flood, it usually follows its natural course and sweeps everything and anyone it stumbles upon along the way.

It is for this reason that the Department of Development Control recently rolled out its bulldozers and pulled down several palatial buildings erected along the flood plains.

In many rural communities, in the densely populated Bwari Area Council, many farmlands have been washed away and the farmers have lost their means of livelihood. For instance, in Mpape-Durumi, Galuwyi, Shere, Igu and Kawu communities, farmers and farms are among the worst hit.

The residents of these communities do not have the best of social amenities but are happy people.

A visitor to these communities may not be greeted by colourful and delightful infrastructures but definitely will meet a people who struggle with odd circumstances and still clinch to overflowing happiness.

However, the happiness they have as their most cherished possession is gradually disappearing due to devastating flood, especially on the only available access roads that link them with other neighbouring communities.

Due to the flood and gully erosion, the major access road through which they bring their farm produce to the market has become a dreaded death trap. The floods have washed away the roads to the extent that moving either in a taxi cab or on a motorcycle could be considered a suicide mission.

Adams Boniface, a resident of Shere, said that movement had always been difficult around the area during tbe rainy season for fear of someone being swept away by the floods.

Boniface, who expressed anger that the condition of the roads in the area had been neglected for too long by government, said that poor condition of the road had become a nightmare.

“As you can see, once it begins to rain, we are afraid because nobody is sure of what will happen; people have been swept away by floods on this our road. We have lost our farm produce to the flood.

“We have not seen the help which politicians promised during the campaigns. We have to accept our fate since we have no other place to call our home,” he said.

In Durumi-Mpape, residents are pleading with the government to pay attention to their roads as the rainy season had always presented a lot of challenges to them. According to them, the rainy season might be a good omen for those who depend on the rain for farming activities but a bad omen to the rest of the people as it limits their freedom of movement.

Spokesperson of the community, Mr. Dauda Yusuf, pleaded with government to help and expand one of the bridges on the only road leading to their community as it was usually flooded each time it rained.

According to him, the little culvert bridge across the stream, between them and the neighbouring village is still manageable because the Chinese company that operates a quarry there, was helping to maintain it but might become impassable once the rains come fully.

One of the youth leaders , Zakka Nehemiah, called on the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA ) to pay attention to the roads in order to avert tragedies.

In an open letter to the FCTA, Nehemiah complained about the conditions of the access roads in the community and the threat flood posed to the people. He lamented that the communities were not just poor economically but neglected and abandoned by the political class, who always reneged on their electoral promises.

The visibly angry youth leader alleged that their political leaders were living in affluence, while their followers were forced to remain without roads and other basic social amenities that could improve their living standard.

“The communities are experiencing challenges, which have continued to disturb their hearts for a very long time. The elders of the community have tried to seek the attention of past and present governments of Bwari Area Council, but nothing has been done. It is as if we do not belong to the government of Bwari and the FCT.

“During the last election, they came to campaign for our votes. Our candidates for the local Area Council Chairman, House of Representatives and Senate came here and we told him our problems, which they promised to solve for us when the assume office. But, since they won first and second term, nothing has been done in this community.

“In view of the above, this community needs urgent attention from the government of Bwari Area Council and the FCTA as we are experiencing flood . We call on the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, FERMA and all other governmental and nongovernmental organizations at all levels to come over for help”, Nehemiah noted.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related